Rypien leads Boise State in romp over Colorado State 56-28

  • Oct 20, 2018

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Brett Rypien threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns to lead Boise State over Colorado State 56-28 on Friday night.

Boise State (5-2, 3-1 Mountain West), which had to rally from a 35-10 halftime deficit last season against the Rams, flipped the script this time in racing out to a 35-7 halftime lead and never looked back.

Colorado State (3-5, 2-2) was its own worst enemy, turning the ball over three times and giving up a wild punt return for a touchdown. K.J. Carta-Samuels was 19-of-30 passing for 238 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

In the first half, the Broncos' offense was so efficient that the only third down it failed to convert occurred when Rypien stumbled over his own feet after taking a snap under center. But that was about the only miscue he had in finishing with the same number of touchdowns as incompletions (22 of 26 passing).

Rypien hit A.J. Richardson twice on scoring strikes of 13 and 35 yards in the first half before finding Sean Modster for a 17-yard touchdown near the end of the second quarter. Modster also scored on a 26-yard reception in the fourth.

Boise State defensive back Avery Williams had an interception along with a 44-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the Broncos' first since Nov. 23, 2013 against San Diego State.

THE TAKEAWAY

Colorado State: Suffering a blowout loss wasn't the way the Rams wanted to begin a critical stretch of conference games, especially if they had any plans to play in the Mountain West title game. With two losses in conference action, Colorado State has no margin for error and will need to get some help along the way to get to the championship.

Boise State: The Broncos successfully re-established their dominance at home after struggling in a 19-13 loss to San Diego State two weeks ago. Boise State still controls its own fate and will need to protect its home turf against three good opponents - BYU, Fresno State, and Utah State - to finish the regular season in order to have the opportunity to defend its Mountain West title.

UP NEXT

Colorado State: The Rams return home to host Wyoming next Friday.

Boise State: The Broncos will play next Saturday at Air Force where they are winless in three previous games.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:48
96-W.Bryan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
56
Touchdown 4:53
24-I.Matthews runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
60
yds
04:08
pos
27
56
Point After TD 8:54
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
56
Touchdown 9:01
96-W.Bryan kicks 9 yards from CSU 35. 26-A.Williams runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
63
yds
00:00
pos
21
55
Point After TD 9:01
96-W.Bryan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
49
Touchdown 9:06
15-C.Hill complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:39
pos
20
49
Point After TD 11:45
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
49
Touchdown 11:52
4-B.Rypien complete to 8-S.Modster. 8-S.Modster runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
41
yds
02:39
pos
14
48
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:09
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
42
Touchdown 3:15
5-G.Collingham runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:58
pos
14
41
Point After TD 6:13
96-W.Bryan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
35
Touchdown 6:19
1-K.Carta-Samuels complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
87
yds
02:14
pos
13
35
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:02
96-W.Bryan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 0:11
1-K.Carta-Samuels complete to 11-P.Williams. 11-P.Williams runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
50
yds
00:13
pos
6
35
Point After TD 0:24
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 0:31
4-B.Rypien complete to 8-S.Modster. 8-S.Modster runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
32
yds
00:33
pos
0
34
Point After TD 10:11
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 10:17
22-A.Mattison runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
77
yds
02:52
pos
0
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 0:17
41-R.Stonehouse punts 42 yards from CSU 42. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 26 FUMBLES (11-J.Fogal). 28-K.Kaniho recovers at the BOISE 26. 28-K.Kaniho runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
84
yds
0:00
pos
0
20
Point After TD 4:15
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:15
Team penalty on CSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CSU 2. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
0
13
Touchdown 4:15
4-B.Rypien complete to 7-A.Richardson. 7-A.Richardson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
90
yds
05:40
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:39
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:46
4-B.Rypien complete to 7-A.Richardson. 7-A.Richardson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:14
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 27
Rushing 9 8
Passing 16 16
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 4-11 9-11
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 468 457
Total Plays 69 64
Avg Gain 6.8 7.1
Net Yards Rushing 116 150
Rush Attempts 25 37
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 4.1
Net Yards Passing 352 307
Comp. - Att. 31-44 23-27
Yards Per Pass 8.0 11.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-21 3-15
Penalties - Yards 7-60 5-40
Touchdowns 4 9
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 3 4
Other 0 3
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 4-52.0 2-32.0
Return Yards 59 202
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-109
Kickoffs - Returns 4-59 2-63
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-30
Kicking 4/4 8/8
Extra Points 4/4 8/8
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colorado State 3-5 0771428
Boise State 5-2 211471456
O/U 63.5, BOISE -23
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
 352 PASS YDS 307
116 RUSH YDS 150
468 TOTAL YDS 457
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Carta-Samuels 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 238 2 2 138.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.2% 2172 18 8 139.4
K. Carta-Samuels 19/30 238 2 2
C. Hill 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 135 1 0 190.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.1% 288 2 1 112.1
C. Hill 12/14 135 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Matthews 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 109 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
121 534 3
I. Matthews 12 109 1 56
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 214 0
M. Kinsey Jr. 9 36 0 12
K. Carta-Samuels 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 -15 1
K. Carta-Samuels 4 -29 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Williams 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 154 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 825 8
P. Williams 9 154 1 47
W. Jackson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 105 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 302 4
W. Jackson 9 105 2 24
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 133 1
M. Kinsey Jr. 2 36 0 27
M. McElroy 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 0
M. McElroy 1 20 0 20
C. Butler 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 228 0
C. Butler 3 19 0 9
I. Matthews 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 131 1
I. Matthews 3 15 0 9
O. Johnson 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 545 4
O. Johnson 2 12 0 10
Tr. McBride 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 71 1
Tr. McBride 1 11 0 11
A. Hawkins 14 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
A. Hawkins 1 1 0 1
A. Prentice 46 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
A. Prentice 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Thomas 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Thomas 1-0 1.0 0
D. Campbell 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Campbell 1-0 1.0 0
E. Hubbard 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Hubbard 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Bryan 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
9/14 21/22
W. Bryan 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Stonehouse 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 52.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
45 50.4 1
R. Stonehouse 4 52.0 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hawkins 14 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.7 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 22.3 28 0
A. Hawkins 3 14.7 28 0
D. Wise 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
D. Wise 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
84.6% 308 4 0 234.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.1% 2166 18 5 158.4
B. Rypien 22/26 308 4 0
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 217.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 217.6
J. Henderson 1/1 14 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 85 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 501 7
A. Mattison 20 85 1 12
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 29 0
C. Thomas 1 29 0 29
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 132 1
A. Van Buren 7 24 0 5
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 61 1
K. Shakir 1 15 0 15
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
G. Collingham 1 4 1 4
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
J. Henderson 1 -1 0 -1
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 -2 0
B. Rypien 6 -6 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 137 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 567 6
A. Richardson 6 137 2 35
S. Modster 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 61 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 541 4
S. Modster 3 61 2 25
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 303 2
C. Thomas 5 60 0 19
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 57 0
G. Collingham 2 27 0 26
C. Blakley 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 49 1
C. Blakley 3 15 0 12
A. Butler 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 153 2
A. Butler 1 14 0 14
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 66 0
A. Mattison 2 4 0 8
M. Pistone 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Pistone 1 4 0 4
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 306 3
J. Hightower 0 0 0 0
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 69 0
K. Shakir 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Weaver 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.5
C. Weaver 2-1 2.5 0
T. Lashley 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Lashley 1-0 0.0 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
A. Williams 1-0 0.0 1
C. Hatada 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Hatada 0-1 0.5 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Kaniho 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
5/8 35/35
H. Hoggarth 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Skillin 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 32.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 38.0 1
Q. Skillin 2 32.0 1 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Blakley 86 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
C. Blakley 1 19.0 19 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 44.0 44 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 44.0 44 0
A. Williams 1 44.0 44 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.7 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 6.6 14 0
A. Williams 3 11.7 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 BOISE 35 2:19 7 15 Punt
4:15 BOISE 50 3:18 9 17 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 BOISE 35 0:00 5 0 Punt
10:11 BOISE 35 1:21 6 -27 INT
1:58 COLOST 20 0:49 5 48 INT
0:24 BOISE 35 0:13 4 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 BOISE 35 0:00 7 -6 Punt
8:33 COLOST 13 2:14 7 87 TD
3:09 BOISE 35 2:52 14 30 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:45 BOISE 35 2:39 8 65 TD
9:01 BOISE 35 4:08 13 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 35 2:14 7 65 TD
9:55 BOISE 20 5:40 15 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 BOISE 23 2:52 7 77 TD
8:45 BOISE 8 6:10 11 42 Punt
1:04 COLOST 32 0:33 3 32 TD
0:02 COLOST 35 0:00 1 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:46 BOISE 17 2:35 5 36 Punt
6:13 COLOST 35 2:58 8 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:31 COLOST 41 2:39 5 41 TD
9:01 COLOST 35 0:00 1 63 TD
4:48 COLOST 35 4:04 9 51
