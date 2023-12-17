Purdue is back at No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings after beating previous No. 1 Arizona, 92-84, in Indianapolis on Saturday. Before you ask, yes, I sincerely believe the Boilermakers should also be No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls when they update Monday even though Kansas was No. 2 in both last week and did not lose since the morning those ballots were cast.
It's just a résumé argument.
Simply put, through 42 days of this season, nobody will wake up Monday with a better body of work than what Purdue has so far created. The Boilermakers are 10-1 with four victories over top-10 KenPom teams — specifically wins over Arizona (No. 4), Marquette (No. 6), Tennessee (No. 7) and Alabama (No. 9). Beyond that, the Boilermakers also own wins over Gonzaga and Xavier, meaning they have a total of six top-50 KenPom wins with the lone loss coming in overtime in a true road game against Northwestern.
Kansas is great.
But KU can't match that.
The Jayhawks are also 10-1 but have two fewer wins over top-10 KenPom teams than Purdue and three fewer wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- plus, broadly speaking, worse computer numbers, if that matters to you. KU's lone loss is a 13-point neutral-court decision to Marquette; that's arguably better than the four-point OT loss that Purdue took at Northwestern, especially considering Northwestern subsequently lost to Chicago State. But the Boilermakers' best counter to that is that they beat the Marquette team that beat Kansas to win the same Maui Invitational in which Kansas finished third.
Bottom line, Purdue has better wins than Kansas, zero losses in regulation, and a victory over the only team that's beaten Kansas to date. From my perspective, that should give the edge between those two schools to Purdue, which is why Matt Painter's program will be No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 when they resume play Thursday with a non-league game against Jacksonville.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer finished with 27 points and four steals in Saturday's 92-84 win over Arizona. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Jacksonville.
|1
|10-1
|2
Kansas
|Kevin McCullar finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 75-71 win at Indiana. The Jayhawks' next game is Friday against Yale.
|1
|10-1
|3
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 70-66 win over Texas A&M. The Cougars' next game is Thursday against Texas State. vvv
|1
|11-0
|4
UConn
|Donovan Clingan finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 76-63 win over Gonzaga. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Seton Hall.
|1
|10-1
|5
Arizona
|Arizona allowed Purdue to shoot 53.8% from the field in Saturday's 92-84 loss to the Boilermakers. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Alabama.
|4
|8-1
|6
Marquette
|Oso Ighodaro finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 84-79 win over St. Thomas-Minnesota. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at Providence.
|1
|9-2
|7
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler finished with 20 points and eight assists in Saturday's 79-70 win over NC State. The Vols' next game is Thursday against Tarleton State.
|2
|8-3
|8
Illinois
|Marcus Domask finished 2-of-11 from the field in Saturday's 86-79 loss at Tennessee. The Illini's next game is Sunday against Colgate.
|2
|7-2
|9
Oklahoma
|Rivaldo Soares finished with 13 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 81-47 win over Green Bay. The Sooners' next game is Wednesday against North Carolina.
|2
|10-0
|10
FAU
|Johnell Davis finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 64-54 win over St. Bonaventure. The Owls' next game is Saturday against Arizona.
|2
|9-2
|11
Kentucky
|Rob Dillingham finished with 17 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 87-83 win over North Carolina. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Louisville.
|4
|8-2
|12
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot was limited to nine points in Saturday's 87-83 loss to Kentucky. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday against Oklahoma.
|4
|7-3
|13
Baylor
|Baylor allowed Michigan State to shoot 63.3% from the field in Saturday's 88-64 loss to the Spartans. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against Duke.
|7
|9-1
|14
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga allowed UConn to shoot 55.8% from the field in Friday's 76-63 loss to the Huskies. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against Jackson State.
|--
|8-3
|15
Colo. St.
|Joel Scott finished 0-of-4 from the field in Saturday's 64-61 loss to Saint Mary's. The Rams' next game is Sunday against CSU Pueblo.
|1
|9-1
|16
BYU
Richie Saunders finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 86-54 win over Georgia State. The Cougars' next game is Friday against Bellarmine.
|4
|10-1
|17
Ole Miss
|Jaemyn Brakefield finished with 27 points and three steals in Saturdays 88-78 win over Cal. The Rebels' next game is Tuesday against Troy.
|4
|10-0
|18
Memphis
|David Jones finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 79-77 win over Clemson. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Virginia
|4
|8-2
|19
Clemson
|Chase Hunter was 3-of-11 from the field in Saturday's 79-77 loss at Memphis. The Tigers' next game is Friday against Queens.
|6
|9-1
|20
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 89-68 win over Hofstra. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday against Baylor.
|3
|7-3
|21
Wisconsin
|Steven Crowl finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 75-60 win over Jacksonville State. The Badgers' next game is Friday against Chicago State.
|3
|8-3
|22
Virginia
|Reece Beekman finished with 21 points and five assists in Saturday's 56-54 win over Northeastern. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday at Memphis.
|3
|9-1
|23
James Madison
|Xavier Brown finished with 17 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 88-71 win at Hampton. The Dukes' next game is Tuesday against Coppin State.
|--
|10-0
|24
Auburn
|Tre Donaldson finished with 15 points and two assists in Wednesday's 87-62 win over UNC Asheville. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against USC.
|1
|7-2
|25
Creighton
|Trey Alexander finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 85-82 win over Alabama. The Bluejays' next game is Wednesday against Villanova.
|NR
|9-2
|26
Texas A&M
|Jace Carter was 3-of-11 from the field in Saturday's 70-66 loss to Houston. The Aggies' next game is Friday against Houston Christian.
|--
|7-4