No. 18 Penn State beats Indiana 33-28 to snap 2-game skid

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 20, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Trace McSorley passed for 220 yards, ran for 107 and had a hand in three touchdowns in No. 18 Penn State's 33-28 victory over Indiana on Saturday.

Penn State (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) rallied to snap a two-game losing streak after Indiana (4-4, 1-4) took a 21-20 lead in the third quarter on Steve Scott's 3-yard touchdown run.

Johnathan Thomas took the ensuing kickoff back to the Indiana 5, setting up McSorley for the go-ahead touchdown on the next play.

Brandon Wilson partially blocked the extra point, leaving Penn State's lead at 26-21. Indiana forced Penn State to punt on the Nittany Lions' next drive, but J-Shun Harris fumbled the punt return and turned the ball over. Five plays later, McSorley nearly walked into the end zone to make it 33-21 lead.

''Every time it seemed like we had the game in control and were able to put them away, they would battle back,'' Penn State coach James Franklin said. ''We'll take this win, go back and watch the film, make corrections and get better.''

The Hoosiers added a late touchdown Peyton Ramsey's 21-yard pass to Harris, and recovered an onside kick. Michael Penix and Ramsey split snaps for the Hoosiers, combining for 330 passing yards and a touchdown. Scott led Indiana in rushing with 138 yards and two touchdowns.

''Just a gut-wrenching loss for our team today. I thought our kids played their hearts out,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said. ''Proud of the effort. Just have to play better in certain situations and times, in critical moments.''

Miles Sanders ran for 72 yards and a touchdown for Penn State.

THE TAKEAWAY

Penn State: The Nittany Lions avoided stumbling at Indiana in what could easily be viewed as a trap game. Having lost two straight, Penn State simply couldn't afford to lose this one when considering the next three opponents on the Nittany Lions' schedule - Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Indiana: The Hoosiers missed an opportunity to secure one of two more wins needed to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

UP NEXT

Penn State: Host Iowa next Saturday.

Indiana: At Minnesota next Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:49
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
28
Touchdown 0:54
12-P.Ramsey complete to 5-J.Harris. 5-J.Harris runs 21 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on PSU 5-T.Castro-Fields Offside declined.
15
plays
85
yds
03:22
pos
33
27
Point After TD 10:25
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
21
Touchdown 10:33
9-T.McSorley runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
56
yds
00:08
pos
32
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:41
92-J.Pinegar extra point is no good. blocked by 95-B.Wilson.
plays
yds
pos
26
21
Touchdown 3:46
9-T.McSorley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:15
pos
26
21
Point After TD 4:01
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
21
Touchdown 4:06
21-S.Scott runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
78
yds
03:14
pos
20
20
Field Goal 7:27
92-J.Pinegar 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
83
yds
05:03
pos
20
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:50
92-J.Pinegar 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
65
yds
02:21
pos
17
14
Point After TD 10:08
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 10:14
2-T.Stevens complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
83
yds
02:21
pos
13
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:06
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 1:11
23-R.Walker runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
42
yds
01:02
pos
7
13
Point After TD 10:18
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:22
21-S.Scott runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:38
pos
7
6
Point After TD 13:00
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:03
24-M.Sanders runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:57
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 32
Rushing 8 13
Passing 12 17
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 5-15 9-21
4th Down Conv 0-1 3-5
Total Net Yards 406 530
Total Plays 73 100
Avg Gain 5.6 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 174 224
Rush Attempts 36 45
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 5.0
Net Yards Passing 232 306
Comp. - Att. 20-37 35-55
Yards Per Pass 6.3 5.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-11 4-24
Penalties - Yards 3-40 7-55
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 3 3
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 3-0 3-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-40.2 6-41.3
Return Yards 184 30
Punts - Returns 3-13 3-10
Kickoffs - Returns 5-170 1-19
Int. - Returns 1-1 1-1
Kicking 5/6 4/4
Extra Points 3/4 4/4
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
18 Penn State 5-2 7109733
Indiana 4-4 1407728
O/U 56.5, IND +13.5
Memorial Stadium Bloomington, IN
 232 PASS YDS 306
174 RUSH YDS 224
406 TOTAL YDS 530
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.8% 220 0 1 98.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.9% 1461 11 3 128.2
T. McSorley 19/36 220 0 1
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 1 0 623.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 1 0 623.2
T. Stevens 1/1 23 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 107 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 554 8
T. McSorley 19 107 2 44
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 772 8
M. Sanders 15 72 1 14
J. Brown 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 1
J. Brown 1 5 0 5
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
B. Gillikin 1 -10 0 -10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 293 1
Ju. Johnson 2 72 0 59
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 112 0
M. Sanders 6 54 0 29
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 2 33 0 22
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 153 3
P. Freiermuth 2 32 1 23
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 401 5
K. Hamler 4 27 0 13
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 124 1
D. Thompkins 1 13 0 13
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Dotson 1 10 0 10
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
T. Stevens 2 2 0 2
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
N. Bowers 0 0 0 0
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 162 2
B. Polk 0 0 0 0
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 103 1
M. Hippenhammer 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 9-0 0.0 0
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 2 0.0
A. Oruwariye 8-1 0.0 0
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 2.0
Y. Gross-Matos 8-2 2.0 0
M. Parsons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
M. Parsons 8-0 0.0 0
J. Sutherland 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Sutherland 6-0 0.0 0
S. Toney 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 4.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 4.0
S. Toney 6-0 4.0 0
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Reid 5-1 0.0 0
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
N. Scott 4-1 0.0 1
K. Farmer 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
K. Farmer 4-2 0.0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Castro-Fields 4-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Windsor 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Windsor 2-0 0.0 0
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
P. Mustipher 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Mustipher 1-0 0.0 0
A. Shelton 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Shelton 1-0 0.0 0
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 2 0.0
G. Taylor 1-2 0.0 0
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
E. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
S. Miller 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
J. Miller 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Miller 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/4
J. Pinegar 2/2 32 3/4 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 42.4 2
B. Gillikin 6 40.2 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 39.5 58 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 26.6 58 0
K. Hamler 2 39.5 58 0
K. Farmer 7 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 -3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
K. Farmer 1 -3.0 -3 0
J. Thomas 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 94.0 94 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 57.0 94 0
J. Thomas 1 94.0 94 0
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
N. Scott 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 12.3 16 0
K. Hamler 2 7.0 16 0
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 10.8 0 1
D. Thompkins 1 -1.0 -1 0
Indiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 236 1 1 130.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.5% 1860 13 8 131.9
P. Ramsey 26/36 236 1 1
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 94 0 0 88.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 219 1 0 125.6
M. Penix Jr. 9/19 94 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 138 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
141 695 6
S. Scott 26 138 2 18
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 133 2
R. Walker Jr. 4 38 1 30
W. Philyor 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 78 0
W. Philyor 1 26 0 26
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 45 0
M. Penix Jr. 2 24 0 13
J. Harris II 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Harris II 1 3 0 3
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 184 3
P. Ramsey 11 -5 0 16
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Timian 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 231 0
L. Timian 6 58 0 14
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 282 4
D. Hale 4 52 0 17
J. Harris II 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 261 2
J. Harris II 4 44 1 21
N. Westbrook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 322 2
N. Westbrook 3 33 0 12
W. Philyor 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 221 1
W. Philyor 4 27 0 9
R. Taylor 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 132 0
R. Taylor 4 27 0 9
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 263 1
T. Fryfogle 1 25 0 25
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 66 1
S. Scott 1 19 0 19
R. Brookins 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
R. Brookins 4 15 0 8
P. Hendershot 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 142 2
P. Hendershot 1 13 0 13
M. Majette 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 65 1
M. Majette 2 10 0 9
A. Dorris 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 16 0
A. Dorris 1 7 0 7
J. Peterson 33 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Peterson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Ball 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.5
M. Ball 8-2 0.5 0
K. Bryant 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
K. Bryant 5-0 0.0 0
J. Crawford 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
J. Crawford 5-2 0.0 0
N. Sykes 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Sykes 4-0 0.0 0
R. Layne 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Layne 4-0 0.0 0
D. Willis Jr. 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
D. Willis Jr. 4-1 0.5 0
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
B. Fitzgerald 4-0 0.0 1
R. Jones 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Jones 2-1 0.0 0
T. Allen 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
T. Allen 2-0 1.0 0
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Stallings IV 2-0 1.0 0
P. Hendershot 86 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Hendershot 1-0 0.0 0
A. Riggins 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Riggins 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hale 1-0 0.0 0
A. Brown Jr. 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Brown Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Burgess 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Burgess 1-0 0.0 0
M. Barwick 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Barwick 1-0 0.0 0
M. Mcfadden 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Mcfadden 1-0 0.0 0
A. Bryant 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
M. McGinnis 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McGinnis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
Je. Johnson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Je. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Head Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Justus 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
8/10 23/24
L. Justus 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Whitehead 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 40.6 2
H. Whitehead 6 41.3 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Crawford 9 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Crawford 1 0.0 0 0
M. Majette 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 17.3 19 0
M. Majette 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Harris II 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 3.3 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 10.6 7 1
J. Harris II 3 3.3 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IND 35 1:57 6 65 TD
10:18 IND 35 1:27 6 20 Punt
6:02 PSU 32 0:16 3 6 Punt
3:00 PSU 34 0:39 5 3 Downs
1:06 IND 35 1:01 7 42 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 PSU 17 2:21 6 83 TD
9:11 PSU 26 2:21 6 65 FG
1:53 PSU 10 0:33 3 3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 PSU 23 5:03 12 63 FG
4:01 IND 35 0:15 2 65 TD
0:46 PSU 6 0:08 13 94 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:27 PSU 37 2:03 5 29 Punt
4:43 PSU 37 0:22 3 0 Punt
0:49 IND 35 0:00 1 8
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 PSU 35 2:38 9 65 TD
8:47 IND 5 2:40 6 20 Fumble
5:00 IND 20 1:55 9 14 Punt
2:13 PSU 42 1:02 4 42 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 IND 28 1:01 4 8 Punt
10:08 PSU 35 0:51 5 10 Fumble
6:30 PSU 35 4:19 11 55 Downs
1:16 PSU 42 0:49 7 10 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:18 PSU 35 0:00 9 49 Fumble
7:20 PSU 35 3:14 13 81 TD
3:41 PSU 35 2:09 7 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:25 PSU 35 1:09 4 -3 Fumble
6:24 IND 20 1:16 7 24 INT
4:16 IND 15 3:22 15 85 TD
0:49 IND 42 0:26 5 16
