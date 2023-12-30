The absolute safest thing anybody charged with ranking college basketball teams could do over the past eight seasons is assume Gonzaga belongs somewhere on the list -- evidence being that the Zags have appeared in 141 consecutive Associated Press Top 25 polls. For context, consider that Houston has the second-longest active streak of AP poll appearances at 72 weeks.

That should illustrate just how consistently good, and generally elite, Gonzaga has been under Mark Few. The future Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer has built and maintained an elite program for a long time. But his Zags' streak of appearances in the AP poll should now be very much in jeopardy after Gonzaga lost 84-74 to San Diego State late Friday at home to drop to 9-4 on the season with a resume featuring zero victories over top-45 teams at KenPom.com.

Gonzaga is 0-4 in Quadrant 1.

The Zags are now outside of the top 25 at KenPom.com, BartTorvik.com and EvanMiya.com -- and all the way down to 59th in the NET. They're 64th in strength of record, according to ESPN. Simply put, there are now more reasons to leave Gonzaga unranked than to keep Gonzaga ranked, which is why the Zags are out of Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Does this guarantee Gonzaga will also be left out of Monday's AP poll?



Not necessarily.

The Zags are currently 13th in the AP poll, and AP voters rarely drop schools from 13th to all the way out in one week's time. So it's possible Gonzaga's streak of AP poll appearances will soon extend to 142 weeks for that reason alone. As always, we'll see. But based strictly on what has and has not happened since this season began 54 days ago, there really is no great argument for Gonzaga to be ranked Monday. The Zags have zero great wins and multiple questionable losses. That's not usually something that can be written about them as January approaches, but it's a factual statement 13 games into Few's 25th season.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 1 San Diego State Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Purdue Zach Edey finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 80-53 win over Eastern Kentucky. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Maryland. -- 12-1 2 Kansas Kevin McCullar finished with 34 points and six rebounds in Friday's 75-60 win over Yale. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Wichita State. -- 11-1 3 Houston Emanuel Sharp finished with 17 points and four steals in Thursday's 72-37 win over Texas State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Penn. -- 12-0 4 Tennessee Zakai Zeigler finished with 13 points and five assists in Thursday's 65-46 win over Tarleton State. The Vols' next game is Jan. 2 against Norfolk State. -- 9-3 5 Illinois Coleman Hawkins finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Friday's 104-71 win over Fairleigh Dickinson. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against Northwestern. -- 10-2 6 UConn Samson Johnson finished with 16 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 69-65 win over St. John's. The Huskies' next game is Jan. 2 against DePaul. -- 11-2 7 FAU Johnell Davis finished with 35 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 96-95 win over Arizona. The Owls' next game is Saturday against Florida Gulf Coast. -- 10-2 8 Arizona Caleb Love finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Friday's 100-81 win at Cal. The Wildcats' next game is Sunday at Stanford. -- 10-2 9 Memphis David Jones finished with 28 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 77-75 win over Vanderbilt. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Austin Peay. -- 10-2 10 Marquette David Joplin scored 20 points and finished with nine rebounds in Friday's 81-51 win over Georgetown. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against Creighton. -- 10-3 11 Kentucky Antonio Reeves finished with 27 points and six rebounds in Friday's 96-70 win over Illinois State. The Wildcats' next game is Jan. 6 at Florida. -- 10-2 12 N. Carolina RJ Davis finished with 20 points and 10 assists in Friday's 105-60 win over Charleston Southern. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday at Pitt. -- 9-3 13 Oklahoma Javian McCollum finished with 23 points and two assists in Thursday's 88-72 win over Central Arkansas. The Sooners' next game is Sunday against Monmouth. -- 11-1 14 Colo. St. Isaiah Stevens finished with 13 points and seven assists in Friday's 106-61 win over Adams State. The Rams' next game is Tuesday against New Mexico. 1 12-1 15 BYU Spencer Johnson finished with 14 points and seven assists in Friday's 101-59 win over Bellarmine. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Wyoming. 1 11-1 16 Ole Miss Matthew Murrell finished with 26 points and five assists in Saturday's 89-72 win over Southern Miss. The Rebels' next game is Sunday against Bryant. 1 12-0 17 Clemson Joseph Girard finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Friday's 93-58 win over Radford. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Miami. 1 11-1 18 Duke Jared McCain finished with 21 points and three assists in Wednesday's 78-70 win over Baylor. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Queens. 1 8-3 19 Baylor Ja'Kobe Walter finished with 26 points and five assists in Friday's 107-48 win over Mississippi Valley State. The Bears' next game is Jan. 2 against Cornell. 1 10-2 20 Wisconsin AJ Storr finished with 29 points and two rebounds in Friday's 80-53 win over Chicago State. The Badgers' next game is Jan. 2 against Iowa. 1 9-3 21 James Madison Terrence Edwards finished with 29 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 89-75 win over Morgan State. The Dukes' next game is Saturday against Texas State. 1 12-0 22 Providence Devin Carter finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 85-75 win over Butler. The Friars' next game is Jan. 3 against Seton Hall. 1 11-2 23 Auburn Jaylin Williams finished with 20 points and three rebounds in Friday's 82-62 win over Alabama State. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Chattanooga. 1 9-2 24 Virginia Reece Beekman finished with 17 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 79-44 win over Morgan State. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday at Notre Dame. 1 10-2 25 Texas A&M Hayden Hefner finished with 24 points and two rebounds in Friday's 79-52 win over Houston Christian. The Aggies' next game is Saturday against Prairie View A&M. 1 8-4 26 San Diego St. Reese Waters finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Friday's 84-74 win at Gonzaga. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday against Fresno State. NR 11-2

In: San Diego State

Out: Gonzaga