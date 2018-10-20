Drive Chart
CINCY
TEMPLE

No Text

Russo rallies Temple past No. 20 Cincinnati 24-17 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 20, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) After throwing three interceptions, Temple's Anthony Russo came through down the stretch and the Owls handed one of the most surprising teams in the country its first loss.

Russo threw a tying, 20-yard touchdown pass with 49 second left to Brandon Mack, and then a 25-yard TD to Isaiah Wright in overtime as Temple beat No. 20 Cincinnati 24-17 on Saturday.

Russo was 20 for 41 for 237 yards passing, with three touchdown passes and three picks for the Owls (5-3, 4-0 American). He led a seven-play, 75-yard drive in the closing minutes to tie the game with the TD to Mack.

''We just didn't quit,'' Russo said. ''I think that's a big step for our team and something we're going to build on.''

Cincinnati (6-1, 2-1) got a first down on its first play of overtime, but an errant snap behind quarterback Desmond Ridder left the Bearcats with second-and-21 and a personal foul pushed them even further back. Ridder was intercepted on third-and-36 by Shaun Bradley to end the game.

Temple receiver Randall Jones caught five passes for 67 yards and scored a touchdown.

''They just took shots,'' Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. ''They made some plays down the field and you have to give them some credit.''

The Bearcats, coming off a 4-8 season, were off to their best start since 2009.

''You can't get overwhelmed with being 6-0 and forget about the things that got you there,'' Fickell said. ''This is an opportunity for us to quit worrying about the undefeated, the rankings and really kind of go back to work.''

Cincinnati's Michael Warren II and Charles McClelland combined for 202 yards on the ground and the Bearcats dominated the middle quarters after falling behind 10-0.

McClelland's 42-yard dash with 6:09 left in the third quarter broke a 10-10 tie and gave the Bearcats their first lead. Warren had 132 yards on 25 carries and scored a 24-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Ridder was 14 for 33 for 111 yards.

''We went at them and we just kept chipping away and chipping away,'' Collins said. ''The guys did a great job when it mattered.''

The Bearcats picked off Russo twice in the final six minutes, but Temple's defense kept holding and giving the offense a chance. Temple got the ball back after a Cincinnati punt with 2:37 to play and Russo took over from there for a tying drive.

''You could sense and feel a little bit of that going down the stretch there,'' Fickell said. ''Defensively, you play so well for so long and something has to give down the stretch.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Cincinnati: After turning the ball over twice in the first half, the Bearcats' defense was dominant before Temple's final drive. Normally a strong dual-threat option, Desmond Ridder struggled with Temple's pressure and ran for only nine yards.

''If you can't protect the quarterback, it's going to be a long day,'' Fickell said.

Temple: Two short fields set up a 10-0 Owls lead, but the offense really struggled to find its footing in the second and third quarters. Temple's defense forced enough pressure to get the ball back in its offense's hands and keep the game alive.

Offensively we started fast, sputtered in the middle, and then when it counted the came up huge,'' Collins said. ''When it mattered most, the guys on this team stepped up and made plays.''

MISSING THE MARK

Cincinnati kicker Cole Smith converted just one of his four field-goal attempts. The four tries were more than the three he'd attempted all season entering Saturday.

One of Smith's misses, though, was a bit peculiar. On a fourth down with 1:46 remaining in the first half, Temple called timeout to stop the clock. There was also a television timeout.

The Bearcats snapped the ball after the timeout and Smith's kick split the uprights, but the officials ruled the ball had not been marked for play out of the television timeout. Moments later, Smith missed wide right.

''There is no explanation for it,'' Fickell said.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: at SMU on Saturday

Temple: at UCF on Thursday, November 1.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Touchdown
15-A.Russo complete to 13-I.Wright. 13-I.Wright runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
25
yds
pos
17
23
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:49
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Touchdown 0:54
15-A.Russo complete to 88-B.Mack. 88-B.Mack runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
1:47
pos
17
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:09
19-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
Touchdown 6:16
10-C.McClellan runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:42
pos
16
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 9:51
19-C.Smith 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
23
yds
03:25
pos
10
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:52
19-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 4:58
3-M.Warren runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
41
yds
01:32
pos
6
10
Point After TD 9:03
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 9:09
15-A.Russo complete to 81-R.Jones. 81-R.Jones runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
16
yds
01:18
pos
0
9
Field Goal 10:32
91-W.Mobley 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
-2
yds
01:13
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 16
Rushing 11 3
Passing 8 11
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 7-19 4-17
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 284 317
Total Plays 81 72
Avg Gain 3.5 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 200 80
Rush Attempts 47 30
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 2.7
Net Yards Passing 84 237
Comp. - Att. 14-34 20-42
Yards Per Pass 2.5 5.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-27 0-0
Penalties - Yards 7-65 6-60
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 3
Punts - Avg 6-52.3 8-45.9
Return Yards 53 40
Punts - Returns 3-29 2-2
Kickoffs - Returns 2-21 2-22
Int. - Returns 3-3 1-16
Kicking 3/6 4/4
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 1/4 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
20 Cincinnati 6-1 7370017
Temple 5-3 10007724
O/U 47, TEMPLE -3.5
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
 84 PASS YDS 237
200 RUSH YDS 80
284 TOTAL YDS 317
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.4% 111 0 1 64.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 1173 10 3 140.2
D. Ridder 14/33 111 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 132 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
149 796 12
M. Warren II 25 132 1 24
C. McClelland 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 70 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 222 2
C. McClelland 4 70 1 42
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 324 4
D. Ridder 16 9 0 12
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 259 4
T. Thomas 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Labelle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 40 0
B. Labelle 3 27 0 12
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 321 3
J. Deguara 3 25 0 14
J. Jackson 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 174 1
J. Jackson 1 15 0 15
T. Geddis 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 151 1
T. Geddis 1 15 0 15
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 199 2
R. Medaris 2 15 0 9
K. Lewis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 240 3
K. Lewis 1 7 0 7
T. Cloud 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
T. Cloud 1 6 0 6
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 123 0
M. Warren II 2 1 0 3
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Thomas 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Wiggins 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 2 0.0
J. Wiggins 10-0 0.0 0
M. Clements 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
M. Clements 7-1 0.0 0
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
P. Young 6-2 0.0 0
C. Jefferies 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Jefferies 5-0 0.0 0
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
C. Bryant 4-0 0.0 2
C. Broughton 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Broughton 3-1 0.0 0
K. Fitz 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Fitz 2-1 0.0 0
C. Brooks 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Brooks 2-0 0.0 0
B. Wright 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Wright 2-1 0.0 0
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
D. Forrest 2-1 0.0 0
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. White 1-0 0.0 0
E. Tucky 19 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Tucky 1-0 0.0 0
M. Copeland 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Copeland 1-2 0.0 0
J. Dublanko 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dublanko 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hawes 7 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Hawes 0-0 0.0 1
T. Gilbert 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Gilbert 0-0 0.0 1
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Bryant 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smith 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/7 32/33
C. Smith 1/4 44 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 52.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 46.3 3
J. Smith 6 52.3 3 72
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Wiggins 32 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 23.3 14 0
J. Wiggins 1 14.0 14 0
J. Dublanko 41 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
J. Dublanko 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Knight 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 9.7 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 4.5 21 0
A. Knight 3 9.7 21 0
Temple
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 237 3 3 109.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 1410 9 10 124.3
A. Russo 20/40 237 3 3
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 102 1 0 141.9
T. Centeio 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 157 0
J. Gardner 15 56 0 13
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 96 2
R. Ritrovato 7 14 0 6
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 2 1
A. Russo 1 9 0 9
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 50 0
T. Centeio 1 4 0 4
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 57 0
I. Wright 3 1 0 3
S. Bradley 5 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 27 0
S. Bradley 2 -1 0 0
V. Bryant 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
V. Bryant 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Jones 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 250 3
R. Jones 5 67 1 29
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 272 3
I. Wright 5 54 1 25
V. Bryant 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 395 1
V. Bryant 2 52 0 43
B. Mack 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 316 4
B. Mack 4 41 1 20
S. Ryan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 90 1
S. Ryan 1 15 0 15
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
R. Ritrovato 1 7 0 7
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 80 0
J. Gardner 2 1 0 1
C. Myarick 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 0
C. Myarick 0 0 0 0
K. Yeboah 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 70 1
K. Yeboah 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Russell 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
C. Russell 7-0 0.0 0
D. Randall 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
D. Randall 6-3 0.0 0
I. Graham-Mobley 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
I. Graham-Mobley 5-1 1.0 0
R. Williams 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
S. Franklin 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
S. Franklin 4-1 0.0 0
D. Levine 17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Levine 3-0 0.0 0
Q. Roche 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
Q. Roche 3-2 0.0 0
R. Ya-Sin 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
R. Ya-Sin 3-0 0.0 0
S. Bradley 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
S. Bradley 3-0 0.0 1
J. Thomas 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
D. Archibong 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
D. Archibong 2-1 0.5 0
K. Dioubate 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Dioubate 2-0 0.0 0
I. Maijeh 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Maijeh 2-0 0.0 0
B. Walls 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
B. Walls 2-1 0.0 0
K. Brown 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Mesday 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Mesday 1-0 0.0 0
M. Dogbe 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.5
M. Dogbe 1-2 1.5 0
T. Mason 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Mason 1-0 0.0 0
W. Kwenkeu 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
W. Kwenkeu 1-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Mobley 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/5 30/30
W. Mobley 1/1 28 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bowler 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 45.9 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 43.8 2
C. Bowler 8 45.9 2 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Randall 2 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 6 0
D. Randall 1 6.0 6 0
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 23.0 16 0
I. Wright 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 14.2 2 1
I. Wright 2 1.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 CINCY 17 1:16 5 74 Fumble
10:32 TEMPLE 35 0:00 1 49
9:03 TEMPLE 35 0:43 4 -16 Punt
6:30 TEMPLE 41 1:32 4 41 TD
0:28 CINCY 33 0:06 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 TEMPLE 45 3:25 7 18 FG
6:22 CINCY 20 4:08 9 60 FG Miss
1:00 CINCY 25 0:50 7 43 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 TEMPLE 35 0:00 11 53 FG Miss
9:58 CINCY 25 3:42 9 75 TD
5:19 TEMPLE 35 1:26 4 8 Downs
2:02 CINCY 25 0:46 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 CINCY 10 0:54 3 6 Punt
6:20 CINCY 8 1:20 3 4 Punt
4:18 CINCY 24 1:28 3 4 Punt
0:49 TEMPLE 35 0:25 7 17
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
TEMPLE 25 5 0 End of Quarter
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CINCY 35 1:22 5 7 Punt
11:45 CINCY 4 1:13 4 -7 FG
10:27 CINCY 16 1:18 4 16 TD
7:46 TEMPLE 28 0:56 3 31 INT
4:52 CINCY 35 4:18 13 42 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 TEMPLE 16 0:52 6 1 Punt
9:37 CINCY 35 2:32 7 19 Punt
1:46 TEMPLE 20 0:42 3 4 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:10 TEMPLE 22 0:33 3 8 Punt
6:09 CINCY 35 0:45 4 -12 Punt
3:15 TEMPLE 27 1:07 3 3 Punt
0:36 TEMPLE 17 0:05 6 11 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:06 TEMPLE 12 3:59 10 -4 INT
4:55 TEMPLE 34 0:11 2 8 INT
2:46 TEMPLE 25 1:52 7 75 TD
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
CINCY 25 3 25 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores