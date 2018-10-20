Drive Chart
Snell's late TD helps No. 14 Kentucky escape Vanderbilt 14-7

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 20, 2018

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Kentucky's hope of winning with style coming out of an off week quickly evolved into doing whatever it could to get past Vanderbilt.

The No. 14 Wildcats eventually succeeded behind the reliable combination of running back Benny Snell Jr. and a fierce defense that wouldn't break.

Snell rushed for 169 yards, including the go-ahead 7-yard run with 8:04 remaining that helped Kentucky pull away for a 14-7 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (6-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) clinched bowl eligibility for a third consecutive season and stayed in contention in the East division with their third straight victory over the Commodores (3-5, 0-4). But it took linebacker Kash Daniel's fourth-down forced fumble that Quinton Bohanna recovered at the 20 midway through the fourth quarter to jump-start Kentucky from game-long inconsistency.

Snell took control from there, rushing 10 times for 74 yards on the drive that ended with his ninth TD run. The junior rushed 32 times for his 16th career 100-yard game on a blustery night that Kentucky had to work hard to outgain Vanderbilt 298-284.

Ugly? Yes. And Wildcats coach Mark Stoops will take it.

''We struggled at times, but you got to love that drive,'' he said. ''When everybody in the stadium knew we were going to run the football and grind out 70, 80-yard drive and get it in the end zone says a lot about our football team and attitude and toughness.

''There are things we need to do better, but win or lose we'll go back to work and look at ourselves. But I can't apologize for being 6-1.''

Daniel's play was one of four forced four fumbles with two recoveries, the second by Mike Edwards with 1:04 left that sealed the outcome. The Wildcats also recorded four sacks.

Vanderbilt played without leading rusher Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who did not make the trip after getting hurt last week against Florida. The Commodores converted a first-quarter takeaway into Kyle Shurmur's 29-yard TD pass to C.J. Bolar, but that was their only lead as they rushed for just 68 yards.

COSTLY PENALTIES

Kentucky was flagged four times for 35 yards, but two second-half penalties killed chances to go ahead. The first was a holding penalty that wiped out Lynn Bowden's 90-yard kickoff return for a TD. Cornerback Derrick Baity was called for holding soon after, wiping out his interception of Shurmur.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky's status remains intact despite winning ugly as a two-TD favorite.

THE TAKEAWAY

Vanderbilt: The Commodores again got the jump on another ranked school, converting a turnover into a 29-yard touchdown pass for the game's first score. They had other decent plays but were inconsistent and couldn't run the ball. Those turnovers also hurt.

Kentucky: After insisting all week that there would be no post-bye hangover, the Wildcats were sluggish in nearly all phases. Consecutive turnovers and poor tackling allowed Vandy to grab the early edge. The defense stiffened up some and the offense began imposing its will well enough to tie the game, but costly penalties after halftime thwarted chances to put it away until Bohanna's fumble recovery.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt visits Arkansas on Saturday, seeking to end a three-game slide in the first series meeting since 2011.

Kentucky visits Missouri on Saturday, seeking its fourth straight win against the Tigers.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:04
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 8:09
26-B.Snell runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
05:39
pos
7
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:28
95-M.Butler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:34
3-T.Wilson complete to 1-L.Bowden. 1-L.Bowden runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
48
yds
05:37
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:54
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:00
14-K.Shurmur complete to 83-C.Bolar. 83-C.Bolar runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
49
yds
03:34
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 17
Rushing 4 15
Passing 7 2
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 4-13 7-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 247 298
Total Plays 54 62
Avg Gain 4.6 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 68 280
Rush Attempts 31 53
Avg Rush Yards 2.2 5.3
Net Yards Passing 179 18
Comp. - Att. 15-23 3-9
Yards Per Pass 7.8 2.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-37 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-25 4-35
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 4-2 3-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-41.1 5-43.0
Return Yards 17 48
Punts - Returns 2-19 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 2--2 2-47
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/2 2/3
Extra Points 1/1 2/2
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Vanderbilt 3-5 70007
14 Kentucky 6-1 070714
O/U 45, UK -11
Kroger Field Lexington, KY
 179 PASS YDS 18
68 RUSH YDS 280
247 TOTAL YDS 298
