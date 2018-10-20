Drive Chart
BAMA
TENN

No Text

Fast start helps No. 1 Alabama trounce Tennessee 58-21

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 20, 2018

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tua Tagovailoa threw touchdown passes to four receivers and No. 1 Alabama started fast again in a 58-21 victory over Tennessee on Saturday.

Alabama had touchdowns on its first four possessions while outscoring Tennessee 28-0 and outgaining the Volunteers 217-6 in the opening period. Alabama has outscored opponents 165-31, and Tennessee has been outscored 69-16 in first quarters this season.

Tagovailoa went 19 of 29 for 306 yards before leaving midway through the third quarter with Alabama ahead 51-14. He took a big hit on his final play of the day, a 51-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III.

Earlier, Tagovailoa connected on touchdown passes to Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle and Irv Smith Jr. The Heisman Trophy contender has thrown 25 touchdown passes without an interception this season.

Alabama (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) beat Tennessee (3-4, 1-3) for the 12th straight year and had the highest points total either team has ever recorded in the 101-game history of the series. Alabama is scoring 54.1 points per game and entered the weekend leading all Football Bowl Subdivision teams in that category.

Tennessee quarterback Keller Chryst went 9 of 15 for 164 yards with two touchdown passes after replacing starter Jarrett Guarantano, who got hit by linebacker Mack Wilson midway through the second quarter and never took another snap.

Alabama grabbed a 21-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game.

Tagovailoa capitalized on outstanding protection to cap the first series of the game by throwing an 11-yard pass to Jeudy in the right corner of the end zone, the sophomore's 10th touchdown catch of the season.

Xavier McKinney then sacked Guarantano and knocked the ball loose, with Christian Miller recovering the fumble at the Tennessee 3. That turnover set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs, who also had a 2-yard score in the second quarter.

After Tennessee went three-and-out on its next possession, Tagovailoa threw a perfect pass to Waddle, who caught the ball just beyond midfield and raced into the end zone for a 77-yard touchdown. Damien Harris' 3-yard touchdown run capped a 93-yard drive that made it 28-0 with 3:31 left in the first quarter.

TAKEAWAYS

Alabama: After spending the first half of the season as unquestionably the nation's most dominating team, Alabama gets two weeks to prepare for its Nov. 3 showdown at No. 5 LSU. The Tide's lopsided victory over a Tennessee team coached by former Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt continued a trend. Tide coach Nick Saban owns a 15-0 record during his Alabama tenure when he's facing one of his former assistants. Three of those victories came this year, as Alabama also beat Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M and Billy Napier of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Tennessee: The Vols must learn to play better at the start of games. Tennessee's lack of discipline early was a concern, as the Vols committed a few personal fouls early and had cornerback Alontae Taylor ejected in the first quarter. The Vols also had a brutal sequence early in the third quarter, as an illegal fair catch on the second-half kickoff backed them up to their own 3 before Chryst tripped over a lineman's legs and fell into the end zone for a safety.

UP NEXT

Alabama has next week off before visiting No. 5 LSU on Nov. 3.

Tennessee hosts Charlotte on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:03
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
58
21
Touchdown 1:14
2-J.Hurts scrambles runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
04:03
pos
57
21
Point After TD 5:17
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
51
21
Touchdown 6:07
2-J.Hurts incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Phillips at BAMA 27. 5-K.Phillips runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
74
yds
00:05
pos
51
20
Point After TD 12:53
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
51
14
Touchdown 13:01
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
90
yds
01:52
pos
50
14
Safety 14:55
19-K.Chryst to TEN End Zone for -3 yards. to TEN End Zone for -3 yards safety.
plays
yds
pos
44
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:15
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
14
Touchdown 0:19
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 82-I.Smith. 82-I.Smith runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
01:59
pos
41
14
Point After TD 2:18
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
14
Touchdown 2:25
19-K.Chryst complete to 10-T.Byrd. 10-T.Byrd runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
10
yds
01:58
pos
35
13
Point After TD 4:23
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
7
Touchdown 4:28
8-J.Jacobs runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
73
yds
02:53
pos
34
7
Point After TD 7:21
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 7:26
19-K.Chryst complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
85
yds
02:53
pos
28
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:31
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
0
Touchdown 3:36
34-D.Harris runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
74
yds
02:54
pos
27
0
Point After TD 8:08
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 8:19
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs 77 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
77
yds
00:12
pos
20
0
Point After TD 10:35
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 10:39
8-J.Jacobs runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
3
yds
00:11
pos
13
0
Point After TD 10:58
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:09
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
70
yds
03:51
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 30 13
Rushing 12 2
Passing 16 9
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 4-8 3-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 545 234
Total Plays 74 55
Avg Gain 7.4 4.3
Net Yards Rushing 218 31
Rush Attempts 42 30
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 1.0
Net Yards Passing 327 203
Comp. - Att. 21-32 14-25
Yards Per Pass 10.2 8.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-24
Penalties - Yards 5-36 9-59
Touchdowns 8 3
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-41.0 6-38.0
Return Yards 79 96
Punts - Returns 1--7 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 4-86 5-69
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-27
Kicking 8/9 3/4
Extra Points 8/8 3/3
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 1 0
1234T
1 Alabama 8-0 281416058
Tennessee 3-4 0147021
O/U 57.5, TENN +29.5
Neyland Stadium Knoxville, TN
 327 PASS YDS 203
218 RUSH YDS 31
545 TOTAL YDS 234
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 306 4 0 199.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 2066 25 0 238.8
T. Tagovailoa 19/29 306 4 0
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 21 0 1 58.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.6% 589 5 2 190.5
J. Hurts 2/3 21 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 68 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 267 8
J. Jacobs 12 68 2 16
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 241 1
B. Robinson Jr. 13 60 0 20
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 489 4
N. Harris 9 50 0 14
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 24 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 136 1
J. Hurts 2 24 1 21
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 435 5
D. Harris 3 12 1 5
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 123 2
T. Tagovailoa 1 6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 117 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 117 1
J. Waddle 4 117 1 77
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 777 10
J. Jeudy 5 72 1 31
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 444 7
H. Ruggs III 3 65 1 41
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 384 5
I. Smith Jr. 5 50 1 25
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 160 0
D. Harris 1 11 0 11
D. Kief 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 1
D. Kief 1 9 0 9
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 68 0
J. Jacobs 1 2 0 2
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
N. Harris 1 1 0 1
H. Hentges 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 2
H. Hentges 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Buggs 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
I. Buggs 1-0 1.0 0
S. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
S. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
C. Miller 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Miller 1-0 1.0 0
Q. Williams 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 1.0
X. McKinney 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
8/12 47/48
J. Bulovas 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Bernier 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 41.0 0
M. Bernier 2 41.0 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.0 42 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 31.9 42 1
J. Jacobs 3 21.0 42 0
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 18.0 23 0
B. Robinson Jr. 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -7.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -7.0 0 0
J. Waddle 1 -7.0 0 0
Tennessee
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Chryst 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 164 2 0 195.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 277 3 0 175.6
K. Chryst 9/15 164 2 0
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 63 0 0 102.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 1192 6 2 148.8
J. Guarantano 5/10 63 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 334 2
T. Jordan 14 50 0 11
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 318 1
T. Chandler 9 21 0 9
K. Chryst 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
K. Chryst 1 -3 0 -3
M. London 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 200 3
M. London 2 -5 0 -1
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 -50 0
J. Guarantano 3 -30 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 102 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 309 2
J. Jennings 6 102 0 40
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 154 3
T. Chandler 3 39 1 26
J. Palmer 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 314 1
J. Palmer 1 30 0 30
B. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 126 0
B. Johnson 1 27 0 27
T. Byrd 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 1
T. Byrd 1 20 1 20
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 0
T. Jordan 1 7 0 7
E. Wolf 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
E. Wolf 1 2 0 2
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 286 0
M. Callaway 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Phillips 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Phillips 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Cimaglia 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
7/9 20/20
B. Cimaglia 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Doyle 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 41.7 2
J. Doyle 6 38.0 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 13.8 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 14.3 22 0
T. Chandler 5 13.8 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TENN 35 3:51 11 58 TD
10:50 TENN 3 0:11 2 3 TD
8:31 BAMA 23 0:12 1 77 TD
6:30 BAMA 7 2:54 11 93 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAMA 9 1:30 3 2 Punt
11:34 BAMA 40 1:04 4 -6 Punt
7:21 TENN 35 2:53 9 73 TD
2:18 TENN 35 1:59 10 65 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 TENN 10 1:52 5 90 TD
6:12 BAMA 24 0:05 2 74 INT
5:17 TENN 35 4:03 9 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 BAMA 24 8:48 14 69 Downs
1:13 BAMA 30 0:12 2 -2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 BAMA 35 0:04 4 72 Fumble
10:35 BAMA 35 1:25 4 -2 Punt
8:08 BAMA 35 1:29 5 -3 Punt
3:31 BAMA 35 3:25 9 33 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 TENN 48 0:31 4 5 Punt
10:19 TENN 25 2:53 6 75 TD
4:23 BAMA 35 1:58 8 81 TD
0:15 BAMA 35 0:00 2 -12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:15 BAMA 35 0:00 3 7 Safety
12:53 BAMA 35 6:36 15 51 FG Miss
1:03 BAMA 35 0:34 5 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:41 TENN 7 2:56 5 20 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores