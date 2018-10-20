|
|
|MICH
|MICHST
Patterson-led No. 6 Michigan tops No. 24 Michigan State 21-7
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Shea Patterson threw two touchdown passes and No. 6 Michigan earned a desperately needed 21-7 win over No. 24 Michigan State on Saturday.
The Wolverines (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) had lost eight of 10 against their in-state rivals and those setbacks have led to them not winning a Big Ten title since 2004.
The Spartans (4-3, 2-2) struggled to move the ball, getting held to 94 yards and failing to convert any of its 12 third downs.
Patterson's 79-yard pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones put Michigan ahead late in the third quarter. He converted a fourth-and-2 from the Michigan State 41 early in the fourth, setting up Ben Mason's 5-yard run that gave the Wolverines a 21-7 lead.
The Ole Miss transfer was 14 of 25 for 212 yards and made a successful debut in a series that has been tilted Michigan State's way in part because of poor quarterback play. His 6-yard pass to Nico Collins broke a scoreless tie early in the second quarter and was Michigan's first touchdown throw against the Spartans since 2011.
Michigan State needed a fumble deep in Michigan territory and a trick play to score once.
Chris Evans lost the football at the Wolverines 7 early in the third. Two plays later, quarterback Brian Lewerke caught a 4-yard pass from receiver Darrell Stewart off a reverse to pull the Spartans into a tie.
Michigan's Karan Higdon had 144 yards rushing on 33 carries against the nation's top-ranked rushing defense, which entered the game giving up an average of 62 yards on the ground.
LJ Scott returned from a leg injury to play for the Spartans after a four-game absence and ran for just 25 yards on 10 carries.
Lewerke was 5 of 25 for just 66 yards with an injury-depleted corps of receivers, which now includes Felton Davis after he was carted off during the game with an apparent Achilles tendon injury.
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan: Jim Harbaugh victory after entering the game 1-5 against rivals Michigan State and Ohio State. If the Wolverines beat No. 18 Penn State in two weeks, they will be set up for a showdown Nov. 24 at Ohio State.
Michigan State: Lewerke's inconsistent play is slowing down an offense already hurt by injuries. He may have to hold off Rocky Lombardi, who played late in the game, to keep his job.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Wolverines can't move up too much, but they will have chances to do that against the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes next month. The Spartans will likely drop out of the poll.
UP NEXT
Michigan: Off until hosting Penn State on Nov. 3.
Michigan State: Plays Purdue at home.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Larry Lage at www.Twitter.com/larrylage
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|11
|Rushing
|11
|2
|Passing
|8
|4
|Penalty
|0
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|0-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|387
|65
|Total Plays
|78
|51
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|1.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|183
|15
|Rush Attempts
|53
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|0.7
|Net Yards Passing
|204
|50
|Comp. - Att.
|14-25
|7-28
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|1.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-8
|4-29
|Penalties - Yards
|9-99
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-45.8
|11-41.5
|Return Yards
|21
|45
|Punts - Returns
|3-16
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-5
|2-28
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/4
|1/2
|Extra Points
|3/3
|1/1
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|204
|PASS YDS
|50
|
|
|183
|RUSH YDS
|15
|
|
|387
|TOTAL YDS
|65
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|14/25
|212
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Higdon 22 RB
|K. Higdon
|32
|139
|0
|38
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|8
|24
|0
|11
|
B. Mason 42 FB
|B. Mason
|5
|20
|1
|5
|
C. Evans 12 RB
|C. Evans
|3
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Wilson 13 RB
|T. Wilson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|2
|-2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|79
|1
|79
|
G. Perry 88 WR
|G. Perry
|3
|30
|0
|13
|
N. Eubanks 82 TE
|N. Eubanks
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
|S. McKeon
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
N. Collins 4 WR
|N. Collins
|3
|24
|1
|10
|
Z. Gentry 83 TE
|Z. Gentry
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
C. Evans 12 RB
|C. Evans
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Higdon 22 RB
|K. Higdon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Kinnel 23 DB
|T. Kinnel
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 10 LB
|D. Bush
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Winovich 15 DL
|C. Winovich
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Uche 6 LB
|J. Uche
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Watson 28 DB
|B. Watson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Metellus 14 DB
|J. Metellus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hill 24 DB
|L. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 DL
|B. Mone
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Onwenu 50 OL
|M. Onwenu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 5 DL
|A. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Marshall 93 DL
|L. Marshall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gil 36 LB
|D. Gil
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Nordin 3 K
|Q. Nordin
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|8
|45.8
|3
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|3
|5.3
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|5/25
|66
|0
|0
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|1/2
|9
|0
|0
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|1/1
|4
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Scott 3 RB
|L. Scott
|10
|25
|0
|9
|
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|3
|3
|0
|5
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|3
|-5
|0
|10
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|4
|-11
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
C. Chambers 21 WR
|C. Chambers
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
L. Scott 3 RB
|L. Scott
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
|Ma. Sokol
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Layne 2 CB
|J. Layne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Davis III 18 WR
|F. Davis III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Willekes 48 DE
|K. Willekes
|7-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bachie 35 LB
|J. Bachie
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dowell 5 LB
|A. Dowell
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Dowell 6 S
|D. Dowell
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 17 LB
|T. Thompson
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Willis 27 S
|K. Willis
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reschke 28 LB
|J. Reschke
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Layne 2 CB
|J. Layne
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 DB
|X. Henderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 29 CB
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Owens 41 DL
|G. Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrissey 10 S
|M. Morrissey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Camper 91 DE
|J. Camper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Person 24 S
|T. Person
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
|M. Panasiuk
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hunt 97 K
|T. Hunt
|11
|41.5
|4
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
S. Brown 29 CB
|S. Brown
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
-
WMICH
CMICH
21
10
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
35
13
4th 5:43 ESP+
-
CSTCAR
MA
24
13
4th 11:05 ELEV
-
HOU
NAVY
35
24
3rd 0:00 CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
17
17
4th 13:45 ESP+
-
18PSU
IND
20
14
3rd 6:37 ABC
-
LALAF
APLST
10
24
4th 15:00 ESP+
-
WAKE
FSU
10
31
3rd 8:04 ESP2
-
1BAMA
TENN
51
14
3rd 10:14 CBS
-
SMU
TULANE
7
9
2nd 0:06 ESPU
-
COLO
15WASH
13
17
4th 13:05 FOX
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
3
27
3rd 4:44 FS1
-
UTEP
LATECH
20
24
3rd 1:32 ESP+
-
MINN
NEB
22
28
3rd 7:22 BTN
-
16NCST
3CLEM
0
24
3rd 4:28 ESPN
-
CAL
OREGST
28
0
3rd 10:33 PACN
-
MEMP
MIZZOU
20
48
2nd 0:00 SECN
-
GAST
ARKST
35
51
Final ESPNU
-
STNFRD
ARIZST
20
13
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
BOISE
28
56
Final ESPN2
-
AF
UNLV
41
35
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
23WISC
20
49
Final FS1
-
9OKLA
TCU
52
27
Final ABC
-
6MICH
24MICHST
21
7
Final FOX
-
NWEST
RUT
18
15
Final BTN
-
BUFF
TOLEDO
31
17
Final ESP+
-
MD
19IOWA
0
23
Final ESPN2
-
TULSA
ARK
0
23
Final SECN
-
AUBURN
MISS
31
16
Final ESPN
-
20CINCY
TEMPLE
17
24
Final/OT ESPNU
-
MIAOH
ARMY
30
31
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
UNC
CUSE
37
40
Final/2OT
-
UVA
DUKE
28
14
Final
-
IDST
LIB
41
48
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
49
Final ESP3
-
UTAHST
WYO
24
16
Final ATSN
-
FAU
MRSHL
7
31
Final FBOOK
-
CHARLO
MTSU
13
21
Final ESP3
-
GAS
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
+9.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
060 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
22MISSST
5LSU
0
045.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
USM
0
044.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
10UCF
ECU
0
065 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
UCONN
21SFLA
0
068 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
12OREG
25WASHST
0
070 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
RICE
FIU
0
052.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
ODU
WKY
0
056.5 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
052.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
VANDY
14UK
0
045 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
2OHIOST
PURDUE
0
067.5 O/U
+12.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
053 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
USC
UTAH
0
048 O/U
-7
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
044 O/U
-26
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
055.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
067 O/U
-3
Sun 12:00am