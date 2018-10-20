Drive Chart
OKLA
TCU

No Text

No. 9 Oklahoma rebounds from only loss with 52-27 win at TCU

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 20, 2018

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Kyler Murray threw four touchdowns, Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon both had 100-yard rushing games with scores and ninth-ranked Oklahoma rebounded from its only loss this season by beating TCU for the third time in 11 months, 52-27 on Saturday.

The Sooners (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) won their 18th consecutive true road game, never trailing after scoring touchdowns on each of their first four drives. It was their first game since losing to Texas 48-45 two weeks ago, when they scored three touchdowns in a six-minute span of the fourth quarter to tie the game before the Longhorns kicked a field goal in the final seconds.

''It was just perfect how the game unfolded, we came out and played like we were capable of, carrying over some momentum we had,'' coach Lincoln Riley said.

Brooks ran for 168 yards on 18 carries with an early 21-yard TD on a fourth-and-1 play. Sermon ran 17 times for 110 yards and scored twice before walking gingerly off the field after being tended to by trainers for a lower leg injury with about 8 1/2 minutes left.

This was a rematch of the Big 12 Conference championship game last December, when Oklahoma won three weeks after beating TCU in the regular season. The Sooners have scored at least 38 points in their last four meetings against Gary Patterson's defense, which entered this game tops in the league allowing only 20 per game.

Oklahoma played its first game since defensive coordinator Mike Stoops was fired, with Ruffin McNeill taking over that role. The Horned Frogs were held to 275 total yards and scored only two touchdowns offensively.

''We played much closer to what we're capable of,'' Riley said.

TCU (3-4, 1-3) trailed 28-7 midway through the second quarter when former Penn transfer Michael Collins replaced ineffective starter Shawn Robinson. The Horned Frogs had only 25 total yards before the quarterback switch, and their only score was KaVontae Turpin's 99-yard kickoff return .

Collins threw touchdowns on consecutive passes just less than three minutes apart, with Turpin turning a short throw into a 41-yard touchdown and Jalen Reagor's 33-yard score after Oklahoma went three-and-out and punted from its own 9 after a sack and two penalties.

''I don't know what it was, but obviously we scored points when he came in. that's what their job is,'' Patterson said. ''I'm not going to make it about a quarterback controversy.''

Murray completed 19 of 24 passes for 213 yards, and two of his TDs were to Lee Morris (9 and 27 yards) on his only catches.

The Frogs were within 31-27 midway through the third quarter when Cole Bunce kicked his second 41-yard field goal, but they didn't score again.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: The Sooners haven't lost consecutive games in the regular season since 1999, and they still control their path to getting back in the Big 12 championship game - and maybe the College Football Playoff.

TCU: There is now an interesting quarterback situation after Patterson for weeks brought up the idea of Collins playing more. Collins couldn't maintain the momentum after halftime. He started 4-of-5 passing for 89 yards and the two quick touchdowns but was only 3 for 12 for 53 yards and an interception after the break. Robinson was 3 for 8 for 21 yards and gained nothing on his two carries.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Sooners will still be a top-10 team.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma is home for the first time in nearly a month to play Kansas State next Saturday.

TCU is on the road next Saturday to play Kansas.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:17
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
27
Touchdown 4:22
1-K.Murray complete to 45-C.Meier. 45-C.Meier runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
3
plays
3
yds
01:35
pos
51
27
Point After TD 12:53
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
27
Touchdown 13:02
4-T.Sermon runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
71
yds
01:58
pos
44
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:32
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
27
Touchdown 4:38
1-K.Murray complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:42
pos
37
27
Field Goal 7:24
37-C.Bunce 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
41
yds
03:22
pos
31
27
Field Goal 11:27
43-A.Seibert 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
45
yds
00:00
pos
31
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:59
37-C.Bunce 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
25
yds
02:57
pos
28
24
Point After TD 5:00
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 5:07
10-M.Collins complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
33
yds
00:13
pos
28
20
Point After TD 7:55
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 7:59
10-M.Collins complete to 25-K.Turpin. 25-K.Turpin runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
60
yds
00:26
pos
28
13
Point After TD 8:25
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 8:30
1-K.Murray complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
58
yds
01:30
pos
27
7
Point After TD 10:46
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 10:55
26-K.Brooks runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
76
yds
03:49
pos
20
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:37
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 1:42
4-T.Sermon runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
65
yds
07:22
pos
13
7
Point After TD 9:04
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:16
43-A.Seibert kicks 79 yards from OKL 20. 25-K.Turpin runs 99 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
78
yds
00:00
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:16
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:16
1-K.Murray complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
84
yds
02:31
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 13
Rushing 15 5
Passing 11 6
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 3-12 4-14
4th Down Conv 3-3 0-1
Total Net Yards 531 270
Total Plays 72 55
Avg Gain 7.4 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 323 112
Rush Attempts 47 30
Avg Rush Yards 6.9 3.7
Net Yards Passing 208 158
Comp. - Att. 19-25 10-25
Yards Per Pass 8.3 6.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-5 2-5
Penalties - Yards 8-60 2-10
Touchdowns 7 3
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-41.8 5-38.4
Return Yards 45 214
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-25
Kickoffs - Returns 2-35 4-189
Int. - Returns 1-10 0-0
Kicking 8/8 5/6
Extra Points 7/7 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
9 Oklahoma 6-1 1414101452
TCU 3-4 7173027
O/U 62, TCU +7.5
Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, TX
 208 PASS YDS 158
323 RUSH YDS 112
531 TOTAL YDS 270
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 213 4 0 208.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.3% 1977 25 3 224.9
Ky. Murray 19/24 213 4 0
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Lamb 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 168 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 360 4
K. Brooks 18 168 1 43
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 110 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 458 5
T. Sermon 17 110 2 33
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 428 5
Ky. Murray 9 51 0 19
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 91 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 514 7
C. Lamb 5 91 1 37
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 716 7
M. Brown 5 41 0 15
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 241 6
L. Morris 2 36 2 27
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 167 1
G. Calcaterra 3 20 0 10
C. Meier 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 2
C. Meier 2 17 1 16
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
K. Brooks 2 8 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ke. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
Ke. Murray 9-2 1.0 0
K. Haughton 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Haughton 4-1 0.0 0
C. Bolton 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
C. Bolton 4-2 1.0 0
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 4-0 0.0 0
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
R. Barnes 3-0 0.0 0
N. Gallimore 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Gallimore 2-1 0.0 0
M. Jackson, Jr. 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Jackson, Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Radley-Hiles 2-0 0.0 0
A. Bledsoe 72 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Bledsoe 2-0 0.0 0
T. Norwood 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Norwood 1-2 0.0 0
D. Faamatau 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Faamatau 1-0 0.0 0
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 3 0.0
P. Motley 1-0 0.0 1
J. Redmond 31 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Redmond 1-0 0.0 0
R. Perkins 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Perkins 1-1 0.0 0
K. Mann 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
K. Mann 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
6/8 45/45
A. Seibert 1/1 37 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 42.9 2
A. Seibert 4 41.8 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
M. Sutton 1 14.0 14 0
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 28.9 21 0
T. Brown 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Collins 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.2% 142 2 1 138.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.9% 247 3 1 134.3
M. Collins 7/17 142 2 1
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 21 0 0 59.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 1334 9 8 122.4
S. Robinson 3/8 21 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Collins 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 65 1
M. Collins 7 36 0 16
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 328 1
S. Olonilua 11 34 0 7
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 387 2
D. Anderson 6 32 0 11
E. Demercado 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 102 0
E. Demercado 3 8 0 4
De. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
De. Davis 1 2 0 2
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 230 3
S. Robinson 2 0 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 410 3
K. Turpin 5 62 1 41
J. Stephens Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 47 0
J. Stephens Jr. 1 47 0 47
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 465 4
J. Reagor 1 33 1 33
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 142 2
T. Barber 1 10 0 10
N. Meeking 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
N. Meeking 1 8 0 8
J. Stewart 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 95 0
J. Stewart 1 3 0 3
J. Austin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 44 0
J. Austin 0 0 0 0
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 13 0
D. Anderson 0 0 0 0
A. Davis 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 63 0
A. Davis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Summers 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
T. Summers 10-0 0.0 0
G. Wallow 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
G. Wallow 6-1 1.0 0
T. Moehrig-Woodard 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Moehrig-Woodard 5-1 0.0 0
M. Simmons 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
M. Simmons 5-4 0.0 0
J. Johnson 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Johnson 4-2 0.0 0
R. Issahaku 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
R. Issahaku 4-0 0.0 0
V. Scott 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
V. Scott 3-1 0.0 0
T. Cooper 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Cooper 3-0 0.0 0
B. Banogu 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Banogu 3-1 0.0 0
L. Collier 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Collier 2-0 0.0 0
J. Lewis 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Lewis 2-0 0.0 0
J. Gladney 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Gladney 2-0 0.0 0
N. Daniels 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Daniels 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bethley 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Bethley 0-2 0.0 0
A. Evans 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Evans 0-1 0.0 0
J. Broadnax Jr. 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Broadnax Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Bunce 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
4/7 11/11
C. Bunce 2/3 41 0/0 6
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
4/6 14/14
J. Song 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Nunez 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 38.7 1
A. Nunez 4 40.0 1 52
A. David 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 35.8 0
A. David 1 32.0 0 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 62.5 99 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 26.0 99 0
K. Turpin 2 62.5 99 0
J. Austin 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Austin 1 0.0 0 0
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
S. Olonilua 1 31.0 31 0
E. Demercado 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 25.5 33 0
E. Demercado 1 33.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 19.4 25 1
K. Turpin 1 25.0 25 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:47 OKLA 16 2:31 7 84 TD
9:04 TCU 35 7:22 15 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:44 OKLA 34 3:49 9 66 TD
10:00 OKLA 42 1:30 4 58 TD
7:55 TCU 35 2:30 6 -16 Punt
5:00 TCU 35 0:35 4 -9 Punt
0:14 TCU 35 0:05 2 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 TCU 35 0:00 10 45 FG
7:20 TCU 35 2:42 7 65 TD
2:39 OKLA 21 1:26 4 26 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 29 1:58 4 71 TD
9:57 OKLA 28 2:46 5 25 Punt
5:57 TCU 3 1:35 3 3 TD
2:14 OKLA 29 0:51 3 -6
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 35 2:46 7 18 Punt
9:16 OKLA 20 0:00 1 78 TD
1:37 OKLA 35 1:29 8 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:46 OKLA 35 0:40 5 4 Punt
8:25 OKLA 35 0:26 5 53 TD
5:20 OKLA 33 0:13 1 33 TD
3:56 OKLA 49 2:57 6 25 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:46 OKLA 35 3:22 9 41 FG
4:32 OKLA 35 1:47 5 45 FG Miss
1:07 TCU 18 0:55 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 OKLA 35 2:09 11 37 Downs
6:21 TCU 2 0:18 3 95 INT
4:17 OKLA 35 1:19 4 4 Punt
NCAA FB Scores