The best Saturday of the season is on tap, complete with a schedule featuring five games — five games — between schools ranked in the top 20 of Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Here's the rundown:

12:00 pm ET: No. 10 Indiana at No. 15 Kansas

No. 10 Indiana at No. 15 Kansas 1:00 pm ET: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 12 Gonzaga

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 12 Gonzaga 2:00 pm ET: No. 5 Houston at No. 2 Virginia

No. 5 Houston at No. 2 Virginia 5:15 pm ET: No. 14 Kentucky vs. No. 18 UCLA

No. 14 Kentucky vs. No. 18 UCLA 10:30 pm ET: No. 13 Tennessee at No. 8 Arizona

How good is that?

My two favorite things about this group of games is that 1) the tip-times are staggered from early to late and 2) three of the five will be played on campuses in true home-road environments, which is how I prefer college basketball. Showdowns in the Bahamas or Brooklyn or South Dakota are great, I guess, but everything is more interesting in true home-road environments with student sections and bands. It looks better. It sounds better. It just is better. So the fact that we'll get to spend this Saturday watching (in order) Kansas host a Big Ten contender inside Allen Fieldhouse, Virginia host the AAC favorite inside John Paul Jones Arena, and Arizona host an SEC contender inside the McKale Center is an early holiday present.

All of this should be terrific.

It'll likely lead to some significant changes in the Top 25 And 1, where Purdue remains No. 1 heading into Saturday's game with Davidson in Indianapolis. Matt Painter's Boilermakers are 10-0 with double-digit victories over both Gonzaga and Duke. They're led by national player of the year leader Zach Edey and listed as 15.5-point favorites over Davidson.

