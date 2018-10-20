|
|
|COLOST
|BOISE
Rypien leads Boise State in romp over Colorado State 56-28
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Brett Rypien threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns to lead Boise State over Colorado State 56-28 on Friday night.
Boise State (5-2, 3-1 Mountain West), which had to rally from a 35-10 halftime deficit last season against the Rams, flipped the script this time in racing out to a 35-7 halftime lead and never looked back.
Colorado State (3-5, 2-2) was its own worst enemy, turning the ball over three times and giving up a wild punt return for a touchdown. K.J. Carta-Samuels was 19-of-30 passing for 238 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
In the first half, the Broncos' offense was so efficient that the only third down it failed to convert occurred when Rypien stumbled over his own feet after taking a snap under center. But that was about the only miscue he had in finishing with the same number of touchdowns as incompletions (22 of 26 passing).
Rypien hit A.J. Richardson twice on scoring strikes of 13 and 35 yards in the first half before finding Sean Modster for a 17-yard touchdown near the end of the second quarter. Modster also scored on a 26-yard reception in the fourth.
Boise State defensive back Avery Williams had an interception along with a 44-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the Broncos' first since Nov. 23, 2013 against San Diego State.
THE TAKEAWAY
Colorado State: Suffering a blowout loss wasn't the way the Rams wanted to begin a critical stretch of conference games, especially if they had any plans to play in the Mountain West title game. With two losses in conference action, Colorado State has no margin for error and will need to get some help along the way to get to the championship.
Boise State: The Broncos successfully re-established their dominance at home after struggling in a 19-13 loss to San Diego State two weeks ago. Boise State still controls its own fate and will need to protect its home turf against three good opponents - BYU, Fresno State, and Utah State - to finish the regular season in order to have the opportunity to defend its Mountain West title.
UP NEXT
Colorado State: The Rams return home to host Wyoming next Friday.
Boise State: The Broncos will play next Saturday at Air Force where they are winless in three previous games.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|27
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|16
|16
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|9-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|468
|457
|Total Plays
|69
|64
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|116
|150
|Rush Attempts
|25
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|352
|307
|Comp. - Att.
|31-44
|23-27
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|11.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-21
|3-15
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|4
|9
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-52.0
|2-32.0
|Return Yards
|59
|202
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-109
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-59
|2-63
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-30
|Kicking
|4/4
|8/8
|Extra Points
|4/4
|8/8
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|352
|PASS YDS
|307
|
|
|116
|RUSH YDS
|150
|
|
|468
|TOTAL YDS
|457
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Carta-Samuels 1 QB
|K. Carta-Samuels
|19/30
|238
|2
|2
|
C. Hill 15 QB
|C. Hill
|12/14
|135
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Matthews 24 RB
|I. Matthews
|12
|109
|1
|56
|
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 RB
|M. Kinsey Jr.
|9
|36
|0
|12
|
K. Carta-Samuels 1 QB
|K. Carta-Samuels
|4
|-29
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Williams 11 WR
|P. Williams
|9
|154
|1
|47
|
W. Jackson 9 WR
|W. Jackson
|9
|105
|2
|24
|
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 RB
|M. Kinsey Jr.
|2
|36
|0
|27
|
M. McElroy 32 RB
|M. McElroy
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
C. Butler 16 TE
|C. Butler
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
I. Matthews 24 RB
|I. Matthews
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
O. Johnson 81 WR
|O. Johnson
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
Tr. McBride 85 TE
|Tr. McBride
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Hawkins 14 CB
|A. Hawkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Prentice 46 FB
|A. Prentice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Thomas 52 LB
|T. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Campbell 25 CB
|D. Campbell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Hubbard 98 DL
|E. Hubbard
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Bryan 96 K
|W. Bryan
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 41 P
|R. Stonehouse
|4
|52.0
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hawkins 14 CB
|A. Hawkins
|3
|14.7
|28
|0
|
D. Wise 22 WR
|D. Wise
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Rypien 4 QB
|B. Rypien
|22/26
|308
|4
|0
|
J. Henderson 9 QB
|J. Henderson
|1/1
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Mattison 22 RB
|A. Mattison
|20
|85
|1
|12
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|7
|24
|0
|5
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
G. Collingham 5 TE
|G. Collingham
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
J. Henderson 9 QB
|J. Henderson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
B. Rypien 4 QB
|B. Rypien
|6
|-6
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Richardson 7 WR
|A. Richardson
|6
|137
|2
|35
|
S. Modster 8 WR
|S. Modster
|3
|61
|2
|25
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|5
|60
|0
|19
|
G. Collingham 5 TE
|G. Collingham
|2
|27
|0
|26
|
C. Blakley 86 TE
|C. Blakley
|3
|15
|0
|12
|
A. Butler 81 WR
|A. Butler
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Mattison 22 RB
|A. Mattison
|2
|4
|0
|8
|
M. Pistone 47 TE
|M. Pistone
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Weaver 99 LB
|C. Weaver
|2-1
|2.5
|0
|
T. Lashley 33 LB
|T. Lashley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Hatada 93 DE
|C. Hatada
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Hoggarth 96 K
|H. Hoggarth
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Q. Skillin 49 P
|Q. Skillin
|2
|32.0
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Blakley 86 TE
|C. Blakley
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|1
|44.0
|44
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|3
|11.7
|14
|0
