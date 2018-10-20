Drive Chart
COLO
WASH

No Text

No. 15 Washington pulls away late to top Colorado 27-13

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 20, 2018

SEATTLE (AP) Jake Browning threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Fuller on fourth down with less than four minutes remaining, and No. 15 Washington held off Colorado 27-13 on Saturday.

Washington's four-year starting quarterback had an unremarkable game up until the Huskies (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12) needed a big play. Rather than trying for a long field goal, Browning and the Huskies' offense stayed on the field. Facing a Colorado blitz, Browning found Fuller on a quick slant with nothing but the end zone ahead.

Salvon Ahmed and Kamari Pleasant both scored on touchdown runs in the first half for the Huskies, who played without starting running back Myles Gaskin due to a shoulder injury. Washington's offense was far from its best but found enough running options in the backfield to control the game on the ground. The stable of Ahmed, Pleasant and Sean McGrew led the way for a run game that rushed for 201 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per rush.

Colorado quarterback Steven Montez threw for 144 yards, but the Buffaloes (5-2, 2-2) were shut out and held to 86 total yards of offense in the second half. Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven had 15 tackles and intercepted Montez late in the fourth quarter.

Both teams were without an offensive star. Gaskin, who has been astonishingly durable, missed the first game of his career after aggravating his shoulder injury during a loss last week to Oregon. Gaskin went through pregame warmups in uniform and with his pads on, but when the team took the field for kickoff, he was in sweats on the sideline.

The Buffaloes played without Laviska Shenault Jr., the top receiver in the country, due to a toe injury suffered last week in a loss to USC. Shenault was responsible for 11 total touchdowns through six games.

At least initially, the Buffaloes appeared fine without Shenault. Colorado went 80 yards on its first possession, capping it with a 37-yard TD pass from Montez to freshman Daniel Arias for the first catch of his college career.

But that was the most effective Colorado drive of the game. The Buffaloes had just two drives of more than 40 yards and couldn't convert a major opportunity late in the first half. Browning was intercepted by Nick Fisher, who returned the turnover to the Washington 9 with 2:12 left in the first half. But the Buffaloes failed to gain any yardage and settled for a 26-yard field goal from Evan Price, cutting Washington's lead to 14-13 at halftime.

Browning was 15 of 25 for 150 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

INJURY REPORT

Along with Shenault, the Buffaloes were without fellow wide receiver Jay MacIntyre, cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. and kicker James Stefanou. The absence of Shenault and MacIntyre took 74 receptions and eight touchdown catches from the Buffs' offense - although 60 of those catches and six touchdowns belonged to Shenault.

THE TAKEAWAY

Colorado: The Buffaloes are fortunate to be in the Pac-12 South, where they should stay in the division race despite the loss. Every team already has one loss and the Buffaloes have a manageable schedule, facing both Washington State and Utah at home next month.

Washington: The Huskies were lethargic early but rebounded nicely from the loss at Oregon. The Huskies still have Stanford and Washington State on the schedule, meaning they will have major influence on the Pac-12 North race.

UP NEXT

Colorado: The Buffaloes return home to face Oregon State.

Washington: The Huskies travel to California next week.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:17
47-P.Henry 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
2
yds
01:02
pos
13
27
Point After TD 3:50
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
24
Touchdown 3:57
3-J.Browning complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
84
yds
05:51
pos
13
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:46
47-P.Henry 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
69
yds
03:26
pos
13
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:57
43-E.Price 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
0
yds
01:25
pos
13
14
Point After TD 5:39
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 5:46
24-K.Pleasant runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
05:23
pos
10
13
Field Goal 11:49
43-E.Price 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
60
yds
02:56
pos
10
7
Point After TD 14:45
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 14:45
26-S.Ahmed runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
99
yds
03:16
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:20
43-E.Price extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:28
12-S.Montez complete to 22-D.Arias. 22-D.Arias runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
02:54
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 23
Rushing 6 12
Passing 8 8
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 3-13 3-11
4th Down Conv 0-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 254 350
Total Plays 63 65
Avg Gain 4.0 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 119 201
Rush Attempts 35 40
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 5.0
Net Yards Passing 135 149
Comp. - Att. 17-28 15-25
Yards Per Pass 4.8 6.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-9 1-1
Penalties - Yards 4-48 3-45
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-27.4 3-42.7
Return Yards 125 85
Punts - Returns 1-2 1--1
Kickoffs - Returns 5-94 3-66
Int. - Returns 1-29 1-20
Kicking 3/3 5/5
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 2/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colorado 5-2 760013
15 Washington 6-2 01431027
O/U 50, WASH -17
Husky Stadium Seattle, WA
 135 PASS YDS 149
119 RUSH YDS 201
254 TOTAL YDS 350
Colorado
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 144 1 1 108.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.3% 1734 12 4 147.0
S. Montez 17/28 144 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 86 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
127 646 4
T. McMillian 25 86 0 23
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 160 4
S. Montez 7 26 0 12
K. Evans 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 148 2
K. Evans 2 7 0 6
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -14 0
K. Nixon 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Arias 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 1
D. Arias 1 37 1 37
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 362 1
K. Nixon 4 36 0 16
D. Stanley 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
D. Stanley 3 24 0 11
B. Russell 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
B. Russell 4 23 0 11
C. Bounds 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
C. Bounds 1 15 0 15
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 25 0
T. McMillian 2 12 0 12
J. Winfree 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 1
J. Winfree 0 0 0 0
K. Evans 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
K. Evans 0 0 0 0
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 261 0
T. Brown 2 -3 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Landman 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 2 0.0
N. Landman 9-2 0.0 0
E. Worthington 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 1.0
E. Worthington 6-1 1.0 0
D. Taylor 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Taylor 6-2 0.0 0
D. Wigley 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Wigley 4-0 0.0 0
T. Udoffia 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Udoffia 3-0 0.0 0
J. Edwards 33 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Edwards 3-1 0.0 0
M. Johnson 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0
R. Gamboa 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
R. Gamboa 2-0 0.0 0
C. Miller 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Miller 2-1 0.0 0
N. Fisher 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
N. Fisher 2-0 0.0 1
C. Wells 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Wells 1-0 0.0 0
C. Mulumba 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Mulumba 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lewis 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Price 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
E. Price 2/2 37 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Price 49 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 27.4 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 38.3 4
D. Price 5 27.4 4 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Evans 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.7 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 25.7 39 0
K. Evans 3 25.7 39 0
R. Blackmon 2 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 14.7 12 0
R. Blackmon 2 8.5 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Blackmon 2 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 9.5 2 0
R. Blackmon 1 2.0 2 0
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 150 1 1 115.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 1901 11 7 149.5
J. Browning 15/25 150 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 392 5
S. Ahmed 9 73 1 23
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 146 1
S. McGrew 12 58 0 16
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 140 2
K. Pleasant 10 35 1 15
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 78 3
J. Browning 5 25 0 12
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 50 0
A. Baccellia 1 13 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 63 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 652 3
A. Fuller 5 63 1 26
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 359 5
T. Jones 4 37 0 13
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 229 0
A. Baccellia 3 18 0 8
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 134 0
C. McClatcher 1 15 0 15
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
K. Pleasant 1 10 0 10
D. Sample 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 198 1
D. Sample 1 7 0 7
T. Bynum 28 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Bynum 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-4 1 0.0
B. Burr-Kirven 11-4 0.0 1
T. Bartlett 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Bartlett 6-1 0.0 0
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Bryant 4-0 0.0 0
G. Gaines 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
G. Gaines 4-1 0.0 0
R. Bowman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
R. Bowman 4-3 0.0 0
J. McIntosh 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. McIntosh 3-0 0.0 0
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
L. Onwuzurike 3-1 1.0 0
J. Tryon 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Tryon 3-0 0.0 0
B. Murphy 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Murphy 2-1 0.0 0
B. Potoa'e 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Potoa'e 2-2 0.0 0
T. Rapp 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Rapp 1-0 0.0 0
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
K. Taylor 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bronson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bronson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Johnson 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
11/15 28/28
P. Henry 2/2 31 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 43.4 1
J. Whitford 3 42.7 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 24 0
C. McClatcher 2 22.0 24 0
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 19.8 22 0
S. McGrew 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 5.0 0 0
A. Fuller 1 -1.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 COLO 20 2:54 7 80 TD
7:26 COLO 10 3:37 8 35 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:45 WASH 20 2:56 8 60 FG
5:39 WASH 35 2:32 6 21 Punt
2:22 WASH 9 1:25 3 0 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:33 WASH 35 0:00 10 11 Punt
9:02 COLO 46 1:06 4 9 Downs
3:12 WASH 35 0:59 4 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:28 COLO 20 4:35 12 43 Punt
3:50 WASH 35 0:07 3 50 INT
2:10 WASH 35 0:47 5 -1 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLO 35 2:34 7 8 Punt
9:20 COLO 35 1:48 7 0 Punt
3:24 WASH 16 3:16 10 84 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:09 COLO 35 5:23 11 65 TD
3:03 WASH 19 0:26 3 72 INT
0:42 COLO 35 0:05 3 32 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:35 WASH 12 0:58 3 8 Punt
7:12 WASH 45 3:26 8 41 FG
1:42 COLO 46 1:35 6 31
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:48 WASH 16 5:51 12 84 TD
3:19 COLO 15 1:02 3 2 FG
1:20 COLO 12 0:07 2 -2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores