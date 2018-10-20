Drive Chart
Without Milton, No. 10 UCF beats ECU 37-10 for 20th straight

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 20, 2018

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) No. 10 UCF didn't have its Heisman Trophy hopeful, so the Knights' opportunistic defense kept taking the ball from East Carolina and giving it to their backup quarterback.

Darriel Mack Jr. stepped in for McKenzie Milton and rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown, and UCF forced five turnovers in beating East Carolina 37-10 for its 20th straight victory.

''All we need is one play,'' Mack said. ''Our defense is going to hold (the opponent) down, no matter what happens. Somebody just getting thrown into the fire like that, first game starting, and our defense is just playing lights out the whole game. I can't thank those guys enough.''

Nate Evans returned a fumble 94 yards for a momentum-changing touchdown with 10:07 left, Greg McCrae added a 74-yard TD run and the Knights (7-0, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) turned all those takeaways into 24 points.

''I just think our football team continues to compete,'' coach Josh Heupel said. ''We just continue to keep competing, no matter what's going on, and that's the sign of a really mature football team.''

UCF was outgained 496 total yards to 427, but the Knights went up 20-3 by scoring on four consecutive possessions in the second quarter, then made it a full-fledged rout with those late big plays.

Receiver Quadry Jones threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Killins on a trick play, and Matthew Wright kicked three field goals for the Knights.

With Milton sitting this one out while in full uniform from the sideline - and Heupel saying the decision to rest him was made following pregame warmups for ''overall health'' reasons - Mack was 12 of 20 for 69 yards but was more dangerous with his legs, rushing 7 yards for an early touchdown.

''His decision was perfect early in the night,'' Heupel said of Mack. ''Darriel, from the get-go, was really in tune with what was going on.''

Freshman Holton Ahlers was 29 of 53 for 406 yards with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Trevon Brown, and added 69 yards rushing in his first start. But his fumble while attempting a jump pass inside the 5-yard line was returned by Evans for the game-sealing score.

''Every single time we got into a situation, we either turned the ball over, or we didn't make a good decision,'' ECU coach Scottie Montgomery said.

The Pirates (2-5, 0-4) have lost three straight and four of five. Jake Verity put ECU up 3-0 midway through the first with a 34-yard field goal.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCF: The big question in the aftermath of this one centered on Milton, after the quarterback said earlier in the week that he tweaked his ankle while scoring the go-ahead touchdown a week earlier at Memphis. The Knights missed him perhaps more than the final score would indicate - ECU was on the verge of making this a one-score game with 10 minutes left before Evans' fumble return. Now UCF has an open week to get him closer to 100 percent before a visit to dangerous Temple - which took down No. 20 Cincinnati on Saturday.

East Carolina: The Pirates lost their sixth straight against Top 25 opponents, haven't beaten one since 2014 and haven't knocked off a top-10 team in a decade. But this one didn't feel like so many of the others - and not necessarily because the Knights weren't at full strength. This was a measurable sign of progress, because each of ECU's previous four ranked opponents hung at least 60 points on them.

''The hardest part of it all is playing clean enough to not turn the football over,'' Montgomery said. ''You can see the energy on our team and it's moving up, but it just was killed tonight a little bit by turning the football over.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Those big plays will make the box score of this one look a lot better for UCF and might impress the voters enough to earn a slight bump. Winning a conference road game - and covering the 21-point spread - without a Heisman hopeful will go a long way toward masking just how close this game was before Evans' fumble return.

KEY SWING

East Carolina was on the verge of pulling within a touchdown, with Ahlers leading the Pirates from inside their own 1-yard line to the UCF 1 early in the fourth. But as he tried a Tim Tebow-style jump pass, Kyle Gibson forced him to fumble and Evans scooped it up, taking it the distance to put the Knights up 30-10.

KEY STAT

All the turnovers. The Knights, who entered with the seventh-best turnover margin in the Bowl Subdivision with an average of plus-1.33, were at plus-5 in this one with the four forced fumbles and the interception. Ahlers' pick was the ninth thrown by the Pirates this season.

UP NEXT

UCF: Has an open weekend before trying for their 21st consecutive victory on Nov. 1 against Temple.

East Carolina: Also has no game until playing host to Memphis on Nov. 3.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:11
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
10
Touchdown 6:22
30-G.McCrae runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
94
yds
02:16
pos
36
10
Point After TD 10:07
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
10
Touchdown 10:51
12-H.Ahlers to UCF 6 FUMBLES (25-K.Gibson). 44-N.Evans recovers at the UCF 6. 44-N.Evans runs 94 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
113
yds
00:00
pos
29
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:31
11-M.Wright 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
56
yds
02:33
pos
23
10
Point After TD 6:04
9-J.Verity extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
10
Touchdown 6:11
12-H.Ahlers complete to 88-T.Brown. 88-T.Brown runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
91
yds
03:40
pos
20
9
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:50
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
3
Touchdown 4:55
8-D.Mack runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
57
yds
02:37
pos
19
3
Point After TD 8:33
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
3
Touchdown 8:41
12-Q.Jones complete to 9-A.Killins. 9-A.Killins runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
53
yds
00:11
pos
12
3
Field Goal 10:46
11-M.Wright 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
43
yds
01:24
pos
6
3
Field Goal 12:49
11-M.Wright 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
18
plays
83
yds
03:16
pos
3
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:32
9-J.Verity 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
70
yds
02:58
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 29
Rushing 14 9
Passing 6 18
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 9-19 9-19
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 414 481
Total Plays 76 94
Avg Gain 5.4 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 316 90
Rush Attempts 55 38
Avg Rush Yards 5.7 2.4
Net Yards Passing 98 391
Comp. - Att. 13-21 29-56
Yards Per Pass 4.7 7.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-13 3-15
Penalties - Yards 14-120 8-60
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 5
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 4-4
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-41.8 5-41.0
Return Yards 11 23
Punts - Returns 2-11 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-23
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 7/7 2/3
Extra Points 4/4 1/1
Field Goals 3/3 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
10 UCF 7-0 02031437
East Carolina 2-5 307010
O/U 66, ECU +21.5
Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Greenville, NC
 98 PASS YDS 391
316 RUSH YDS 90
414 TOTAL YDS 481
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 69 0 0 89.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 93 0 0 82.1
D. Mack Jr. 12/20 69 0 0
Q. Jones 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 42 1 0 782.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 42 1 0 782.8
Q. Jones 1/1 42 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 120 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 230 2
D. Mack Jr. 22 120 1 27
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 99 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 384 2
G. McCrae 5 99 1 74
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 429 4
A. Killins Jr. 15 44 0 14
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 263 3
T. McGowan 5 29 0 16
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 184 4
O. Anderson 7 27 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 227 2
A. Killins Jr. 2 38 1 42
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 219 1
M. Colubiale 3 28 0 12
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 364 3
T. Nixon 4 21 0 6
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 47 1
G. McCrae 1 11 0 11
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 93 2
O. Anderson 1 8 0 8
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 310 2
D. Snelson 1 7 0 7
J. Hescock 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Hescock 0 0 0 0
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 493 5
G. Davis 0 0 0 0
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. McGowan 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Gibson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 1 0.0
K. Gibson 9-3 0.0 0
N. Evans 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
N. Evans 8-2 1.0 0
R. Causey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Causey 5-0 0.0 0
E. Mitchell 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
E. Mitchell 5-1 0.0 0
T. Davis 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
T. Davis 4-4 0.0 0
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 3 0.0
R. Grant 3-1 0.0 0
A. Wooten 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Wooten 3-1 0.0 0
P. Jasinski 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
P. Jasinski 3-1 0.0 0
B. Hayes 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Hayes 3-2 0.0 0
B. Moore 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Moore 3-0 0.0 0
T. Hill 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Hill 2-0 1.0 0
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
N. Clarke 2-1 0.0 1
J. McMillian 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McMillian 2-0 0.0 0
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
K. Turnier 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Turnier 1-0 1.0 0
J. Connors 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Connors 1-0 0.0 0
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Collier 1-0 0.0 0
Ke. Johnson 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ke. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
E. Gilyard 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Gilyard 1-1 0.0 0
R. Charlton 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Charlton 1-1 0.0 0
S. Burgess-Becker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
S. Burgess-Becker 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
8/8 41/41
M. Wright 3/3 46 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Loudermilk 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
26 41.9 3
M. Loudermilk 6 41.8 3 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 10.9 13 0
O. Anderson 2 5.5 13 0
East Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Ahlers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.7% 406 1 1 121.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.7% 406 1 1 121.5
H. Ahlers 29/53 406 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Ahlers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 69 0
H. Ahlers 27 69 0 14
A. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 254 2
A. Scott 6 21 0 11
D. Pinnix 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 154 1
D. Pinnix 4 0 0 2
T. Christian 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 26 0
T. Christian 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Brown 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 145 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 645 4
T. Brown 10 145 1 29
D. Farrier 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 109 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 296 2
D. Farrier 5 109 0 41
D. Pinnix 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 125 0
D. Pinnix 4 54 0 22
A. Watley 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 77 0
A. Watley 4 44 0 15
H. Howe 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 39 0
H. Howe 3 19 0 9
T. Green 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 179 0
T. Green 1 17 0 17
L. Henley 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 169 0
L. Henley 1 13 0 13
A. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 89 0
A. Scott 1 5 0 5
T. Christian 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Christian 0 0 0 0
M. Vines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
M. Vines 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Sutton 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 1.0
D. Sutton 10-2 1.0 0
B. Bivens 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 1.0
B. Bivens 7-3 1.0 0
N. Harvey 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
N. Harvey 6-0 0.0 0
C. Gibbs 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
C. Gibbs 5-2 0.0 0
A. Ramseur 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
A. Ramseur 5-5 0.0 0
J. Price 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Price 4-1 0.0 0
C. Gore 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Gore 3-0 0.0 0
A. Turner 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 1.0
A. Turner 3-4 1.0 0
D. Charles 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Charles 3-0 0.0 0
R. Purvis 89 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Purvis 2-1 0.0 0
Jo. Johnson 85 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Jo. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
C. Hickerson 59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Hickerson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Tillman 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Tillman 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hickman 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hickman 1-0 0.0 0
M. Berry 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Berry 1-0 0.0 0
M. Witherspoon 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Witherspoon 1-1 0.0 0
C. Purvis 46 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Purvis 1-2 0.0 0
D. Robinson 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Robinson 1-2 0.0 0
G. Stringer 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Stringer 1-0 0.0 0
N. Johnson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
N. Johnson 1-2 0.0 0
W. Saba 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Saba 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Verity 9 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
13/15 15/16
J. Verity 1/2 34 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Young 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
44 39.9 1
J. Young 5 41.0 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 17.9 12 0
A. Scott 2 11.5 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ECU 35 1:59 7 23 Punt
10:40 UCF 30 0:37 3 -3 Punt
6:26 ECU 35 0:51 4 -5 Punt
3:36 UCF 15 3:16 18 63 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 UCF 48 1:24 7 28 FG
8:52 UCF 47 0:11 2 53 TD
7:32 UCF 48 2:37 11 42 TD
3:02 UCF 27 1:02 5 -11 Punt
0:30 UCF 26 0:00 1 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 UCF 21 2:14 6 17 Punt
6:04 ECU 35 2:33 10 46 FG
2:07 ECU 35 1:47 4 -7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:38 UCF 6 2:16 4 94 TD
3:12 UCF 8 2:45 8 22
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 ECU 16 1:39 6 23 Punt
9:30 ECU 36 2:58 8 40 FG
5:31 ECU 26 1:55 7 10 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 UCF 35 0:05 2 30 INT
9:44 UCF 35 0:44 4 -21 Punt
8:33 UCF 35 0:54 5 17 Fumble
4:50 UCF 35 1:41 7 6 Punt
1:52 ECU 41 1:13 11 33 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:25 UCF 35 0:00 8 11 Punt
9:51 ECU 14 3:40 12 86 TD
2:54 UCF 35 0:36 5 11 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:20 ECU 1 0:00 16 98 TD
10:07 UCF 35 1:05 6 59 Fumble
6:11 UCF 35 2:31 14 72 Downs
NCAA FB Scores