Bowman back with 408 yards, 3 TDs in Texas Tech win over KU

  • Oct 20, 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Alan Bowman threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns while playing for the first time since suffering a partially collapsed lung three weeks ago, and Texas Tech beat Kansas 48-16 on Saturday.

Bowman completed 36 of 47 passes while showing accuracy on short and deep passes, with only one interception. The true freshman was the nation's leading passer when he got crushed between two West Virginia defenders in Texas Tech's last home game Sept. 29, and was released from the hospital four days later.

Antoine Wesley had nine catches for 155 yards and a touchdown. T.J. Vasher and Seth Collins also had TD catches for the Red Raiders (5-2, 3-1 Big 12), who had 553 total yards despite three turnovers.

Kansas (2-5, 0-4) lost its 43rd consecutive true Big 12 road game, dating back to a 35-33 win at Iowa State on Oct. 4, 2008.

The Jayhawks played their first game since offensive coordinator Doug Meacham was fired. Peyton Bender threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns while freshman Pooka Williams had 16 carries for 70 yards to finish 38 yards below his rushing average that was second-best in the Big 12.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: The Jayhawks have lost all four of their Big 12 games after finishing their nonconference schedule with consecutive victories games for the first time since 2009.

Texas Tech: Coach Kliff Kingsbury is back to .500 as coach of his alma mater - at 35-35 overall in his sixth season. The former Red Raiders quarterback was 7-0 in his coaching debut in 2013, and is 28-35 since. Tech is one win shy of bowl eligibility, a mark it didn't reach until the regular-season finale last year.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Home to play TCU next Saturday.

Texas Tech: Plays Saturday at Iowa State.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:11
46-L.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
48
Touchdown 0:18
7-P.Bender complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
77
yds
03:34
pos
15
48
Point After TD 3:52
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
48
Touchdown 3:59
2-D.Felton runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
67
yds
02:41
pos
9
47
Point After TD 9:38
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
41
Touchdown 9:45
10-A.Bowman complete to 22-S.Collins. 22-S.Collins runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:08
pos
9
40
Point After TD 13:29
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
34
Touchdown 13:34
10-A.Bowman complete to 4-A.Wesley. 4-A.Wesley runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
9
33
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:00
7-P.Bender incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Lassiter.
plays
yds
pos
9
27
Touchdown 0:07
7-P.Bender complete to 11-S.Sims. 11-S.Sims runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
85
yds
05:23
pos
9
27
Field Goal 9:31
96-C.Hatfield 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
52
yds
04:11
pos
3
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:29
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Touchdown 1:35
26-T.Henry runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
71
yds
00:57
pos
3
23
Point After TD 4:26
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 4:33
10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
84
yds
04:17
pos
3
16
Point After TD 14:52
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 15:00
24-T.King runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:16
pos
3
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:35
7-D.Ferguson 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
94
yds
1:00
pos
3
3
Field Goal 10:43
96-C.Hatfield 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
50
yds
04:17
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 30
Rushing 6 7
Passing 9 21
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-15 8-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 288 528
Total Plays 70 84
Avg Gain 4.1 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 97 112
Rush Attempts 29 35
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 3.2
Net Yards Passing 191 416
Comp. - Att. 18-41 39-49
Yards Per Pass 4.7 8.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-30 2-25
Penalties - Yards 6-62 7-51
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 4-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 9-42.2 3-45.3
Return Yards 89 67
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-1
Kickoffs - Returns 3-52 2-66
Int. - Returns 1-37 1-0
Kicking 2/2 8/8
Extra Points 1/1 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kansas 2-5 306716
Texas Tech 5-2 32132148
O/U 59, TXTECH -17.5
Jones AT&T Stadium Lubbock, TX
 191 PASS YDS 416
97 RUSH YDS 112
288 TOTAL YDS 528
Kansas
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.9% 221 2 1 100.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 902 8 2 119.5
P. Bender 18/41 221 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 80 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 80 0
P. Williams Jr. 16 80 0 20
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 245 2
K. Herbert 8 39 0 20
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 118 0
D. Williams 2 8 0 6
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 -89 0
P. Bender 3 -30 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Charlot 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 93 1
D. Charlot 4 67 0 44
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 68 1
K. Lassiter II 4 41 0 17
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 262 3
S. Sims Jr. 2 38 1 30
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 165 1
S. Robinson Jr. 2 31 1 18
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
P. Williams Jr. 3 26 0 13
J. Booker 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 179 3
J. Booker 3 18 0 7
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 238 2
K. Johnson Jr. 0 0 0 0
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Williams 0 0 0 0
M. Saunders 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 1
M. Saunders 0 0 0 0
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 24 0
K. Herbert 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Torneden 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
B. Torneden 9-0 0.0 0
M. Lee 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
M. Lee 9-0 0.0 0
C. Harris 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
C. Harris 8-0 0.0 0
J. Dineen Jr. 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 1.0
J. Dineen Jr. 7-0 1.0 0
K. Loneker Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
K. Loneker Jr. 7-2 0.0 0
S. Taylor 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
S. Taylor 4-3 0.0 0
H. Defense 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 3 0.0
H. Defense 3-1 0.0 1
E. Hempstead Jr. 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
E. Hempstead Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
R. Thomas 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
R. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Wise 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Wise 2-1 0.0 0
J. McCullough 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
J. McCullough 2-1 0.0 0
A. Kamara 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
A. Kamara 2-2 1.0 0
J. Holmes 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Holmes 1-0 0.0 0
J. Robinson 64 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ford 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ford 1-0 0.0 0
B. Lipscomb 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Lipscomb 1-1 0.0 0
K. Simmons 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
K. Simmons 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Ferguson 7 S
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
D. Ferguson 1/1 20 1/1 4
G. Rui 7 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
6/11 17/17
G. Rui 1/1 0 0/0 3
L. Jones 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
L. Jones 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Thompson 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 42.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 43.6 3
K. Thompson 9 42.2 3 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 18.6 22 0
S. Sims Jr. 2 19.0 22 0
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
P. Williams Jr. 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas Tech
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 408 3 1 169.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71% 2088 14 4 158.2
A. Bowman 36/46 408 3 1
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 33 0 0 192.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 488 2 4 124.7
J. Duffey 3/3 33 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 336 8
T. Henry 15 62 1 11
D. Felton 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 250 5
D. Felton 2 36 1 34
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 137 1
T. King 10 30 1 18
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
K. Carter 1 14 0 14
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 250 3
J. Duffey 2 0 0 3
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 -33 0
A. Bowman 4 -27 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Wesley 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 155 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 858 6
A. Wesley 9 155 1 37
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 362 4
T. Vasher 5 79 1 32
J. High 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 538 3
J. High 8 54 0 15
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 233 1
K. Carter 3 42 0 25
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 116 0
T. Henry 4 41 0 16
S. Collins 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 186 1
S. Collins 5 30 1 11
C. Leggett 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Leggett 1 12 0 12
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 90 1
D. Bowman 1 11 0 11
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 35 0
T. King 2 11 0 7
Z. Austin 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 125 0
Z. Austin 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Allen 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Allen 6-1 0.0 0
D. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Smith 4-0 0.0 0
A. Frye 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 4 0.0
A. Frye 4-0 0.0 0
K. Hill 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
K. Hill 3-1 2.0 0
J. Johnson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Brooks 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
J. Brooks 3-1 0.0 0
J. Bonney 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Bonney 3-0 0.0 0
L. Gilmore 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Gilmore 2-0 0.0 0
B. Washington Jr. 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Washington Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
R. Jeffers 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. Jeffers 2-2 0.0 0
V. Dorsey 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
V. Dorsey 2-0 0.0 0
D. Fields 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Fields 2-0 1.0 0
J. Parker 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Parker 2-0 0.0 0
N. McCann 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. McCann 1-1 0.0 0
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ward 1-0 0.0 0
A. Wesley 4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Wesley 1-0 0.0 0
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Mbanasor 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hutchings 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hutchings 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Yontz 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Yontz 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wallace 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Wallace 0-1 0.0 0
D. Coleman III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
D. Coleman III 0-1 0.0 1
P. Gordon 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Gordon 0-1 0.0 0
K. Allen 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Allen 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Hatfield 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
9/10 40/40
C. Hatfield 2/2 48 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Panazzolo 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 41.4 0
D. Panazzolo 3 45.3 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 33.0 42 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 25.9 42 0
D. Bowman 2 33.0 42 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 0.3 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 7.1 17 0
D. Bowman 3 0.3 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:37 TXTECH 35 1:21 7 15 Punt
6:24 KANSAS 27 1:52 5 16 Punt
4:08 TXTECH 2 0:54 3 -1 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 TXTECH 35 2:42 10 62 Fumble
10:12 KANSAS 43 1:16 4 19 Punt
4:26 TXTECH 35 1:10 5 9 Punt
1:29 TXTECH 35 0:15 4 -4 Punt
0:21 TXTECH 41 0:11 2 8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 TXTECH 35 0:00 4 -10 Punt
8:52 TXTECH 35 1:09 5 -6 Punt
5:30 KANSAS 20 5:23 13 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 TXTECH 35 0:41 4 -12 Punt
12:28 TXTECH 10 0:07 2 -70 INT
9:38 TXTECH 35 2:38 7 14 Punt
3:52 TXTECH 35 3:34 8 88 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KANSAS 35 4:17 16 45 FG
9:16 TXTECH 12 2:46 7 16 Punt
4:25 TXTECH 3 0:11 2 6 Fumble
2:35 KANSAS 35 2:16 9 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:04 TXTECH 3 1:05 3 9 Punt
8:50 TXTECH 20 4:17 11 80 TD
2:32 TXTECH 44 0:57 5 56 TD
1:08 TXTECH 17 0:42 6 36 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 TXTECH 28 4:11 12 42 FG
7:36 KANSAS 36 1:01 3 -10 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 KANSAS 35 0:00 5 65 TD
12:42 TXTECH 10 0:00 1 0 Fumble
11:53 TXTECH 20 2:08 6 80 TD
6:40 TXTECH 33 2:41 6 67 TD
0:11 KANSAS 35 0:00 2 -6
