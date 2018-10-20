|
|
|AUBURN
|MISS
Whitlow rushes for 170 yards in Auburn's 31-16 victory
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) If there were any questions whether the Auburn Tigers would be able to bounce back from consecutive disappointing losses, head coach Gus Malzahn figured they were answered in a 31-16 win over Mississippi on Saturday.
''We went through a storm last week with all the negativity that goes with it,'' Malzahn said. ''It either divides - and I think a lot of people root for that - or it brings you together.''
Lofty preseason hopes for Auburn (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) were dashed after SEC losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee after a 4-1 start. But the Tigers had everything working together against the Rebels in each phase of the game.
''The third quarter stood out to me because we kind of put that game away,''� Malzahn said. ''We had over 200 yards rushing, which was huge. I'm real happy for our players and staff. It's a very good win.''�
JaTarvious Whitlow rushed for 170 yards on 19 carries as Auburn rolled up 484 yards total offense without a turnover, to break open a 10-6 halftime lead.
The Tigers put together scoring drives of 68, 75 and 62 yards to build a 31-9 cushion that was never seriously threatened. Anthony Schwartz recovered a fumble in the end zone after a 54-yard run by Whitlow while Malik Miller capped drives with scoring runs of 1 and 2 yards.
Whitlow added a touchdown reception of 3 yards from Jarrett Stidham and Anders Carlson converted a 28-yard field goal to build the halftime lead.
Stidham finished 13-of-22 passing for 215 yards. Seth Williams had four receptions for 83 yards, while Whitlow added four receptions for 38 yards.
Ole Miss (5-3, 1-3) moved the ball, accounting for 447 yards in total offense, but settled for three field goals on three tries in the red zone. Luke Logan converted field goals of 36, 37 and 35 yards, respectively.
''The story of the day is the red zone,'' Mississippi coach Matt Luke said. ''When you get down in the red zone against a good defense, and Auburn has a really good defense, you've got to find a way to score touchdowns.''�
Jordan Ta'amu was 27 of 46 for 324 yards with a 12-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown in the final period after Auburn had built an insurmountable lead. Brown finished with 10 receptions for 155 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Auburn: Defensively, the Tigers were brilliant when the game was still in doubt, limiting Ole Miss to field goals and forcing the ball over on downs twice.
Deshaun Davis had 13 tackles, Nick Coe added three sacks and Marlon Davidson blocked a field-goal attempt.
The Tigers face three ranked teams, including archrival No. 1 Alabama in November, but the inspired performance should turn down the volume temporarily on Malzahn's job status. The Tigers need one win to become bowl eligible.
Ole Miss: The Rebels moved the ball effectively, but failure to reach the end zone in three quarters prevented keeping pace with Auburn. The offense performed unevenly after last week's season-ending injury to deep-threat receiver D.K. Metcalf.
The defensive unit was unable to get a stop during the crucial third quarter and finished without forcing a turnover despite an impressive 16-tackle performance from linebacker Mohamed Sanogo.
''Our defense gave us a chance in the first half,''� Luke said. ''But in the second half, it was pounding away, pounding away and finally the dam broke. No excuses.''�
UP NEXT
Auburn: The Tigers get an open date before hosting No. 17 Texas A&M on Nov.3.
Ole Miss: The Rebels, after an open date, host South Carolina on Nov. 3.
----
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|27
|Rushing
|15
|11
|Passing
|5
|14
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|479
|414
|Total Plays
|68
|86
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|269
|123
|Rush Attempts
|46
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|210
|291
|Comp. - Att.
|13-22
|27-47
|Yards Per Pass
|9.5
|6.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-5
|4-33
|Penalties - Yards
|8-80
|6-35
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.7
|4-37.8
|Return Yards
|32
|19
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-28
|1-17
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/7
|4/5
|Extra Points
|4/4
|1/1
|Field Goals
|1/3
|3/4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|210
|PASS YDS
|291
|
|
|269
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|479
|TOTAL YDS
|414
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|13/22
|215
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|19
|170
|0
|54
|
S. Shivers 25 RB
|S. Shivers
|10
|45
|0
|13
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|4
|18
|0
|10
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
M. Miller 32 RB
|M. Miller
|6
|11
|2
|9
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|6
|9
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|2
|83
|0
|62
|
D. Slayton 81 WR
|D. Slayton
|2
|62
|0
|35
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|4
|38
|1
|27
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
De. Brown 5 DL
|De. Brown
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Miller 32 RB
|M. Miller
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Shenker 47 TE
|J. Shenker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Cannella 80 TE
|S. Cannella
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Davis 57 LB
|D. Davis
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 24 DB
|D. Thomas
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 13 DB
|J. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 49 LB
|D. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Coe 91 DL
|N. Coe
|4-0
|3.0
|0
|
M. Davidson 3 DL
|M. Davidson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Britt 33 LB
|K. Britt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 9 DB
|J. Sherwood
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
De. Brown 5 DL
|De. Brown
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Truesdell 94 DL
|T. Truesdell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 17 DB
|R. McCreary
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Russell 95 DL
|D. Russell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller Jr. 8 DL
|C. Miller Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Newkirk 44 DL
|D. Newkirk
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Atkinson 48 LB
|M. Atkinson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooten 31 LB
|C. Wooten
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|1/3
|28
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 90 P
|A. Siposs
|3
|44.7
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Cox 27 FB
|C. Cox
|1
|-11.0
|-11
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
|J. Ta'amu
|27/46
|324
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Phillips 22 RB
|S. Phillips
|17
|59
|0
|18
|
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
|J. Ta'amu
|19
|43
|0
|14
|
I. Woullard 26 RB
|I. Woullard
|3
|21
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Brown 1 WR
|A. Brown
|10
|155
|1
|51
|
D. Lodge 5 WR
|D. Lodge
|5
|84
|0
|32
|
S. Phillips 22 RB
|S. Phillips
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
B. Sanders 13 WR
|B. Sanders
|3
|18
|0
|15
|
I. Woullard 26 RB
|I. Woullard
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
D. Knox 9 TE
|D. Knox
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
O. Cooley 15 TE
|O. Cooley
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Battle 6 WR
|M. Battle
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Sanogo 46 LB
|M. Sanogo
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Woods 36 DB
|Z. Woods
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Sheppard 97 DE
|Q. Sheppard
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hibbler 17 LB
|W. Hibbler
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dasher 3 DB
|V. Dasher
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Julius 26 DB
|J. Julius
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 20 DB
|K. Smith
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Webster 5 DB
|K. Webster
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 95 DT
|B. Jones
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Linton 29 DB
|A. Linton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wiley 99 DE
|C. Wiley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 31 DB
|Ja. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Coatney 40 DT
|J. Coatney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 35 LB
|D. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Donelly 90 DT
|R. Donelly
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 28 DB
|T. Knight
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tisdale 22 DL
|T. Tisdale
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 10 LB
|Ja. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Anderson 89 DE
|R. Anderson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 23 DB
|J. Hawkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|3/4
|37
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|4
|37.8
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 13 WR
|B. Sanders
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
