ILL
WISC

Taylor and Deal carry No. 23 Wisconsin past Illinois 49-20

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 20, 2018

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Jonathan Taylor rushed for 159 yards and Taiwan Deal ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns as No. 23 Wisconsin took advantage of five first-half turnovers to rout Illinois 49-20 on Saturday.

Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten), which has won nine straight against Illinois (3-4, 1-3), had three interceptions and recovered two fumbles on the way to building a 28-10 halftime lead. Alex Hornibrook, coming off an awful outing in a loss at Michigan last week, threw three touchdown passes and two interceptions.

''I thought the guys came out with a lot of energy today,'' Hornibrook said. ''I thought it was a good win.''

''There's a couple we weren't on the same page as an offense, but there were some good plays that we had today as well,'' he said.

Illinois turned Hornibrook's second interception into a 10-yard scoring drive to make it 28-17 early in the third quarter, but Wisconsin countered with a pair of touchdowns to push the lead to 42-17.

''When you go on the road and you're playing a good football team like we were, playing against the University of Wisconsin, there are some things that you have to be able to do,'' Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. ''Number one, you have to protect the football. The turnover ratio, of course, is big each week, but offensively we needed to hold onto the ball. You can't turn over the ball that many times.''

The Badgers opened with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped by Alec Ingold's 1-yard run. On the ensuing possession, linebacker T.J. Edwards returned an interception 28 yards to the Illinois 25-yard line and two plays later freshman Aron Cruickshank scored on a 23-yard jet sweep to put Wisconsin up 14-0.

Reggie Corbin scored on an 80-yard run for Illinois to cut the lead to 14-7.

An interception by 342-pound nose tackle Olive Sagapolu set up Wisconsin's next score. Hornibrook hit Jake Ferguson for a 21-yard touchdown to make it 21-7.

The Badgers converted a fumble recovery into a 35-yard touchdown drive, culminating in Hornibrook's 11-yard pass to Kyle Penniston.

Chase McClaughlin's 52-yard field goal on the final play of the half made it 28-10.

Despite the two interceptions, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst was pleased with the way Hornibrook bounced back.

''Obviously, the picks you want to look at a little bit closer and see, but I thought he made some really good plays,'' Chryst said."The best part about Alex is he just keeps playing and doesn't let the previous play, good or bad, affect what is happening next.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Illinois: The Ilini entered with 1.83 interceptions per game, tied for fourth nationally, and picked off Hornibrook twice. They also came in leading the Big Ten in forced turnovers and were 12th in the nation.

Wisconsin: Hornibrook completed 13 of 22 passes for 188 yards, but was intercepted twice and had a third negated by a defensive penalty. But, he was far better than his performance at Michigan, when he was 7 for 20 for 100 yards with two interceptions and a string of 12 consecutive incompletions. Hornibrook became the seventh player in Wisconsin history to pass for more than 5,000 yards and now has 5,157 for his career. He needs 114 to tie Scott Tolzien for fifth on the Badgers' career passing last.

WISCONSIN WEATHER

The skies were clear at kickoff and again by halftime, but a brief snowstorm blew in about midway through the first quarter. ''It's really fun,'' said Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly. ''We were just talking about how when we were younger, we were kids, just playing out in the backyard in the snow, it was always fun, so that's what it kind of felt like.''

UP NEXT

Illinois is at Maryland.

Wisconsin travels to Northwestern in a crucial Big Ten West showdown.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:05
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
49
Touchdown 8:10
28-T.Deal runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
06:00
pos
20
48
Field Goal 14:54
43-C.McLaughlin 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
62
yds
02:08
pos
20
42
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:14
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
42
Touchdown 2:20
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 45-A.Ingold. 45-A.Ingold runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
04:17
pos
17
41
Point After TD 8:22
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
35
Touchdown 8:31
28-T.Deal runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:26
pos
17
34
Point After TD 10:57
43-C.McLaughlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Touchdown 11:00
21-R.Bonner runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
43
yds
00:32
pos
16
28
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:04
43-C.McLaughlin 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
2
plays
5
yds
0:13
pos
10
28
Point After TD 1:41
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 1:47
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 49-K.Penniston. 49-K.Penniston runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
35
yds
00:37
pos
7
27
Point After TD 2:55
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 3:03
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
27
yds
00:08
pos
7
20
Point After TD 6:19
43-C.McLaughlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 6:36
2-R.Corbin runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
80
yds
00:04
pos
6
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:01
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 7:09
1-A.Cruickshank runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
25
yds
00:55
pos
0
13
Point After TD 9:27
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:30
45-A.Ingold runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
05:30
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 31
Rushing 9 20
Passing 2 10
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 2-12 3-8
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 267 543
Total Plays 57 76
Avg Gain 4.7 7.1
Net Yards Rushing 210 357
Rush Attempts 36 54
Avg Rush Yards 5.8 6.6
Net Yards Passing 57 186
Comp. - Att. 9-21 13-22
Yards Per Pass 2.7 8.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-33 1-2
Penalties - Yards 3-25 5-50
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 2 4
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 5 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 2
Punts - Avg 6-36.5 4-33.8
Return Yards 81 61
Punts - Returns 2-1 1-15
Kickoffs - Returns 1-28 1-14
Int. - Returns 2-52 3-32
Kicking 4/4 7/8
Extra Points 2/2 7/7
Field Goals 2/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Illinois 3-4 0107320
23 Wisconsin 5-2 141414749
O/U 55, WISC -24
Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
 57 PASS YDS 186
210 RUSH YDS 357
267 TOTAL YDS 543
Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Rivers II 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 80 0 1 90.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.6% 502 3 2 117.5
M. Rivers II 7/13 80 0 1
A. Bush 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 10 0 2 -14.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 492 1 3 99.5
A. Bush 2/8 10 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 100 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 584 6
R. Corbin 9 100 1 80
A. Bush 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 329 3
A. Bush 5 47 0 16
R. Bonner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 177 2
R. Bonner 6 38 1 18
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
D. Brown 5 19 0 11
M. Epstein 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 411 3
M. Epstein 2 14 0 11
D. Stampley 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
D. Stampley 1 -2 0 -2
M. Rivers II 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 42 0
M. Rivers II 8 -6 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Davis 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 202 0
T. Davis 3 35 0 25
C. Green 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 93 0
C. Green 2 28 0 25
R. Smalling 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 164 3
R. Smalling 1 11 0 11
J. Holmes 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
J. Holmes 1 9 0 9
D. Barker 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 54 0
D. Barker 1 5 0 5
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 92 0
R. Corbin 1 2 0 2
C. Reams 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Reams 0 0 0 0
S. Mays 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 176 0
S. Mays 0 0 0 0
B. Williams 4 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Williams 0 0 0 0
D. Stampley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
D. Stampley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Green 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
14-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-2 1 0.0
S. Green 14-2 0.0 1
J. Hansen 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
J. Hansen 8-1 0.0 0
D. Phillips 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 3 0.0
D. Phillips 7-2 0.0 0
C. Watkins 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Watkins 5-0 0.0 0
N. Hobbs 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
N. Hobbs 3-1 0.0 0
S. Brown 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
S. Brown 3-1 0.0 0
D. DeGroot 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. DeGroot 3-0 0.0 0
J. Milan 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Milan 3-0 0.0 0
B. Roundtree 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
B. Roundtree 2-2 1.0 0
L. Oladipo 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Oladipo 2-0 0.0 0
D. Ware 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Ware 2-0 0.0 0
T. Oliver 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Oliver 1-0 0.0 0
K. Jackson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
C. Avery 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Avery 1-0 0.0 0
J. Marchese 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
J. Marchese 1-2 0.0 1
J. Hollins 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Hollins 1-2 0.0 0
K. Tolson 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Tolson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. McLaughlin 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
11/16 20/20
C. McLaughlin 2/2 52 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Hayes 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 36.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 43.8 1
B. Hayes 6 36.5 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
D. Brown 1 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Marchese 41 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
J. Marchese 1 -2.0 -2 0
M. Marchese 42 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
M. Marchese 1 -2.0 -2 0
C. Sandy 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 2.0 3 0
C. Sandy 1 3.0 3 0
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 188 3 2 157.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 1251 11 6 142.6
A. Hornibrook 13/22 188 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 159 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
170 1109 8
J. Taylor 27 159 0 19
T. Deal 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 111 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 353 5
T. Deal 12 111 2 39
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 230 0
G. Groshek 4 33 0 17
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 35 1
A. Cruickshank 1 23 1 23
A. Ingold 45 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 117 4
A. Ingold 3 12 1 6
C. James 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 50 0
C. James 3 11 0 8
M. Stokke 34 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
M. Stokke 2 7 0 4
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 79 1
K. Pryor 1 3 0 3
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 -47 0
A. Hornibrook 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 321 3
J. Ferguson 3 62 1 27
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 150 1
D. Davis III 4 48 0 22
A. Ingold 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 81 1
A. Ingold 2 48 1 29
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 145 1
K. Pryor 1 12 0 12
K. Penniston 49 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 1
K. Penniston 1 11 1 11
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 122 1
G. Groshek 1 5 0 5
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 22 0
J. Taylor 1 2 0 2
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 357 3
A. Taylor 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Edwards 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
T. Edwards 5-0 0.0 1
A. Van Ginkel 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
A. Van Ginkel 5-1 1.0 0
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Burrell 5-0 0.0 0
E. Bondoc 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
E. Bondoc 4-1 0.0 1
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
Z. Baun 3-1 1.0 0
J. Sanborn 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Sanborn 3-1 0.0 0
C. Orr 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Orr 3-1 0.0 0
R. Connelly 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Connelly 3-1 0.0 0
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Wildgoose 2-0 0.0 0
M. Henningsen 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Henningsen 1-0 1.0 0
N. Burks 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Burks 1-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Smith 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
D. Pfaff 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Pfaff 1-0 0.0 0
B. Williams 91 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
O. Sagapolu 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
O. Sagapolu 0-1 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Gaglianone 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
5/7 30/30
R. Gaglianone 0/1 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Lotti 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 33.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 39.1 1
A. Lotti 4 33.8 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 21.2 14 0
A. Cruickshank 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 12.0 15 0
J. Dunn 1 15.0 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:27 WISC 35 1:19 6 40 INT
7:01 WISC 35 2:56 7 22 Punt
1:52 ILL 50 1:45 8 27 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:53 ILL 20 0:38 3 36 INT
6:40 ILL 20 0:04 1 80 TD
4:22 ILL 38 0:42 4 -3 INT
2:55 WISC 35 0:07 3 0 Fumble
1:41 WISC 35 0:17 4 -3 Punt
0:20 WISC 40 0:13 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 WISC 35 0:00 5 36 Punt
11:32 WISC 43 0:32 2 43 TD
8:22 WISC 35 1:06 4 -14 Punt
2:14 WISC 35 2:08 10 67 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:05 WISC 35 0:33 4 4 Punt
3:41 ILL 3 2:01 5 16 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ILL 35 5:30 12 65 TD
8:04 ILL 25 0:55 2 25 TD
3:59 WISC 11 2:01 4 24 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 WISC 23 3:51 8 35 Punt
9:11 ILL 44 2:26 5 35 FG Miss
6:19 ILL 35 1:18 4 3 Punt
3:11 ILL 27 0:08 1 27 TD
2:24 ILL 35 0:37 3 35 TD
1:13 WISC 45 0:47 7 19 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 WISC 30 0:47 3 27 INT
10:57 ILL 35 2:26 7 65 TD
6:37 WISC 44 4:17 8 56 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 ILL 35 6:00 12 65 TD
7:28 WISC 37 3:03 5 17 Punt
1:39 WISC 39 0:13 2 13
NCAA FB Scores