No. 20 Texas A&M visits rested Auburn

  • Oct 30, 2018

Funny how things work out sometime.

When they were coaching at schools about four hours apart, Jimbo Fisher at Florida State and Auburn coach Gus Malzahn faced off only once, some 2,000 miles away in the Rose Bowl for the last BCS national championship.

Now with Fisher moving on to Texas A&M, they will meet every year as colleagues in the West Division of the SEC starting Saturday in Auburn.

Kickoff for the No. 20 Aggies (5-3, 3-2 SEC) and unranked Tigers (5-3, 2-3) is noon ET on ESPN.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Fisher and his wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig. Fisher was an Auburn assistant in the 1990s. Craig is a former Auburn quarterback whose name is scattered throughout the school record book, including marks for most yards passing in a season (3,277 in 1997) and consecutive games with a touchdown pass in a season (eight) and career (13).

Asked for his memories of Craig, Fisher responded, "I got a lot of 'em.

"I coached him and recruited him. He was one of the great players in history."

Fisher also has fond memories of his time on The Plains, but as he noted with Craig, it will be his business now to defeat the Tigers.

The matchup is one featuring a team apparently on the rise in the Aggies, whose spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings was somewhat of a surprise, and another trying to claw back to respectability and write a more pleasant ending to what will go down as a disappointing season for the Tigers.

They were thinking playoff and SEC title when they started the season with a win over a highly regarded Washington team, but an early loss to LSU and later losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee squashed that dream.

But just as a big finish last year served as a springboard to a West Division title, the Tigers this year are hoping a similar November will take some of the sting out of the disappointment.

"For us, obviously last year November was huge," Tigers quarterback Jarrett Stidham said. "We didn't know exactly how it was going to turn out, obviously, but we just really came together the entire month and played really well each week.

"It started off with A&M last year and obviously it starts off with A&M this week. I think you can take a lot from it, last year's experience, and I know our guys are excited about it and ready for the challenge."

The Tigers got a bit of respect back with a 31-16 victory at Ole Miss before taking last Saturday off in advance of this week's home game against the Aggies.

"The off week went very well," Malzahn said. "I think we accomplished all of our goals -- more than anything, I think just to get physically and mentally refreshed. We got a chance to work on ourselves and then get a head start on Texas A&M, which definitely is much needed.

"Probably more than anything is evaluating us, and getting a chance to work on us, and clean some things up really in all three phases that can help us the last four weeks.

"And then, of course, any time you get an extra couple days on your opponent, that really helps. Got a chance to watch them play on Saturday, so it was good to get a head start on that, too."

The extra time may not get running back JaTarvious Whitlow back on the field, however. The talented Auburn redshirt freshman and team's leading rusher is dealing with shoulder and leg injuries. He needs 374 yards to give Auburn a 1,000-yard rusher for a 10th consecutive season.

The Aggies are coming off a 28-13 loss at Mississippi State that snapped their winning streak at three games. Led by quarterback Kellen Mond (254 yards a game passing) and running back Trayveon Williams (824 yards rushing, second in the SEC), the Aggies are the fourth-most productive team in the SEC in yards (462.5 per game) but only No. 7 in scoring (29.9)

"We don't have issues moving the football," Fisher said. "We've just got to finish."

AUBURN
1 Pass
0 Rush
-15 YDS
0:56 POS
Punt
4TH & 25 AUBURN 5
9:36
90-A.Siposs punts 52 yards from AUB 5. 6-R.Paul to AUB 44 for 13 yards (48-M.Atkinson).
Sack
3RD & 16 AUBURN 14
10:19
8-J.Stidham sacked at AUB 5 for -9 yards (11-L.Pryor).
-6 YD
2ND & 10 AUBURN 20
10:27
8-J.Stidham complete to 81-D.Slayton. 81-D.Slayton to AUB 14 for -6 yards.
No Gain
1ST & 10 AUBURN 20
10:32
8-J.Stidham incomplete. Intended for 81-D.Slayton.
AUBURN
0 Pass
63 Rush
38 YDS
3:47 POS
No Good
4TH & 9 TXAM 19
10:34
47-S.Small 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3RD & 9 AUBURN 19
10:40
11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
No Gain
2ND & 9 AUBURN 19
11:19
11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 AUBURN 20
12:03
7-J.Corbin to AUB 19 for 1 yard (57-D.Davis).
+10 YD
1ST & 10 AUBURN 30
12:09
11-K.Mond to AUB 20 for 10 yards (20-J.Dinson).
+4 YD
2ND & 2 AUBURN 34
12:59
7-J.Corbin to AUB 30 for 4 yards (95-D.Russell79-A.Williams).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:27
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 10:34
5-T.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
69
yds
00:00
pos
23
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:09
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 1:20
11-K.Mond complete to 5-T.Williams. 5-T.Williams runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
02:43
pos
16
14
Point After TD 4:03
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 4:10
8-J.Stidham complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
03:39
pos
10
13
Point After TD 14:19
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 14:28
5-T.Williams runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:16
pos
9
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:37
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 1:37
23-R.Davis complete to 80-S.Cannella. 80-S.Cannella runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
20
yds
00:14
pos
3
6
Field Goal 7:47
47-S.Small 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
48
yds
05:41
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 7
Rushing 13 1
Passing 8 6
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 4-10 2-10
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 352 133
Total Plays 63 41
Avg Gain 5.6 3.2
Net Yards Rushing 212 15
Rush Attempts 40 19
Avg Rush Yards 5.3 0.8
Net Yards Passing 140 118
Comp. - Att. 11-23 12-22
Yards Per Pass 6.1 5.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-22 3-16
Penalties - Yards 4-16 5-34
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-45.0 8-48.3
Return Yards 7 8
Punts - Returns 2-7 2-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-8
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 4/5 2/3
Extra Points 3/3 2/2
Field Goals 1/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
20 Texas A&M 5-3 3147024
Auburn 5-3 770014
O/U 47, AUBURN -3.5
Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, AL
 140 PASS YDS 118
212 RUSH YDS 15
352 TOTAL YDS 133
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 162 1 0 121.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 2194 12 6 133.5
K. Mond 11/23 162 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 109 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
162 933 10
T. Williams 13 109 2 38
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 252 1
J. Corbin 10 50 0 18
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 297 4
K. Mond 15 40 0 17
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
Q. Davis 1 9 0 9
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Sternberger 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 568 6
J. Sternberger 3 59 0 42
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 226 1
T. Williams 3 44 1 18
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 388 0
C. Buckley 2 29 0 18
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 85 0
J. Corbin 1 16 0 16
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 383 3
Q. Davis 2 14 0 10
H. Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 126 0
H. Jones 0 0 0 0
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 225 2
K. Rogers 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Pryor 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 1.0
L. Pryor 3-1 1.0 0
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
C. Oliver 3-0 0.0 0
L. Durham 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Durham 2-1 0.0 0
D. Wilson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
D. Wilson 2-1 0.0 0
K. Keke 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
K. Keke 2-1 1.0 0
O. Alaka 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
O. Alaka 2-1 0.0 0
T. Dodson 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Dodson 2-0 0.0 0
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
Bu. Johnson 2-1 0.5 0
J. Madubuike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Madubuike 2-1 0.0 0
M. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
D. Mack 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
D. Mack 1-1 0.5 0
T. Johnson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
13/19 19/19
S. Small 1/2 35 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 51.6 3
B. Mann 4 45.0 3 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 8.9 13 0
R. Paul 2 3.5 13 0
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 114 1 0 113.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.8% 1828 9 4 128.2
J. Stidham 11/21 114 1 0
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 1 0 598.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 1 0 598.0
R. Davis 1/1 20 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 639 4
J. Whitlow 7 13 0 6
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 223 2
S. Shivers 2 11 0 8
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 142 3
A. Schwartz 3 4 0 15
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 59 3
M. Miller 2 2 0 2
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 -30 2
J. Stidham 5 -15 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Slayton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 396 1
D. Slayton 5 64 0 34
S. Cannella 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 73 2
S. Cannella 1 20 1 20
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 340 0
R. Davis 3 19 0 8
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 108 0
M. Miller 1 16 0 16
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 321 3
S. Williams 1 11 1 11
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 266 2
A. Schwartz 1 4 0 4
S. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Jackson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 2 0.0
D. Thomas 8-2 0.0 0
J. Dean 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 1.0
J. Dean 7-0 1.0 0
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 2 0.0
J. Dinson 7-1 0.0 0
D. Davis 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Davis 6-0 0.0 0
D. Russell 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Russell 3-0 0.0 0
D. Williams 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Williams 3-0 1.0 0
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
C. Tutt 2-0 1.0 0
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Igbinoghene 2-0 0.0 0
M. Davidson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Davidson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Wooten 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Wooten 1-0 0.0 0
N. Coe 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Coe 1-0 1.0 0
J. Peters 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Peters 1-0 0.0 0
K. Britt 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Britt 1-1 0.0 0
M. Atkinson 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
M. Atkinson 1-3 0.0 0
De. Brown 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
De. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
C. Miller Jr. 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Miller Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
T. Truesdell 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Truesdell 0-1 0.0 0
A. Williams 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
11/21 25/25
A. Carlson 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 48.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 45.7 1
A. Siposs 8 48.3 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 35.2 8 1
N. Igbinoghene 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 10.3 0 0
R. Davis 2 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:28 TXAM 35 5:41 12 48 FG
3:23 TXAM 3 0:53 3 17 Fumble
1:37 AUBURN 35 1:16 6 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 TXAM 24 1:43 5 21 Punt
9:34 TXAM 27 1:38 4 2 Punt
4:03 AUBURN 35 2:43 8 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:39 AUBURN 35 0:00 11 75 TD
8:08 TXAM 20 4:17 10 36 Punt
2:45 TXAM 37 2:31 5 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 TXAM 43 3:47 8 38 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXAM 35 0:58 4 -17 Punt
7:15 TXAM 35 3:08 7 31 Punt
1:51 TXAM 20 0:14 2 20 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 TXAM 35 1:04 4 -4 Punt
10:39 AUBURN 10 0:59 3 3 Fumble
7:49 AUBURN 20 3:39 9 80 TD
1:09 TXAM 35 0:02 3 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:27 TXAM 35 2:12 6 14 Punt
3:44 AUBURN 15 0:53 3 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 AUBURN 2 0:00 3 8 Punt
10:32 AUBURN 20 0:56 3 -15 Punt
NCAA FB Scores