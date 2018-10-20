|
Snell's late TD helps No. 14 Kentucky escape Vanderbilt 14-7
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Kentucky's hope of winning with style coming out of an off week quickly evolved into doing whatever it could to get past Vanderbilt.
The No. 14 Wildcats eventually succeeded behind the reliable combination of running back Benny Snell Jr. and a fierce defense that wouldn't break.
Snell rushed for 169 yards, including the go-ahead 7-yard run with 8:04 remaining that helped Kentucky pull away for a 14-7 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night.
The Wildcats (6-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) clinched bowl eligibility for a third consecutive season and stayed in contention in the East division with their third straight victory over the Commodores (3-5, 0-4). But it took linebacker Kash Daniel's fourth-down forced fumble that Quinton Bohanna recovered at the 20 midway through the fourth quarter to jump-start Kentucky from game-long inconsistency.
Snell took control from there, rushing 10 times for 74 yards on the drive that ended with his ninth TD run. The junior rushed 32 times for his 16th career 100-yard game on a blustery night that Kentucky had to work hard to outgain Vanderbilt 298-284.
Ugly? Yes. And Wildcats coach Mark Stoops will take it.
''We struggled at times, but you got to love that drive,'' he said. ''When everybody in the stadium knew we were going to run the football and grind out 70, 80-yard drive and get it in the end zone says a lot about our football team and attitude and toughness.
''There are things we need to do better, but win or lose we'll go back to work and look at ourselves. But I can't apologize for being 6-1.''
Daniel's play was one of four forced four fumbles with two recoveries, the second by Mike Edwards with 1:04 left that sealed the outcome. The Wildcats also recorded four sacks.
Vanderbilt played without leading rusher Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who did not make the trip after getting hurt last week against Florida. The Commodores converted a first-quarter takeaway into Kyle Shurmur's 29-yard TD pass to C.J. Bolar, but that was their only lead as they rushed for just 68 yards.
COSTLY PENALTIES
Kentucky was flagged four times for 35 yards, but two second-half penalties killed chances to go ahead. The first was a holding penalty that wiped out Lynn Bowden's 90-yard kickoff return for a TD. Cornerback Derrick Baity was called for holding soon after, wiping out his interception of Shurmur.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Kentucky's status remains intact despite winning ugly as a two-TD favorite.
THE TAKEAWAY
Vanderbilt: The Commodores again got the jump on another ranked school, converting a turnover into a 29-yard touchdown pass for the game's first score. They had other decent plays but were inconsistent and couldn't run the ball. Those turnovers also hurt.
Kentucky: After insisting all week that there would be no post-bye hangover, the Wildcats were sluggish in nearly all phases. Consecutive turnovers and poor tackling allowed Vandy to grab the early edge. The defense stiffened up some and the offense began imposing its will well enough to tie the game, but costly penalties after halftime thwarted chances to put it away until Bohanna's fumble recovery.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt visits Arkansas on Saturday, seeking to end a three-game slide in the first series meeting since 2011.
Kentucky visits Missouri on Saturday, seeking its fourth straight win against the Tigers.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|17
|Rushing
|4
|15
|Passing
|7
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|247
|298
|Total Plays
|54
|62
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|68
|280
|Rush Attempts
|31
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|179
|18
|Comp. - Att.
|15-23
|3-9
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|2.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-37
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-25
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.1
|5-43.0
|Return Yards
|17
|48
|Punts - Returns
|2-19
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2--2
|2-47
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|1/2
|2/3
|Extra Points
|1/1
|2/2
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|179
|PASS YDS
|18
|
|
|68
|RUSH YDS
|280
|
|
|247
|TOTAL YDS
|298
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Shurmur 14 QB
|K. Shurmur
|15/23
|216
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wakefield 32 RB
|J. Wakefield
|19
|74
|0
|11
|
J. Marlow 3 RB
|J. Marlow
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
J. Crawford 6 RB
|J. Crawford
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
K. Blasingame 23 RB
|K. Blasingame
|3
|3
|0
|4
|
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
|K. Lipscomb
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
K. Shurmur 14 QB
|K. Shurmur
|4
|-34
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Bolar 83 WR
|C. Bolar
|2
|78
|1
|49
|
J. Pinkney 80 TE
|J. Pinkney
|3
|44
|0
|21
|
K. Blasingame 23 RB
|K. Blasingame
|3
|40
|0
|33
|
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
|K. Lipscomb
|5
|28
|0
|12
|
D. Tennyson 4 WR
|D. Tennyson
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Wakefield 32 RB
|J. Wakefield
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Pierce 19 WR
|C. Pierce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Griffin 40 LB
|J. Griffin
|12-5
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wiley 5 DB
|L. Wiley
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 7 LB
|D. Moore
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tidd 90 DL
|C. Tidd
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 25 LB
|J. Smith
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Odeyingbo 34 DE
|Da. Odeyingbo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 8 DB
|J. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Birchmeier 91 DL
|D. Birchmeier
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Daley 3 DB
|T. Daley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sheffield 21 DB
|D. Sheffield
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Coppet 2 DB
|F. Coppet
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Vecchio 29 DL
|L. Vecchio
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anderson 18 LB
|C. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. George 28 DB
|A. George
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Worship 14 DB
|M. Worship
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Reitmaier 94 DL
|R. Reitmaier
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Thome 93 P
|P. Thome
|7
|41.1
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Crawford 6 RB
|J. Crawford
|2
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ellis 36 WR
|T. Ellis
|2
|9.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|3/9
|18
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Snell 26 RB
|B. Snell
|32
|169
|1
|22
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|12
|91
|0
|25
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|5
|17
|0
|7
|
L. Bowden 1 WR
|L. Bowden
|2
|5
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bowden 1 WR
|L. Bowden
|3
|18
|1
|11
|
D. Baker 2 WR
|D. Baker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Bouvier 33 WR
|D. Bouvier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Richardson 11 WR
|T. Richardson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Conrad 87 TE
|C. Conrad
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ka. Daniel 56 LB
|Ka. Daniel
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Edwards 7 S
|M. Edwards
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 LB
|J. Allen
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 9 S
|D. Robinson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 LB
|J. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. West 25 S
|D. West
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Middleton 99 DT
|A. Middleton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Westry 21 CB
|C. Westry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Looney 59 DT
|K. Looney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 6 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 91 DE
|C. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 90 DE
|T. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
|Q. Bohanna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oats 22 LB
|C. Oats
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hoskins 92 DL
|P. Hoskins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 43 LB
|D. Square
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Butler 95 K
|M. Butler
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|5
|43.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Bowden 1 WR
|L. Bowden
|2
|23.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Bouvier 33 WR
|D. Bouvier
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
