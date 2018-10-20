Drive Chart
MD
IOWA

No Text

No. 19 Iowa pummels Maryland 23-0 for 3rd straight win

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 20, 2018

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) On a day when the wind made nearly every play an ugly one, Iowa's defense looked beautiful.

Nate Stanley threw for 86 yards and a touchdown and 19th-ranked Iowa pummeled Maryland 23-0 on Saturday for its third straight victory.

Anthony Nelson added a TD on a fumble recovery for the Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten), who held the Terrapins to just 115 yards and seven first downs on a day when wind gusts topped 40 mph.

''I'm really happy with our team's performance. When you play a team like Maryland, they really pose some unique challenges for us and you factor in the conditions on top of that,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. ''I thought our guys did a really good job of being focused.''

Those conditions seemed like they might favor Maryland and its run-heavy attack.

But Iowa's front seven never let the Terrapins' attack get going, and its offense used the ground game to grab an early lead and control the ball for more than 40 minutes.

After settling for a pair of short field goals, Iowa went into halftime ahead 13-0 after Stanley found Brandon Smith for a 10-yard TD grab - which Smith made with one hand - with eight seconds left in the second quarter.

Nelson, a defensive end, made it 23-0 Hawkeyes late in the third quarter by falling on a botched handoff from backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome in the end zone.

''They controlled the line of scrimmage up front. When we did try to run it up inside, they did a very good job of stopping us,'' Maryland coach Matt Canada said. ''The wind really limited us being able to throw the ball down the field to loosen them up.''

Ivory Kelly-Martin ran for 98 yards for Iowa, which had its first shutout since a 28-0 victory at Illinois two years ago.

Kasim Hill was 6 of 15 passing for 47 yards and a pick for the Terps (4-3, 2-2), who ran for just 68 yards after entering play averaging 245 a game on the ground.

All three of Maryland's losses have come by at least 21 points.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: The Hawkeyes are really starting to round into form. If Iowa can upset Penn State next week in State College, talk of the Hawkeyes crashing the playoff party will only gain steam because they should be favored to win their last four games.

Maryland: The Terps' defense simply couldn't get off the field, time and again bullied by an Iowa offensive line that played arguably its best game yet. Illinois ran just 39 plays, compared with 76 for Iowa.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa might make another big jump - the Hawkeyes went from unranked to 19th last week - after an utterly dominant performance. The Hawkeyes have won their last three games by 17, 26 and 23 points.

TURNING POINT

Maryland looked like it had a good shot at holding Iowa to another red-zone field goal late in the first half. But Byron Cowart got flagged for a personal foul following a Stanley incompletion from the Terrapins 22, and two plays later Stanley found Smith in the end zone.

PARKER HESSE CAN'T LOSE

Hesse, Iowa's senior defensive end, played perhaps the signature game of a brilliant career. Hesse knew exactly when to stay home and when to attack on Maryland's option plays, and he added a sack and two tackles for loss. ''They give you a lot of different looks ... it all came down to what we did this week in practice,'' Hesse said. ''Not to sound redundant or cheesy. That's just something you've got to practice.''

THE NUMBERS

Ty Johnson was the only Maryland player with more than one catch. He had two, for two yards. ...Iowa was 9 of 18 on third downs and 3 of 4 on fourth downs. ...Tre Watson and Isaiah Davis combined for 29 tackles for Maryland. ...The Hawkeyes wore out Maryland with a 17-play drive in the first quarter that consumed nine minutes and ended with a 23-yard field goal from Miguel Recinos. ''Our objective is to get off the field on third down. Unfortunately, we understand when those long drives happen, it's because we failed to do that,'' Watson said.

UP NEXT

Iowa plays at No. 18 Penn State next week in what looks to be the Hawkeyes' toughest road challenge yet.

Maryland hosts Illinois next week.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:31
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
23
Touchdown 3:37
3-T.Pigrome to MAR End Zone FUMBLES. 98-A.Nelson runs no gain for a touchdown.
1
plays
90
yds
0:00
pos
0
22
Field Goal 7:42
91-M.Recinos 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
27
yds
4:42
pos
0
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:08
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
13
Touchdown 0:13
4-N.Stanley complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MAR 7-T.Ellis Pass interference declined.
11
plays
69
yds
04:13
pos
0
12
Field Goal 9:08
91-M.Recinos 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
40
yds
4:59
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:07
91-M.Recinos 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
72
yds
8:29
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 22
Rushing 4 14
Passing 3 7
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 4-10 9-18
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-4
Total Net Yards 102 310
Total Plays 39 76
Avg Gain 2.6 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 68 224
Rush Attempts 23 52
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 4.3
Net Yards Passing 34 86
Comp. - Att. 6-16 11-24
Yards Per Pass 2.1 3.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-13 0-0
Penalties - Yards 6-46 0-0
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-34.7 2-46.5
Return Yards 54 26
Punts - Returns 1--5 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-49 1-13
Int. - Returns 1-10 1-13
Kicking 0/0 5/5
Extra Points 0/0 2/2
Field Goals 0/0 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Maryland 4-3 00000
19 Iowa 6-1 31010023
O/U 43.5, IOWA -9
Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, IA
 34 PASS YDS 86
68 RUSH YDS 224
102 TOTAL YDS 310
Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hill 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 47 0 1 53.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.7% 701 6 3 113.3
K. Hill 6/15 47 0 1
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 49 0 1 60.8
T. Pigrome 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 66 2
J. Leake 1 16 0 16
T. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 450 3
T. Johnson 4 15 0 10
A. McFarland 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 414 2
A. McFarland 6 15 0 19
J. Jones 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Jones 1 7 0 7
Da. Jones 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
Da. Jones 1 7 0 7
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 237 3
T. Fleet-Davis 2 6 0 7
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 156 1
T. Pigrome 4 5 0 15
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
B. Cobbs 2 2 0 2
K. Hill 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 -21 0
K. Hill 2 -5 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jones 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Jones 1 17 0 17
J. Davenport 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 110 1
J. Davenport 1 12 0 12
T. Jacobs 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 171 2
T. Jacobs 1 11 0 11
A. Edwards 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
A. Edwards 1 5 0 5
T. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 22 0
T. Johnson 2 2 0 2
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
B. Cobbs 0 0 0 0
D. Demus 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
D. Demus 0 0 0 0
C. Okonkwo 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
C. Okonkwo 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-1 0 0.0
I. Davis 13-1 0.0 0
T. Watson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-3 4 0.0
T. Watson 12-3 0.0 1
D. Savage, Jr. 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 4 0.0
D. Savage, Jr. 5-1 0.0 0
De. Jones 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
De. Jones 5-0 0.0 0
B. Cowart 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
B. Cowart 4-3 0.0 0
J. Aniebonam 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Aniebonam 4-3 0.0 0
K. Howard 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Howard 3-0 0.0 0
A. Brooks, Jr. 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. Brooks, Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
A. McLean 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
A. McLean 3-4 0.0 0
A. Richardson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Richardson 2-2 0.0 0
M. Tanyi 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Tanyi 2-1 0.0 0
R. Davis 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
R. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
O. Oluwatimi 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. Oluwatimi 1-1 0.0 0
O. Saine 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
O. Saine 1-4 0.0 0
M. Lewis 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Nchami 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Nchami 1-0 0.0 0
R. Lewis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Lewis 0-1 0.0 0
L. Rogers 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Rogers 0-1 0.0 0
T. Ellis 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
T. Ellis 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Lees 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 34.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 40.6 0
W. Lees 6 34.7 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 27.2 22 1
T. Johnson 2 21.0 22 0
Br. Miller 32 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
Br. Miller 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Jacobs 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 -5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 0.8 0 0
T. Jacobs 1 -5.0 -5 0
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 86 1 1 88.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 1559 16 6 148.3
N. Stanley 11/22 86 1 1
P. Mansell 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 64 0 1 122.9
P. Mansell 0/1 0 0 0
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
S. Petras 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 98 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 279 1
I. Kelly-Martin 24 98 0 10
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 297 4
M. Sargent 10 54 0 14
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 403 2
T. Young 9 21 0 6
P. Mansell 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 24 1
P. Mansell 3 17 0 10
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 47 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 16 0 16
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 17 0
N. Stanley 2 13 0 13
A. Kelly 46 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
A. Kelly 2 7 0 4
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
N. Easley 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 424 3
T. Hockenson 3 30 0 16
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 239 3
N. Easley 2 27 0 15
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 312 6
N. Fant 3 14 0 9
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 199 1
B. Smith 1 10 1 10
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 218 1
I. Smith-Marsette 1 7 0 7
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 75 0
M. Sargent 0 0 0 0
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Groeneweg 0 0 0 0
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
I. Kelly-Martin 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Welch 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Welch 5-0 0.0 0
P. Hesse 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
P. Hesse 4-1 1.0 0
J. Gervase 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
J. Gervase 4-2 0.0 0
A. Epenesa 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Epenesa 3-0 1.0 0
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Colbert 2-0 0.0 0
N. Niemann 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Niemann 2-0 0.0 0
C. Golston 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Golston 2-1 0.0 0
B. Reiff 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Reiff 1-1 0.0 0
M. Nelson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Nelson 1-1 0.0 0
A. Nelson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Nelson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hooker 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
A. Hooker 1-0 0.0 1
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
G. Stone 1-0 0.0 0
R. Moss 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 2 0.0
R. Moss 1-2 0.0 0
C. Lattimore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Lattimore 0-1 0.0 0
S. Brincks 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Brincks 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Recinos 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
10/13 26/26
M. Recinos 3/3 36 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Rastetter 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 46.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 43.6 2
C. Rastetter 2 46.5 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 33.3 13 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:34 MD 26 1:13 4 19 Punt
0:07 IOWA 35 0:04 5 -7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:08 IOWA 35 4:00 9 7 INT
0:08 IOWA 35 0:00 2 2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 IOWA 35 0:00 5 -8 Punt
7:42 IOWA 35 1:35 4 -9 Punt
4:26 MD 10 0:08 2 -10 TD
3:31 IOWA 35 3:12 9 23 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 MD 6 2:27 6 27 Punt
1:18 MD 16 0:40 3 25
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MD 35 3:50 9 51 INT
9:15 IOWA 23 8:29 16 72 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:12 MD 47 4:59 10 40 FG
4:26 IOWA 42 4:13 11 58 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 MD 45 4:42 9 27 FG
6:01 IOWA 39 0:52 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 IOWA 27 0:00 6 19 Punt
8:55 IOWA 26 7:03 14 58 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores