College basketball rankings: Duke is No. 1 in the final Top 25 And 1 of the season
The Blue Devils are also the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament
I tweeted Sunday afternoon that the four No. 1 seeds in the 2019 NCAA Tournament should be Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga -- and in that exact order. So I was pleased the selection committee ultimately saw it the same way. And this season's final edition of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings reflects as much.
I had Duke No. 3 in the preseason Top 25 And 1.
But it was obvious, very early, that the Blue Devils were the nation's most-talented and best team -- specifically when they blasted Kentucky by 34 points on the opening night of the season in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. If the Blue Devils would've been as healthy all season as they are right now, they likely would've entered Selection Sunday with just one loss (to Gonzaga on a neutral court). Simply put, it's an amazing collection of talent Mike Krzyzewski has assembled -- which is why the Blue Devils might soon become the first team in history to have three players selected in the top five of the same NBA Draft.
Final Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 17-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Florida State. Duke has only lost once all season with its four freshmen starters available -- and the Blue Devils are 2-0 vs. Virginia.
|--
|29-5
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 17-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's loss to Florida State. Virginia is 0-2 vs. Duke.
|--
|29-3
|3
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 17-6 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's loss to Duke. North Carolina is 15-2 in its past 17 games with the lone losses in that stretch coming to Duke and Virginia.
|--
|27-6
|4
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss to Saint Mary's in the title game of the WCC Tournament. Gonzaga is 21-1 in its past 22 games.
|1
|30-3
|5
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 19-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's' win over Michigan. Michigan State is 10-1 in its past 11 games heading into the NCAA Tournament.
|2
|28-6
|6
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's loss to Auburn. Tennessee is 5-2 in its past seven games heading into the NCAA Tournament.
|2
|29-5
|7
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 16-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to Tennessee. Kentucky is 1-2 against the Vols this season.
|1
|27-6
|8
|Houston
|The Cougars are 16-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's loss to Cincinnati. Houston is 16-2 in its past 18 games heading into the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|31-3
|9
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 19-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's loss to Michigan State. Michigan is 8-5 in its past 13 games heading into the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|28-6
|10
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 14-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to Duke. Florida State is 14-2 in its past 16 games heading into the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|27-7
|11
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's loss to West Virginia. Texas Tech is 9-1 in its past 10 games heading into the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|26-6
|12
|LSU
|The Tigers are 16-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's loss to Florida. LSU will enter Selection Sunday 1-1 without Will Wade as its head coach.
|--
|26-6
|13
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 16-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's loss to Minnesota. Purdue is 6-2 in its past eight games heading into the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|23-9
|14
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 18-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to Iowa State. Kansas is 8-3 in its past 11 games heading into the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|25-9
|15
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 11-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's OT loss to Florida State. Virginia Tech is 6-3 in its past nine games heading into the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|24-8
|16
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 17-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win over Tennessee. Auburn is 10-1 in its past 11 games heading into the NCAA Tournament.
|6
|26-9
|17
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 13-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities -- with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina -- after Sunday's win over Houston. Cincinnati is 16-3 in its past 19 games heading into the NCAA Tournament.
|4
|28-6
|18
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack are 9-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's loss to San Diego State. Nevada also has two Quadrant 3 losses.
|2
|29-4
|19
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 14-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's loss to Iowa State. Kansas State is 4-1 in its past five games heading into the NCAA Tournament.
|2
|25-8
|20
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 15-10 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to Michigan State. Wisconsin is 12-4 in its past 16 games heading into the NCAA Tournament.
|2
|23-10
|21
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 7-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities -- with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming at Northern Illinois -- after Saturday's win over Bowling Green. Buffalo will take a 12-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament.
|2
|31-3
|22
|Wofford
|The Terriers are 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford finished 21-0 against Southern Conference opponents en route to winning the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
|2
|29-4
|23
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 12-10 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's loss to Tennessee. Mississippi State is 7-3 in its past 10 games heading into the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|23-10
|24
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 18-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Seton Hall. Villanova is 5-1 in its past six games heading into the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|25-9
|25
|Utah St.
|The Aggies are 3-2 in Quadrant 1 opportunities after Saturday's win over San Diego State. Utah State will take a 10-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|28-6
|26
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are 16-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's loss to Seton Hall. Marquette is 1-5 in its past six games heading into the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|24-9
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!
-
Everything you need for March Madness
Your hub for everything you need to know ahead of the 2019 NCAA Tournament
-
March Madness bracket picks, 2019 upsets
SportsLine's computer model called 12 of the 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds in...
-
NCAA Women: Baylor No. 1 overall seed
Women's bracket features UConn as a No. 2 seed and several first-time at-large bids
-
Self denies rumors of Bulls interest
Self says he is not motivated to coach anywhere but KU at this point
-
2019 NCAA Tourney optimal bracket picks
SportsLine's computer model called 12 of the 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds in...
-
Five must-watch first-round NCAA games
Here's your head start on the games to circle on Thursday and Friday as March Madness kicks...