College basketball rankings: Duke gets blown out at NC State, drops in updated Top 25 And 1
Coach K's Blue Devils missed an opportunity to add a seventh Quadrant 1 victory
Duke has a Hall of Fame coach, multiple projected first-round NBA Draft picks and generally strong computer numbers. That's all great stuff. But the Blue Devils' body of work took a big hit Wednesday night.
Final: NC State 88, Duke 66.
That represents the most lopsided loss Mike Krzyzewski's program has suffered since January 2013. And when you combine the blowout to a bubble team with three other losses, including one that came at home to Stephen F. Austin and qualifies as a Quadrant 3 defeat, it's impossible to argue that Duke doesn't have the worst loss column among the teams currently contending for a No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
"We were not competitive," Krzyzewski acknowledged late Wednesday.
Duke is now 22-4 overall, 12-3 in the ACC. But a limited number of Quadrant 1 victories -- the Blue Devils have six; Kansas and Baylor each have 10 -- paired with a loss column that's inferior to the loss column of most other highly ranked teams really could prevent Duke from being a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Is that the worst thing in the world?
No.
Duke as a No. 2 seed in the East Regional, theoretically playing an Elite Eight game at New York's Madison Square Garden, would still have the Blue Devils in great position to make the Final Four for the 13th time under Coach K. So, big picture, everything is fine. But Wednesday night's 22-point loss to NC State did cause me to drop Duke in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Blue Devils are now No. 9 -- one spot below Creighton, one spot ahead of Kentucky. Their next game is Saturday against Virginia Tech.
Thursday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
|1
|Gonzaga
|Filip Petrusev finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 89-77 victory over Pepperdine. The Zags' 18-game winning streak features 14 double-digit wins.
|26-1
|2
|Baylor
|Jared Butler finished with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in Tuesday's 65-54 victory at Oklahoma. The Bears' 23-game winning streak also includes victories over Kansas, Villanova and Butler.
|24-1
|3
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in Sunday's 72-55 win at Boise State. The Aztecs are 26-0 for the first time in school history.
|26-0
|4
|Kansas
|Devon Dotson made six 3-pointers and finished with 29 points in Monday's 91-71 victory over Iowa State. The Jayhawks will take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Baylor.
|23-3
|5
|Dayton
|Jalen Crutcher made two 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Tuesday's 66-61 victory at VCU. Both of the Flyers' losses are OT losses to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|24-2
|6
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith finished with 22 points and 19 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-67 victory over Northwestern. The Terrapins will take an nine-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Ohio State.
|22-4
|7
|Florida St.
|Patrick Williams got 16 points and five rebounds off the bench in Tuesday's 82-67 victory over Pitt. The Seminoles are 12-3 in the ACC, tied with Louisville in the loss column for second in the league standings.
|1
|22-4
|8
|Creighton
|Ty-Shon Alexander made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Tuesday's 73-65 victory at Marquette. The Bluejays are 8-1 in their past nine games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Providence.
|1
|21-6
|9
|Duke
|The Blue Devils missed 13 of the 17 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 88-66 loss at NC State. It was Duke's most lopsided loss since a 90-63 loss at Miami in January 2013.
|2
|22-4
|10
|Kentucky
|Immanuel Quickley finished with 21 points, six assists and four rebounds in Tuesday's 79-76 win at LSU. The Wildcats are 9-1 in their past 10 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn.
|1
|21-5
|11
|Penn St.
|The Nittany Lions missed 15 of the 19 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 62-56 loss to Illinois. The loss snapped Penn State's eight-game winning streak.
|1
|20-6
|12
|Seton Hall
|Sandro Mamukelashvili made the game-winning bucket at the buzzer and finished with 15 points in Wednesday's 74-72 victory over Butler. Seton Hall is 3-2 in its past five games with wins over Villanova and Butler.
|1
|19-7
|13
|Villanova
|Saddiq Bey made five of the Wildcats' 18 3-pointers, and finished with 20 points, in Wednesday's 91-71 victory at DePaul. The Wildcats are one of just six teams with zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|1
|20-6
|14
|Auburn
|The Tigers missed 22 of the 26 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 65-55 loss at Georgia. Auburn is 0-2 since Isaac Okoro suffered a hamstring injury.
|4
|22-4
|15
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard made five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Sunday's 80-62 victory over Utah. The Ducks are 9-4 in the Pac-12 and tied with Colorado atop the league standings.
|20-6
|16
|Colorado
|Tyler Bey finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 69-47 victory at Oregon State. The Buffaloes are the only team besides Kansas to beat Dayton this season.
|20-6
|17
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 90-66 victory over Syracuse. The Cardinals are tied for second in the loss column of the ACC standings with Florida State.
|22-5
|18
|W. Virginia
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with eight points and 15 rebounds in Tuesday's 65-47 victory over Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers are 5-4 in their past nine games.
|19-7
|19
|Butler
|The Bulldogs missed 14 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 74-72 loss at Seton Hall. Butler is 1-3 in its past four games and just 7-7 in the Big East.
|19-8
|20
|Marquette
|Markus Howard scored zero points in the first half, and only finished with 14, in Tuesday's 73-65 loss to Creighton. The Golden Eagles will take a two-game losing streak into Saturday's game at Providence.
|17-8
|21
|Michigan
|Zavier Simpson finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's 60-52 victory at Rutgers. The Wolverines are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Ohio State.
|17-9
|22
|BYU
|TJ Haws finished with 17 points and 10 assists in Saturday's 72-71 victory at San Diego. The Cougars are 13-2 with Yoeli Childs in the lineup.
|21-7
|23
|Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 58-55 victory at Minnesota. The Hawkeyes are 8-6 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with only two losses outside of the first quadrant.
|18-8
|24
|Houston
|Caleb Mills made five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points in Wednesday's 76-43 victory over Tulsa. The Cougars are 11-3 in the AAC and alone atop the league standings.
|21-6
|25
|Ohio St.
|Kyle Young finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 68-52 victory over Purdue. The Buckeyes are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Wisconsin.
|17-8
|26
|Arizona
|Zeke Nnaji finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 69-60 victory at Stanford. The Wildcats are 5-1 in their past six games with wins in that stretch over USC and Washington.
|18-7
