|
|
|MISSST
|LSU
Defense leads No. 5 LSU past No. 22 MSU, 19-3
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Michael Divinity Jr.'s interception set up Nick Brossette's short touchdown run, Cole Tracy kicked four field goals, and No. 5 LSU beat No. 22 Mississippi State 19-3 on Saturday night.
Still, the Tiger Stadium crowd left angry after LSU's top linebacker, Devin White, was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter, meaning he will not be eligible to play in the first half of the Tigers' upcoming showdown with unbeaten and top-ranked Alabama.
White appeared to lower his head as he leveled quarterback Nick Fitzgerald a moment after he released a pass that was intercepted by defensive back Kristian Fulton. The targeting penalty wiped out the turnover, and LSU's celebrations also drew two flags for unsportsmanlike conduct, resulting in 45 yards in penalties on one play.
''I've got to look at it. The call is the call. They reviewed it,'' LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. ''That's the rule. The rule is you can't lead with your head.''
Safety John Battle's interception prevented Mississippi State from scoring on the drive and virtually sealed the result. But fans continued booing officials until the end, keenly aware of how much the absence of White, even for just a half, could hurt the Tigers (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) against the Crimson Tide's dynamic and prolific offense.
White's penalty was the low-point of an otherwise banner performance by the Tigers' defense, which intercepted Fitzgerald four times.
''Our defense played lights out,'' Orgeron said.
LSU safety Grant Delpit came through with several drive-stalling plays, including two interceptions and a fourth-down sack. Delpit has five interceptions and four sacks this season.
''He made a difference in the ball game when needed him and it looks like it comes easy to him,'' Orgeron said. ''He's a great football player.''
Fitzgerald rushed for 131 yards for Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3), but completed just 8 of 24 passes for 59 yards.
''We've got to find a way to be productive in the passing game and we did not get that done,'' Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead said. ''I'm in charge of the offense. ... I'm disappointed.''
Mississippi State's defense, led by end Montez Sweat and tackle Jeffery Simmons, gave LSU's offense fits for much of the game. LSU needed to run three plays to score the game's lone TD after Divinity's 31-yard return to the 3.
''The one touchdown they got was off a short field, so the defense played great,'' Moorhead said.
The Tigers only had 15 yards of offense before they drive 64 yards for a field goal that made it 10-3 at halftime.
''That was the worst half of football I've ever played in my entire life,'' said LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who finished 16-of-28 passing for 129 yards and was intercepted in the end zone by Louisiana native Cameron Dantzler in the first quarter, squandering a scoring chance set up by Delpit's diving interception. ''I just threw the ball like a middle schooler, but they're a really good defense, too.''
The Tigers were held to 110 yards on the ground, with Brossette gaining 57.
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs' inability to pass against LSU's talented secondary made it tough for them to sustain drives. Although their running game was productive at times finishing with 201 yards, the Bulldogs often looked hopeless on third down, converting two of 14. That wasn't going to cut it on the road against a highly ranked team.
LSU: The Tiger's defense was strong enough against the run to contain Fitzgerald and made the Bulldogs QB uncomfortable when he threw. The Tigers nearly had a fifth interception, but cornerback Andraez ''Greedy'' Williams had a pass bounce off his hands. Offensively, the Tigers needed almost the entire first half to figure out how to move the ball against the Bulldogs. They still struggled to find the end zone in the second half, but executed consistently enough to give their reliable kicker four field goal opportunities from 40 yards and in.
''We were very sluggish on offense. ... It wasn't a perfect game,'' Orgeron said. ''We won the game. I'm not going to tear this thing apart. This is a good football team we just beat.''
UP NEXT
Mississippi State hosts Texas A&M
LSU has a week off before hosting Alabama on Nov. 3.
---
Follow Brett Martel at http://twitter.com/brettmartel
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|17
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|3
|6
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|7-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|252
|226
|Total Plays
|61
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|201
|110
|Rush Attempts
|37
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|51
|116
|Comp. - Att.
|8-24
|16-28
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|4.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-8
|2-13
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|5-53
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|4
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-34.7
|7-43.7
|Return Yards
|5
|32
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|4-32
|Kicking
|1/1
|5/5
|Extra Points
|0/0
|1/1
|Field Goals
|1/1
|4/4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|51
|PASS YDS
|116
|
|
|201
|RUSH YDS
|110
|
|
|252
|TOTAL YDS
|226
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
|N. Fitzgerald
|8/24
|59
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
|N. Fitzgerald
|23
|131
|0
|40
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|8
|42
|0
|18
|
Ae. Williams 26 RB
|Ae. Williams
|6
|28
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
N. Gibson 21 RB
|N. Gibson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
O. Mitchell 87 WR
|O. Mitchell
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
F. Green 82 TE
|F. Green
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
|Ju. Johnson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Guidry 1 WR
|S. Guidry
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Mixon 23 WR
|K. Mixon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Au. Williams 85 WR
|Au. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Sweat 9 DE
|M. Sweat
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Lewis 10 LB
|L. Lewis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Christmann 47 K
|J. Christmann
|1/1
|19
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Day 42 P
|T. Day
|5
|34.6
|0
|42
|
K. Schexnayder 27 P
|K. Schexnayder
|2
|35.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|16/28
|129
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Brossette 4 RB
|N. Brossette
|17
|57
|1
|12
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|16
|46
|0
|11
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|9
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Dillon 19 WR
|D. Dillon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Anderson 11 WR
|D. Anderson
|3
|29
|0
|11
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|2
|22
|0
|20
|
J. Chase 1 WR
|J. Chase
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
D. Dillon 19 WR
|D. Dillon
|2
|18
|0
|19
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
S. Sullivan 10 WR
|S. Sullivan
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
N. Brossette 4 RB
|N. Brossette
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
F. Moreau 18 TE
|F. Moreau
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Carter 44 FB
|T. Carter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Delpit 9 S
|G. Delpit
|1-0
|1.0
|2
|
J. Battle 26 S
|J. Battle
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
|M. Divinity Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Tracy 36 K
|C. Tracy
|4/4
|40
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|7
|43.7
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SJST
SDGST
6
7
2nd 8:53 CBSSN
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
10
2nd 9:49 ESP2
-
GAST
ARKST
35
51
Final ESPNU
-
STNFRD
ARIZST
20
13
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
BOISE
28
56
Final ESPN2
-
AF
UNLV
41
35
Final CBSSN
-
AUBURN
MISS
31
16
Final ESPN
-
MD
19IOWA
0
23
Final ESPN2
-
9OKLA
TCU
52
27
Final ABC
-
ILL
23WISC
20
49
Final FS1
-
TULSA
ARK
0
23
Final SECN
-
20CINCY
TEMPLE
17
24
Final/OT ESPNU
-
BUFF
TOLEDO
31
17
Final ESP+
-
6MICH
24MICHST
21
7
Final FOX
-
MIAOH
ARMY
30
31
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
NWEST
RUT
18
15
Final BTN
-
UNC
CUSE
37
40
Final/2OT
-
UVA
DUKE
28
14
Final
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
49
Final ESP3
-
IDST
LIB
41
48
Final ESP3
-
UTAHST
WYO
24
16
Final ATSN
-
FAU
MRSHL
7
31
Final FBOOK
-
EMICH
BALLST
42
20
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
CMICH
35
10
Final ESP+
-
CHARLO
MTSU
13
21
Final ESP3
-
MINN
NEB
28
53
Final BTN
-
SMU
TULANE
27
23
Final ESPU
-
COLO
15WASH
13
27
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
16
48
Final FS1
-
UTEP
LATECH
24
31
Final ESP+
-
1BAMA
TENN
58
21
Final CBS
-
LALAF
APLST
17
27
Final ESP+
-
16NCST
3CLEM
7
41
Final ESPN
-
WAKE
FSU
17
38
Final ESP2
-
18PSU
IND
33
28
Final ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
49
36
Final CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
MA
24
13
Final ELEV
-
AKRON
KENTST
24
23
Final/OT ESP+
-
MEMP
MIZZOU
33
65
Final SECN
-
CAL
OREGST
49
7
Final PACN
-
GAS
NMEXST
48
31
Final
-
TXSA
USM
17
27
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
14
20
Final ESP3
-
10UCF
ECU
37
10
Final ESPN2
-
UCONN
21SFLA
30
38
Final CBSSN
-
22MISSST
5LSU
3
19
Final ESPN
-
RICE
FIU
17
36
Final ESP+
-
2OHIOST
PURDUE
20
49
Final ABC
-
NTEXAS
UAB
21
29
Final beIN
-
FRESNO
NMEX
38
7
Final ESPU
-
ODU
WKY
37
34
Final ESP+
-
12OREG
25WASHST
20
34
Final FOX
-
VANDY
14UK
7
14
Final SECN
-
USC
UTAH
28
41
Final PACN
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
067 O/U
-3
Sun 12:00am