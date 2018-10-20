|
|
|UCONN
|SFLA
Ford runs for 3 TDs, No. 21 South Florida beats UConn 38-30
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Johnny Ford rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 21 South Florida shrug off a slow start to remain unbeaten with a 38-30 victory over Connecticut on Saturday night.
Ford scored on runs of 15, 15 and 43 yards. He also set up a second-half field goal with a 78-yard burst, helping the Bulls (7-0, 3-0 American Athletic) pull away from a 7-7 halftime tie and match the best start in school history.
Blake Barnett threw for one TD and ran for another for USF. Jordan Cronkite, the nation's third-leading rusher at 151.4 yards per game, finished with 103 yards on 16 attempts for his school record-tying fifth consecutive 100-yard game.
Kevin Mensah rushed for 120 yards and two TDs for UConn (1-6, 0-4), which also got 197 yards and two touchdowns on the ground from quarterback David Pindell.
USF, one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the AAC, has rallied from double-digit, fourth-quarter deficits to win three times this season.
With UConn entering the game yielding nearly 54 points per game, the heavily favored Bulls didn't seem to be candidates to trail 7-0 late in the second quarter.
But Barnett threw interceptions on USF's first two possessions, UConn turned the first one into a touchdown, and the Bulls offense was unable to get on track until Ford finished a seven-play, 80-yard drive with a 15-yard run that evened the score less than a minute before halftime.
It was only the second time UConn hasn't trailed at the half all season. But the prospect for an upset faded quickly.
Randall St. Felix, who had two receptions for 123 yards, turned a quick sideline throw in front of the USF bench into a 75-yard on the first play from scrimmage of the second half. Two defenders whiffed trying to make the tackle, giving the speedy receiver a clear path to the end zone.
THE TAKEAWAY
UConn: Until Saturday night, the Huskies hadn't held an opponent to fewer than 49 points. Despite yielding 346 yards rushing, they were able to stay within striking distance much of the night with a productive running attack (322 yards) of their own.
USF: The Bulls did what they've done all season - win while looking vulnerable against almost everyone they play. The offense gained 611 yards, but was forced to settle for field goals attempts on two long drives. Defensively, they're bound to not be happy after allowing both Pindell and Mensah to rush for more than 100 yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With No. 16 North Carolina State and No. 20 Cincinnati losing for the first time, USF is one of six unbeaten teams remaining in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Bulls didn't earn any style points against UConn, though, so it won't be surprising if their climb is minimal in the next AP poll.
UP NEXT
UConn: Home vs. UMass on Saturday
USF: At Houston on Saturday
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|24
|Rushing
|17
|16
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|440
|608
|Total Plays
|72
|65
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|9.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|322
|346
|Rush Attempts
|51
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|9.4
|Net Yards Passing
|118
|262
|Comp. - Att.
|10-21
|20-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|9.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-15
|1-3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|9-90
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|4
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.8
|3-43.7
|Return Yards
|66
|193
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2--8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-66
|5-140
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-61
|Kicking
|4/5
|6/7
|Extra Points
|3/4
|5/5
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|118
|PASS YDS
|262
|
|
|322
|RUSH YDS
|346
|
|
|440
|TOTAL YDS
|608
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pindell 5 QB
|D. Pindell
|10/21
|133
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Pindell 5 QB
|D. Pindell
|28
|197
|2
|28
|
K. Mensah 34 RB
|K. Mensah
|19
|120
|2
|34
|
Z. Scott 10 RB
|Z. Scott
|4
|5
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Mayala 1 WR
|H. Mayala
|5
|61
|0
|22
|
K. Buss 11 WR
|K. Buss
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
A. McLean 8 TE
|A. McLean
|2
|28
|0
|24
|
K. Dixon 23 WR
|K. Dixon
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Mensah 34 RB
|K. Mensah
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Rose 91 TE
|J. Rose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Scott 10 RB
|Z. Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Robinson 31 DB
|O. Robinson
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fortt 27 LB
|O. Fortt
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Coyle 25 DB
|T. Coyle
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 43 LB
|D. Beavers
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Sterling 47 LB
|S. Sterling
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
R. Carroll 39 DB
|R. Carroll
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hahn 6 LB
|E. Hahn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 57 DL
|T. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 48 LB
|K. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Terry 41 LB
|M. Terry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Turner 13 DB
|M. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Okounam 58 DL
|P. Okounam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 52 DL
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Black 28 RB
|D. Black
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 97 DL
|J. Pace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thomas 22 LB
|E. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Harris 49 K
|C. Harris
|1/1
|38
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Magliozzi 99 P
|L. Magliozzi
|6
|46.8
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Dixon 23 WR
|K. Dixon
|4
|16.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Barnett 11 QB
|B. Barnett
|20/28
|265
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ford 20 RB
|J. Ford
|7
|164
|3
|78
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|16
|103
|0
|36
|
B. Barnett 11 QB
|B. Barnett
|10
|78
|1
|20
|
E. McDoom 13 WR
|E. McDoom
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Antoine 13 WR
|D. Antoine
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. St. Felix 84 WR
|R. St. Felix
|2
|123
|1
|75
|
T. McCants 8 WR
|T. McCants
|6
|49
|0
|20
|
M. Wilcox 89 TE
|M. Wilcox
|4
|43
|0
|15
|
R. Bronson 6 WR
|R. Bronson
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
S. Clerveaux 86 WR
|S. Clerveaux
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
D. Salomon 3 WR
|D. Salomon
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Phillips 15 WR
|J. Phillips
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Barnett 11 QB
|B. Barnett
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. LaPointe 22 DB
|M. LaPointe
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 24 DB
|N. Roberts
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
G. Reaves 4 DE
|G. Reaves
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilkins 23 CB
|M. Wilkins
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hoggins 19 DB
|R. Hoggins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McGee 2 LB
|K. McGee
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bronson 99 DT
|K. Bronson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 55 DE
|J. Black
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 7 CB
|M. Hampton
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Livingstone 94 DE
|K. Livingstone
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barber 93 DT
|T. Barber
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kegler 90 DL
|K. Kegler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 56 DE
|J. Brown
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Jackson 15 LB
|V. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Weiss 24 K
|C. Weiss
|1/2
|30
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|3
|43.7
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Phillips 15 WR
|J. Phillips
|2
|45.0
|69
|0
|
J. Ford 20 RB
|J. Ford
|2
|25.0
|32
|0
|
T. Sands 28 RB
|T. Sands
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. McCants 8 WR
|T. McCants
|2
|-4.0
|0
|0
-
SJST
SDGST
6
7
2nd 8:03 CBSSN
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
10
2nd 9:34 ESP2
-
GAST
ARKST
35
51
Final ESPNU
-
STNFRD
ARIZST
20
13
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
BOISE
28
56
Final ESPN2
-
AF
UNLV
41
35
Final CBSSN
-
AUBURN
MISS
31
16
Final ESPN
-
MD
19IOWA
0
23
Final ESPN2
-
9OKLA
TCU
52
27
Final ABC
-
ILL
23WISC
20
49
Final FS1
-
TULSA
ARK
0
23
Final SECN
-
20CINCY
TEMPLE
17
24
Final/OT ESPNU
-
BUFF
TOLEDO
31
17
Final ESP+
-
6MICH
24MICHST
21
7
Final FOX
-
MIAOH
ARMY
30
31
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
NWEST
RUT
18
15
Final BTN
-
UNC
CUSE
37
40
Final/2OT
-
UVA
DUKE
28
14
Final
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
49
Final ESP3
-
IDST
LIB
41
48
Final ESP3
-
UTAHST
WYO
24
16
Final ATSN
-
FAU
MRSHL
7
31
Final FBOOK
-
EMICH
BALLST
42
20
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
CMICH
35
10
Final ESP+
-
CHARLO
MTSU
13
21
Final ESP3
-
MINN
NEB
28
53
Final BTN
-
SMU
TULANE
27
23
Final ESPU
-
COLO
15WASH
13
27
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
16
48
Final FS1
-
UTEP
LATECH
24
31
Final ESP+
-
1BAMA
TENN
58
21
Final CBS
-
LALAF
APLST
17
27
Final ESP+
-
16NCST
3CLEM
7
41
Final ESPN
-
WAKE
FSU
17
38
Final ESP2
-
18PSU
IND
33
28
Final ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
49
36
Final CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
MA
24
13
Final ELEV
-
AKRON
KENTST
24
23
Final/OT ESP+
-
MEMP
MIZZOU
33
65
Final SECN
-
CAL
OREGST
49
7
Final PACN
-
GAS
NMEXST
48
31
Final
-
TXSA
USM
17
27
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
14
20
Final ESP3
-
10UCF
ECU
37
10
Final ESPN2
-
UCONN
21SFLA
30
38
Final CBSSN
-
22MISSST
5LSU
3
19
Final ESPN
-
RICE
FIU
17
36
Final ESP+
-
2OHIOST
PURDUE
20
49
Final ABC
-
NTEXAS
UAB
21
29
Final beIN
-
FRESNO
NMEX
38
7
Final ESPU
-
ODU
WKY
37
34
Final ESP+
-
12OREG
25WASHST
20
34
Final FOX
-
VANDY
14UK
7
14
Final SECN
-
USC
UTAH
28
41
Final PACN
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
067 O/U
-3
Sun 12:00am