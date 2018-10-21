Drive Chart
OHIOST
PURDUE

No. 2 Ohio State stumbles at Purdue, gets blown out 49-20

  • Oct 21, 2018

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Jeff Brohm decided to go for it against No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday.

The Buckeyes buckled under the pressure.

D.J. Knox ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns, David Blough threw for three more scores and the Boilermakers held Ohio State's vaunted passing game in check most of the night as they pulled away for a 49-20 upset to shake up the College Football Playoff chase.

''Just a great performance. I tell you what I don't have anything negative to say,'' Brohm said. ''We came in and played aggressive and I think you have to play aggressive against these guys.''

The Boilermakers (4-3, 3-1 Big Ten) certainly have played it their way lately.

They've won four straight overall, two in a row against ranked opponents and handed Brohm a signature victory midway through his second season by rolling the dice and challenging the Buckeyes in all three phases. Fans spilled onto the field as the Buckeyes (7-1, 3-1) tried to avoid them as they headed to the locker room.

Why not celebrate?

The last time Purdue beat a team ranked this high was when they took down the second-ranked Buckeyes 28-23 on Oct. 6, 1984. And with four scoring plays of at least 40 yards in the final 12 minutes, the Boilermakers shattered their school record for points scored in the series. The previous mark came in October 1967 when Purdue won 41-6 in Columbus, Ohio.

This one won't soon be forgotten by the Boilermakers or the Buckeyes, who had their 12-game winning streak snapped while falling one game behind rival Michigan in the Big Ten East.

Blough outplayed Heisman Trophy candidate Dwayne Haskins Jr., finishing 25 of 43 for 378 yards and sealing the victory with a 43-yard scoring pass to Rondale Moore with 3:37 to play. It was Blough's third straight 300-yard game and his fourth this season.

The mistake-prone Buckeyes, meanwhile, didn't reach the end zone until early in the fourth quarter and never led on a night they ran 25 times for 76 yards.

''My main message is we have to treat this like it's life or death,'' Buckeyes receiver Terry McLaurin said. ''You have to have that type of mentality going into battle when someone's trying to knock you off. If you don't come ready, this happens.''

Now Ohio State must fight its way back into the playoff mix.

''I'm very surprised. I thought we had a good week of work,'' coach Urban Meyer said. ''The glaring shortcomings we had were exposed.''

Haskins wound up 49 of 73, shattering Ohio State's single-game school records in both categories, and had 470 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. But he missed receivers down the field on a windy night at Ross-Ade Stadium and was nearly picked off a couple of other times before Markus Bailey's 41-yard interception return for a score.

''We came in with an aggressive plan and an aggressive approach,'' Brohm said. ''We did a nice job making their quarterback a little bit uncomfortable and with that the offense was able to score some points and maybe make them (Buckeyes) slightly panic just a bit.''

Isaac Zico got things started with a spectacular one-handed catch before running out of bounds to make it 7-0 late in the first quarter.

Purdue made it 14-3 by driving 80 yards in 84 seconds late in the first half, thanks in part to punter Joe Schopper's first-down run on a fake field goal. Blough connected with Moore for a 9-yard TD pass to make it 14-3 at the half.

The Buckeyes tried to crank up the pace and the intensity in the second half but that didn't work, either.

Four plays after Davon Hamilton ran into Schopper, giving Purdue another first down, Knox made it 21-6.

Haskins finally hooked up with Johnnie Dixon III on a 32-yard TD pass to make it 28-13 and McLaurin on a 34-yard TD pass to make it 35-20 with 4:40 to go. But Knox scored on runs of 42 and 40 yards, Blough found Moore on a 43-yard TD pass and Bailey sealed it with the interception return.

THE TAKEAWAY

Buckeyes: Ohio State struggled to run again, made far too many mistakes and couldn't shut down the Boilermakers late to give them a chance. The search for solutions will begin immediately.

Boilermakers: This is easily the biggest win of Brohm's brief tenure, and now the Boilermakers head into the most challenging part of their schedule with momentum and visions of a Big Ten West title.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Ohio State was the only top 10 team to lose Saturday and is likely to take a tumble in the rankings, given the score and how poorly the Buckeyes played. The Boilermakers may have to wait at least another week to crack the Top 25, but they should get the attention of voters this week and may pick up some votes.

THEY SAID IT

Buckeyes: ''I never thought I would have to throw the ball 73 times for us to win,'' Haskins said. ''You've got to do what you do to win. We just didn't do that today.''

Boilermakers: ''This win means a lot for this team because it shows everyone around the country that you can win football games at Purdue,'' Brohm said. ''And we're going to enjoy the game and roll the dice and see what happens.''

UP NEXT

Buckeyes: Have a bye week to contemplate what went wrong before hosting Nebraska on Nov. 3.

Boilermakers: Head to No. 24 Michigan State next Saturday, hoping to build on their momentum.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:08
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
49
Touchdown 2:34
7-D.Haskins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-M.Bailey at OSU 41. 21-M.Bailey runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
63
yds
01:03
pos
20
48
Point After TD 3:37
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
42
Touchdown 3:48
11-D.Blough complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
00:52
pos
20
41
Point After TD 4:40
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
35
Touchdown 4:46
7-D.Haskins complete to 83-T.McLaurin. 83-T.McLaurin runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
02:00
pos
19
35
Point After TD 6:46
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
35
Touchdown 6:53
1-D.Knox runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:43
pos
13
34
Point After TD 9:36
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
28
Touchdown 9:42
7-D.Haskins complete to 1-J.Dixon. 1-J.Dixon runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
01:57
pos
12
28
Point After TD 11:39
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
28
Touchdown 11:46
1-D.Knox runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
96
yds
03:14
pos
6
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:36
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Touchdown 8:38
1-D.Knox runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
50
yds
03:50
pos
6
20
Field Goal 12:32
95-B.Haubeil 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
59
yds
00:00
pos
6
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:27
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 0:31
11-D.Blough complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
01:24
pos
3
13
Field Goal 14:23
95-B.Haubeil 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
59
yds
01:02
pos
3
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:10
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 1:10
11-D.Blough complete to 7-I.Zico. 7-I.Zico runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
113
yds
07:18
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 31 24
Rushing 4 9
Passing 24 12
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 11-22 6-15
4th Down Conv 2-3 2-2
Total Net Yards 544 528
Total Plays 98 72
Avg Gain 5.6 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 76 161
Rush Attempts 25 29
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 5.6
Net Yards Passing 468 367
Comp. - Att. 49-73 25-43
Yards Per Pass 6.4 8.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-2 2-11
Penalties - Yards 10-86 7-95
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-38.6 6-43.3
Return Yards 114 99
Punts - Returns 1-16 1-9
Kickoffs - Returns 5-98 3-49
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-41
Kicking 4/5 7/8
Extra Points 2/2 7/7
Field Goals 2/3 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
2 Ohio State 7-1 0331420
Purdue 4-3 7772849
O/U 66, PURDUE +12.5
Ross-Ade Stadium West Lafayette, IN
 468 PASS YDS 367
76 RUSH YDS 161
544 TOTAL YDS 528
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.1% 470 2 1 127.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.1% 2801 30 5 174.1
D. Haskins 49/73 470 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 516 3
M. Weber 9 45 0 11
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 521 4
J. Dobbins 11 24 0 6
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 56 1
D. Haskins 5 7 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 105 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 656 4
K. Hill 9 105 0 33
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 236 3
B. Victor 5 67 0 23
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 398 8
T. McLaurin 5 66 1 34
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 284 4
J. Dixon 4 58 1 32
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 600 7
P. Campbell 9 43 0 15
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 164 1
J. Dobbins 4 34 0 20
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 331 1
A. Mack 1 24 0 24
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 93 1
L. Farrell 4 24 0 12
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 75 1
M. Weber 5 22 0 6
C. Saunders 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 73 0
C. Saunders 2 17 0 9
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 1
R. Berry 1 10 0 10
H. Jester 41 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Jester 0 0 0 0
J. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
J. Harris 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
M. Harrison 1-0 1.0 0
K. Sheffield 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
K. Sheffield 1-0 0.0 0
A. Riep 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Riep 1-0 0.0 0
J. Cooper 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Cooper 0-1 0.5 0
C. Young 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Young 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/6 5/5
B. Haubeil 2/3 24 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 38.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 43.5 2
D. Chrisman 5 38.6 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 19.6 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 21.6 31 0
J. Dixon 5 19.6 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 4.7 16 0
K. Hill 1 16.0 16 0
Purdue
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Blough 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 378 3 0 155.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.5% 2073 13 2 159.1
D. Blough 25/43 378 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Knox 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 128 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 668 8
D. Knox 16 128 3 42
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
R. Moore 2 24 0 13
M. Jones 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 308 2
M. Jones 5 12 0 16
J. Schopper 31 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Schopper 1 4 0 4
D. Blough 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 43 2
D. Blough 5 -7 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 170 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 170 2
R. Moore 12 170 2 43
I. Zico 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 449 3
I. Zico 2 50 1 37
J. Sparks 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 221 0
J. Sparks 3 43 0 18
B. Hopkins 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 389 2
B. Hopkins 3 37 0 17
C. Herdman 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 129 0
C. Herdman 2 36 0 29
D. Knox 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 71 0
D. Knox 1 26 0 26
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 45 0
J. Anthrop 2 16 0 15
T. Wright 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 170 2
T. Wright 0 0 0 0
M. Jones 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 48 1
M. Jones 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Watts 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
A. Watts 1-0 1.0 0
M. Bailey 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Bailey 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Sp. Evans 13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
11/14 24/27
Sp. Evans 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Schopper 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 42.6 2
J. Schopper 6 43.3 2 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.3 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 16.3 22 0
R. Moore 3 16.3 22 0
M. Bailey 21 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Bailey 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
R. Moore 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 OHIOST 23 0:44 4 1 Punt
11:57 OHIOST 25 2:47 9 33 Punt
1:10 PURDUE 35 1:02 8 48 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:46 OHIOST 7 4:21 11 32 Punt
6:30 OHIOST 2 4:31 15 83 FG Miss
0:27 PURDUE 35 0:00 2 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:27 PURDUE 35 0:00 10 59 FG
8:36 PURDUE 35 3:12 13 73 Downs
3:40 PURDUE 37 0:22 3 0 Punt
0:34 OHIOST 20 0:31 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:39 PURDUE 35 1:57 9 65 TD
6:46 PURDUE 35 2:00 10 65 TD
3:37 PURDUE 35 1:03 7 63 INT
2:08 PURDUE 20 1:12 9 63
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 35 0:34 5 5 Punt
13:02 PURDUE 40 0:56 3 0 Punt
8:28 PURDUE 2 7:18 17 98 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 OHIOST 35 0:52 4 8 Punt
8:21 PURDUE 27 1:08 5 32 Punt
1:55 PURDUE 20 1:24 8 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:28 OHIOST 35 3:50 11 73 TD
4:45 PURDUE 2 1:00 3 4 Punt
3:14 PURDUE 10 1:56 6 34 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PURDUE 24 3:14 10 76 TD
9:36 OHIOST 35 2:43 6 65 TD
4:40 OHIOST 35 0:52 4 65 TD
2:19 PURDUE 35 0:11 1 -15
NCAA FB Scores