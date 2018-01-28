College basketball rankings: Kentucky gets back on track; Auburn cracks the top 10

The Wildcats are No. 21 and the Tigers are No. 10 in Sunday's updated Top 25 (and one)

Welcome back, Kentucky. 

The Wildcats' surprising and super-impressive win at West Virginia on Saturday was enough to return John Calipari's team to the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) because UK now has the signature win it previously lacked. It doesn't mean everything's fixed in Lexington, necessarily. But it was definitely a good sign, a move in the proper direction and a resume-booster that should quiet conversations about whether Kentucky might spend early March on the NCAA Tournament bubble. 

Worth noting: Three of UK's next five games are on the road, and all three of those road games are against top-50 KenPom teams. Which means a bumpy stretch is still possible, if not likely. But if you can win at West Virginia, you can probably win just about anywhere. So, as always, we'll see. 

The Wildcats are No. 21 in Sunday's updated Top 25 (and one). They're one of three SEC schools included in these rankings; Auburn and Tennessee are the other two. And you might've noticed I moved Auburn up considerably -- somewhat because four schools that were ranked ahead of the Tigers on Saturday subsequently lost, but mostly because they deserve to be in the top 10 right now. In a season where just about everybody loses random games, Auburn really doesn't. Bruce Pearl's team is 19-2 overall, 7-1 in the SEC and alone at the top of the standings of the league that just won the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. The Tigers' lone losses are a neutral-court loss to a Temple team that's also beaten Clemson, and a road loss to an Alabama team that's also beaten Oklahoma and Rhode Island. And in their past two games, they've gone on the road and smashed a Missouri team that's beaten Tennessee, then returned home and smashed an LSU team that's beaten Michigan. 

Bottom line, Auburn is legit good. 

So the Tigers are No. 10 in the Top 25 (and one) -- just ahead of West Virginia and Oklahoma. Villanova remains No. 1 heading into Sunday's game at Marquette. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Biggest Movers
7 Auburn
6 North Carolina
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Villanova The Wildcats' resume features three wins over teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one) -- specifically Xavier, Gonzaga and Tennessee. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler. --19-1
2 Virginia The Cavaliers have won 12 straight games since losing at West Virginia. They're 9-0 in the ACC and at least two games ahead of everybody else in the league standings. --20-1
3 Purdue The Boilermakers have won 16 straight games since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Fifteen of Purdue's 20 wins are double-digit wins. 120-2
4 Duke The Blue Devils are 5-1 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-50 losses. They own wins over Michigan State, Florida State, Florida, Miami and Texas. 118-3
5 Kansas The Jayhawks are 7-3 against top-50 KenPom teams with one sub-50 loss. They're alone atop the Big 12 standings heading into Monday's game at Kansas State. --17-4
6 Michigan State The Spartans are 3-3 against top-50 KenPom teams. They've won three straight games since losing at home to Michigan. --19-3
7 Xavier The Musketeers have won four straight games since losing at Villanova. Their resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss. --19-3
8 Cincinnati The Bearcats will take a 12-game winning streak into Wednesday's game against Houston. They're 8-0 in the AAC and at least two games ahead of everybody else in the league standings. 119-2
9 Texas Tech The Red Raiders' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They've won two straight games since losing at Iowa State. 317-4
10 Auburn The Tigers have won three straight games and are alone atop the SEC standings. They're 4-0 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-50 losses. 719-2
11 West Virginia The Mountaineers' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. They're still the only team that's beaten Virginia. 316-5
12 Oklahoma The Sooners' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-50 losses. They're 3-4 in their past seven games heading into Tuesday's game with Baylor. 215-5
13 Saint Mary's The Gaels' 16-game winning streak includes victories at Gonzaga and at BYU. Their lone losses came more than two months ago. --21-2
14 Gonzaga The Zags have won three straight games since losing to Saint Mary's. Their resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-25 loss. --19-4
15 Arizona The Wildcats have won six straight games since losing at Colorado. They're 2-2 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-50 losses. --18-4
16 Clemson The Tigers own five top-50 KenPom wins and just two losses to unranked opponents. They're 11-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games. --16-4
17 North Carolina The Tar Heels are 6-4 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-60 losses at home to Wofford and NC State. They'll take a two-game losing streak into Tuesday's game at Clemson. 616-6
18 Tennessee The Vols' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses. They'll take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with LSU. --15-5
19 Wichita State The Shockers' resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. They're two games back of Cincinnati in the AAC standings. --16-4
20 Ohio State The Buckeyes' eight-game winning streak was snapped Thursday by Penn State. The loss doubled as OSU's first sub-40 KenPom loss. --18-5
21 Kentucky The Wildcats' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-60 loss. They own victories over West Virginia and Louisville. 616-5
22 Rhode Island The Rams have won 12 straight games since losing at Alabama. Two of their three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). --17-3
23 Arizona State The Sun Devils' resume includes double-digit victories over Kansas and Xavier. They're 2-1 since losing at Stanford. --16-5
24 Michigan Four of the Wolverines' six losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Michigan's resume includes a double-digit victory at Michigan State. --17-6
25 Nevada The Wolf Pack's seven-game winning streak was snapped late Wednesday at Wyoming thanks to a terrible no-call at the end of regulation. Nevada remains alone atop the MWC standings. --18-4
26 Florida State The Seminoles have won three straight games since losing at Boston College. Their resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-50 losses. --16-5
