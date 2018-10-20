Drive Chart
AUBURN
MISS

No Text

Whitlow rushes for 170 yards in Auburn's 31-16 victory

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 20, 2018

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) If there were any questions whether the Auburn Tigers would be able to bounce back from consecutive disappointing losses, head coach Gus Malzahn figured they were answered in a 31-16 win over Mississippi on Saturday.

''We went through a storm last week with all the negativity that goes with it,'' Malzahn said. ''It either divides - and I think a lot of people root for that - or it brings you together.''

Lofty preseason hopes for Auburn (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) were dashed after SEC losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee after a 4-1 start. But the Tigers had everything working together against the Rebels in each phase of the game.

''The third quarter stood out to me because we kind of put that game away,''� Malzahn said. ''We had over 200 yards rushing, which was huge. I'm real happy for our players and staff. It's a very good win.''�

JaTarvious Whitlow rushed for 170 yards on 19 carries as Auburn rolled up 484 yards total offense without a turnover, to break open a 10-6 halftime lead.

The Tigers put together scoring drives of 68, 75 and 62 yards to build a 31-9 cushion that was never seriously threatened. Anthony Schwartz recovered a fumble in the end zone after a 54-yard run by Whitlow while Malik Miller capped drives with scoring runs of 1 and 2 yards.

Whitlow added a touchdown reception of 3 yards from Jarrett Stidham and Anders Carlson converted a 28-yard field goal to build the halftime lead.

Stidham finished 13-of-22 passing for 215 yards. Seth Williams had four receptions for 83 yards, while Whitlow added four receptions for 38 yards.

Ole Miss (5-3, 1-3) moved the ball, accounting for 447 yards in total offense, but settled for three field goals on three tries in the red zone. Luke Logan converted field goals of 36, 37 and 35 yards, respectively.

''The story of the day is the red zone,'' Mississippi coach Matt Luke said. ''When you get down in the red zone against a good defense, and Auburn has a really good defense, you've got to find a way to score touchdowns.''�

Jordan Ta'amu was 27 of 46 for 324 yards with a 12-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown in the final period after Auburn had built an insurmountable lead. Brown finished with 10 receptions for 155 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Auburn: Defensively, the Tigers were brilliant when the game was still in doubt, limiting Ole Miss to field goals and forcing the ball over on downs twice.

Deshaun Davis had 13 tackles, Nick Coe added three sacks and Marlon Davidson blocked a field-goal attempt.

The Tigers face three ranked teams, including archrival No. 1 Alabama in November, but the inspired performance should turn down the volume temporarily on Malzahn's job status. The Tigers need one win to become bowl eligible.

Ole Miss: The Rebels moved the ball effectively, but failure to reach the end zone in three quarters prevented keeping pace with Auburn. The offense performed unevenly after last week's season-ending injury to deep-threat receiver D.K. Metcalf.

The defensive unit was unable to get a stop during the crucial third quarter and finished without forcing a turnover despite an impressive 16-tackle performance from linebacker Mohamed Sanogo.

''Our defense gave us a chance in the first half,''� Luke said. ''But in the second half, it was pounding away, pounding away and finally the dam broke. No excuses.''�

UP NEXT

Auburn: The Tigers get an open date before hosting No. 17 Texas A&M on Nov.3.

Ole Miss: The Rebels, after an open date, host South Carolina on Nov. 3.

----

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:24
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
16
Touchdown 2:31
10-J.Ta'amu complete to 1-A.Brown. 1-A.Brown runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
92
yds
05:04
pos
31
15
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:00
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
9
Touchdown 3:05
32-M.Miller runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
36
yds
1:10
pos
30
9
Point After TD 6:53
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
9
Touchdown 7:08
28-J.Whitlow to MIS 1 FUMBLES (26-J.Julius). 5-A.Schwartz runs no gain for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:27
pos
23
9
Field Goal 9:10
92-L.Logan 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
72
yds
02:57
pos
17
9
Point After TD 12:07
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
6
Touchdown 12:10
32-M.Miller runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
70
yds
00:00
pos
16
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:32
26-A.Carlson 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
55
yds
04:49
pos
10
6
Field Goal 9:57
92-L.Logan 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
51
yds
01:47
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:57
92-L.Logan 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
66
yds
02:39
pos
7
3
Point After TD 8:36
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:42
8-J.Stidham complete to 28-J.Whitlow. 28-J.Whitlow runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
87
yds
03:46
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 27
Rushing 15 11
Passing 5 14
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 6-14 6-17
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-3
Total Net Yards 479 414
Total Plays 68 86
Avg Gain 7.0 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 269 123
Rush Attempts 46 39
Avg Rush Yards 5.8 3.2
Net Yards Passing 210 291
Comp. - Att. 13-22 27-47
Yards Per Pass 9.5 6.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-5 4-33
Penalties - Yards 8-80 6-35
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-44.7 4-37.8
Return Yards 32 19
Punts - Returns 1-4 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 2-28 1-17
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 5/7 4/5
Extra Points 4/4 1/1
Field Goals 1/3 3/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Auburn 5-3 7321031
Ole Miss 5-3 333716
O/U 64, MISS +5
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Oxford, MS
 210 PASS YDS 291
269 RUSH YDS 123
479 TOTAL YDS 414
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 215 1 0 156.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.4% 1714 8 4 129.5
J. Stidham 13/22 215 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 170 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 626 4
J. Whitlow 19 170 0 54
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 212 2
S. Shivers 10 45 0 13
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 272 1
K. Martin 4 18 0 10
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 138 3
A. Schwartz 1 16 1 16
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 11 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 57 3
M. Miller 6 11 2 9
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 -15 2
J. Stidham 6 9 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 83 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 310 2
S. Williams 2 83 0 62
D. Slayton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 332 1
D. Slayton 2 62 0 35
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 69 1
J. Whitlow 4 38 1 27
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 262 2
A. Schwartz 2 16 0 9
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 321 0
R. Davis 2 12 0 9
De. Brown 5 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
De. Brown 1 7 0 7
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 92 0
M. Miller 1 4 0 4
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
J. Shenker 0 0 0 0
S. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Jackson 0 0 0 0
S. Cannella 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 53 1
S. Cannella 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Davis 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
D. Davis 10-2 0.0 0
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 2 0.0
D. Thomas 8-3 0.0 0
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
N. Igbinoghene 5-0 0.0 0
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
J. Davis 5-0 0.0 0
D. Williams 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
N. Coe 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 3.0
N. Coe 4-0 3.0 0
M. Davidson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
M. Davidson 3-0 1.0 0
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
C. Tutt 3-0 0.0 0
J. Peters 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Peters 3-1 0.0 0
K. Britt 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Britt 2-0 0.0 0
J. Sherwood 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 1.0
J. Sherwood 2-1 1.0 0
De. Brown 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
De. Brown 1-2 0.0 0
B. Bryant 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
T. Truesdell 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Truesdell 1-0 0.0 0
R. McCreary 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. McCreary 1-0 0.0 0
D. Russell 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Russell 1-1 0.0 0
C. Miller Jr. 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Miller Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Newkirk 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Newkirk 1-1 0.0 0
S. Monday 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Monday 1-0 0.0 0
M. Atkinson 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Atkinson 0-2 0.0 0
C. Wooten 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Wooten 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
11/21 23/23
A. Carlson 1/3 28 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 45.0 2
A. Siposs 3 44.7 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Cox 27 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -11.0 -11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -11.0 0 0
C. Cox 1 -11.0 -11 0
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 39.0 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 40.6 39 1
N. Igbinoghene 1 39.0 39 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 11.8 4 0
R. Davis 1 4.0 4 0
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 324 1 0 125.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.6% 2622 16 5 162.7
J. Ta'amu 27/46 324 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 782 9
S. Phillips 17 59 0 18
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 296 4
J. Ta'amu 19 43 0 14
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 166 3
I. Woullard 3 21 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 155 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 805 5
A. Brown 10 155 1 51
D. Lodge 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 84 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 550 2
D. Lodge 5 84 0 32
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 77 2
S. Phillips 2 20 0 11
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 265 1
B. Sanders 3 18 0 15
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
I. Woullard 2 13 0 9
D. Knox 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 177 0
D. Knox 2 11 0 6
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
E. Moore 1 9 0 9
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 93 1
O. Cooley 1 8 0 8
M. Battle 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
M. Battle 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Sanogo 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
M. Sanogo 11-3 0.0 0
Z. Woods 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 2 0.0
Z. Woods 8-2 0.0 0
Q. Sheppard 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Q. Sheppard 5-1 0.0 0
W. Hibbler 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
W. Hibbler 4-2 0.0 0
V. Dasher 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
V. Dasher 4-3 0.0 0
J. Julius 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Julius 4-0 0.0 0
K. Smith 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
K. Smith 3-2 0.0 0
K. Webster 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Webster 3-0 0.0 0
B. Jones 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
B. Jones 3-0 1.0 0
A. Linton 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Linton 2-0 0.0 0
C. Wiley 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Wiley 2-1 0.0 0
Ja. Jones 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Coatney 40 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Coatney 1-0 0.0 0
D. Evans 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
R. Donelly 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Donelly 1-1 0.0 0
T. Knight 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Knight 1-0 0.0 0
T. Tisdale 22 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Tisdale 1-1 0.0 0
Ja. Jones 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ja. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Hartsfield 0-1 0.0 0
R. Anderson 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
R. Anderson 0-3 0.0 0
J. Hawkins 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hawkins 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
12/16 35/36
L. Logan 3/4 37 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Brown 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 39.6 2
M. Brown 4 37.8 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
E. Moore 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
B. Sanders 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:28 AUBURN 23 3:46 12 77 TD
5:54 MISS 35 1:28 4 1 Punt
2:59 AUBURN 30 0:59 3 -9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISS 48 2:35 6 19 FG Miss
9:21 MISS 35 4:49 15 55 FG
1:29 AUBURN 4 0:07 2 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:40 MISS 35 0:00 9 68 TD
8:35 MISS 35 1:27 5 65 TD
4:05 AUBURN 38 1:00 3 62 TD
1:50 AUBURN 50 1:23 5 23 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:28 AUBURN 10 4:16 8 25 Punt
2:24 MISS 35 0:50 6 36 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AUBURN 35 2:26 13 52 FG Miss
8:36 AUBURN 35 2:39 13 56 FG
4:20 MISS 19 1:14 3 5 Punt
1:24 MISS 39 1:00 5 9 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:44 MISS 29 1:47 7 51 FG
4:22 AUBURN 35 2:07 6 56 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:07 AUBURN 35 2:57 11 77 FG
6:53 AUBURN 35 2:16 9 27 Downs
3:00 AUBURN 35 1:04 5 -6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 MISS 27 1:48 5 24 Punt
7:35 MISS 18 5:04 17 82 TD
1:28 MISS 29 1:27 9 44
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores