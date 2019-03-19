College basketball rankings: Duke is No. 1 in the final Top 25 And 1 of the season

I tweeted Sunday afternoon that the four No. 1 seeds in the 2019 NCAA Tournament should be Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga -- and in that exact order. So I was pleased the selection committee ultimately saw it the same way. And this season's final edition of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings reflects as much.

I had Duke No. 3 in the preseason Top 25 And 1.

But it was obvious, very early, that the Blue Devils were the nation's most-talented and best team -- specifically when they blasted Kentucky by 34 points on the opening night of the season in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. If the Blue Devils would've been as healthy all season as they are right now, they likely would've entered Selection Sunday with just one loss (to Gonzaga on a neutral court). Simply put, it's an amazing collection of talent Mike Krzyzewski has assembled -- which is why the Blue Devils might soon become the first team in history to have three players selected in the top five of the same NBA Draft.

Final Top 25 And 1 rankings