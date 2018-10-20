Drive Chart
UVA
DUKE

Perkins leads Virginia past Duke 28-14

  STATS AP
  Oct 20, 2018

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Bryce Perkins passed for 189 yards and a touchdown to help Virginia beat Duke 28-14 on Saturday afternoon.

Perkins also rushed for 61 yards and two scores for the Cavaliers (5-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won for the fourth time in five games.

Virginia backed up its 16-13 win over Miami, its first against a ranked opponent since 2014, with its fourth consecutive victory over Duke.

''I'm obviously really excited and proud of our team,'' Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. ''Coming off of the Miami win last week, that presented a significant challenge. ... Our team showed the maturity and resiliency to come on the road and start fast.''

Daniel Jones passed for 240 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils (5-2, 1-2).

Duke cut Virginia's lead to 20-14 early in the fourth quarter when tight end Davis Koppenhaver caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver T.J. Rahming on a trick play.

But Perkins found Evan Butts for a 16-yard touchdown with 3:58 remaining to put the Cavaliers back in control.

Chris Taylor had six receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils, whose only two losses have come at home against teams from the state of Virginia. Duke lost to Virginia Tech 31-14 on Sept. 29.

The Cavaliers led 14-0 at halftime, but their cushion should have been larger. They failed to score on drives that reached the Duke 29-, 16- and 34-yard lines.

Virginia turned over the ball on downs once, and kicker Brian Delaney missed field-goal tries of 33 and 51 yards.

Jones threw a season-high two interceptions, continuing his career-long struggles against Virginia's defense.

In three games and 136 pass attempts against the Cavaliers, he has thrown nine interceptions (one every 15.1 attempts). In 27 games and 888 pass attempts against all other opponents, he has thrown 15 interceptions (one every 59.2 attempts).

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia: The Cavaliers were rock solid, committing no turnovers and making few mistakes overall. They remained unbeaten in Coastal Division play and have an opportunity to build momentum heading into the season's final stretch. Virginia's next three games are at home against North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Liberty.

Duke: The Blue Devils weren't themselves from the start, and they couldn't quite catch up. Playing in a steady rain that helped keep the home crowd sparse, they stumbled through a first half filled with dropped passes and uncharacteristic penalties. Duke had five penalties for 52 yards before halftime, nearly double their ACC-leading averages for an entire game.

''The biggest thing was we didn't show up from the opening kickoff until about midway through the second quarter,'' Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris said. ''You can't do that in ACC games.''

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers host North Carolina on Oct. 27.

Duke: The Blue Devils play at Pittsburgh on Oct. 27.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
Two Point Conversion 3:58
3-B.Perkins complete to 4-O.Zaccheaus. 4-O.Zaccheaus to DUK End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 4:07
3-B.Perkins complete to 46-E.Butts. 46-E.Butts runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
28
yds
02:11
pos
26
14
Point After TD 10:46
94-C.Wareham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
14
Touchdown 10:54
3-T.Rahming complete to 81-D.Koppenhaver. 81-D.Koppenhaver runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
59
yds
2:36
pos
20
13
Touchdown 10:54
3-T.Rahming complete to 81-D.Koppenhaver. 81-D.Koppenhaver runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
59
yds
03:06
pos
20
13
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 1:45
26-B.Delaney 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
41
yds
04:15
pos
20
7
Field Goal 6:49
26-B.Delaney 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
67
yds
6:45
pos
17
7
Point After TD 13:58
94-C.Wareham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 14:05
17-D.Jones complete to 82-C.Taylor. 82-C.Taylor runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
14
6
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 14:09
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 14:15
3-B.Perkins scrambles runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
38
yds
01:19
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
Point After TD 11:21
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:28
3-B.Perkins runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
03:32
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 19
Rushing 8 5
Passing 12 13
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 8-17 9-17
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 368 300
Total Plays 78 69
Avg Gain 4.7 4.3
Net Yards Rushing 178 58
Rush Attempts 44 27
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 2.1
Net Yards Passing 190 242
Comp. - Att. 21-34 23-42
Yards Per Pass 5.6 5.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-8 4-20
Penalties - Yards 6-55 6-67
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-44.5 6-40.5
Return Yards 146 23
Punts - Returns 3-99 3-6
Kickoffs - Returns 2-47 1-17
Int. - Returns 2-0 0-0
Kicking 4/6 2/4
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 2/4 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Virginia 5-2 776828
Duke 5-2 007714
O/U 44.5, DUKE -6.5
Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium Durham, NC
 190 PASS YDS 242
178 RUSH YDS 58
368 TOTAL YDS 300
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 189 1 0 122.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.6% 1406 12 7 138.3
B. Perkins 20/32 189 1 0
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
O. Zaccheaus 1/1 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 61 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 463 5
B. Perkins 15 61 2 23
J. Ellis 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 619 7
J. Ellis 12 55 0 10
P. Kier 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 63 0
P. Kier 12 36 0 13
L. Atkins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
L. Atkins 1 12 0 12
C. Sharp 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Sharp 1 8 0 8
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 28 0
O. Zaccheaus 3 6 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 582 6
O. Zaccheaus 10 66 0 14
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 320 2
H. Dubois 4 41 0 15
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 197 1
J. Reed 2 37 0 27
E. Butts 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 89 1
E. Butts 2 20 1 16
J. Peacock 10 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
J. Peacock 1 18 0 18
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Perkins 1 9 0 9
T. Cowley 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
T. Cowley 1 7 0 7
L. Atkins 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
L. Atkins 0 0 0 0
T. Kelly 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Kelly 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Peace 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.5
C. Peace 2-1 2.5 0
E. Hanback 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Hanback 1-0 1.0 0
B. Hall 34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
B. Hall 0-0 0.0 1
J. Thornhill 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
J. Thornhill 0-0 0.0 1
C. Snowden 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.5
C. Snowden 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/7 3/3
B. Delaney 2/4 43 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Coleman 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 44.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 42.5 1
L. Coleman 4 44.5 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 22.8 37 0
J. Reed 1 37.0 37 0
T. Kelly 27 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
T. Kelly 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Kelly 27 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 36.0 43 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 36.0 43 0
T. Kelly 2 36.0 43 0
C. Davis 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 4.8 27 0
C. Davis 1 27.0 27 0
Duke
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Jones 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 240 1 2 103.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 1061 9 4 143.1
D. Jones 22/40 240 1 2
T. Rahming 3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 1 0 614.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 1 0 614.8
T. Rahming 1/1 22 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Jones 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 82 1
D. Jones 15 37 0 17
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 372 5
D. Jackson 11 17 0 5
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 149 1
Q. Harris 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Taylor 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 97 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 237 1
C. Taylor 6 97 1 46
D. Koppenhaver 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 93 5
D. Koppenhaver 3 44 1 22
T. Rahming 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 316 4
T. Rahming 6 37 0 18
N. Gray 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 112 1
N. Gray 2 31 0 18
J. Bobo 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
J. Bobo 1 22 0 22
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 68 0
D. Jackson 1 13 0 13
D. Helm 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 97 0
D. Helm 2 11 0 7
J. Lloyd 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 304 4
J. Lloyd 2 7 0 6
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Philyaw-Johnson 0 0 0 0
J. Garner 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Garner 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Lucas 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Lucas 1-0 1.0 0
D. Singleton 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Singleton 0-1 0.5 0
D. Jordan 86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Jordan 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Wareham 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/5 26/28
C. Wareham 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Parker 45 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 43.4 1
A. Parker 6 40.5 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lloyd 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
J. Lloyd 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Rahming 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 2.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 6.8 6 0
T. Rahming 3 2.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DUKE 35 3:32 9 65 TD
8:44 DUKE 45 5:20 12 16 Downs
1:50 DUKE 38 1:19 5 38 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:24 UVA 48 2:24 8 36 FG Miss
7:41 UVA 20 1:32 3 8 Punt
1:58 UVA 24 1:52 8 42 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 DUKE 35 6:45 13 67 FG
6:00 UVA 34 4:15 12 41 FG
0:38 UVA 18 0:06 3 -3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:46 DUKE 35 1:59 5 6 Punt
6:18 DUKE 28 2:11 4 28 TD
1:31 UVA 49 0:15 3 8 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:21 UVA 35 2:32 7 -2 Punt
2:40 DUKE 29 0:47 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 UVA 35 0:41 4 -5 Punt
10:21 DUKE 20 2:14 7 0 INT
5:58 DUKE 29 3:41 10 27 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 UVA 35 0:00 5 65 TD
6:49 UVA 35 0:44 6 21 Punt
1:38 UVA 35 0:29 4 -17 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:00 DUKE 41 3:06 8 59 TD
8:42 DUKE 12 1:31 4 12 Punt
3:58 UVA 35 1:56 9 26 Downs
1:11 DUKE 20 0:59 8 59
