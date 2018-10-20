Drive Chart
Air Force gets first conference win 41-35

  Oct 20, 2018
  • Oct 20, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) For Air Force, trailing at halftime means nothing.

The Falcons improved to 4-1 this season in such games.

Isaiah Sanders accounted for four touchdowns Friday night to lead Air Force to a 41-35 win over UNLV.

The Rebels held a 21-20 lead at halftime, but Air Force (3-4, 1-3 Mountain West) wasted no time in jumping on a UNLV defense that has allowed 150 points and 1,672 yards in its last three games.

The Falcons - which tallied 572 yards of offense - scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to pull ahead 41-21. The Rebels' defense has allowed more than 500 yards in four of their seven games this season.

Sanders completed 9 of 11 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 173 yards and three TDs.

''He played well, you could tell, just the grasp of the offense,'' said Air Force coach Troy Calhoun, who became the second coach in Mountain West history to earn 50 conference wins. ''Just the confidence and some of the skill, yet some of the will power at the end, some of the really, really sturdy and strong runs that he had today.''

Ronald Cleveland had three receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown for the Falcons. Cleveland has caught a pass in a team-best eight straight games, and 10 of his last 11.

The Falcons snapped a four-game road losing streak, and improved to 16-6 all-time against UNLV, including 8-4 in Las Vegas. Air Force has won three straight in the series, including its last two at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The Falcons held off a late rally by UNLV, which erased a 20-point deficit with 5:45 left in the third quarter by scoring 14 unanswered points.

The Falcons stopped UNLV (2-5, 0-3) on fourth-and-8 with less than two minutes left in the game, as Max Gilliam's pass to Darren Woods Jr. fell incomplete.

''It's hard to win on the road,'' Calhoun said. ''It's hard for us to win in this league, especially on the road, and that's a credit to the opponent who we played, UNLV. At the same time, we might have made it a little bit more difficult than we needed to, though.''

Gilliam, who was making his third start in place of injured starter Armani Rogers, was 26-of-38 passing for 261 yards and three touchdowns and one interception. The sophomore averaged 186.5 yards passing in his previous two starts for the Rebels, who rank 123rd nationally with just 123.7 yards per contest.

Lexington Thomas rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns for UNLV.

''We came out in the second half and did not play much better on defense until toward the end, created some turnovers,'' UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. ''Offensively we did some good things. We had our opportunities though we sputtered at inopportune times. They fought their tail off for four quarters, they were down big, got themselves back in and gave themselves a chance to win at the very end. The bottom line is the execution wasn't there.''

Air Force, which has the 106th-ranked offense in the nation, had no trouble moving the ball against UNLV, converting on its first seven possessions - two field goals and five touchdowns.

TAKEAWAY

Air Force: The Falcons kept their bowl hopes alive by securing their third win of the season. After hosting preseason Mountain Division favorite Boise State next week, the Falcons close the season against Army, New Mexico, Wyoming and Colorado State, who have a combined record of 12-14.

UNLV: While the Rebels continue to struggle defensively, Thomas continues to climb the ladder as UNLV's most successful running back. His 74-yard TD run was his second run of more than 70 yards this season, contributing to his 16th game with at least 100 yards rushing. He ranks second behind Mike Thomas on the all-time list for 100-yard games. Thomas (3,148) is two yards shy of passing Thomas (3,149) for career rushing yards. He is 586 shy of passing Tim Cornett (3,733) as the school's all-time rushing leader.

UP NEXT

Air Force: Hosts Boise State next Saturday

UNLV: Travels to San Jose State next Saturday

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:34
30-E.Pantels extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
35
Touchdown 7:40
6-M.Gilliam complete to 80-B.Presley. 80-B.Presley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
56
yds
02:55
pos
41
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:40
30-E.Pantels extra point is good. Penalty on AF 95-C.Gessler Illegal substitution declined.
plays
yds
pos
41
28
Touchdown 0:45
3-L.Thomas runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
05:00
pos
41
27
Point After TD 5:45
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
21
Touchdown 5:57
34-C.Fagan runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
69
yds
01:25
pos
40
21
Point After TD 8:26
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
21
Touchdown 8:39
4-I.Sanders complete to 3-R.Cleveland. 3-R.Cleveland runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
64
yds
00:46
pos
33
21
Point After TD 11:00
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
21
Touchdown 11:07
4-I.Sanders runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
26
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:36
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
21
Touchdown 0:39
4-I.Sanders runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
03:14
pos
19
21
Point After TD 3:53
30-E.Pantels extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
21
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:53
30-E.Pantels extra point is good. Team penalty on AF Offside 0 yards enforced at AF 2. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
13
20
Touchdown 3:53
6-M.Gilliam complete to 10-D.Woods. 10-D.Woods runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
79
yds
04:53
pos
13
20
Point After TD 8:46
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
14
Touchdown 8:51
4-I.Sanders runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
03:32
pos
12
14
Point After TD 12:23
30-E.Pantels extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 12:35
3-L.Thomas runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
82
yds
0:05
pos
6
13
Field Goal 13:42
92-J.Koehnke 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
77
yds
01:52
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:16
30-E.Pantels extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 2:21
6-M.Gilliam complete to 10-D.Woods. 10-D.Woods runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
90
yds
05:01
pos
3
6
Field Goal 7:22
92-J.Koehnke 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
59
yds
5:22
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 24
Rushing 17 6
Passing 7 13
Penalty 2 5
3rd Down Conv 5-10 6-13
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 584 396
Total Plays 63 71
Avg Gain 9.3 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 367 139
Rush Attempts 52 33
Avg Rush Yards 7.1 4.2
Net Yards Passing 217 257
Comp. - Att. 9-11 26-38
Yards Per Pass 19.7 6.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-16
Penalties - Yards 9-76 6-40
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 1-51.0 2-38.0
Return Yards 17 76
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-6
Kickoffs - Returns 1-17 5-70
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 7/7 5/6
Extra Points 5/5 5/5
Field Goals 2/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Air Force 3-4 31721041
UNLV 2-5 7147735
O/U 54, UNLV +9
Sam Boyd Stadium Las Vegas, NV
 217 PASS YDS 257
367 RUSH YDS 139
584 TOTAL YDS 396
Air Force
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Sanders 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 217 1 0 277.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.9% 557 2 2 147.1
I. Sanders 9/11 217 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Sanders 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 173 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 348 5
I. Sanders 21 173 3 45
C. Fagan 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 77 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 419 3
C. Fagan 9 77 1 49
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 299 1
K. Remsberg 9 43 0 21
R. Cleveland 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 171 2
R. Cleveland 6 40 0 40
J. Saucier 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 173 1
J. Saucier 5 26 0 9
T. Birdow 33 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 101 1
T. Birdow 2 8 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Cleveland 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 100 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 241 2
R. Cleveland 3 100 1 69
M. Bennett 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 282 1
M. Bennett 2 44 0 24
G. Sanders 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 168 0
G. Sanders 2 37 0 23
G. Amy 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
G. Amy 1 19 0 19
J. Saucier 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
J. Saucier 1 17 0 17
A. Smith 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
A. Smith 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-0 2 0.0
J. Fejedelem 13-0 0.0 1
Z. Lewis 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
Z. Lewis 8-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 1 0.0
K. Johnson 7-5 0.0 0
R. Connors 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
R. Connors 6-0 0.0 0
K. Floyd 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
K. Floyd 4-2 0.0 0
J. Jackson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
J. Jackson 4-2 1.0 0
B. Bagnall 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 1.0
B. Bagnall 4-6 1.0 0
C. Gessler 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Gessler 3-1 0.0 0
G. Donaldson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Donaldson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Wills 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Wills 1-0 0.0 0
D. Highland 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Highland 0-1 0.0 0
D. Sutton 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Sutton 0-1 0.0 0
M. Capra 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Capra 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Koehnke 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
4/6 15/15
J. Koehnke 2/2 32 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Koehnke 92 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 51.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 38.8 0
J. Koehnke 1 51.0 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Saucier 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 31.7 17 0
J. Saucier 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 273 3 1 149.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 646 8 3 122.4
M. Gilliam 26/38 273 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Thomas 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 108 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 660 8
L. Thomas 20 108 2 74
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 66 1
T. Collins 1 20 0 20
X. Campbell 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 162 0
X. Campbell 2 9 0 10
E. Owens 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 141 1
E. Owens 2 5 0 4
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 -54 0
M. Gilliam 8 -3 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Presley 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 181 2
B. Presley 7 78 1 23
D. Woods Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 75 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 227 5
D. Woods Jr. 5 75 2 25
G. Fauolo 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 63 1
G. Fauolo 4 43 0 13
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 217 2
T. Collins 3 22 0 20
M. Stevenson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 132 1
M. Stevenson 2 21 0 11
D. Tejchman 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 73 2
D. Tejchman 3 19 0 10
L. Thomas 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 22 0
L. Thomas 1 13 0 13
N. Bean 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Bean 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Baker 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-7 0 0.0
D. Baker 9-7 0.0 0
J. Flowers 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
J. Flowers 9-1 0.0 0
B. Laolagi 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
B. Laolagi 7-4 0.0 0
J. Kalili 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
J. Kalili 7-2 0.0 0
J. White 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
J. White 6-2 0.0 0
E. Austrie 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Austrie 5-0 0.0 0
G. McCoy 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
G. McCoy 5-2 0.0 0
D. Gibbs 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Gibbs 3-1 0.0 0
R. Mann 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Mann 2-0 0.0 0
S. Wily 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Wily 1-1 0.0 0
J. Outsey 20 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Outsey 0-1 0.0 0
K. Uasike 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
K. Uasike 0-4 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Pantels 30 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/5 28/29
E. Pantels 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Hicken 19 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 44.3 0
H. Hicken 2 38.0 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Owens 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 14.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 15.3 17 0
E. Owens 5 14.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
T. Collins 1 6.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 AF 26 5:22 12 59 FG
2:16 UNLV 35 1:52 9 75 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 UNLV 35 3:32 9 65 TD
3:53 UNLV 35 3:14 9 65 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:36 UNLV 35 0:00 9 75 TD
9:25 AF 36 0:46 2 64 TD
7:22 AF 31 1:25 3 69 TD
0:40 UNLV 35 0:00 5 5 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 AF 30 2:20 6 29 Fumble
7:34 UNLV 35 0:43 4 -8 Punt
1:49 AF 30 0:51 5 56
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AF 35 1:00 4 -1 Punt
7:22 AF 35 5:01 15 92 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 AF 35 0:31 3 65 TD
8:46 AF 35 4:53 14 78 TD
0:36 AF 35 0:00 2 -7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:00 AF 35 1:31 7 2 Punt
8:26 AF 35 0:29 5 26 INT
5:45 AF 35 5:00 14 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:31 AF 33 0:54 3 3 FG Miss
10:35 UNLV 44 2:55 7 56 TD
6:45 UNLV 28 4:36 13 42 Downs
NCAA FB Scores