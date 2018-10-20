Drive Chart
MIAOH
ARMY

No Text

Army holds off Miami of Ohio 31-30 in double overtime

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 20, 2018

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Darnell Woolfolk scored on a bruising 7-yard run up the middle in the second overtime, sophomore quarterback Cam Thomas rushed for 137 yards and one touchdown in his first career start, and Army held off Miami of Ohio 31-30 on Saturday.

''We got great movement up front,'' Woolfolk said. ''Coach emphasizes it all the time - don't flinch.''

Army (5-2) remained unbeaten at home this season and extended its winning streak at Michie Stadium to 10 games. Miami (3-5) had won two straight and three of four after beginning the season with three straight losses.

The teams each kicked a field goal in the first overtime and the RedHawks scored a touchdown in the second - on Gus Ragland's 18-yard, fourth-down completion to a diving Luke Mayock on the left side. But coach Chuck Martin elected to go for the victory and Ragland nearly stunned the Black Knights. Hit and falling to the turf, he somehow completed a sideline pass to Kenny Young on the right, but Young was stopped at the 2 by Elijah Riley.

''Holy smokes! I don't know what to say,'' Army coach Jeff Monken said. ''That was draining. We were fortunate. We had ourselves positioned just the way we wanted. We just didn't do the things we talk about.''

Army was without starting quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr., who suffered a lower-body injury last week in a win at San Jose State, and safety James Gibson, out with an upper-body injury.

''It was a little bit overwhelming,'' Thomas said. ''They believed in me the entire time.''

Miami had scored 149 points in its previous four games, surpassing 30 in each, but it's hard to score without the ball. Army limited the RedHawks to just three possessions in the first half, taking a 14-7 lead into the halftime break.

''We knew it was going to be hard at the beginning. We were just hanging on,'' Martin said. ''We've got to try to weather the storm early, hang in there.''

Army entered the game averaging 313.5 yards on the ground and topped the nation in possession time at just under 40 minutes a game behind Hopkins, who leads the team in rushing. Thomas acquitted himself well in his debut, not committing a turnover. But Miami surged in the final quarter and held the ball for nearly 3 minutes longer overall.

Army led 21-7 entering the fourth quarter in a game that featured 13 fourth-down plays, and the RedHawks gambled nine times in the game, converting seven. On its first drive of the quarter, Miami converted twice on fourth down and once on a third-and-8 play to keep the drive alive, but Ragland was stopped on a fourth-and-6 play at the Army 23, the 16-play surge coming to an abrupt halt.

Undaunted, the RedHawks forced a three-and-out and rallied behind Ragland, who completed eight passes for 68 yards in a 68-yard drive that took just 1:54. His 3-yard toss to Dominique Robinson cut the lead to seven with 4:23 left.

Miami, which outgained Army 215-12 in the final quarter, tied it after its defense forced another three-and-out, driving 82 yards in 16 plays and converting twice on fourth down. The tying score came on Ragland's 5-yard play-action pass to Nate Becker on fourth down with 17 seconds left in the fourth.

Woolfolk also scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter and Andy Davidson added an 11-yard scoring run in the second, completing a 15-play drive that took 8:30 off the clock.

Miami finally got untracked and scored quickly, with Ragland hitting a wide-open Young on the left side for a 34-yard touchdown midway through the opening quarter.

The Black Knights gained a 21-7 lead in the third quarter with Thomas leading the charge. He ripped off a 52-yard run, bursting untouched over right tackle and then scored from the 1 with 8 seconds left in the quarter.

''Our guys hung in there,'' Martin said. ''It was a crazy football game.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: The RedHawks are 3-1 in the Mid-American Conference and second in the East Division, just behind Buffalo (4-0), in good position to challenge for a conference title. They play the Bulls on the road next week.

Army: Monken has molded a team that can thrive, even when key players are injured. The performance by Thomas in his first college start has to give the team added confidence going forward as service academy rival Air Force visits in two weeks. Hopkins is expected back this week.

DODGING A BULLET

Monken had the game scripted just as he wanted in the waning seconds of the first half. The Black Knights drove to the Miami 1 and the RedHawks were facing a daunting task as Army was poised to go up 21-7 on fourth down on the final play before halftime. Army entered the game having converted 19 of 21 fourth downs and had converted its first three in the game. Miami linebacker Brad Koenig foiled the attempt, though, stopping the 235-pound Woolfolk in his tracks and shy of the goal line. That kept the RedHawks within a touchdown despite only three possessions in the first half as Army held the ball for 23:22.

UP NEXT

Miami: Plays at Mid-American Conference foe Buffalo on Oct. 30.

Army: Plays at Eastern Michigan next Saturday.

----

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
2nd Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown
14-G.Ragland complete to 86-L.Mayock. 86-L.Mayock runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
30
yds
pos
30
31
Point After TD
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
31
Touchdown
33-D.Woolfolk runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
25
yds
pos
24
30
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal
31-J.Abercrombie 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
10
yds
pos
24
24
Field Goal
79-S.Sloman 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
10
yds
pos
24
21
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:17
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 0:17
14-G.Ragland complete to 44-N.Becker. 44-N.Becker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
82
yds
03:18
pos
20
21
Point After TD 4:23
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 4:28
14-G.Ragland complete to 11-D.Robinson. 11-D.Robinson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
68
yds
01:56
pos
13
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:08
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 0:11
4-C.Thomas runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
04:27
pos
7
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:40
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 7:50
14-G.Ragland complete to 3-K.Young. 3-K.Young runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
02:05
pos
6
14
Point After TD 9:55
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 10:03
40-A.Davidson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
74
yds
03:17
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:05
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:10
33-D.Woolfolk runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
54
yds
06:56
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 20
Rushing 6 19
Passing 17 0
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 5-18 8-17
4th Down Conv 7-9 3-4
Total Net Yards 401 347
Total Plays 80 76
Avg Gain 5.0 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 77 347
Rush Attempts 27 74
Avg Rush Yards 2.9 4.7
Net Yards Passing 324 0
Comp. - Att. 30-53 0-2
Yards Per Pass 6.1 0.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-5 0-0
Penalties - Yards 8-56 1-5
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 4 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-46.3 4-36.0
Return Yards 82 34
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-10
Kickoffs - Returns 3-82 1-24
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 4/4 5/5
Extra Points 3/3 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234 OT OT2T
Miami (OH) 3-5 070143630
Army West Point 5-2 77703731
O/U 47, ARMY -8.5
Michie Stadium West Point, NY
 324 PASS YDS 0
77 RUSH YDS 347
401 TOTAL YDS 347
Miami (OH)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Ragland 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.6% 329 4 0 133.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 1769 14 3 132.1
G. Ragland 30/53 329 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Ragland 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 145 2
G. Ragland 14 56 0 14
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 192 1
M. Thomas 5 9 0 4
K. Young 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 220 3
K. Young 6 8 0 5
J. Bester 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 83 1
J. Bester 2 4 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Sorenson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 499 2
J. Sorenson 5 75 0 21
J. Walker 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 112 0
J. Walker 8 71 0 18
K. Young 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 213 3
K. Young 5 71 1 34
L. Mayock 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 215 2
L. Mayock 4 49 1 18
J. Bester 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 63 0
J. Bester 2 19 0 12
N. Becker 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 93 1
N. Becker 2 18 1 13
A. Homer 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 132 3
A. Homer 1 11 0 11
D. Robinson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 146 3
D. Robinson 2 10 1 7
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 45 0
M. Thomas 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Koenig 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 3 0.0
B. Koenig 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Sloman 79 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
8/10 24/25
S. Sloman 1/1 33 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Kramer 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 42.9 1
K. Kramer 3 46.3 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 27.3 45 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 28.2 45 1
M. Thomas 3 27.3 45 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Army West Point
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Thomas 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Thomas 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 137 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 228 2
C. Thomas 26 137 1 52
D. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 96 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 459 7
D. Woolfolk 22 96 2 14
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 217 0
K. Walker 11 51 0 21
A. Davidson 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 101 2
A. Davidson 7 39 1 11
J. Asberry 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 72 0
J. Asberry 3 14 0 11
C. Slomka 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 239 4
C. Slomka 4 11 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Asberry 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 88 2
J. Asberry 0 0 0 0
C. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 129 1
C. Harrison 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Riley 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Riley 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Abercrombie 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 20/20
J. Abercrombie 1/1 37 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Schrage 38 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 47.3 0
N. Schrage 3 38.7 0 49
Z. Potter 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 28.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 30.5 1
Z. Potter 1 28.0 1 28
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Davidson 40 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. Davidson 1 0.0 0 0
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 24 0
K. Walker 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Reynolds 10 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 16.5 10 0
M. Reynolds 1 10.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARMY 35 0:46 4 -11 Punt
7:05 ARMY 35 3:31 12 40 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:55 ARMY 35 2:05 5 65 TD
0:06 MIAOH 1 0:00 1 1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 MIAOH 20 2:53 7 13 Punt
6:44 MIAOH 40 1:40 5 13 Punt
0:08 ARMY 35 0:00 18 59 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:24 MIAOH 32 1:56 8 68 TD
3:35 MIAOH 18 3:18 17 82 TD
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
ARMY 25 6 10 FG
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
ARMY 25 8 25 End of Quarter
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 ARMY 46 6:56 12 54 TD
3:34 ARMY 26 3:17 15 74 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:40 MIAOH 35 7:34 17 64 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 MIAOH 35 0:00 4 -4 Punt
10:12 ARMY 15 2:45 6 18 Punt
4:38 ARMY 20 4:27 8 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:34 ARMY 22 1:28 3 6 Punt
4:23 MIAOH 35 0:43 4 19 Punt
0:17 MIAOH 35 0:00 2 -11
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
MIAOH 25 7 5 End of Quarter
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
MIAOH 25 4 25 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores