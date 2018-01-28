College basketball rankings: Kentucky gets back on track; Auburn cracks the top 10

Welcome back, Kentucky.

The Wildcats' surprising and super-impressive win at West Virginia on Saturday was enough to return John Calipari's team to the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) because UK now has the signature win it previously lacked. It doesn't mean everything's fixed in Lexington, necessarily. But it was definitely a good sign, a move in the proper direction and a resume-booster that should quiet conversations about whether Kentucky might spend early March on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Worth noting: Three of UK's next five games are on the road, and all three of those road games are against top-50 KenPom teams. Which means a bumpy stretch is still possible, if not likely. But if you can win at West Virginia, you can probably win just about anywhere. So, as always, we'll see.

The Wildcats are No. 21 in Sunday's updated Top 25 (and one). They're one of three SEC schools included in these rankings; Auburn and Tennessee are the other two. And you might've noticed I moved Auburn up considerably -- somewhat because four schools that were ranked ahead of the Tigers on Saturday subsequently lost, but mostly because they deserve to be in the top 10 right now. In a season where just about everybody loses random games, Auburn really doesn't. Bruce Pearl's team is 19-2 overall, 7-1 in the SEC and alone at the top of the standings of the league that just won the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. The Tigers' lone losses are a neutral-court loss to a Temple team that's also beaten Clemson, and a road loss to an Alabama team that's also beaten Oklahoma and Rhode Island. And in their past two games, they've gone on the road and smashed a Missouri team that's beaten Tennessee, then returned home and smashed an LSU team that's beaten Michigan.

Bottom line, Auburn is legit good.

So the Tigers are No. 10 in the Top 25 (and one) -- just ahead of West Virginia and Oklahoma. Villanova remains No. 1 heading into Sunday's game at Marquette. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.