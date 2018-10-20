|
|
|KANSAS
|TXTECH
Bowman back with 408 yards, 3 TDs in Texas Tech win over KU
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Alan Bowman threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns while playing for the first time since suffering a partially collapsed lung three weeks ago, and Texas Tech beat Kansas 48-16 on Saturday.
Bowman completed 36 of 47 passes while showing accuracy on short and deep passes, with only one interception. The true freshman was the nation's leading passer when he got crushed between two West Virginia defenders in Texas Tech's last home game Sept. 29, and was released from the hospital four days later.
Antoine Wesley had nine catches for 155 yards and a touchdown. T.J. Vasher and Seth Collins also had TD catches for the Red Raiders (5-2, 3-1 Big 12), who had 553 total yards despite three turnovers.
Kansas (2-5, 0-4) lost its 43rd consecutive true Big 12 road game, dating back to a 35-33 win at Iowa State on Oct. 4, 2008.
The Jayhawks played their first game since offensive coordinator Doug Meacham was fired. Peyton Bender threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns while freshman Pooka Williams had 16 carries for 70 yards to finish 38 yards below his rushing average that was second-best in the Big 12.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas: The Jayhawks have lost all four of their Big 12 games after finishing their nonconference schedule with consecutive victories games for the first time since 2009.
Texas Tech: Coach Kliff Kingsbury is back to .500 as coach of his alma mater - at 35-35 overall in his sixth season. The former Red Raiders quarterback was 7-0 in his coaching debut in 2013, and is 28-35 since. Tech is one win shy of bowl eligibility, a mark it didn't reach until the regular-season finale last year.
UP NEXT
Kansas: Home to play TCU next Saturday.
Texas Tech: Plays Saturday at Iowa State.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|30
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|9
|21
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|288
|528
|Total Plays
|70
|84
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|97
|112
|Rush Attempts
|29
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|191
|416
|Comp. - Att.
|18-41
|39-49
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|8.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-30
|2-25
|Penalties - Yards
|6-62
|7-51
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-42.2
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|89
|67
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-52
|2-66
|Int. - Returns
|1-37
|1-0
|Kicking
|2/2
|8/8
|Extra Points
|1/1
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|191
|PASS YDS
|416
|
|
|97
|RUSH YDS
|112
|
|
|288
|TOTAL YDS
|528
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Bender 7 QB
|P. Bender
|18/41
|221
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|16
|80
|0
|20
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|8
|39
|0
|20
|
D. Williams 25 RB
|D. Williams
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
P. Bender 7 QB
|P. Bender
|3
|-30
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Charlot 2 WR
|D. Charlot
|4
|67
|0
|44
|
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|4
|41
|0
|17
|
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
|S. Sims Jr.
|2
|38
|1
|30
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|2
|31
|1
|18
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
J. Booker 88 WR
|J. Booker
|3
|18
|0
|7
|
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
|K. Johnson Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 25 RB
|D. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Saunders 89 TE
|M. Saunders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Torneden 1 S
|B. Torneden
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 11 S
|M. Lee
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 2 CB
|C. Harris
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dineen Jr. 29 LB
|J. Dineen Jr.
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Loneker Jr. 47 LB
|K. Loneker Jr.
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taylor 8 CB
|S. Taylor
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Defense 13 CB
|H. Defense
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Hempstead Jr. 23 CB
|E. Hempstead Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 24 CB
|R. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wise 96 DT
|D. Wise
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCullough 12 S
|J. McCullough
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kamara 5 DE
|A. Kamara
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Holmes 88 DT
|J. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 64 OL
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ford 27 CB
|D. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lipscomb 58 DE
|B. Lipscomb
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Simmons 98 DT
|K. Simmons
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ferguson 7 S
|D. Ferguson
|1/1
|20
|1/1
|4
|
G. Rui 7 K
|G. Rui
|1/1
|0
|0/0
|3
|
L. Jones 46 K
|L. Jones
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Thompson 80 P
|K. Thompson
|9
|42.2
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
|S. Sims Jr.
|2
|19.0
|22
|0
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Henry 26 RB
|T. Henry
|15
|62
|1
|11
|
D. Felton 2 RB
|D. Felton
|2
|36
|1
|34
|
T. King 24 RB
|T. King
|10
|30
|1
|18
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Duffey 7 QB
|J. Duffey
|2
|0
|0
|3
|
A. Bowman 10 QB
|A. Bowman
|4
|-27
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Wesley 4 WR
|A. Wesley
|9
|155
|1
|37
|
T. Vasher 9 WR
|T. Vasher
|5
|79
|1
|32
|
J. High 88 WR
|J. High
|8
|54
|0
|15
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|3
|42
|0
|25
|
T. Henry 26 RB
|T. Henry
|4
|41
|0
|16
|
S. Collins 22 WR
|S. Collins
|5
|30
|1
|11
|
C. Leggett 89 WR
|C. Leggett
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Bowman 8 WR
|D. Bowman
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. King 24 RB
|T. King
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
Z. Austin 19 WR
|Z. Austin
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Allen 40 LB
|D. Allen
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 4 DB
|D. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Frye 20 DB
|A. Frye
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hill 13 LB
|K. Hill
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 7 DB
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brooks 1 LB
|J. Brooks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bonney 10 DB
|J. Bonney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Gilmore 94 DL
|L. Gilmore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Washington Jr. 96 DL
|B. Washington Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dorsey 15 DB
|V. Dorsey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Parker 31 DB
|J. Parker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCann 98 DL
|N. McCann
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ward 21 RB
|D. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wesley 4 WR
|A. Wesley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
|N. Mbanasor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Yontz 90 DL
|Q. Yontz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 97 DL
|J. Wallace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman III 3 DB
|D. Coleman III
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
P. Gordon 99 DL
|P. Gordon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Allen 21 DB
|K. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Hatfield 96 K
|C. Hatfield
|2/2
|48
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Panazzolo 85 P
|D. Panazzolo
|3
|45.3
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Bowman 8 WR
|D. Bowman
|2
|33.0
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Bowman 8 WR
|D. Bowman
|3
|0.3
|17
|0
-
GAS
NMEXST
48
31
4th 3:17
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
7
17
3rd 8:34 ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
3
27
3rd 10:30 ESP+
-
22MISSST
5LSU
3
13
3rd 10:44 ESPN
-
UCONN
21SFLA
7
14
3rd 10:30 CBSSN
-
12OREG
25WASHST
0
26
2nd 0:48 FOX
-
FRESNO
NMEX
17
0
2nd 2:30 ESPU
-
2OHIOST
PURDUE
3
7
2nd 4:53 ABC
-
USC
UTAH
14
7
2nd 14:19 PACN
-
10UCF
ECU
20
3
2nd 0:00 ESPN2
-
ODU
WKY
17
24
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
NTEXAS
UAB
21
10
2nd 0:00 beIN
-
VANDY
14UK
7
7
2nd 0:00 SECN
-
RICE
FIU
10
16
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
GAST
ARKST
35
51
Final ESPNU
-
STNFRD
ARIZST
20
13
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
BOISE
28
56
Final ESPN2
-
AF
UNLV
41
35
Final CBSSN
-
6MICH
24MICHST
21
7
Final FOX
-
MIAOH
ARMY
30
31
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
20CINCY
TEMPLE
17
24
Final/OT ESPNU
-
9OKLA
TCU
52
27
Final ABC
-
ILL
23WISC
20
49
Final FS1
-
NWEST
RUT
18
15
Final BTN
-
AUBURN
MISS
31
16
Final ESPN
-
MD
19IOWA
0
23
Final ESPN2
-
BUFF
TOLEDO
31
17
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
ARK
0
23
Final SECN
-
UNC
CUSE
37
40
Final/2OT
-
UVA
DUKE
28
14
Final
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
49
Final ESP3
-
IDST
LIB
41
48
Final ESP3
-
FAU
MRSHL
7
31
Final FBOOK
-
UTAHST
WYO
24
16
Final ATSN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
13
21
Final ESP3
-
EMICH
BALLST
42
20
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
CMICH
35
10
Final ESP+
-
18PSU
IND
33
28
Final ABC
-
AKRON
KENTST
24
23
Final/OT ESP+
-
WAKE
FSU
17
38
Final ESP2
-
SMU
TULANE
27
23
Final ESPU
-
HOU
NAVY
49
36
Final CBSSN
-
LALAF
APLST
17
27
Final ESP+
-
16NCST
3CLEM
7
41
Final ESPN
-
CSTCAR
MA
24
13
Final ELEV
-
COLO
15WASH
13
27
Final FOX
-
MINN
NEB
28
53
Final BTN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
16
48
Final FS1
-
1BAMA
TENN
58
21
Final CBS
-
UTEP
LATECH
24
31
Final ESP+
-
CAL
OREGST
49
7
Final PACN
-
MEMP
MIZZOU
33
65
Final SECN
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
056 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
SJST
SDGST
0
045.5 O/U
-26
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
067 O/U
-3
Sun 12:00am