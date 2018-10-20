|
Army holds off Miami of Ohio 31-30 in double overtime
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Darnell Woolfolk scored on a bruising 7-yard run up the middle in the second overtime, sophomore quarterback Cam Thomas rushed for 137 yards and one touchdown in his first career start, and Army held off Miami of Ohio 31-30 on Saturday.
''We got great movement up front,'' Woolfolk said. ''Coach emphasizes it all the time - don't flinch.''
Army (5-2) remained unbeaten at home this season and extended its winning streak at Michie Stadium to 10 games. Miami (3-5) had won two straight and three of four after beginning the season with three straight losses.
The teams each kicked a field goal in the first overtime and the RedHawks scored a touchdown in the second - on Gus Ragland's 18-yard, fourth-down completion to a diving Luke Mayock on the left side. But coach Chuck Martin elected to go for the victory and Ragland nearly stunned the Black Knights. Hit and falling to the turf, he somehow completed a sideline pass to Kenny Young on the right, but Young was stopped at the 2 by Elijah Riley.
''Holy smokes! I don't know what to say,'' Army coach Jeff Monken said. ''That was draining. We were fortunate. We had ourselves positioned just the way we wanted. We just didn't do the things we talk about.''
Army was without starting quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr., who suffered a lower-body injury last week in a win at San Jose State, and safety James Gibson, out with an upper-body injury.
''It was a little bit overwhelming,'' Thomas said. ''They believed in me the entire time.''
Miami had scored 149 points in its previous four games, surpassing 30 in each, but it's hard to score without the ball. Army limited the RedHawks to just three possessions in the first half, taking a 14-7 lead into the halftime break.
''We knew it was going to be hard at the beginning. We were just hanging on,'' Martin said. ''We've got to try to weather the storm early, hang in there.''
Army entered the game averaging 313.5 yards on the ground and topped the nation in possession time at just under 40 minutes a game behind Hopkins, who leads the team in rushing. Thomas acquitted himself well in his debut, not committing a turnover. But Miami surged in the final quarter and held the ball for nearly 3 minutes longer overall.
Army led 21-7 entering the fourth quarter in a game that featured 13 fourth-down plays, and the RedHawks gambled nine times in the game, converting seven. On its first drive of the quarter, Miami converted twice on fourth down and once on a third-and-8 play to keep the drive alive, but Ragland was stopped on a fourth-and-6 play at the Army 23, the 16-play surge coming to an abrupt halt.
Undaunted, the RedHawks forced a three-and-out and rallied behind Ragland, who completed eight passes for 68 yards in a 68-yard drive that took just 1:54. His 3-yard toss to Dominique Robinson cut the lead to seven with 4:23 left.
Miami, which outgained Army 215-12 in the final quarter, tied it after its defense forced another three-and-out, driving 82 yards in 16 plays and converting twice on fourth down. The tying score came on Ragland's 5-yard play-action pass to Nate Becker on fourth down with 17 seconds left in the fourth.
Woolfolk also scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter and Andy Davidson added an 11-yard scoring run in the second, completing a 15-play drive that took 8:30 off the clock.
Miami finally got untracked and scored quickly, with Ragland hitting a wide-open Young on the left side for a 34-yard touchdown midway through the opening quarter.
The Black Knights gained a 21-7 lead in the third quarter with Thomas leading the charge. He ripped off a 52-yard run, bursting untouched over right tackle and then scored from the 1 with 8 seconds left in the quarter.
''Our guys hung in there,'' Martin said. ''It was a crazy football game.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Miami: The RedHawks are 3-1 in the Mid-American Conference and second in the East Division, just behind Buffalo (4-0), in good position to challenge for a conference title. They play the Bulls on the road next week.
Army: Monken has molded a team that can thrive, even when key players are injured. The performance by Thomas in his first college start has to give the team added confidence going forward as service academy rival Air Force visits in two weeks. Hopkins is expected back this week.
DODGING A BULLET
Monken had the game scripted just as he wanted in the waning seconds of the first half. The Black Knights drove to the Miami 1 and the RedHawks were facing a daunting task as Army was poised to go up 21-7 on fourth down on the final play before halftime. Army entered the game having converted 19 of 21 fourth downs and had converted its first three in the game. Miami linebacker Brad Koenig foiled the attempt, though, stopping the 235-pound Woolfolk in his tracks and shy of the goal line. That kept the RedHawks within a touchdown despite only three possessions in the first half as Army held the ball for 23:22.
UP NEXT
Miami: Plays at Mid-American Conference foe Buffalo on Oct. 30.
Army: Plays at Eastern Michigan next Saturday.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|20
|Rushing
|6
|19
|Passing
|17
|0
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-18
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|7-9
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|401
|347
|Total Plays
|80
|76
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|347
|Rush Attempts
|27
|74
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|324
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|30-53
|0-2
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|0.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-5
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-56
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.3
|4-36.0
|Return Yards
|82
|34
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-82
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|5/5
|Extra Points
|3/3
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|324
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|347
|
|
|401
|TOTAL YDS
|347
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
G. Ragland 14 QB
|G. Ragland
|30/53
|329
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
G. Ragland 14 QB
|G. Ragland
|14
|56
|0
|14
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|5
|9
|0
|4
K. Young 3 RB
|K. Young
|6
|8
|0
|5
J. Bester 18 WR
|J. Bester
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Sorenson 13 WR
|J. Sorenson
|5
|75
|0
|21
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|8
|71
|0
|18
K. Young 3 RB
|K. Young
|5
|71
|1
|34
L. Mayock 86 WR
|L. Mayock
|4
|49
|1
|18
J. Bester 18 WR
|J. Bester
|2
|19
|0
|12
N. Becker 44 TE
|N. Becker
|2
|18
|1
|13
A. Homer 46 TE
|A. Homer
|1
|11
|0
|11
D. Robinson 11 WR
|D. Robinson
|2
|10
|1
|7
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
B. Koenig 38 LB
|B. Koenig
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|
S. Sloman 79 K
|S. Sloman
|1/1
|33
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
K. Kramer 9 P
|K. Kramer
|3
|46.3
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|3
|27.3
|45
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Thomas 4 QB
|C. Thomas
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Thomas 4 QB
|C. Thomas
|26
|137
|1
|52
D. Woolfolk 33 RB
|D. Woolfolk
|22
|96
|2
|14
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|11
|51
|0
|21
A. Davidson 40 RB
|A. Davidson
|7
|39
|1
|11
J. Asberry 3 RB
|J. Asberry
|3
|14
|0
|11
C. Slomka 25 RB
|C. Slomka
|4
|11
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Asberry 3 RB
|J. Asberry
|0
|0
|0
|0
C. Harrison 88 WR
|C. Harrison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
E. Riley 23 DB
|E. Riley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Abercrombie 96 K
|J. Abercrombie
|1/1
|37
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
N. Schrage 38 K
|N. Schrage
|3
|38.7
|0
|49
Z. Potter 17 P
|Z. Potter
|1
|28.0
|1
|28
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Davidson 40 RB
|A. Davidson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Reynolds 10 DB
|M. Reynolds
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
