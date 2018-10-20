|
|
|BAMA
|TENN
Fast start helps No. 1 Alabama trounce Tennessee 58-21
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tua Tagovailoa threw touchdown passes to four receivers and No. 1 Alabama started fast again in a 58-21 victory over Tennessee on Saturday.
Alabama had touchdowns on its first four possessions while outscoring Tennessee 28-0 and outgaining the Volunteers 217-6 in the opening period. Alabama has outscored opponents 165-31, and Tennessee has been outscored 69-16 in first quarters this season.
Tagovailoa went 19 of 29 for 306 yards before leaving midway through the third quarter with Alabama ahead 51-14. He took a big hit on his final play of the day, a 51-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III.
Earlier, Tagovailoa connected on touchdown passes to Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle and Irv Smith Jr. The Heisman Trophy contender has thrown 25 touchdown passes without an interception this season.
Alabama (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) beat Tennessee (3-4, 1-3) for the 12th straight year and had the highest points total either team has ever recorded in the 101-game history of the series. Alabama is scoring 54.1 points per game and entered the weekend leading all Football Bowl Subdivision teams in that category.
Tennessee quarterback Keller Chryst went 9 of 15 for 164 yards with two touchdown passes after replacing starter Jarrett Guarantano, who got hit by linebacker Mack Wilson midway through the second quarter and never took another snap.
Alabama grabbed a 21-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game.
Tagovailoa capitalized on outstanding protection to cap the first series of the game by throwing an 11-yard pass to Jeudy in the right corner of the end zone, the sophomore's 10th touchdown catch of the season.
Xavier McKinney then sacked Guarantano and knocked the ball loose, with Christian Miller recovering the fumble at the Tennessee 3. That turnover set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs, who also had a 2-yard score in the second quarter.
After Tennessee went three-and-out on its next possession, Tagovailoa threw a perfect pass to Waddle, who caught the ball just beyond midfield and raced into the end zone for a 77-yard touchdown. Damien Harris' 3-yard touchdown run capped a 93-yard drive that made it 28-0 with 3:31 left in the first quarter.
TAKEAWAYS
Alabama: After spending the first half of the season as unquestionably the nation's most dominating team, Alabama gets two weeks to prepare for its Nov. 3 showdown at No. 5 LSU. The Tide's lopsided victory over a Tennessee team coached by former Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt continued a trend. Tide coach Nick Saban owns a 15-0 record during his Alabama tenure when he's facing one of his former assistants. Three of those victories came this year, as Alabama also beat Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M and Billy Napier of Louisiana-Lafayette.
Tennessee: The Vols must learn to play better at the start of games. Tennessee's lack of discipline early was a concern, as the Vols committed a few personal fouls early and had cornerback Alontae Taylor ejected in the first quarter. The Vols also had a brutal sequence early in the third quarter, as an illegal fair catch on the second-half kickoff backed them up to their own 3 before Chryst tripped over a lineman's legs and fell into the end zone for a safety.
UP NEXT
Alabama has next week off before visiting No. 5 LSU on Nov. 3.
Tennessee hosts Charlotte on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|13
|Rushing
|12
|2
|Passing
|16
|9
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|545
|234
|Total Plays
|74
|55
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|218
|31
|Rush Attempts
|42
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|1.0
|Net Yards Passing
|327
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|21-32
|14-25
|Yards Per Pass
|10.2
|8.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-24
|Penalties - Yards
|5-36
|9-59
|Touchdowns
|8
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.0
|6-38.0
|Return Yards
|79
|96
|Punts - Returns
|1--7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-86
|5-69
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-27
|Kicking
|8/9
|3/4
|Extra Points
|8/8
|3/3
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|327
|PASS YDS
|203
|
|
|218
|RUSH YDS
|31
|
|
|545
|TOTAL YDS
|234
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|19/29
|306
|4
|0
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
|J. Hurts
|2/3
|21
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jacobs 8 RB
|J. Jacobs
|12
|68
|2
|16
|
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|13
|60
|0
|20
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|9
|50
|0
|14
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
|J. Hurts
|2
|24
|1
|21
|
D. Harris 34 RB
|D. Harris
|3
|12
|1
|5
|
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|4
|117
|1
|77
|
J. Jeudy 4 WR
|J. Jeudy
|5
|72
|1
|31
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
|H. Ruggs III
|3
|65
|1
|41
|
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
|I. Smith Jr.
|5
|50
|1
|25
|
D. Harris 34 RB
|D. Harris
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Kief 81 WR
|D. Kief
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Jacobs 8 RB
|J. Jacobs
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
H. Hentges 84 TE
|H. Hentges
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Buggs 49 DL
|I. Buggs
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Carter 5 DB
|S. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 47 LB
|C. Miller
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Williams 92 DL
|Q. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. McKinney 15 DB
|X. McKinney
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 97 K
|J. Bulovas
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Bernier 98 P
|M. Bernier
|2
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jacobs 8 RB
|J. Jacobs
|3
|21.0
|42
|0
|
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|-7.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Chryst 19 QB
|K. Chryst
|9/15
|164
|2
|0
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|5/10
|63
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|14
|50
|0
|11
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|9
|21
|0
|9
|
K. Chryst 19 QB
|K. Chryst
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
M. London 31 RB
|M. London
|2
|-5
|0
|-1
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|3
|-30
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|6
|102
|0
|40
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|3
|39
|1
|26
|
J. Palmer 84 WR
|J. Palmer
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
B. Johnson 7 WR
|B. Johnson
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
T. Byrd 10 WR
|T. Byrd
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Wolf 80 TE
|E. Wolf
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Phillips 5 DL
|K. Phillips
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 47 P
|J. Doyle
|6
|38.0
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|5
|13.8
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SMU
TULANE
21
23
4th 8:07 ESPU
-
MEMP
MIZZOU
33
65
4th 2:40 SECN
-
22MISSST
5LSU
3
7
1st 5:24 ESPN
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
7
7
1st 6:47 ESP3
-
10UCF
ECU
0
0
1st 6:32 ESPN2
-
UCONN
21SFLA
7
0
1st 5:49 CBSSN
-
TXSA
USM
0
3
1st 2:48 ESP+
-
GAS
NMEXST
24
17
2nd 0:00
-
GAST
ARKST
35
51
Final ESPNU
-
STNFRD
ARIZST
20
13
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
BOISE
28
56
Final ESPN2
-
AF
UNLV
41
35
Final CBSSN
-
MIAOH
ARMY
30
31
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
6MICH
24MICHST
21
7
Final FOX
-
AUBURN
MISS
31
16
Final ESPN
-
9OKLA
TCU
52
27
Final ABC
-
ILL
23WISC
20
49
Final FS1
-
MD
19IOWA
0
23
Final ESPN2
-
TULSA
ARK
0
23
Final SECN
-
NWEST
RUT
18
15
Final BTN
-
20CINCY
TEMPLE
17
24
Final/OT ESPNU
-
BUFF
TOLEDO
31
17
Final ESP+
-
UNC
CUSE
37
40
Final/2OT
-
UVA
DUKE
28
14
Final
-
IDST
LIB
41
48
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
49
Final ESP3
-
FAU
MRSHL
7
31
Final FBOOK
-
UTAHST
WYO
24
16
Final ATSN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
13
21
Final ESP3
-
EMICH
BALLST
42
20
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
CMICH
35
10
Final ESP+
-
1BAMA
TENN
58
21
Final CBS
-
MINN
NEB
28
53
Final BTN
-
UTEP
LATECH
24
31
Final ESP+
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
16
48
Final FS1
-
COLO
15WASH
13
27
Final FOX
-
AKRON
KENTST
24
23
Final/OT ESP+
-
CSTCAR
MA
24
13
Final ELEV
-
HOU
NAVY
49
36
Final CBSSN
-
WAKE
FSU
17
38
Final ESP2
-
18PSU
IND
33
28
Final ABC
-
16NCST
3CLEM
7
41
Final ESPN
-
LALAF
APLST
17
27
Final ESP+
-
CAL
OREGST
49
7
Final PACN
-
12OREG
25WASHST
0
069.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
053 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
ODU
WKY
0
056 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
VANDY
14UK
0
045 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
RICE
FIU
0
053.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
2OHIOST
PURDUE
0
066 O/U
+12.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
053 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
USC
UTAH
0
048 O/U
-7
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
044.5 O/U
-26
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
055.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
067 O/U
-3
Sun 12:00am