Stanford beats Arizona State 20-13 for key road victory

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 19, 2018

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) K.J. Costello threw for 231 yards and a touchdown, and Stanford remained in the thick of the Pac-12 North Division race with a 20-13 win over Arizona State on Thursday night.

Stanford (5-2, 3-1) needed a half to get its offense fully rolling off a bye week, held to a pair of field goals in the first half. The Cardinal put together a pair of impressive drives in the third quarter and had a 16-minute advantage in time of possession to tie No. 14 Washington atop the Pac-12 North.

Arizona State (3-4, 1-3) was held to a field goal in the first half before Manny Wilkins scrambled for a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to pull the Sun Devils within 20-13.

Arizona State got the ball back at its own 16 -yard line with 2:20 left, but couldn't get off a final play from Stanford's 20 after a short gain.

Wilkins threw for 353 yards, but the Sun Devils turned it over three times, including one on a failed trick play, to lose for the fourth time in five games.

Neither offense could gain much traction in the first half.

Arizona State had a good drive going late, but failed on a trick play when receiver N'Keal Harry's pass off a reverse was intercepted at Stanford's 11.

The Cardinal appeared to have a touchdown when Cameron Scarlett turned a screen pass into a 59-yard score, but it was called back on a holding penalty.

Jet Toner hit his second field goal of the half, from 31 yards, on the final play of the half to put Stanford up 6-3.

Arizona State opened the second half with Brandon Ruiz's second field goal.

Stanford opened by dominating the Sun Devils on a pair of long scoring drives to take control.

Costello hit JJ Arcega-Whiteside on a 28-yard touchdown pass on the first drive, and Scarlett scored on a 1-yard dive to put the Cardinal up 20-6.

THE TAKEAWAY

Stanford still has control of the Pac-12 North with an impressive road victory that prevented the Cardinal's first three-game losing streak in eight seasons under coach David Shaw.

The Sun Devils now have win three of their final six to become bowl eligible in their first season under coach Herm Edwards. It won't be easy, with road games against USC, Oregon and Arizona still left.

UP NEXT

Stanford hosts Washington State next Saturday.

Arizona State plays at Southern California next Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:50
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
13
Touchdown 7:58
5-M.Wilkins runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
64
yds
01:43
pos
20
12
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:45
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
6
Touchdown 2:52
22-C.Scarlett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
94
yds
03:46
pos
19
6
Point After TD 7:55
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
6
Touchdown 8:01
3-K.Costello complete to 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside. 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
04:01
pos
12
6
Field Goal 12:02
1-B.Ruiz 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
59
yds
2:52
pos
6
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:10
26-J.Toner 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
118
yds
01:59
pos
6
3
Field Goal 3:43
26-J.Toner 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
93
yds
04:46
pos
3
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:39
1-B.Ruiz 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
66
yds
01:53
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 20
Rushing 8 4
Passing 10 16
Penalty 6 0
3rd Down Conv 8-17 5-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 349 430
Total Plays 72 68
Avg Gain 4.8 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 127 84
Rush Attempts 43 23
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 3.7
Net Yards Passing 222 346
Comp. - Att. 22-29 26-45
Yards Per Pass 7.7 7.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-9 3-7
Penalties - Yards 5-60 7-86
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 8-41.9 5-45.8
Return Yards 51 1
Punts - Returns 1-8 3-1
Kickoffs - Returns 2-41 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-2 0-0
Kicking 4/4 3/3
Extra Points 2/2 1/1
Field Goals 2/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Stanford 5-2 0614020
Arizona State 0-4-3 303713
O/U 57.5, ARIZST +1.5
Sun Devil Stadium Tempe, AZ
 222 PASS YDS 346
127 RUSH YDS 84
349 TOTAL YDS 430
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.9% 231 1 0 154.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 1842 13 6 152.4
K. Costello 22/29 231 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 132 3
C. Scarlett 9 54 1 25
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 192 1
T. Speights 19 34 0 13
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 348 3
B. Love 11 21 0 6
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 -61 0
K. Costello 4 18 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 91 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 632 9
J. Arcega-Whiteside 7 91 1 28
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 363 0
T. Irwin 7 79 0 22
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 0
T. Speights 2 25 0 14
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
C. Scarlett 1 19 0 19
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 44 0
B. Love 2 10 0 7
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 1
M. Wilson 1 5 0 5
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 163 3
C. Parkinson 1 5 0 5
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 144 0
O. St. Brown 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Okereke 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
B. Okereke 6-1 0.0 0
M. Branch 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Branch 4-0 0.0 0
F. Buncom 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
F. Buncom 4-2 0.0 0
M. Antoine 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
M. Antoine 4-0 0.0 0
P. Adebo 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
P. Adebo 4-0 0.0 1
M. Williams 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
S. Barton 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
S. Barton 3-1 0.0 1
D. Jackson 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Fox 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Fox 3-0 0.0 0
A. Murphy 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
A. Murphy 2-0 0.0 0
C. Toohill 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
C. Toohill 2-1 0.5 0
G. Reid 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
G. Reid 2-2 1.0 0
A. Holder 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Holder 1-0 0.0 0
C. Robinson 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Swann 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
J. Swann 1-1 1.5 0
T. Booker 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
T. Booker 1-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
8/9 20/20
J. Toner 2/2 31 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bailey 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 41.9 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 44.0 5
J. Bailey 8 41.9 5 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 19.8 21 0
C. Scarlett 2 20.5 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 11.0 8 0
T. Irwin 1 8.0 8 0
Arizona State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 353 0 1 124.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 1799 11 2 142.6
M. Wilkins 26/43 353 0 1
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
N. Harry 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 198 3
M. Wilkins 11 41 1 14
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 753 7
E. Benjamin 11 38 0 18
T. Smith 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 56 0
T. Smith 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 91 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 572 5
N. Harry 8 91 0 28
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 355 1
F. Darby 3 53 0 36
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 155 1
B. Aiyuk 1 51 0 51
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 199 2
E. Benjamin 5 43 0 29
R. Jenkins 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 79 0
R. Jenkins 1 37 0 37
T. Hudson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 43 0
T. Hudson 1 16 0 16
R. Newsome 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 55 0
R. Newsome 1 10 0 10
T. Smith 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
T. Smith 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Harvey 43 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
J. Harvey 11-1 0.0 0
Ko. Williams 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
Ko. Williams 8-0 0.0 0
M. Robertson 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
M. Robertson 8-0 1.0 0
A. Crosswell 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Crosswell 5-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Johnson 5-0 0.0 0
R. Wren 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Wren 4-0 0.0 0
C. Lucas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
C. Lucas 4-1 0.0 0
G. Lea 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Lea 3-0 0.0 0
E. Fields 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Fields 3-1 0.0 0
D. Butler 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
D. Butler 2-3 0.0 0
S. Forman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
S. Forman 2-0 0.0 0
D. Davidson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Davidson 1-2 0.0 0
L. Frederick 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Frederick 1-0 0.0 0
D. Slade 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Slade 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lole 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lole 1-0 0.0 0
T. Adams 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Adams 1-0 0.0 0
D. King 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. King 0-2 0.0 0
J. Bates 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
J. Bates 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Ruiz 1 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/9 24/24
B. Ruiz 2/2 34 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Sleep-Dalton 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 44.6 1
M. Sleep-Dalton 5 45.8 1 67
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 4.3 2 0
B. Aiyuk 2 0.0 2 0
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 1 0
N. Harry 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARIZST 35 1:14 4 -2 Punt
11:41 STNFRD 37 1:31 3 -7 Fumble
7:43 STNFRD 12 5:06 11 40 Punt
0:32 ARIZST 35 0:11 7 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:29 STNFRD 34 4:46 9 63 FG
2:09 STNFRD 11 1:59 11 76 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 ARIZST 35 4:01 10 75 TD
6:38 STNFRD 20 3:46 9 80 TD
2:01 STNFRD 35 1:33 6 0
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:33 STNFRD 35 0:47 1 5 Punt
7:50 ARIZST 35 1:28 4 -14 Punt
4:30 STNFRD 20 1:57 6 33 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 ARIZST 15 1:16 3 4 Punt
9:30 ARIZST 32 1:12 3 9 Punt
2:32 ARIZST 18 1:53 7 66 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:40 ARIZST 7 2:50 8 59 Fumble
3:43 STNFRD 35 1:04 6 -24 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 STNFRD 35 0:00 8 59 FG
7:55 STNFRD 35 1:14 7 25 Punt
2:45 STNFRD 35 0:37 4 -3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 ARIZST 25 1:05 4 9 INT
9:41 ARIZST 36 1:43 6 64 TD
5:41 ARIZST 19 1:04 5 14 Punt
2:28 ARIZST 15 2:16 11 67
NCAA FB Scores