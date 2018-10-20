Drive Chart
Patterson-led No. 6 Michigan tops No. 24 Michigan State 21-7

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 20, 2018

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Shea Patterson threw two touchdown passes and No. 6 Michigan earned a desperately needed 21-7 win over No. 24 Michigan State on Saturday.

The Wolverines (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) had lost eight of 10 against their in-state rivals and those setbacks have led to them not winning a Big Ten title since 2004.

The Spartans (4-3, 2-2) struggled to move the ball, getting held to 94 yards and failing to convert any of its 12 third downs.

Patterson's 79-yard pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones put Michigan ahead late in the third quarter. He converted a fourth-and-2 from the Michigan State 41 early in the fourth, setting up Ben Mason's 5-yard run that gave the Wolverines a 21-7 lead.

The Ole Miss transfer was 14 of 25 for 212 yards and made a successful debut in a series that has been tilted Michigan State's way in part because of poor quarterback play. His 6-yard pass to Nico Collins broke a scoreless tie early in the second quarter and was Michigan's first touchdown throw against the Spartans since 2011.

Michigan State needed a fumble deep in Michigan territory and a trick play to score once.

Chris Evans lost the football at the Wolverines 7 early in the third. Two plays later, quarterback Brian Lewerke caught a 4-yard pass from receiver Darrell Stewart off a reverse to pull the Spartans into a tie.

Michigan's Karan Higdon had 144 yards rushing on 33 carries against the nation's top-ranked rushing defense, which entered the game giving up an average of 62 yards on the ground.

LJ Scott returned from a leg injury to play for the Spartans after a four-game absence and ran for just 25 yards on 10 carries.

Lewerke was 5 of 25 for just 66 yards with an injury-depleted corps of receivers, which now includes Felton Davis after he was carted off during the game with an apparent Achilles tendon injury.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan: Jim Harbaugh victory after entering the game 1-5 against rivals Michigan State and Ohio State. If the Wolverines beat No. 18 Penn State in two weeks, they will be set up for a showdown Nov. 24 at Ohio State.

Michigan State: Lewerke's inconsistent play is slowing down an offense already hurt by injuries. He may have to hold off Rocky Lombardi, who played late in the game, to keep his job.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Wolverines can't move up too much, but they will have chances to do that against the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes next month. The Spartans will likely drop out of the poll.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Off until hosting Penn State on Nov. 3.

Michigan State: Plays Purdue at home.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Larry Lage at www.Twitter.com/larrylage

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:21
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 10:25
42-B.Mason runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
84
yds
01:30
pos
20
7
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:24
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 2:35
2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs 79 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
79
yds
00:08
pos
13
7
Point After TD 11:12
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 11:17
25-D.Stewart complete to 14-B.Lewerke. 14-B.Lewerke runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
7
yds
00:50
pos
7
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:55
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 15:00
2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
84
yds
07:24
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 11
Rushing 11 2
Passing 8 4
Penalty 0 5
3rd Down Conv 7-17 0-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 387 65
Total Plays 78 51
Avg Gain 5.0 1.3
Net Yards Rushing 183 15
Rush Attempts 53 23
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 0.7
Net Yards Passing 204 50
Comp. - Att. 14-25 7-28
Yards Per Pass 8.2 1.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-8 4-29
Penalties - Yards 9-99 4-40
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 8-45.8 11-41.5
Return Yards 21 45
Punts - Returns 3-16 2-17
Kickoffs - Returns 1-5 2-28
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/4 1/2
Extra Points 3/3 1/1
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
6 Michigan 7-1 077721
24 Michigan State 4-3 00707
O/U 39.5, MICHST +7.5
Spartan Stadium East Lansing, MI
 204 PASS YDS 50
183 RUSH YDS 15
387 TOTAL YDS 65
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 212 2 0 153.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.2% 1523 12 3 155.5
S. Patterson 14/25 212 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
32 139 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
152 826 6
K. Higdon 32 139 0 38
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 145 1
S. Patterson 8 24 0 11
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 61 6
B. Mason 5 20 1 5
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 194 2
C. Evans 3 4 0 4
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 217 1
T. Wilson 1 3 0 3
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
R. Bell 2 -2 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 326 6
D. Peoples-Jones 1 79 1 79
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 119 0
G. Perry 3 30 0 13
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 108 0
N. Eubanks 1 25 0 25
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 108 1
S. McKeon 2 24 0 16
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 320 2
N. Collins 3 24 1 10
Z. Gentry 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 332 1
Z. Gentry 2 21 0 16
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 57 0
C. Evans 1 9 0 9
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
K. Higdon 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Kinnel 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Kinnel 5-0 0.0 0
D. Bush 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
D. Bush 4-0 1.0 0
C. Winovich 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Winovich 2-2 0.0 0
J. Uche 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
J. Uche 2-0 2.0 0
K. Paye 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Paye 2-1 0.0 0
B. Watson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 2 0.0
B. Watson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 3 0.0
J. Metellus 1-0 0.0 0
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
L. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
B. Mone 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Mone 1-1 0.0 0
J. Ross 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Ross 1-1 0.0 0
K. Hudson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Hudson 1-2 0.0 0
C. Kemp 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Kemp 1-0 0.0 0
M. Onwenu 50 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Onwenu 1-0 1.0 0
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dwumfour 1-0 0.0 0
A. Solomon 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Solomon 1-0 0.0 0
L. Marshall 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Marshall 0-1 0.0 0
D. Gil 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Gil 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
11/15 33/34
Q. Nordin 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 45.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 49.5 3
W. Hart 8 45.8 3 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 24.9 5 1
A. Thomas 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 5.3 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 8.8 16 1
D. Peoples-Jones 3 5.3 16 0
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 66 0 0 42.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 1653 8 7 116.5
B. Lewerke 5/25 66 0 0
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 9 0 0 87.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 9 0 0 87.8
R. Lombardi 1/2 9 0 0
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 1 0 463.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 1 0 463.6
D. Stewart Jr. 1/1 4 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 128 0
L. Scott 10 25 0 9
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 189 2
L. Jefferson 2 4 0 3
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 194 3
C. Heyward 3 3 0 5
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -12 0
R. Lombardi 3 -5 0 10
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 72 2
B. Lewerke 4 -11 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 166 0
D. Stewart Jr. 2 24 0 15
C. Chambers 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 157 0
C. Chambers 1 20 0 20
L. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 88 0
L. Scott 1 15 0 15
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 129 0
B. Sowards 1 8 0 8
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 133 0
C. Heyward 1 8 0 8
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 1
B. Lewerke 1 4 1 4
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 1
M. Dotson 0 0 0 0
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
Ma. Sokol 0 0 0 0
J. Layne 2 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Layne 0 0 0 0
F. Davis III 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 474 4
F. Davis III 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Willekes 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.5
K. Willekes 7-2 0.5 0
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Panasiuk 7-1 0.0 0
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
J. Bachie 7-2 0.0 0
A. Dowell 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
A. Dowell 6-3 1.0 0
D. Dowell 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 1 0.0
D. Dowell 5-3 0.0 0
T. Thompson 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
T. Thompson 4-2 0.5 0
K. Willis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 2 0.0
K. Willis 4-4 0.0 0
J. Reschke 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Reschke 4-2 0.0 0
J. Layne 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
J. Layne 3-2 0.0 0
N. Jones 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Jones 3-1 0.0 0
R. Williams 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Williams 3-2 0.0 0
X. Henderson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
X. Henderson 1-1 0.0 0
S. Brown 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
S. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
G. Owens 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Owens 1-0 0.0 0
M. Morrissey 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
M. Morrissey 1-0 0.0 0
J. Camper 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Camper 1-0 0.0 0
T. Person 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Person 1-0 0.0 0
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
M. Panasiuk 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/8 18/18
M. Coghlin 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Hunt 97 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
11 41.5 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 40.1 4
T. Hunt 11 41.5 4 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 23.0 12 0
A. Simmons 1 12.0 12 0
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 19.9 16 0
C. Heyward 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 7.9 7 0
B. Sowards 1 7.0 7 0
S. Brown 29 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
S. Brown 1 10.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICHST 35 2:37 7 10 Punt
8:03 MICH 16 7:24 14 84 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:49 MICH 30 1:20 3 5 Punt
10:23 MICH 49 2:11 5 11 Punt
7:20 MICHST 43 0:45 3 5 Punt
4:15 MICH 42 1:53 4 40 FG Miss
0:57 MICHST 48 0:22 3 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 MICH 11 0:45 3 -4 Fumble
11:12 MICHST 35 3:47 9 67 Fumble
5:25 MICH 18 1:31 3 2 Punt
2:43 MICH 21 0:08 1 79 TD
2:13 MICH 16 1:30 13 84 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:29 MICH 25 6:09 10 28 Punt
1:17 MICH 40 0:16 4 9
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:46 MICHST 20 3:06 7 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 MICH 35 2:02 6 13 Punt
11:24 MICHST 20 0:56 3 -1 Punt
8:12 MICHST 6 0:48 3 1 Punt
5:50 MICHST 20 1:32 3 6 Punt
1:40 MICHST 20 0:37 5 6 Punt
0:27 MICHST 10 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:18 MICH 35 0:00 9 44 Punt
12:07 MICH 7 0:50 2 7 TD
6:47 MICHST 23 0:45 3 -1 Punt
3:48 MICHST 50 0:59 4 -7 Punt
2:24 MICH 35 0:07 4 -27 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:21 MICH 35 0:46 4 -7 Punt
2:46 MICHST 13 1:18 9 56 Downs
NCAA FB Scores