Drive Chart
USC
UTAH

No Text

Utah dominates USC for a 41-28 win

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 21, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Utah has made a living out of punishing other teams with aggressive defense. Now it looks like those opponents have equal reasons to fear the Utes on offense.

Tyler Huntley threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns on 22-of-29 passing to lead Utah to a 41-28 victory over Southern Cal on Saturday night.

Huntley matched a career-high in passing yards to help the Utes beat the Trojans for the third straight time at home. Zack Moss added 136 yards rushing on 25 carries.

Their production propelled Utah to 541 total yards on offense. The Utes averaged 6.7 yards per play and generally had no trouble putting USC's defense on its heels for four quarters. It helped Utah score 34 consecutive points to rally from an early 14-point deficit.

''We executed,'' Huntley said. ''That's what happens when you execute.''

It's not even a question for Utah now. The Utes (5-2, 3-2 Pac-12) have won three straight overall and moved into a first-place tie with USC in the Pac-12 South. They have averaged 41 points and 485.6 yards per game over those contests.

It marks the first time since 2010 that Utah has scored 40-plus points in three straight games. Much of it is due to Huntley and his precision in running the offense. The junior hit receivers all over the field and ran the zone read to near perfection in the second and third quarters.

Huntley completed 75.9 percent of his passes. This is the third straight game where he has had a completion rate of 70 percent or better.

''Tyler did a great job of running the offense again,'' Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. ''He's really settled into a rhythm and he's playing with a great deal of confidence.''

JT Daniels was 6-of-16 passing for 89 yards and a score with two interceptions for USC. Matt Fink, who played the entire fourth quarter in place of the freshman, finished with 43 yards and a touchdown on 6-of-7 passing.

Daniels stayed on the sidelines after suffering a head injury.

The Trojans (4-3, 3-2 Pac-12) generated just 205 total yards and averaged 3.8 yards per play. They went just 3-of-14 on third down overall and 0-of-10 through the first three quarters.

''What I saw is we put a lot of stress on our defense with all those three-and-outs,'' USC coach Clay Helton said. ''Early we get up 14-0, and it's exactly where we wanted to be. Then we made some mistakes that allowed Utah to get back in it and get back in their game, which is being able to run it and use play action rather than being a drop back pass team.''

USC sprinted to that 14-0 lead behind a pair of big plays.

Michael Pittman's 34-yard catch provided the first touchdown. Daniels narrowly eluded a sack and heaved the ball toward the goal line. It slipped through the hands of Utah safety Marquiese Blair and Pittman corralled the ball in the end zone.

Then, the Trojans made it a two-touchdown lead when John Houston forced a fumble and Jay Tufele scooped up the ball and rumbled 48 yards for the score.

''I just reacted and picked it up and took it to the house,'' Tufele said. ''I was just doing my job.''

Britain Covey stopped the bleeding for the Utes. He returned the kickoff 38 yards and followed up by taking a screen pass 46 yards to narrow USC's lead to 14-7.

Utah took its first lead on a 3-yard run from Huntley in the second quarter. The Utes put the Trojans away after the junior threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Solomon Enis and an 11-yard strike to Demari Simpkins to extend the Utes' lead to 34-14 in the third quarter.

''That's the one thing that you can't teach is playmaking ability and he has that,'' Covey said.

USC went three-and-out on six of its first 12 drives and committed turnovers on two other drives in that stretch.

THE TAKEAWAY

USC: Aside from capitalizing on a broken play here and there, USC had almost no success moving the chains against Utah's stout defense. Daniels was largely ineffective in the passing game and the Trojan running backs gained little ground against the Pac-12's top defense.

Utah: There's no question now that Utah's offense is legit. For the third straight game, the Utes posted at least 40 points. Huntley is growing more comfortable in the pocket and his passing rallied Utah on a night where the running game got off to a rough start.

SHUTTING DOWN THE RUN

Utah's rushing defense isn't likely to give up that spot atop the Pac-12 leader board any time soon. The Utes held USC to just 73 yards rushing. It is the fifth time this season where Utah held an opponent under 100 yards on the ground.

The Utes ranked second nationally in run defense coming into the game, allowing just 74.8 yards per game. It helped them rank first in the Pac-12 in total defense, scoring defense, red zone defense, and opponent third-down conversion percentage.

''We don't really have a weakness,'' Whittingham said. ''You can't say (any) position or position group is vulnerable. It's a very talented group.''

SACK ATTACK

One bright spot for USC in the loss to Utah is that the Trojans did a decent job of pressuring Huntley. The Trojans tallied five sacks - all in the first half - for a total loss of 27 yards. Those five sacks equaled a season-high set against UNLV in the season opener. USC has totaled nine sacks overall in the last two weeks.

UP NEXT

USC hosts Arizona State on Saturday.

Utah travels to UCLA on Friday

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

-30-

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:05
49-M.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
41
Touchdown 3:12
29-V.Malepeai runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
05:43
pos
27
41
Point After TD 8:55
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
41
Touchdown 9:03
1-T.Huntley complete to 44-J.Jackson. 44-J.Jackson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:31
pos
21
40
Point After TD 11:34
49-M.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
34
Touchdown 11:39
19-M.Fink complete to 82-T.Petite. 82-T.Petite runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
9
yds
01:33
pos
20
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:28
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
34
Touchdown 3:33
1-T.Huntley complete to 7-D.Simpkins. 7-D.Simpkins runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
105
yds
06:40
pos
14
33
Point After TD 12:36
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
27
Touchdown 12:36
1-T.Huntley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis runs 27 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on USC Offside declined.
9
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
14
26
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:12
97-M.Gay 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
66
yds
01:19
pos
14
20
Point After TD 7:27
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 7:33
1-T.Huntley scrambles runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
67
yds
04:42
pos
14
16
Field Goal 14:19
97-M.Gay 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
5
yds
00:06
pos
14
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:05
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 5:14
1-T.Huntley complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
00:44
pos
14
6
Point After TD 5:58
49-M.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 6:11
1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 48 for -9 yards FUMBLES (10-J.Houston). 78-J.Tufele runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
75
yds
1:17
pos
13
0
Point After TD 7:31
49-M.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:39
18-J.Daniels complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
50
yds
01:07
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 27
Rushing 3 15
Passing 5 12
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 3-14 5-14
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 195 517
Total Plays 54 81
Avg Gain 3.6 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 73 200
Rush Attempts 31 51
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 3.9
Net Yards Passing 122 317
Comp. - Att. 12-23 22-30
Yards Per Pass 5.3 10.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-10 5-24
Penalties - Yards 2-20 7-69
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 4
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 3-2
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 7-39.9 3-47.7
Return Yards 56 41
Punts - Returns 1-4 2--2
Kickoffs - Returns 2-52 1-38
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-5
Kicking 4/5 7/7
Extra Points 4/4 5/5
Field Goals 0/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
USC 4-3 14001428
Utah 5-2 71314741
O/U 48, UTAH -7
Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT
 122 PASS YDS 317
73 RUSH YDS 200
195 TOTAL YDS 517
USC
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Daniels 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 89 1 2 79.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.9% 1629 8 7 125.3
J. Daniels 6/16 89 1 2
M. Fink 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 43 1 0 184.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 46 1 0 157.4
M. Fink 6/7 43 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 204 7
V. Malepeai 10 44 1 12
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 319 1
S. Carr 12 23 0 7
M. Fink 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
M. Fink 4 21 0 8
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 5 0
V. Jones Jr. 3 -5 0 0
J. Daniels 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 -72 0
J. Daniels 2 -10 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 107 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 471 4
M. Pittman Jr. 4 107 1 42
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 40 0
V. Malepeai 1 12 0 12
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 26 0
S. Carr 1 5 0 5
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 167 0
V. Jones Jr. 3 4 0 4
T. Petite 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 1
T. Petite 1 3 1 3
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 331 2
T. Vaughns 2 1 0 1
A. Ware 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
A. Ware 0 0 0 0
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 427 2
A. St. Brown 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Houston Jr. 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-2 0 1.0
J. Houston Jr. 13-2 1.0 0
T. Hufanga 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
T. Hufanga 11-1 0.0 0
C. Rector 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 2.0
C. Rector 9-1 2.0 0
M. Tell III 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
M. Tell III 7-2 0.0 0
M. Dorton 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Dorton 3-0 0.0 0
I. Langley 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
I. Langley 2-1 0.0 0
M. Tuipulotu 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Tuipulotu 2-0 1.0 0
J. Iosefa 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Iosefa 2-1 0.0 0
C. Murphy 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Murphy 1-1 0.0 0
A. Harris 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
L. Jimmons 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Jimmons 1-0 0.0 0
G. Johnson 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Hagestad 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Hagestad 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tufele 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Tufele 1-0 0.0 0
I. Marshall 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Marshall 0-1 0.0 0
B. Pili 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Pili 0-1 0.0 0
C. Pollard 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Pollard 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Brown 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/4 15/15
M. Brown 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Budrovich 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 39.9 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 38.7 2
R. Budrovich 7 39.9 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 24.8 30 0
V. Jones Jr. 1 30.0 30 0
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 33.3 22 0
S. Carr 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Bolden 2 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
B. Bolden 1 4.0 4 0
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
M. Pittman Jr. 1 4.0 4 0
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.9% 341 4 0 220.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 1562 11 3 147.2
T. Huntley 22/29 341 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 136 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
135 753 7
Z. Moss 25 136 0 23
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 240 4
T. Huntley 16 33 1 15
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 59 0
T. Green 3 19 0 12
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 62 0
B. Covey 1 10 0 10
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 131 1
A. Shyne 3 7 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 484 1
B. Covey 4 79 1 46
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 128 1
Br. Kuithe 4 68 0 30
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 226 0
J. Dixon 2 56 0 49
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 222 2
S. Nacua 5 55 0 20
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 85 1
S. Enis 1 27 1 27
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 194 2
D. Simpkins 2 24 1 13
J. Field 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Field 2 16 0 11
J. Jackson 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 1
J. Jackson 1 11 1 11
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 36 1
C. Fotheringham 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Hansen 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 2 0.0
C. Hansen 8-3 0.0 1
M. Blair 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Blair 5-0 0.0 0
H. Pututau 41 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 1.0
H. Pututau 4-0 1.0 0
C. Barton 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
C. Barton 3-3 0.0 0
L. Fotu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
L. Fotu 3-1 1.0 0
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
J. Johnson 3-0 0.0 1
B. Anae 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Anae 2-1 0.0 0
M. Tupai 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Tupai 2-1 0.0 0
J. Guidry 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Guidry 2-1 0.0 0
J. Penisini 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Penisini 2-1 0.0 0
N. Heninger 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Heninger 1-0 0.0 0
C. Ballard 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
C. Ballard 1-2 0.0 0
M. Tafua 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Tafua 1-0 0.0 0
Do. Thompson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Do. Thompson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Blackmon 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Gay 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
10/13 26/26
M. Gay 2/2 33 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 45.0 1
M. Wishnowsky 3 47.7 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Hansen 22 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Hansen 1 0.0 0 0
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 38.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 38.0 38 0
B. Covey 1 38.0 38 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 5.8 0 0
B. Covey 2 -1.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAH 35 0:10 5 7 Punt
12:05 USC 20 0:47 3 5 Punt
8:46 USC 50 1:07 3 50 TD
6:11 USC 35 0:13 1 -15
5:05 UTAH 35 1:13 4 -1 Punt
1:51 USC 10 0:52 3 -5 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 UTAH 35 1:27 4 -7 Punt
7:27 UTAH 35 1:08 4 -5 Punt
3:41 USC 30 2:05 5 57 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 UTAH 20 2:19 6 28 Punt
3:28 UTAH 35 2:36 8 56 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 UTAH 9 1:33 3 9 TD
8:55 UTAH 35 5:43 14 65 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 UTAH 30 1:38 4 15 Punt
11:14 UTAH 27 1:49 5 23 Downs
7:31 USC 35 1:17 7 75 TD
5:58 USC 20 0:44 4 80 TD
3:10 UTAH 32 0:44 3 5 Punt
0:13 USC 20 0:06 3 5 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 UTAH 33 4:42 11 67 TD
6:15 UTAH 35 1:55 4 20 Punt
1:31 UTAH 21 1:19 9 66 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 USC 35 0:00 9 75 TD
10:13 UTAH 15 6:40 15 85 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 UTAH 6 0:00 3 7 Punt
11:34 USC 35 2:31 6 65 TD
3:05 USC 35 2:13 8 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores