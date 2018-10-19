|
|
|STNFRD
|ARIZST
Stanford beats Arizona State 20-13 for key road victory
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) K.J. Costello threw for 231 yards and a touchdown, and Stanford remained in the thick of the Pac-12 North Division race with a 20-13 win over Arizona State on Thursday night.
Stanford (5-2, 3-1) needed a half to get its offense fully rolling off a bye week, held to a pair of field goals in the first half. The Cardinal put together a pair of impressive drives in the third quarter and had a 16-minute advantage in time of possession to tie No. 14 Washington atop the Pac-12 North.
Arizona State (3-4, 1-3) was held to a field goal in the first half before Manny Wilkins scrambled for a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to pull the Sun Devils within 20-13.
Arizona State got the ball back at its own 16 -yard line with 2:20 left, but couldn't get off a final play from Stanford's 20 after a short gain.
Wilkins threw for 353 yards, but the Sun Devils turned it over three times, including one on a failed trick play, to lose for the fourth time in five games.
Neither offense could gain much traction in the first half.
Arizona State had a good drive going late, but failed on a trick play when receiver N'Keal Harry's pass off a reverse was intercepted at Stanford's 11.
The Cardinal appeared to have a touchdown when Cameron Scarlett turned a screen pass into a 59-yard score, but it was called back on a holding penalty.
Jet Toner hit his second field goal of the half, from 31 yards, on the final play of the half to put Stanford up 6-3.
Arizona State opened the second half with Brandon Ruiz's second field goal.
Stanford opened by dominating the Sun Devils on a pair of long scoring drives to take control.
Costello hit JJ Arcega-Whiteside on a 28-yard touchdown pass on the first drive, and Scarlett scored on a 1-yard dive to put the Cardinal up 20-6.
THE TAKEAWAY
Stanford still has control of the Pac-12 North with an impressive road victory that prevented the Cardinal's first three-game losing streak in eight seasons under coach David Shaw.
The Sun Devils now have win three of their final six to become bowl eligible in their first season under coach Herm Edwards. It won't be easy, with road games against USC, Oregon and Arizona still left.
UP NEXT
Stanford hosts Washington State next Saturday.
Arizona State plays at Southern California next Saturday.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|20
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|10
|16
|Penalty
|6
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|349
|430
|Total Plays
|72
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|127
|84
|Rush Attempts
|43
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|222
|346
|Comp. - Att.
|22-29
|26-45
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|7.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-9
|3-7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-60
|7-86
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|8-41.9
|5-45.8
|Return Yards
|51
|1
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|3-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-41
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-2
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|3/3
|Extra Points
|2/2
|1/1
|Field Goals
|2/2
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|222
|PASS YDS
|346
|
|
|127
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|349
|TOTAL YDS
|430
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|22/29
|231
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|9
|54
|1
|25
|
T. Speights 23 RB
|T. Speights
|19
|34
|0
|13
|
B. Love 20 RB
|B. Love
|11
|21
|0
|6
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|4
|18
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
|J. Arcega-Whiteside
|7
|91
|1
|28
|
T. Irwin 2 WR
|T. Irwin
|7
|79
|0
|22
|
T. Speights 23 RB
|T. Speights
|2
|25
|0
|14
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
B. Love 20 RB
|B. Love
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
|C. Parkinson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
O. St. Brown 9 WR
|O. St. Brown
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Okereke 20 LB
|B. Okereke
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Branch 31 LB
|M. Branch
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Buncom 5 S
|F. Buncom
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine 3 S
|M. Antoine
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Adebo 11 CB
|P. Adebo
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Williams 57 DT
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Barton 27 LB
|S. Barton
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Jackson 97 DE
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fox 10 LB
|J. Fox
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Murphy 4 CB
|A. Murphy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Toohill 52 LB
|C. Toohill
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Holder 13 CB
|A. Holder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 21 LB
|C. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swann 51 DE
|J. Swann
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Toner 26 K
|J. Toner
|2/2
|31
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 14 P
|J. Bailey
|8
|41.9
|5
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|2
|20.5
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Irwin 2 WR
|T. Irwin
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Wilkins 5 QB
|M. Wilkins
|26/43
|353
|0
|1
|
N. Harry 1 WR
|N. Harry
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wilkins 5 QB
|M. Wilkins
|11
|41
|1
|14
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|11
|38
|0
|18
|
T. Smith 25 RB
|T. Smith
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harry 1 WR
|N. Harry
|8
|91
|0
|28
|
F. Darby 84 WR
|F. Darby
|3
|53
|0
|36
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|1
|51
|0
|51
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|5
|43
|0
|29
|
R. Jenkins 14 WR
|R. Jenkins
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
T. Hudson 87 TE
|T. Hudson
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
R. Newsome 17 WR
|R. Newsome
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Smith 25 RB
|T. Smith
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Harvey 43 S
|J. Harvey
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Williams 5 DB
|Ko. Williams
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Crosswell 16 S
|A. Crosswell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 41 DL
|T. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wren 95 DL
|R. Wren
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lucas 24 DB
|C. Lucas
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Lea 45 DL
|G. Lea
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fields 6 DB
|E. Fields
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 37 LB
|D. Butler
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Forman 97 DL
|S. Forman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DL
|D. Davidson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Frederick 18 CB
|L. Frederick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slade 2 DL
|D. Slade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lole 90 DL
|J. Lole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 21 CB
|T. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. King 28 DB
|D. King
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bates 96 DL
|J. Bates
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Ruiz 1 K
|B. Ruiz
|2/2
|34
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Sleep-Dalton 36 P
|M. Sleep-Dalton
|5
|45.8
|1
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
