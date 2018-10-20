|
|
|PSU
|IND
No. 18 Penn State beats Indiana 33-28 to snap 2-game skid
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Trace McSorley passed for 220 yards, ran for 107 and had a hand in three touchdowns in No. 18 Penn State's 33-28 victory over Indiana on Saturday.
Penn State (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) rallied to snap a two-game losing streak after Indiana (4-4, 1-4) took a 21-20 lead in the third quarter on Steve Scott's 3-yard touchdown run.
Johnathan Thomas took the ensuing kickoff back to the Indiana 5, setting up McSorley for the go-ahead touchdown on the next play.
Brandon Wilson partially blocked the extra point, leaving Penn State's lead at 26-21. Indiana forced Penn State to punt on the Nittany Lions' next drive, but J-Shun Harris fumbled the punt return and turned the ball over. Five plays later, McSorley nearly walked into the end zone to make it 33-21 lead.
''Every time it seemed like we had the game in control and were able to put them away, they would battle back,'' Penn State coach James Franklin said. ''We'll take this win, go back and watch the film, make corrections and get better.''
The Hoosiers added a late touchdown Peyton Ramsey's 21-yard pass to Harris, and recovered an onside kick. Michael Penix and Ramsey split snaps for the Hoosiers, combining for 330 passing yards and a touchdown. Scott led Indiana in rushing with 138 yards and two touchdowns.
''Just a gut-wrenching loss for our team today. I thought our kids played their hearts out,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said. ''Proud of the effort. Just have to play better in certain situations and times, in critical moments.''
Miles Sanders ran for 72 yards and a touchdown for Penn State.
THE TAKEAWAY
Penn State: The Nittany Lions avoided stumbling at Indiana in what could easily be viewed as a trap game. Having lost two straight, Penn State simply couldn't afford to lose this one when considering the next three opponents on the Nittany Lions' schedule - Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Indiana: The Hoosiers missed an opportunity to secure one of two more wins needed to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.
UP NEXT
Penn State: Host Iowa next Saturday.
Indiana: At Minnesota next Saturday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|32
|Rushing
|8
|13
|Passing
|12
|17
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|9-21
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|406
|530
|Total Plays
|73
|100
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|174
|224
|Rush Attempts
|36
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|232
|306
|Comp. - Att.
|20-37
|35-55
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|5.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-11
|4-24
|Penalties - Yards
|3-40
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.2
|6-41.3
|Return Yards
|184
|30
|Punts - Returns
|3-13
|3-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-170
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|1-1
|Kicking
|5/6
|4/4
|Extra Points
|3/4
|4/4
|Field Goals
|2/2
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|232
|PASS YDS
|306
|
|
|174
|RUSH YDS
|224
|
|
|406
|TOTAL YDS
|530
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|19/36
|220
|0
|1
|
T. Stevens 2 QB
|T. Stevens
|1/1
|23
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|19
|107
|2
|44
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|15
|72
|1
|14
|
J. Brown 32 RB
|J. Brown
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
|Ju. Johnson
|2
|72
|0
|59
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|6
|54
|0
|29
|
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
|C. Sullivan-Brown
|2
|33
|0
|22
|
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|2
|32
|1
|23
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|4
|27
|0
|13
|
D. Thompkins 3 WR
|D. Thompkins
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Stevens 2 QB
|T. Stevens
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
N. Bowers 83 TE
|N. Bowers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Polk 10 WR
|B. Polk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Brown 6 LB
|C. Brown
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|8-2
|2.0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 26 S
|J. Sutherland
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|6-0
|4.0
|0
|
J. Reid 29 CB
|J. Reid
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Scott 4 S
|N. Scott
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Farmer 7 LB
|K. Farmer
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 CB
|D. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Windsor 54 DT
|R. Windsor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
|Ja. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 93 DT
|P. Mustipher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 17 S
|G. Taylor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Miller 48 DE
|S. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 9 LB
|J. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|2/2
|32
|3/4
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|6
|40.2
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|2
|39.5
|58
|0
|
K. Farmer 7 LB
|K. Farmer
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|
J. Thomas 20 RB
|J. Thomas
|1
|94.0
|94
|0
|
N. Scott 4 S
|N. Scott
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|2
|7.0
|16
|0
|
D. Thompkins 3 WR
|D. Thompkins
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|26/36
|236
|1
|1
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|9/19
|94
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scott 21 RB
|S. Scott
|26
|138
|2
|18
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|4
|38
|1
|30
|
W. Philyor 22 WR
|W. Philyor
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|2
|24
|0
|13
|
J. Harris II 5 WR
|J. Harris II
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|11
|-5
|0
|16
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Timian 25 WR
|L. Timian
|6
|58
|0
|14
|
D. Hale 6 WR
|D. Hale
|4
|52
|0
|17
|
J. Harris II 5 WR
|J. Harris II
|4
|44
|1
|21
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
|N. Westbrook
|3
|33
|0
|12
|
W. Philyor 22 WR
|W. Philyor
|4
|27
|0
|9
|
R. Taylor 2 QB
|R. Taylor
|4
|27
|0
|9
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
S. Scott 21 RB
|S. Scott
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
R. Brookins 33 RB
|R. Brookins
|4
|15
|0
|8
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Majette 24 RB
|M. Majette
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
A. Dorris 83 TE
|A. Dorris
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Peterson 33 DB
|J. Peterson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Ball 42 DB
|M. Ball
|8-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Bryant 29 DB
|K. Bryant
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 9 DB
|J. Crawford
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sykes 35 DL
|N. Sykes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Layne 17 DB
|R. Layne
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Willis Jr. 43 LB
|D. Willis Jr.
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Jones 7 LB
|R. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 44 LB
|T. Allen
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
|A. Stallings IV
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riggins 28 DB
|A. Riggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hale 6 WR
|D. Hale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown Jr. 14 DB
|A. Brown Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burgess 1 DB
|J. Burgess
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barwick 51 DL
|M. Barwick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mcfadden 47 LB
|M. Mcfadden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 DL
|A. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McGinnis 55 LB
|M. McGinnis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 98 DL
|Je. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Justus 82 K
|L. Justus
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|6
|41.3
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Crawford 9 DB
|J. Crawford
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Majette 24 RB
|M. Majette
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Harris II 5 WR
|J. Harris II
|3
|3.3
|7
|0
