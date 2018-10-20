Drive Chart
UCONN
SFLA

No Text

Ford runs for 3 TDs, No. 21 South Florida beats UConn 38-30

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 20, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Johnny Ford rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 21 South Florida shrug off a slow start to remain unbeaten with a 38-30 victory over Connecticut on Saturday night.

Ford scored on runs of 15, 15 and 43 yards. He also set up a second-half field goal with a 78-yard burst, helping the Bulls (7-0, 3-0 American Athletic) pull away from a 7-7 halftime tie and match the best start in school history.

Blake Barnett threw for one TD and ran for another for USF. Jordan Cronkite, the nation's third-leading rusher at 151.4 yards per game, finished with 103 yards on 16 attempts for his school record-tying fifth consecutive 100-yard game.

Kevin Mensah rushed for 120 yards and two TDs for UConn (1-6, 0-4), which also got 197 yards and two touchdowns on the ground from quarterback David Pindell.

USF, one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the AAC, has rallied from double-digit, fourth-quarter deficits to win three times this season.

With UConn entering the game yielding nearly 54 points per game, the heavily favored Bulls didn't seem to be candidates to trail 7-0 late in the second quarter.

But Barnett threw interceptions on USF's first two possessions, UConn turned the first one into a touchdown, and the Bulls offense was unable to get on track until Ford finished a seven-play, 80-yard drive with a 15-yard run that evened the score less than a minute before halftime.

It was only the second time UConn hasn't trailed at the half all season. But the prospect for an upset faded quickly.

Randall St. Felix, who had two receptions for 123 yards, turned a quick sideline throw in front of the USF bench into a 75-yard on the first play from scrimmage of the second half. Two defenders whiffed trying to make the tackle, giving the speedy receiver a clear path to the end zone.

THE TAKEAWAY

UConn: Until Saturday night, the Huskies hadn't held an opponent to fewer than 49 points. Despite yielding 346 yards rushing, they were able to stay within striking distance much of the night with a productive running attack (322 yards) of their own.

USF: The Bulls did what they've done all season - win while looking vulnerable against almost everyone they play. The offense gained 611 yards, but was forced to settle for field goals attempts on two long drives. Defensively, they're bound to not be happy after allowing both Pindell and Mensah to rush for more than 100 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With No. 16 North Carolina State and No. 20 Cincinnati losing for the first time, USF is one of six unbeaten teams remaining in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Bulls didn't earn any style points against UConn, though, so it won't be surprising if their climb is minimal in the next AP poll.

UP NEXT

UConn: Home vs. UMass on Saturday

USF: At Houston on Saturday

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:24
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
38
Touchdown 2:30
5-D.Pindell runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
50
yds
02:16
pos
29
38
Point After TD 4:46
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
38
Touchdown 4:55
20-J.Ford runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
95
yds
02:30
pos
23
37
Field Goal 8:02
49-C.Harris 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
6
yds
00:46
pos
23
31
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:56
49-C.Harris extra point is no good. blocked by 99-K.Bronson. out of bounds at the USF 7.
plays
yds
pos
20
31
Touchdown 9:00
34-K.Mensah runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
05:36
pos
20
31
Point After TD 14:36
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 14:43
20-J.Ford runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
15
yds
00:17
pos
14
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:34
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 2:41
11-B.Barnett runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:33
pos
14
23
Point After TD 3:14
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 3:21
5-D.Pindell runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on USF 4-G.Reaves Offside declined.
7
plays
80
yds
2:12
pos
13
17
Field Goal 6:32
24-C.Weiss 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
82
yds
01:26
pos
7
17
Point After TD 14:49
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 15:00
11-B.Barnett complete to 84-R.St.Felix. 84-R.St.Felix runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
7
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:43
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:48
20-J.Ford runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
02:19
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:33
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:40
34-K.Mensah runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
58
yds
1:52
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 24
Rushing 17 16
Passing 5 8
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 3-11 4-11
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 440 608
Total Plays 72 65
Avg Gain 6.1 9.4
Net Yards Rushing 322 346
Rush Attempts 51 37
Avg Rush Yards 6.3 9.4
Net Yards Passing 118 262
Comp. - Att. 10-21 20-28
Yards Per Pass 5.6 9.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-15 1-3
Penalties - Yards 4-25 9-90
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 4 4
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 6-46.8 3-43.7
Return Yards 66 193
Punts - Returns 0-0 2--8
Kickoffs - Returns 4-66 5-140
Int. - Returns 2-0 1-61
Kicking 4/5 6/7
Extra Points 3/4 5/5
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Connecticut 1-6 7071630
21 South Florida 7-0 07171438
O/U 68, SFLA -31.5
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
 118 PASS YDS 262
322 RUSH YDS 346
440 TOTAL YDS 608
Connecticut
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Pindell 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.6% 133 0 1 91.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.8% 1255 9 6 123.3
D. Pindell 10/21 133 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Pindell 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 197 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 686 7
D. Pindell 28 197 2 28
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 120 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
121 549 4
K. Mensah 19 120 2 34
Z. Scott 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 127 0
Z. Scott 4 5 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Mayala 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 255 2
H. Mayala 5 61 0 22
K. Buss 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 289 1
K. Buss 1 36 0 36
A. McLean 8 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 291 2
A. McLean 2 28 0 24
K. Dixon 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 90 1
K. Dixon 1 5 0 5
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 23 0
K. Mensah 1 3 0 3
J. Rose 91 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Rose 0 0 0 0
Z. Scott 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 167 1
Z. Scott 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
O. Robinson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
O. Robinson 8-0 0.0 0
O. Fortt 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
O. Fortt 6-0 0.0 1
T. Coyle 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Coyle 6-0 0.0 0
D. Beavers 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
D. Beavers 4-0 1.0 0
S. Sterling 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
S. Sterling 3-1 0.0 1
R. Carroll 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Carroll 3-2 0.0 0
E. Hahn 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Hahn 3-0 0.0 0
T. Jones 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Jones 3-1 0.0 0
K. Jones 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
M. Terry 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Terry 1-1 0.0 0
M. Turner 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
P. Okounam 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Okounam 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
D. Black 28 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Black 0-1 0.0 0
J. Pace 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Pace 0-1 0.0 0
E. Thomas 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Harris 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/6
C. Harris 1/1 38 3/4 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Magliozzi 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 46.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 44.4 3
L. Magliozzi 6 46.8 3 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Dixon 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 16.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 20.7 20 0
K. Dixon 4 16.5 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 265 1 2 148.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62% 1815 10 7 141.4
B. Barnett 20/28 265 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 164 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 356 5
J. Ford 7 164 3 78
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 103 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 860 6
J. Cronkrite 16 103 0 36
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 78 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 222 7
B. Barnett 10 78 1 20
E. McDoom 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
E. McDoom 1 6 0 6
D. Antoine 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Antoine 1 6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. St. Felix 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 123 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 484 2
R. St. Felix 2 123 1 75
T. McCants 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 440 2
T. McCants 6 49 0 20
M. Wilcox 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 354 1
M. Wilcox 4 43 0 15
R. Bronson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 50 0
R. Bronson 2 15 0 11
S. Clerveaux 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 43 0
S. Clerveaux 2 14 0 10
D. Salomon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 337 4
D. Salomon 1 8 0 8
J. Phillips 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 55 0
J. Phillips 1 7 0 7
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 22 0
J. Cronkrite 1 5 0 5
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Barnett 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. LaPointe 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
M. LaPointe 10-2 0.0 0
N. Roberts 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 2 0.0
N. Roberts 7-1 0.0 1
G. Reaves 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
G. Reaves 6-1 0.0 0
M. Wilkins 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Wilkins 6-0 0.0 0
R. Hoggins 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
R. Hoggins 4-0 0.0 0
K. McGee 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
K. McGee 4-2 0.0 0
K. Bronson 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Bronson 3-2 0.0 0
J. Black 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Black 2-1 0.0 0
M. Hampton 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 1.0
M. Hampton 2-0 1.0 0
K. Livingstone 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Livingstone 2-2 0.0 0
T. Barber 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Barber 2-2 0.0 0
K. Kegler 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Kegler 2-1 0.0 0
J. Brown 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Brown 1-0 1.0 0
V. Jackson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
V. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Weiss 24 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
7/10 24/26
C. Weiss 1/2 30 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Schneider 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 43.3 1
T. Schneider 3 43.7 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Phillips 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 45.0 69 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 45.0 69 0
J. Phillips 2 45.0 69 0
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 21.7 32 0
J. Ford 2 25.0 32 0
T. Sands 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Sands 1 0.0 0 0
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 32 0
B. Sanders 1 32.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. McCants 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -4.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 6.1 0 0
T. McCants 2 -4.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SFLA 35 0:51 4 3 Punt
11:06 UCONN 42 2:26 5 58 TD
7:25 UCONN 23 2:53 7 44 Downs
2:08 UCONN 27 0:53 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 UCONN 20 1:10 3 8 Punt
6:28 UCONN 8 2:34 6 30 Punt
0:43 SFLA 35 0:05 4 7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 SFLA 35 1:48 5 14 Punt
10:30 UCONN 20 2:20 5 25 Punt
6:13 SFLA 35 2:52 8 65 TD
2:34 SFLA 35 1:58 8 25 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:36 SFLA 35 5:36 12 75 TD
8:48 SFLA 27 0:46 3 6 FG
4:46 SFLA 35 2:16 10 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 SFLA 4 1:59 8 45 INT
8:33 UCONN 35 0:41 5 -12 INT
3:51 SFLA 33 1:35 4 -6 Punt
1:11 SFLA 20 0:52 5 26 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 SFLA 20 5:09 13 41 Punt
3:07 SFLA 20 2:19 7 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:23 UCONN 35 0:00 2 65 TD
12:53 SFLA 10 1:44 7 73 FG Miss
7:58 SFLA 10 1:26 5 77 FG
3:14 UCONN 35 0:33 3 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCONN 15 0:17 1 15 TD
8:56 UCONN 35 0:00 2 -8 Fumble
7:25 UCONN 35 2:30 7 77 TD
2:24 UCONN 35 0:54 7 7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores