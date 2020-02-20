College basketball rankings: Duke gets blown out at NC State, drops in updated Top 25 And 1

Duke has a Hall of Fame coach, multiple projected first-round NBA Draft picks and generally strong computer numbers. That's all great stuff. But the Blue Devils' body of work took a big hit Wednesday night.

Final: NC State 88, Duke 66.

That represents the most lopsided loss Mike Krzyzewski's program has suffered since January 2013. And when you combine the blowout to a bubble team with three other losses, including one that came at home to Stephen F. Austin and qualifies as a Quadrant 3 defeat, it's impossible to argue that Duke doesn't have the worst loss column among the teams currently contending for a No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

"We were not competitive," Krzyzewski acknowledged late Wednesday.

Duke is now 22-4 overall, 12-3 in the ACC. But a limited number of Quadrant 1 victories -- the Blue Devils have six; Kansas and Baylor each have 10 -- paired with a loss column that's inferior to the loss column of most other highly ranked teams really could prevent Duke from being a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Is that the worst thing in the world?

No.

Duke as a No. 2 seed in the East Regional, theoretically playing an Elite Eight game at New York's Madison Square Garden, would still have the Blue Devils in great position to make the Final Four for the 13th time under Coach K. So, big picture, everything is fine. But Wednesday night's 22-point loss to NC State did cause me to drop Duke in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Blue Devils are now No. 9 -- one spot below Creighton, one spot ahead of Kentucky. Their next game is Saturday against Virginia Tech.

