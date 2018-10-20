Drive Chart
Defense leads No. 5 LSU past No. 22 MSU, 19-3

  • Oct 20, 2018

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Michael Divinity Jr.'s interception set up Nick Brossette's short touchdown run, Cole Tracy kicked four field goals, and No. 5 LSU beat No. 22 Mississippi State 19-3 on Saturday night.

Still, the Tiger Stadium crowd left angry after LSU's top linebacker, Devin White, was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter, meaning he will not be eligible to play in the first half of the Tigers' upcoming showdown with unbeaten and top-ranked Alabama.

White appeared to lower his head as he leveled quarterback Nick Fitzgerald a moment after he released a pass that was intercepted by defensive back Kristian Fulton. The targeting penalty wiped out the turnover, and LSU's celebrations also drew two flags for unsportsmanlike conduct, resulting in 45 yards in penalties on one play.

''I've got to look at it. The call is the call. They reviewed it,'' LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. ''That's the rule. The rule is you can't lead with your head.''

Safety John Battle's interception prevented Mississippi State from scoring on the drive and virtually sealed the result. But fans continued booing officials until the end, keenly aware of how much the absence of White, even for just a half, could hurt the Tigers (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) against the Crimson Tide's dynamic and prolific offense.

White's penalty was the low-point of an otherwise banner performance by the Tigers' defense, which intercepted Fitzgerald four times.

''Our defense played lights out,'' Orgeron said.

LSU safety Grant Delpit came through with several drive-stalling plays, including two interceptions and a fourth-down sack. Delpit has five interceptions and four sacks this season.

''He made a difference in the ball game when needed him and it looks like it comes easy to him,'' Orgeron said. ''He's a great football player.''

Fitzgerald rushed for 131 yards for Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3), but completed just 8 of 24 passes for 59 yards.

''We've got to find a way to be productive in the passing game and we did not get that done,'' Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead said. ''I'm in charge of the offense. ... I'm disappointed.''

Mississippi State's defense, led by end Montez Sweat and tackle Jeffery Simmons, gave LSU's offense fits for much of the game. LSU needed to run three plays to score the game's lone TD after Divinity's 31-yard return to the 3.

''The one touchdown they got was off a short field, so the defense played great,'' Moorhead said.

The Tigers only had 15 yards of offense before they drive 64 yards for a field goal that made it 10-3 at halftime.

''That was the worst half of football I've ever played in my entire life,'' said LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who finished 16-of-28 passing for 129 yards and was intercepted in the end zone by Louisiana native Cameron Dantzler in the first quarter, squandering a scoring chance set up by Delpit's diving interception. ''I just threw the ball like a middle schooler, but they're a really good defense, too.''

The Tigers were held to 110 yards on the ground, with Brossette gaining 57.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs' inability to pass against LSU's talented secondary made it tough for them to sustain drives. Although their running game was productive at times finishing with 201 yards, the Bulldogs often looked hopeless on third down, converting two of 14. That wasn't going to cut it on the road against a highly ranked team.

LSU: The Tiger's defense was strong enough against the run to contain Fitzgerald and made the Bulldogs QB uncomfortable when he threw. The Tigers nearly had a fifth interception, but cornerback Andraez ''Greedy'' Williams had a pass bounce off his hands. Offensively, the Tigers needed almost the entire first half to figure out how to move the ball against the Bulldogs. They still struggled to find the end zone in the second half, but executed consistently enough to give their reliable kicker four field goal opportunities from 40 yards and in.

''We were very sluggish on offense. ... It wasn't a perfect game,'' Orgeron said. ''We won the game. I'm not going to tear this thing apart. This is a good football team we just beat.''

UP NEXT

Mississippi State hosts Texas A&M

LSU has a week off before hosting Alabama on Nov. 3.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 11:27
36-C.Tracy 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
51
yds
00:48
pos
3
19
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:41
36-C.Tracy 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
44
yds
02:43
pos
3
16
Field Goal 11:30
36-C.Tracy 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
60
yds
00:00
pos
3
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:23
36-C.Tracy 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
64
yds
03:16
pos
3
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:44
47-J.Christmann 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
73
yds
3:13
pos
3
7
Point After TD 12:37
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:41
4-N.Brossette runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
3
plays
3
yds
1:41
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 17
Rushing 9 9
Passing 3 6
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 2-14 7-18
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 252 226
Total Plays 61 72
Avg Gain 4.1 3.1
Net Yards Rushing 201 110
Rush Attempts 37 44
Avg Rush Yards 5.4 2.5
Net Yards Passing 51 116
Comp. - Att. 8-24 16-28
Yards Per Pass 2.1 4.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-8 2-13
Penalties - Yards 5-45 5-53
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 4 1
Punts - Avg 7-34.7 7-43.7
Return Yards 5 32
Punts - Returns 1-4 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-1 4-32
Kicking 1/1 5/5
Extra Points 0/0 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 4/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
22 Miss. State 4-3 30003
5 LSU 7-1 736319
O/U 45.5, LSU -5.5
Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA
 51 PASS YDS 116
201 RUSH YDS 110
252 TOTAL YDS 226
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 59 0 4 20.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.9% 768 4 7 90.3
N. Fitzgerald 8/24 59 0 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 131 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
121 644 7
N. Fitzgerald 23 131 0 40
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 516 3
K. Hill 8 42 0 18
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 229 1
Ae. Williams 6 28 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 118 0
D. Thomas 1 15 0 15
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
N. Gibson 1 12 0 12
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 103 2
K. Hill 2 10 0 8
O. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 251 2
O. Mitchell 1 9 0 9
F. Green 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 0
F. Green 1 5 0 5
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 123 0
Ju. Johnson 1 4 0 4
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 196 1
S. Guidry 1 4 0 4
K. Mixon 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 101 1
K. Mixon 0 0 0 0
Au. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 72 1
Au. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Sweat 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Sweat 1-0 1.0 0
L. Lewis 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Lewis 1-0 1.0 0
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Dantzler 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
7/10 21/21
J. Christmann 1/1 19 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Day 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 34.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 38.2 0
T. Day 5 34.6 0 42
K. Schexnayder 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 35.9 0
K. Schexnayder 2 35.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
D. Thomas 1 4.0 4 0
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 129 0 1 88.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 1544 6 3 118.2
J. Burrow 16/28 129 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
151 697 10
N. Brossette 17 57 1 12
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
105 521 5
C. Edwards-Helaire 16 46 0 11
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 250 4
J. Burrow 9 8 0 8
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
D. Dillon 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 183 0
D. Anderson 3 29 0 11
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 2 22 0 20
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 125 2
J. Chase 2 20 0 11
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 140 1
D. Dillon 2 18 0 19
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 471 2
J. Jefferson 3 18 0 9
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 184 1
S. Sullivan 1 11 0 11
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 64 0
N. Brossette 2 7 0 6
F. Moreau 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 119 0
F. Moreau 1 4 0 4
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Carter 0 0 0 0
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 124 0
T. Marshall Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Delpit 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 5 1.0
G. Delpit 1-0 1.0 2
J. Battle 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Battle 0-0 0.0 1
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Divinity Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Tracy 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/4 1/1
C. Tracy 4/4 40 1/1 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 43.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 46.0 3
Z. Von Rosenberg 7 43.7 3 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 35 0:00 6 0 INT
12:37 LSU 35 3:13 8 73 FG
7:36 MISSST 22 1:21 3 8 Punt
5:15 MISSST 16 0:37 3 60 INT
2:14 MISSST 1 1:54 6 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 MISSST 7 1:32 3 4 Punt
8:40 MISSST 23 2:36 5 24 Punt
4:42 MISSST 44 0:59 3 5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:50 LSU 35 3:41 10 46 Downs
2:57 LSU 35 1:48 6 10 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:45 LSU 35 0:47 4 -6 Punt
7:14 MISSST 1 1:24 7 61 INT
2:35 MISSST 33 1:44 9 -28 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISSST 3 2:19 3 3 TD
8:44 MISSST 35 0:24 4 -1 Punt
5:39 LSU 34 0:20 3 0 Punt
4:00 MISSST 24 1:30 4 -75 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 LSU 42 1:24 3 3 Punt
10:40 LSU 47 1:48 3 5 Punt
5:36 LSU 20 0:43 3 -2 Punt
3:39 LSU 29 3:16 14 64 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 MISSST 35 0:00 11 55 FG
6:24 LSU 45 2:43 8 44 FG
1:04 LSU 27 0:48 9 51 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:49 LSU 29 1:58 4 19 Punt
5:20 LSU 10 2:00 5 22 Punt
0:47 LSU 5 0:00 1 -1
