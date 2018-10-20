Drive Chart
Missouri bounces back to throttle Memphis 65-33

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 20, 2018

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Drew Lock threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns on 23-for-29 passing, and Missouri defeated Memphis 65-33 in its homecoming game on Saturday.

After losing three straight Southeastern Conference contests, Missouri (4-3) responded with a much-needed victory. It jumped out to a 21-0 lead less than six minutes into the game, and never relinquished it.

''I thought the offensive staff leading up to today, they did a heck of a job of putting together a game plan, finding a way to get us some matchups,'' Missouri coach Barry Odom said. ''Some one-on-one matchups. And formationally, we were able to do some things that really gave us an advantage.''

Albert Okwuegbunam took advantage of one-on-one coverage multiple times throughout the contest. He caught six passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns and Jalen Knox had five catches for 104 yards and a score.

All of Memphis' scoring came without star running back Darrell Henderson, who exited the game after four carries in the first quarter. He was seen riding on a stationary bike and left to the locker room in the second quarter.

Henderson entered the game leading the nation with 1,133 rushing yards, 15 total touchdowns and 10.3 yards per carry. Tony Pollard and Patrick Taylor Jr. split carries the rest of the way, and Memphis' rushing attack was limited to 4.6 yards per carry.

Missouri sprinted out of the gates by blocking a punt on Memphis' first drive and Christian Holmes intercepted Brady White's pass for a 42-yard touchdown return on Memphis' second drive.

Memphis (4-4) climbed back with 17 straight points, but Missouri responded with 20 consecutive of its own. Missouri's defense slowed down the visiting Tigers in the second half, and the home Tigers cruised to their first victory since Sept. 15 against Purdue.

THE TAKEAWAY

Memphis: Contrary to its close game against No. 10 Central Florida last week, Memphis looked thoroughly outplayed against Missouri. Memphis fans will be closely watching the status of Henderson's injury.

''Not the showing we wanted to have,'' Memphis coach Mike Norvell said. ''Got off to a slow start, turned the ball over, had miscues in every phase and gave up too many explosive plays defensively and had some missed assignments that really cost us.''

Missouri: The Tigers broke out of their three-game losing streak in a big way. Lock and the Missouri offense found its form, and the Tigers look to carry momentum into the second half of SEC play.

UP NEXT

Memphis has a bye week before facing East Carolina on Nov. 3.

Missouri returns to conference play with a home matchup next Saturday against No. 19 Kentucky.

---

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:32
36-R.Patterson extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
33
65
Touchdown 8:40
3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:53
pos
33
65
Field Goal 11:42
19-T.McCann 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
53
yds
01:54
pos
27
65
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:13
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
62
Touchdown 3:25
34-L.Rountree runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
59
yds
00:10
pos
27
61
Point After TD 4:26
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
55
Touchdown 4:32
3-D.Lock complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
79
yds
04:23
pos
27
54
Point After TD 8:55
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
48
Touchdown 9:02
6-P.Taylor runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
95
yds
02:55
pos
26
48
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:07
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
48
Touchdown 1:18
3-D.Lock complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:28
pos
20
47
Field Goal 2:55
36-R.Patterson 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
55
yds
02:32
pos
20
41
Point After TD 5:27
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
41
Touchdown 5:30
34-L.Rountree runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
74
yds
02:02
pos
17
40
Point After TD 8:28
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
34
Touchdown 8:36
3-D.Lock complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
44
yds
00:06
pos
17
33
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:47
19-T.McCann extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
17
27
Touchdown 8:58
3-D.Lock complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:54
pos
17
27
Point After TD 10:52
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 11:02
3-B.White complete to 1-T.Pollard. 1-T.Pollard runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
38
yds
00:38
pos
16
21
Point After TD 13:01
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 13:06
6-P.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
78
yds
01:08
pos
9
21
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:29
36-R.Patterson 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
71
yds
03:26
pos
3
21
Point After TD 5:55
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 6:02
16-D.Crockett runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
76
yds
02:02
pos
0
20
Point After TD 9:18
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 9:30
3-B.White incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Holmes at MEM 42. 21-C.Holmes runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
42
yds
0:00
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:55
19-T.McCann extra point is good. Team penalty on MEM Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:59
34-L.Rountree runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
43
yds
01:00
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 30
Rushing 9 14
Passing 12 13
Penalty 4 3
3rd Down Conv 6-16 6-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 408 646
Total Plays 81 72
Avg Gain 5.0 9.0
Net Yards Rushing 200 273
Rush Attempts 43 40
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 6.8
Net Yards Passing 208 373
Comp. - Att. 15-38 24-32
Yards Per Pass 5.5 11.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 8-65 12-122
Touchdowns 4 9
Rushing TDs 2 4
Passing TDs 2 4
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-46.4 2-33.5
Return Yards 46 44
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-2
Kickoffs - Returns 4-46 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-42
Kicking 5/6 9/11
Extra Points 3/4 8/9
Field Goals 2/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Memphis 4-4 3177633
Missouri 4-3 212714365
O/U 70.5, MIZZOU -10
Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Columbia, MO
 208 PASS YDS 373
200 RUSH YDS 273
408 TOTAL YDS 646
Memphis
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.5% 208 2 2 94.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.1% 1966 17 3 160.0
B. White 15/37 208 2 2
P. Williams 9 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
P. Williams 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 115 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 499 8
P. Taylor Jr. 26 115 2 21
T. Pollard 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 187 2
T. Pollard 8 75 0 21
D. Henderson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 1148 13
D. Henderson 4 15 0 8
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 -36 1
B. White 5 -5 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Coxie 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 111 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 663 5
D. Coxie 8 111 1 20
T. Pollard 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 235 3
T. Pollard 2 44 1 30
D. Henderson 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 211 2
D. Henderson 1 20 0 20
P. Williams 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 250 1
P. Williams 3 18 0 9
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 1
K. Jones 1 15 0 15
S. Dykes 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 149 1
S. Dykes 0 0 0 0
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 130 1
P. Taylor Jr. 0 0 0 0
J. Magnifico 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 138 1
J. Magnifico 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
S. Blake Jr. 9-0 0.0 0
C. Akins 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
C. Akins 7-0 0.0 0
T. Hart 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Hart 6-0 0.0 0
T. Carter 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
T. Carter 5-0 0.0 0
T. Lindsey 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Lindsey 4-1 0.0 0
A. Hall 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Hall 3-0 0.0 0
J. Russell 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Russell 2-0 0.0 0
J. Dillon 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Dillon 2-0 0.0 0
B. Huff 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Huff 2-0 0.0 0
J. Francis 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Francis 1-0 0.0 0
N. Augustus 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Augustus 1-0 0.0 0
E. Cooper 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Cooper 1-0 0.0 0
Kh. Johnson 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Kh. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dorceus 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dorceus 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tate IV 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Tate IV 1-0 0.0 0
O. Goodson 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Goodson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Patterson 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/4
SEASON FG XP
9/11 43/45
R. Patterson 2/2 52 3/4 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Williams 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 42.5 1
A. Williams 5 46.4 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Williams 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 12 0
P. Williams 2 10.0 12 0
T. Pollard 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 20.9 11 0
T. Pollard 1 11.0 11 0
M. Slade 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.0 15 0
M. Slade 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Missouri
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.3% 350 4 0 226.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 1979 16 6 143.3
D. Lock 23/29 350 4 0
T. Powell 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 23 0 0 97.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 128 0 0 131.3
T. Powell 1/3 23 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 118 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 549 7
L. Rountree III 9 118 3 59
D. Crockett 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 417 4
D. Crockett 13 56 1 14
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 316 1
T. Badie 7 41 0 12
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 85 3
D. Lock 4 36 0 19
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Knox 1 12 0 12
M. Wilson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 29 0
M. Wilson 5 12 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 159 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 400 5
A. Okwuegbunam 6 159 3 58
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 104 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 384 3
J. Knox 5 104 1 44
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 295 3
J. Johnson 4 46 0 19
R. Floyd 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
R. Floyd 3 28 0 17
K. Blanton 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 127 1
K. Blanton 3 27 0 13
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 80 0
T. Badie 1 4 0 4
D. Gicinto 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
D. Gicinto 1 4 0 4
D. Crockett 16 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 0
D. Crockett 1 1 0 1
B. Banister 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
B. Banister 0 0 0 0
A. Ofodile 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Ofodile 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Hall 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 1.0
T. Hall 11-0 1.0 0
C. Garrett 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
C. Garrett 10-1 0.0 0
C. Holmes 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
C. Holmes 3-0 0.0 1
J. Bledsoe 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Bledsoe 3-0 0.0 0
D. Acy 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Acy 2-0 0.0 0
B. Lee 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Lee 2-0 0.0 0
R. Perkins 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Perkins 2-0 0.0 0
R. Brandon 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
R. Brandon 2-0 1.0 0
T. Petry 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Petry 2-0 0.0 0
A. Byers 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Byers 2-0 0.0 0
A. Miller, Jr. 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Miller, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Turner 39 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
T. Ross 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ross 1-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Oliver 1-1 0.0 0
T. Beckner, Jr. 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Beckner, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hilton 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
C. Hilton 1-0 1.0 0
A. Sparks 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Sparks 1-0 0.0 1
T. Gillespie 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Gillespie 1-1 0.0 0
S. Bailey 56 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Bailey 1-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
N. Bolton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Bolton 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jeffcoat 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jeffcoat 1-0 0.0 0
W. Palmore 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Palmore 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 8/9
SEASON FG XP
15/21 28/29
T. McCann 1/2 37 8/9 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Fatony 26 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 33.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 43.6 0
C. Fatony 2 33.5 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 -2.3 1 0
J. Johnson 2 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIZZOU 35 1:56 7 12 Punt
11:55 MIZZOU 35 1:49 7 63 INT
9:18 MIZZOU 35 1:06 4 -9 Punt
5:55 MIZZOU 35 3:26 14 66 FG
1:29 MEMP 20 1:08 13 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:40 MIZZOU 38 0:38 2 38 TD
8:47 MIZZOU 35 0:05 3 85 INT
8:28 MIZZOU 35 0:50 5 3 Punt
5:27 MIZZOU 35 2:32 13 30 FG
1:07 MIZZOU 35 0:14 4 -2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:57 MEMP 20 2:55 11 80 TD
4:26 MIZZOU 35 0:15 4 -18 Punt
3:13 MIZZOU 35 0:54 4 -7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:33 MIZZOU 35 2:53 8 65 TD
1:51 MEMP 31 0:51 4 15
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 MEMP 27 1:00 5 27 TD
8:04 MIZZOU 24 2:02 5 76 TD
2:20 MEMP 35 0:46 4 -6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 MEMP 35 0:44 4 -3 Punt
10:52 MEMP 35 1:54 6 65 TD
8:42 MEMP 44 0:06 1 44 TD
7:32 MIZZOU 35 2:02 6 65 TD
2:46 MEMP 35 1:28 7 65 TD
0:39 MIZZOU 5 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:23 MEMP 35 0:00 10 50 FG Miss
8:55 MEMP 35 4:23 12 75 TD
3:35 MIZZOU 41 0:10 1 59 TD
2:10 MIZZOU 28 1:54 11 53 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:32 MEMP 35 5:52 11 34 Downs
NCAA FB Scores