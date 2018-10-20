|
Perkins leads Virginia past Duke 28-14
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Bryce Perkins passed for 189 yards and a touchdown to help Virginia beat Duke 28-14 on Saturday afternoon.
Perkins also rushed for 61 yards and two scores for the Cavaliers (5-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won for the fourth time in five games.
Virginia backed up its 16-13 win over Miami, its first against a ranked opponent since 2014, with its fourth consecutive victory over Duke.
''I'm obviously really excited and proud of our team,'' Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. ''Coming off of the Miami win last week, that presented a significant challenge. ... Our team showed the maturity and resiliency to come on the road and start fast.''
Daniel Jones passed for 240 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils (5-2, 1-2).
Duke cut Virginia's lead to 20-14 early in the fourth quarter when tight end Davis Koppenhaver caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver T.J. Rahming on a trick play.
But Perkins found Evan Butts for a 16-yard touchdown with 3:58 remaining to put the Cavaliers back in control.
Chris Taylor had six receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils, whose only two losses have come at home against teams from the state of Virginia. Duke lost to Virginia Tech 31-14 on Sept. 29.
The Cavaliers led 14-0 at halftime, but their cushion should have been larger. They failed to score on drives that reached the Duke 29-, 16- and 34-yard lines.
Virginia turned over the ball on downs once, and kicker Brian Delaney missed field-goal tries of 33 and 51 yards.
Jones threw a season-high two interceptions, continuing his career-long struggles against Virginia's defense.
In three games and 136 pass attempts against the Cavaliers, he has thrown nine interceptions (one every 15.1 attempts). In 27 games and 888 pass attempts against all other opponents, he has thrown 15 interceptions (one every 59.2 attempts).
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia: The Cavaliers were rock solid, committing no turnovers and making few mistakes overall. They remained unbeaten in Coastal Division play and have an opportunity to build momentum heading into the season's final stretch. Virginia's next three games are at home against North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Liberty.
Duke: The Blue Devils weren't themselves from the start, and they couldn't quite catch up. Playing in a steady rain that helped keep the home crowd sparse, they stumbled through a first half filled with dropped passes and uncharacteristic penalties. Duke had five penalties for 52 yards before halftime, nearly double their ACC-leading averages for an entire game.
''The biggest thing was we didn't show up from the opening kickoff until about midway through the second quarter,'' Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris said. ''You can't do that in ACC games.''
UP NEXT
Virginia: The Cavaliers host North Carolina on Oct. 27.
Duke: The Blue Devils play at Pittsburgh on Oct. 27.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|19
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|12
|13
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|9-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|368
|300
|Total Plays
|78
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|178
|58
|Rush Attempts
|44
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|2.1
|Net Yards Passing
|190
|242
|Comp. - Att.
|21-34
|23-42
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|5.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-8
|4-20
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|6-67
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.5
|6-40.5
|Return Yards
|146
|23
|Punts - Returns
|3-99
|3-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-47
|1-17
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/6
|2/4
|Extra Points
|2/2
|2/2
|Field Goals
|2/4
|0/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|20/32
|189
|1
|0
|
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
|O. Zaccheaus
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|15
|61
|2
|23
|
J. Ellis 1 RB
|J. Ellis
|12
|55
|0
|10
|
P. Kier 6 RB
|P. Kier
|12
|36
|0
|13
|
L. Atkins 25 RB
|L. Atkins
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Sharp 31 RB
|C. Sharp
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
|O. Zaccheaus
|3
|6
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
|O. Zaccheaus
|10
|66
|0
|14
|
H. Dubois 8 WR
|H. Dubois
|4
|41
|0
|15
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|2
|37
|0
|27
|
E. Butts 46 TE
|E. Butts
|2
|20
|1
|16
|
J. Peacock 10 FB
|J. Peacock
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Cowley 44 TE
|T. Cowley
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Atkins 25 RB
|L. Atkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Kelly 27 WR
|T. Kelly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Peace 13 LB
|C. Peace
|2-1
|2.5
|0
|
E. Hanback 58 DT
|E. Hanback
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Hall 34 CB
|B. Hall
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Thornhill 21 S
|J. Thornhill
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Snowden 11 LB
|C. Snowden
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|2/4
|43
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Coleman 47 P
|L. Coleman
|4
|44.5
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Jones 17 QB
|D. Jones
|22/40
|240
|1
|2
|
T. Rahming 3 WR
|T. Rahming
|1/1
|22
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jones 17 QB
|D. Jones
|15
|37
|0
|17
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|11
|17
|0
|5
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Taylor 82 WR
|C. Taylor
|6
|97
|1
|46
|
D. Koppenhaver 81 TE
|D. Koppenhaver
|3
|44
|1
|22
|
T. Rahming 3 WR
|T. Rahming
|6
|37
|0
|18
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|2
|31
|0
|18
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Helm 80 TE
|D. Helm
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
J. Lloyd 5 WR
|J. Lloyd
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Garner 24 WR
|J. Garner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Lucas 90 DE
|T. Lucas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 16 S
|D. Singleton
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Wareham 94 K
|C. Wareham
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Parker 45 K
|A. Parker
|6
|40.5
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lloyd 5 WR
|J. Lloyd
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Rahming 3 WR
|T. Rahming
|3
|2.0
|6
|0
