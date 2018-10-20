|
|
|AF
|UNLV
Air Force gets first conference win 41-35
LAS VEGAS (AP) For Air Force, trailing at halftime means nothing.
The Falcons improved to 4-1 this season in such games.
Isaiah Sanders accounted for four touchdowns Friday night to lead Air Force to a 41-35 win over UNLV.
The Rebels held a 21-20 lead at halftime, but Air Force (3-4, 1-3 Mountain West) wasted no time in jumping on a UNLV defense that has allowed 150 points and 1,672 yards in its last three games.
The Falcons - which tallied 572 yards of offense - scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to pull ahead 41-21. The Rebels' defense has allowed more than 500 yards in four of their seven games this season.
Sanders completed 9 of 11 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 173 yards and three TDs.
''He played well, you could tell, just the grasp of the offense,'' said Air Force coach Troy Calhoun, who became the second coach in Mountain West history to earn 50 conference wins. ''Just the confidence and some of the skill, yet some of the will power at the end, some of the really, really sturdy and strong runs that he had today.''
Ronald Cleveland had three receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown for the Falcons. Cleveland has caught a pass in a team-best eight straight games, and 10 of his last 11.
The Falcons snapped a four-game road losing streak, and improved to 16-6 all-time against UNLV, including 8-4 in Las Vegas. Air Force has won three straight in the series, including its last two at Sam Boyd Stadium.
The Falcons held off a late rally by UNLV, which erased a 20-point deficit with 5:45 left in the third quarter by scoring 14 unanswered points.
The Falcons stopped UNLV (2-5, 0-3) on fourth-and-8 with less than two minutes left in the game, as Max Gilliam's pass to Darren Woods Jr. fell incomplete.
''It's hard to win on the road,'' Calhoun said. ''It's hard for us to win in this league, especially on the road, and that's a credit to the opponent who we played, UNLV. At the same time, we might have made it a little bit more difficult than we needed to, though.''
Gilliam, who was making his third start in place of injured starter Armani Rogers, was 26-of-38 passing for 261 yards and three touchdowns and one interception. The sophomore averaged 186.5 yards passing in his previous two starts for the Rebels, who rank 123rd nationally with just 123.7 yards per contest.
Lexington Thomas rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns for UNLV.
''We came out in the second half and did not play much better on defense until toward the end, created some turnovers,'' UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. ''Offensively we did some good things. We had our opportunities though we sputtered at inopportune times. They fought their tail off for four quarters, they were down big, got themselves back in and gave themselves a chance to win at the very end. The bottom line is the execution wasn't there.''
Air Force, which has the 106th-ranked offense in the nation, had no trouble moving the ball against UNLV, converting on its first seven possessions - two field goals and five touchdowns.
TAKEAWAY
Air Force: The Falcons kept their bowl hopes alive by securing their third win of the season. After hosting preseason Mountain Division favorite Boise State next week, the Falcons close the season against Army, New Mexico, Wyoming and Colorado State, who have a combined record of 12-14.
UNLV: While the Rebels continue to struggle defensively, Thomas continues to climb the ladder as UNLV's most successful running back. His 74-yard TD run was his second run of more than 70 yards this season, contributing to his 16th game with at least 100 yards rushing. He ranks second behind Mike Thomas on the all-time list for 100-yard games. Thomas (3,148) is two yards shy of passing Thomas (3,149) for career rushing yards. He is 586 shy of passing Tim Cornett (3,733) as the school's all-time rushing leader.
UP NEXT
Air Force: Hosts Boise State next Saturday
UNLV: Travels to San Jose State next Saturday
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|24
|Rushing
|17
|6
|Passing
|7
|13
|Penalty
|2
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|584
|396
|Total Plays
|63
|71
|Avg Gain
|9.3
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|367
|139
|Rush Attempts
|52
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.1
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|217
|257
|Comp. - Att.
|9-11
|26-38
|Yards Per Pass
|19.7
|6.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-16
|Penalties - Yards
|9-76
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-51.0
|2-38.0
|Return Yards
|17
|76
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-17
|5-70
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|7/7
|5/6
|Extra Points
|5/5
|5/5
|Field Goals
|2/2
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|217
|PASS YDS
|257
|
|
|367
|RUSH YDS
|139
|
|
|584
|TOTAL YDS
|396
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Sanders 4 QB
|I. Sanders
|9/11
|217
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Sanders 4 QB
|I. Sanders
|21
|173
|3
|45
|
C. Fagan 34 FB
|C. Fagan
|9
|77
|1
|49
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|9
|43
|0
|21
|
R. Cleveland 3 WR
|R. Cleveland
|6
|40
|0
|40
|
J. Saucier 28 RB
|J. Saucier
|5
|26
|0
|9
|
T. Birdow 33 FB
|T. Birdow
|2
|8
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Cleveland 3 WR
|R. Cleveland
|3
|100
|1
|69
|
M. Bennett 8 WR
|M. Bennett
|2
|44
|0
|24
|
G. Sanders 7 WR
|G. Sanders
|2
|37
|0
|23
|
G. Amy 84 WR
|G. Amy
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Saucier 28 RB
|J. Saucier
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
A. Smith 10 WR
|A. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
|J. Fejedelem
|13-0
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Lewis 6 DB
|Z. Lewis
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 40 LB
|K. Johnson
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Connors 31 DB
|R. Connors
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Floyd 29 LB
|K. Floyd
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 94 DL
|J. Jackson
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Bagnall 49 LB
|B. Bagnall
|4-6
|1.0
|0
|
C. Gessler 95 DL
|C. Gessler
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Donaldson 30 LB
|G. Donaldson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wills 8 LB
|L. Wills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Highland 93 DL
|D. Highland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sutton 5 DB
|D. Sutton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Capra 90 DL
|M. Capra
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|2/2
|32
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|1
|51.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Saucier 28 RB
|J. Saucier
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|26/38
|273
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Thomas 3 RB
|L. Thomas
|20
|108
|2
|74
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
X. Campbell 35 RB
|X. Campbell
|2
|9
|0
|10
|
E. Owens 29 RB
|E. Owens
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|8
|-3
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|7
|78
|1
|23
|
D. Woods Jr. 10 WR
|D. Woods Jr.
|5
|75
|2
|25
|
G. Fauolo 45 TE
|G. Fauolo
|4
|43
|0
|13
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|3
|22
|0
|20
|
M. Stevenson 2 WR
|M. Stevenson
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
D. Tejchman 11 WR
|D. Tejchman
|3
|19
|0
|10
|
L. Thomas 3 RB
|L. Thomas
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
N. Bean 46 TE
|N. Bean
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Baker 33 DB
|D. Baker
|9-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Flowers 7 DB
|J. Flowers
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Laolagi 48 LB
|B. Laolagi
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kalili 26 DB
|J. Kalili
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 16 LB
|J. White
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Austrie 17 DB
|E. Austrie
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. McCoy 25 LB
|G. McCoy
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gibbs 22 DB
|D. Gibbs
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mann 56 DL
|R. Mann
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wily 42 DL
|S. Wily
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Outsey 20 DL
|J. Outsey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Uasike 94 DL
|K. Uasike
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pantels 30 P
|E. Pantels
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Hicken 19 K
|H. Hicken
|2
|38.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Owens 29 RB
|E. Owens
|5
|14.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
