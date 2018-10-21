Drive Chart
No. 25 Washington State beats No. 12 Oregon 34-20

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 21, 2018

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) One of the biggest days in program history for Washington State started with a celebration outside the gates of Martin Stadium and ended with fans partying on the field.

Gardner Minshew threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dezmon Patmon in the back of the end zone with 3:40 left and No. 25 Washington State beat No. 12 Oregon 34-20 on Saturday night.

The Cougars (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) capped a long, crazy day on the Palouse by taking control of the North Division race. Washington State hosted ESPN's ''College GameDay'' starting before sunrise, and later celebrated its fourth straight victory over Oregon (6-1, 3-1).

Minshew was 39 of 51 passing for 323 yards and four touchdowns, picking up his biggest win since arriving at the school as a transfer during the offseason.

''He is a very inspired player and I think inspires the rest of the units,'' said Washington State head coach Mike Leach on Minshew's late game-winning drive. ''So, down the stretch, he does a good job inspiring and they draw from him some.''

Down 27-0 at the half, Oregon pulled to 27-20 on Adam Stack's 23-yard field goal with 6:38 left and started to create restlessness for Washington State fans who had seen big leads disappear in the past. The Cougars got a huge play on the next drive from Travell Harris, when he stole a pass from Oregon's Jevon Holland for a 37-yard gain into Oregon territory. Minshew then hit Harris for 11 yards to convert fourth-and-6 and, two plays later, Minshew hit Patmon for the touchdown that finally put away the Ducks.

''Travell, he's a competitor,'' Minshew said. ''He wasn't going to let him take it. He fought for me.''

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was 25 of 44 for 270 yards and a TD, but it was a big letdown for the Ducks after last week's overtime victory over Washington. The Ducks were lethargic and struggled with execute in the first half, finishing with 39 total yards of offense and just three first downs in the first 30 minutes.

''Any time you play like that in the first half, you're not gonna win many ballgames,'' Herbert said.

Meanwhile, the Cougars had little trouble scoring in taking the big lead.

Minshew had a pass intercepted by cornerback Deommodore Lenoir to start the game after driving deep into Oregon territory. Minshew and the Cougars then went on a tear, pulling away to the big halftime lead.

Washington State scored on its second possession on James Williams' 24-yard run. Williams bounced off several defenders and stiff- armed his way to the sideline. Minshew found wide receiver Renard Bell for a 16-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter, and added two more strikes in the final three minutes of the half - a 6-yarder to Easop Winston Jr. and a 15-yarder to Max Borghi.

Herbert scored on an 8-yard run on Oregon's first drive of the second half, but the Ducks twice had to settle for field goals after driving inside the Washington State 20.

''It was a tale of two halves. We certainly played a different brand of football in the second half, but it wasn't enough,'' Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said.

GROUND GAME

In a big surprise, Washington State outgained Oregon running the ball. The Cougars finished with 77 yards rushing, while the Ducks were held to 58 yards on the ground. Williams had nine carries for 53 yards, while Borghi had 10 carries for 40 yards.

CJ Verdell led Oregon with 55 yards on 12 carries.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon: A week after knocking off Washington at home in overtime, the Ducks were flat in the first half and unable to overcome such a large deficit. With two conference losses, Oregon will need help from someone to get back into the North Division race.

Washington State: The Cougars four-game win streak against the Ducks is their longest since the early 1980s. Washington State has a clear path to the North Division title, but will face road tests at Stanford and Colorado, along with Washington in the Apple Cup.

''We want to be in a position to control our own destiny,'' Minshew said.

UP NEXT

Oregon: The Ducks are at Arizona next Saturday.

Washington State: The Cougars travel to Stanford next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:40
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
34
Touchdown 3:47
16-G.Minshew complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:55
pos
20
33
Field Goal 6:49
96-A.Stack 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
74
yds
05:23
pos
20
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:36
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
27
Touchdown 0:43
10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
92
yds
05:08
pos
16
27
Field Goal 7:02
96-A.Stack 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
59
yds
04:07
pos
10
27
Point After TD 11:54
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
27
Touchdown 12:01
10-J.Herbert runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
6
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:41
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
27
Touchdown 0:48
16-G.Minshew complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
58
yds
01:11
pos
0
26
Point After TD 2:59
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 3:07
16-G.Minshew complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
70
yds
08:04
pos
0
19
Missed Two Point Conversion 12:22
40-B.Mazza to ORE 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
0
29
Touchdown 12:22
16-G.Minshew complete to 81-R.Bell. 81-R.Bell runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
94
yds
02:59
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:30
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:45
32-J.Williams runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
68
yds
02:48
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 25
Rushing 5 5
Passing 13 19
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 5-16 9-14
4th Down Conv 3-5 1-1
Total Net Yards 312 400
Total Plays 68 75
Avg Gain 4.6 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 58 77
Rush Attempts 24 24
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 3.2
Net Yards Passing 254 323
Comp. - Att. 25-44 39-51
Yards Per Pass 5.8 6.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-16 0-0
Penalties - Yards 6-44 5-55
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-40.3 2-49.5
Return Yards 25 59
Punts - Returns 1-22 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-57
Int. - Returns 2-3 0-0
Kicking 4/4 4/4
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
12 Oregon 5-2 0017320
25 Washington St. 6-1 7200734
O/U 69.5, WASHST -3
Martin Stadium Pullman, WA
 254 PASS YDS 323
58 RUSH YDS 77
312 TOTAL YDS 400
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 270 1 0 115.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 1883 18 5 159.7
J. Herbert 25/44 270 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 586 4
C. Verdell 12 55 0 20
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 115 2
J. Herbert 7 9 1 8
D. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Mitchell 1 5 0 5
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 316 2
Tr. Dye 3 -4 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 206 2
J. Breeland 4 63 0 27
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 116 0
B. Schooler 4 59 0 28
D. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 608 3
D. Mitchell 7 47 0 15
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 238 5
J. Redd 4 37 1 17
K. Dillon 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 110 2
K. Dillon 2 25 0 21
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 137 0
C. Verdell 2 25 0 25
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 185 4
J. Johnson III 1 8 0 8
R. Bay 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 49 0
R. Bay 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 1 0.0
Tr. Dye 11-0 0.0 0
K. Apelu 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
K. Apelu 11-3 0.0 0
D. Lenoir 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
D. Lenoir 5-0 0.0 2
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 3 0.0
J. Holland 4-0 0.0 0
J. Jelks 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Jelks 4-0 0.0 0
J. Hollins 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Hollins 3-0 0.0 0
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Graham Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
L. Winston Jr. 2-2 0.0 0
G. Cumberlander 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Cumberlander 1-0 0.0 0
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Slade-Matautia 1-0 0.0 0
D. Carlberg 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Carlberg 1-0 0.0 0
Au. Faoliu 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Au. Faoliu 1-0 0.0 0
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
N. Pickett 1-2 0.0 0
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 3 0.0
U. Amadi 1-1 0.0 0
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Schooler 1-1 0.0 0
A. Jackson 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Verdell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/6 15/15
A. Stack 2/2 32 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 44.6 0
B. Maimone 3 45.7 0 54
T. Snee 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 24.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 34.6 0
T. Snee 1 24.0 0 24
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 19.6 22 0
U. Amadi 1 22.0 22 0
Washington St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.5% 323 4 2 147.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.8% 2745 23 6 150.7
G. Minshew II 39/51 323 4 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 313 6
J. Williams 9 53 1 24
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 187 5
M. Borghi 10 40 0 9
K. Harrington 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
K. Harrington 1 1 0 1
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Mazza 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 81 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 451 3
D. Patmon 6 81 1 22
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 186 1
T. Harris 4 59 0 37
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 154 2
M. Borghi 7 51 1 15
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 325 3
J. Williams 7 42 0 14
R. Bell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 145 2
R. Bell 3 28 1 16
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 465 6
D. Martin 6 25 0 12
K. Sweet 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 246 0
K. Sweet 2 15 0 10
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 440 6
E. Winston Jr. 3 14 1 6
J. Calvin 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 270 0
J. Calvin 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Thompson 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
J. Thompson 6-1 0.0 0
S. Thomas 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Thomas 5-1 0.0 0
D. Molton 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
D. Molton 5-0 0.0 0
H. Dale 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
H. Dale 4-1 0.0 0
M. Strong 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
M. Strong 4-0 0.0 0
P. Pelluer 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
P. Pelluer 3-1 0.0 0
K. Block 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Block 3-0 0.0 0
L. Tago 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Tago 2-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
J. Woods 2-0 1.0 0
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Rodgers III 2-0 0.0 0
T. Comfort 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Comfort 1-1 0.0 0
N. Begg 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Begg 1-0 0.0 0
G. Hicks III 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Hicks III 1-0 0.0 0
F. Fa'avae 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
F. Fa'avae 1-0 1.0 0
W. Taylor III 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
W. Taylor III 1-0 1.0 0
D. Silvels 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Silvels 0-1 0.0 0
D. Sherman 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Sherman 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
5/8 36/36
B. Mazza 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 49.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 47.4 0
O. Draguicevich III 2 49.5 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 28.5 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 27.2 38 1
T. Harris 2 28.5 38 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
T. Harris 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:15 OREG 15 2:17 6 1 Punt
4:30 WASHST 35 0:58 5 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 OREG 2 0:33 4 -80 Punt
2:59 WASHST 35 0:55 5 -1 Punt
0:41 WASHST 35 0:27 6 19 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 WASHST 35 0:00 9 75 TD
11:09 OREG 46 4:07 10 39 FG
5:51 OREG 23 5:08 12 77 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:12 OREG 20 5:23 15 74 FG
3:40 WASHST 35 1:28 10 29 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREG 35 4:40 12 -20 INT
7:33 WASHST 32 2:48 6 68 TD
3:27 WASHST 21 2:59 13 94 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 WASHST 35 8:04 15 65 TD
1:59 WASHST 42 1:11 6 58 TD
0:08 WASHST 46 0:00 1 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 OREG 35 0:40 4 -11 Punt
7:02 OREG 35 0:47 4 -12 INT
0:36 OREG 35 0:00 11 28 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:42 OREG 35 2:55 9 65 TD
2:01 WASHST 36 0:52 3 -12
NCAA FB Scores