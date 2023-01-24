All three losses have been to teams I have in the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1. Two of the losses came on the road. One of the losses was in overtime. So, broadly speaking, Kansas' three-game losing streak isn't too troubling considering the Jayhawks' spent their first 17 games of the season building a quality resume featuring seven Quadrant 1 wins.

Still, it is a rare three-game losing streak for KU -- just the fourth such losing streak in Bill Self's 20 years as coach of the Jayhawks. So it's at least notable, if nothing else.

"There is a time to be reactive in a negative way if your team's not doing well -- [but] this is not one of those times," Self said after his Jayhawks' lost 75-69 at Baylor late Monday. "We have gotten beat ... and ... we [just] got beat [by] a team that was projected to win the league ... and they went through the same crap we're going through right now. ... Our league is that good. It's going to be a grind."

Self's point is that it's going to be hard for anybody to avoid a three-game losing streak in this Big 12, which is once again rating far and away as college basketball's best conference. Baylor has already had a three-game losing streak. Kansas is on one now. Iowa State has lost two of three. TCU went 1-3 in a four-game stretch earlier this month.

How tough is the Big 12?

So tough that KenPom.com currently projects Kansas State, Texas, Kansas and Iowa State to finish tied for first in the conference standings -- with 11-7 league records. Crazy as it might seem on a surface level, a school really might hang a Big 12 banner with seven league losses.

Kansas has dropped to No. 9 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings while Baylor jumped from No. 16 to No. 13, which caused Xavier, Marquette and Gonzaga to be pushed down one spot each, no fault of their own. Kansas State at No. 3, Texas at No. 5, Iowa State at No. 11 and TCU at No. 12 means there are now six Big 12 schools in the top 13 of the Top 25 And 1. No other league has more than two in the top 16.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 3 Baylor 1 Kansas Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Purdue Zach Edey finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds in Sunday's 58-55 win over Maryland. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Michigan. -- 19-1 2 Alabama Noah Clowney finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 85-64 win at Missouri. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Mississippi State. -- 17-2 3 Kansas St. Keyontae Johnson finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 68-58 win over Texas Tech. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Iowa State. -- 17-2 4 UCLA UCLA missed 80% of the 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 58-52 loss at Arizona. The Bruins' next game is Thursday at USC. -- 17-3 5 Texas Marcus Carr finished with 23 points and three steals in Saturday's 69-61 win at West Virginia. The Longhorns' next game is Tuesday against Oklahoma State. -- 16-3 6 Houston Houston's nine-game winning streak was snapped Sunday via a 56-55 loss to Temple. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at UCF. -- 18-2 7 Tennessee Josiah-Jordan James finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-56 win at LSU. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Georgia. -- 16-3 8 Arizona Oumar Ballo finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 58-52 win over UCLA. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday at Washington State. 1 17-3 9 Kansas Kansas missed 14 of the 19 3-pointers it attempted in Monday's 75-69 loss at Baylor. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Kentucky. 1 16-4 10 Virginia Armaan Franklin finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 76-67 win at Wake Forest. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Boston College. -- 15-3 11 Iowa St. Iowa State only made two 3-pointers in Saturday's 61-59 loss at Oklahoma State. The Cyclones' next game is Tuesday against Kansas State. -- 14-4 12 TCU Mike Miles Jr. finished with 15 points and four assists in Saturday's 83-60 win at Kansas. The Horned Frogs' next game is Tuesday against Oklahoma. -- 15-4 13 Baylor LJ Cryer finished with 22 points and three assists in Monday's 75-69 win over Kansas. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Arkansas. 3 15-5 14 Xavier Zach Freemantle finished with 30 points and seven assists in Saturday's 95-82 win over Georgetown. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday at UConn. 1 16-4 15 Marquette Kam Jones finished with 22 points and three steals in Saturday's 74-53 win at Seton Hall. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at DePaul. 1 16-5 16 Gonzaga Drew Timme finished with 38 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 99-90 win at Pacific. The Zags' next game is Saturday at Portland. 1 17-4 17 Auburn ,Johni Broome finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 81-66 win at South Carolina. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Texas A&M. -- 16-3 18 Providence Noah Locke finished with 29 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 75-64 win over DePaul. The Friars' next game is Wednesday against Butler. -- 15-5 19 FAU Johnell Davis finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 67-59 win at UTEP. The Owls' next game is Thursday against Middle Tennessee. -- 19-1 20 NC State NC State had to play the final nine-plus minutes of Saturday's 80-69 loss at North Carolina without Terquavion Smith, who left with an injury. The Wolfpack's next game is Tuesday against Notre Dame. -- 15-5 21 Miami Miami shot below 35% from the field in Saturday's 68-66 loss at Duke. The Hurricanes' next game is Tuesday at Florida State. 1 15-4 22 Saint Mary's Aidan Mahaney finished with 20 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 77-58 win over Santa Clara. The Gaels' next game is Saturday at BYU. 1 18-4 23 UConn Jordan Hawkins finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 86-56 win over Butler. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Xavier. 1 16-5 24 Boise St. Boise State missed 19 of the 24 3-pointers it attempted in Friday's 81-79 OT loss at New Mexico. The Broncos' next game is Tuesday against Fresno State. 2 15-5 25 San Diego St Matt Bradley finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 70-60 win at Air Force. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday against Utah State. NR 15-4 26 Memphis DeAndre Williams finished with 26 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 75-68 win at Cinncinnati. The Tigers' next game is Thursday against SMU. NR 15-5

In: San Diego State, Memphis. Out: Duke, New Mexico