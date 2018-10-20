Drive Chart
King throws for 413 yards to lead Houston past Navy 49-36

  • Oct 20, 2018

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) For 30 minutes, Navy went touchdown for touchdown with high-powered Houston. Their confidence soaring, the Midshipmen went into the locker room at halftime poised to pull off a huge upset.

Few teams, however, can keep up with D'Eriq King and the mighty Cougars offense. Certainly not Navy, which was buried under a barrage of big plays and TDs in Houston's 49-36 victory Saturday.

King threw for 413 yards and three touchdowns, ran for a score and deftly directed a Houston attack that rallied from a 24-14 second-quarter deficit with 35 straight points.

''It's great to be a Cougar and see home-grown talent like D'Eriq continue to make play after play,'' Houston coach Major Applewhite said. ''We just need to get more guys like him.''

With King leading the way, Houston (6-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) reached the 40-point mark in a seventh straight game, matching the school mark set in 2011.

''They obviously have a ton of speed at every position,'' Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. ''You stop them on the inside they go to the edge, you stop them on the edge and they go inside. They have so many weapons.''

Marquez Stevenson caught eight passes for 141 yards and had a rushing TD. Keith Corbin and Courtney Lark also exceeded 100 yards receiving, and Austin Robinson was credited with 21 tackles, including two sacks.

It all added up to Houston's fourth straight win, and Navy's fourth successive defeat.

King went 25 for 38 without an interception. The 5-foot-11 junior has 23 touchdown passes and four 300-yard games this season.

Malcolm Perry rushed for 97 yards for Navy (2-5, 1-3) despite sitting out most of the second half with a leg injury. The Midshipmen were outscored 28-0 in the second half before squeezing two touchdowns into the final two minutes.

''We started off greatly, and it's like someone unplugged us,'' Niumatalolo lamented.

A 14-yard touchdown pass from King to tight end Romello Brooker in the third quarter put Houston up 28-24, and Stevenson scored on a 1-yard run to raise the margin to 11 points.

King and Corbin collaborated on a 2-yard touchdown pass with 7:45 left, and Nick Watkins scored on a 50-yard interception return for a 49-24 lead.

''I'm proud of the way they responded,'' Applewhite said, ''because we didn't always play well in the first half.''

Houston rang up 337 yards in the first half but trailed 24-21 at the break.

''We talked about it as a staff at halftime with our players,'' Applewhite said. ''They played a great first half, and now we've got to play our great half.''

Navy took a 10-7 lead on a 32-yard touchdown run by Perry late in the first quarter. After Houston missed a field goal , an offside call against the Cougars on a fourth-and-4 play extended a Navy drive that ended with a touchdown run by Zach Abey .

King responded with a 17-yard touchdown run, but 45 seconds later Navy's Tazh Maloy capped a two-play drive by running 32 yards for a score.

Two plays after that, King connected with Lark for a 65-yard touchdown pass - the game's fourth TD in a span of 3 minutes, 13 seconds.

THE TAKEAWAY

Houston: The Cougars are an offensive machine that can score quickly and frequently. Houston has some work to do defensively, but until improvement occurs in that area King has the ability to win a shootout.

Navy: The Midshipmen are having trouble backing up a good first half. Navy has been outscored 66-19 after halftime in its last three games against Air Force, Temple and Houston.

''I don't know what's going on, but for some reason we are not executing in the second half like we need to,'' quarterback Garrett Lewis said.

GETTING HIS KICKS

With a field goal and three conversions, senior Bennett Moehring became Navy's career leader in points by a kicker (195). His 129 extra points are also a school record.

UP NEXT

Houston hosts No. 21 South Florida next Saturday. The Cougars have won three straight against the Bulls.

Navy faces No. 4 Notre Dame in San Diego on Saturday night. The Irish (7-0) will be coming off a bye.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:06
7-G.Lewis to HOU 8 for -6 yards (43-D.Goodson31-D.Parish).
plays
yds
pos
49
36
Touchdown 0:11
7-G.Lewis complete to 89-T.Jackson. 89-T.Jackson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:21
pos
49
36
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:58
7-G.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Cooper.
plays
yds
pos
49
30
Touchdown 2:06
23-M.Fells runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
65
yds
03:55
pos
49
30
Point After TD 6:01
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
24
Touchdown 6:38
7-G.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Cooper INTERCEPTED by 9-N.Watkins at NAV 50. 9-N.Watkins runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
63
yds
01:07
pos
48
24
Point After TD 7:45
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
24
Touchdown 7:52
4-D.King complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
54
yds
03:02
pos
41
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:09
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
24
Touchdown 0:15
5-M.Stevenson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
71
yds
01:30
pos
34
24
Point After TD 5:33
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
24
Touchdown 5:39
4-D.King complete to 82-R.Brooker. 82-R.Brooker runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
108
yds
03:21
pos
27
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:52
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 5:03
4-D.King complete to 9-C.Lark. 9-C.Lark runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:16
pos
20
24
Point After TD 5:19
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 5:30
25-T.Maloy runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:34
pos
14
23
Point After TD 6:04
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 6:11
4-D.King runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
01:54
pos
13
17
Point After TD 8:05
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 8:09
9-Z.Abey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
71
yds
06:51
pos
7
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:50
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 1:59
10-M.Perry runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
04:49
pos
7
9
Point After TD 6:48
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 6:52
21-P.Carr runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
2:50
pos
6
3
Field Goal 9:58
16-B.Moehring 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
37
yds
04:27
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 29 26
Rushing 11 19
Passing 18 6
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 8-10 9-18
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-3
Total Net Yards 570 506
Total Plays 64 82
Avg Gain 8.9 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 157 349
Rush Attempts 25 67
Avg Rush Yards 6.3 5.2
Net Yards Passing 413 157
Comp. - Att. 25-39 10-15
Yards Per Pass 10.6 10.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 3-21
Penalties - Yards 3-20 3-32
Touchdowns 7 5
Rushing TDs 3 4
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 3-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 1-38.0 4-35.0
Return Yards 54 96
Punts - Returns 1-4 1-17
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-58
Int. - Returns 1-50 1-21
Kicking 7/8 4/4
Extra Points 7/7 3/3
Field Goals 0/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Houston 6-1 714141449
Navy 2-5 101401236
O/U 58, NAVY +11
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Annapolis, MD
 413 PASS YDS 157
157 RUSH YDS 349
570 TOTAL YDS 506
Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.8% 413 3 0 183.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.5% 1984 23 3 170.1
D. King 25/38 413 3 0
B. Smith 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 25 1 1 135.0
B. Smith 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 281 9
D. King 7 56 1 17
P. Carr 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 407 2
P. Carr 7 45 1 22
M. Car 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 236 1
M. Car 4 21 0 17
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 135 2
M. Stevenson 2 13 1 12
T. Williams 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 183 1
T. Williams 2 12 0 10
K. Justice 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 111 1
K. Justice 1 12 0 12
B. Smith 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 49 0
B. Smith 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 141 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 613 6
M. Stevenson 8 141 0 40
C. Lark 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 106 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 424 4
C. Lark 5 106 1 65
K. Corbin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 104 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 498 7
K. Corbin 6 104 1 41
R. Singleton 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 1
R. Singleton 2 23 0 12
J. Singleton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 82 0
J. Singleton 2 15 0 8
R. Brooker 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 184 4
R. Brooker 1 14 1 14
B. Smith 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 138 1
B. Smith 1 10 0 10
D. Anderson 2 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Anderson 1 6 0 6
C. Trahan 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Trahan 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Robinson 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
14-7 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-7 0 2.0
A. Robinson 14-7 2.0 0
R. Brown 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
R. Brown 11-2 0.0 0
E. Egbule 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 2 0.0
E. Egbule 8-3 0.0 0
D. Anderson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
D. Anderson 6-2 0.0 0
N. Watkins 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
N. Watkins 6-0 0.0 1
E. Oliver 10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
E. Oliver 4-1 1.0 0
G. Stuard 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
G. Stuard 4-1 0.0 0
L. Godfrey 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
L. Godfrey 3-2 0.0 0
P. Turner 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
P. Turner 3-1 0.0 0
J. Carter 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Carter 2-0 0.0 0
B. Young 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Young 2-0 0.0 0
B. Alexander 65 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
D. Parish 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Parish 1-1 0.0 0
A. Myers 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
A. Myers 1-1 0.0 0
D. Anenih 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Anenih 1-0 0.0 0
D. Goodson 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Goodson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Fleming 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Fleming 0-1 0.0 0
T. Williams 22 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Witherspoon 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
3/5 42/42
D. Witherspoon 0/1 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Roy 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 41.7 0
D. Roy 1 38.0 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Smith 1 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Smith 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Smith 1 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 9.4 4 0
B. Smith 1 4.0 4 0
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 135 1 1 166.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49% 346 2 1 117.7
G. Lewis 9/13 135 1 1
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 43 0 0 461.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
34.8% 185 1 1 108.0
M. Perry 1/1 43 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 97 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
127 729 7
M. Perry 10 97 1 32
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 244 4
G. Lewis 21 61 0 28
T. Maloy 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 107 1
T. Maloy 8 57 1 32
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 103 2
M. Fells 4 30 1 14
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 307 1
N. Smith 7 26 0 7
M. Martin 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 91 0
M. Martin 4 25 0 10
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 176 0
A. Gargiulo 5 17 0 7
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 47 0
K. Makekau 3 16 0 7
T. Walker 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 154 0
T. Walker 2 9 0 14
T. King-El 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
T. King-El 1 7 0 7
M. Cooper 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Cooper 1 3 0 3
Z. Abey 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 42 8
Z. Abey 1 1 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Jackson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 120 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 198 1
T. Jackson 5 120 1 50
O. Davis 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 0
O. Davis 1 27 0 27
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
K. Makekau 1 14 0 14
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
M. Perry 1 9 0 9
M. Cooper 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 62 1
M. Cooper 1 5 0 5
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Fells 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. McMorris 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. McMorris 6-0 0.0 0
S. Williams 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
S. Williams 6-1 0.0 1
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
J. Springer 5-0 0.0 0
J. Ryan 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 3 0.0
J. Ryan 4-0 0.0 0
J. Hailey 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Hailey 4-1 0.0 0
N. Cromartie 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
N. Cromartie 3-2 0.0 0
T. Heflin 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Heflin 2-2 0.0 0
A. Villalobos 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Villalobos 2-0 0.0 0
D. Tolentino 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Tolentino 2-0 0.0 0
H. Sullivan 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
H. Sullivan 1-2 0.0 0
C. Heyward 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Heyward 1-2 0.0 0
J. Pittman 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pittman 1-0 0.0 0
E. Fochtman 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Fochtman 1-0 0.0 0
J. Polu 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Polu 0-1 0.0 0
E. Nash 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
E. Nash 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Moehring 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
6/7 22/22
B. Moehring 1/1 43 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. White 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 35.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 41.2 3
O. White 4 35.0 3 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 19.3 23 0
J. Springer 3 19.3 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 9.0 17 0
J. Springer 1 17.0 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 35 0:30 4 -8 Punt
9:00 NAVY 35 2:08 9 65 TD
1:50 NAVY 35 1:47 9 41 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:05 NAVY 35 1:54 9 65 TD
5:19 NAVY 35 0:16 3 65 TD
2:20 HOU 8 0:00 1 25 Fumble
0:42 HOU 12 0:18 6 34
0:19 HOU 46 0:00 1 -5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:00 HOU 12 3:21 10 88 TD
1:45 HOU 29 1:30 5 71 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:54 HOU 46 3:02 9 54 TD
1:58 NAVY 35 0:42 4 0 INT
0:06 NAVY 35 0:00 2 8
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:25 HOU 48 4:27 9 22 FG
6:48 HOU 35 4:49 10 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 24 6:51 13 76 TD
6:04 HOU 35 0:34 3 65 TD
4:52 HOU 35 2:10 6 29 Punt
1:43 HOU 33 0:56 3 -1 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 HOU 35 0:00 10 26 Punt
5:33 HOU 35 3:13 7 -7 Punt
0:09 HOU 35 0:00 10 29 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:45 HOU 35 1:07 6 63 INT
6:01 HOU 35 3:55 15 65 TD
0:32 NAVY 35 0:21 2 65 TD
NCAA FB Scores