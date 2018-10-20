Drive Chart
ACC Rout: No. 3 Clemson tops No. 16 North Carolina St 41-7

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 20, 2018

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Trevor Lawrence threw for a career-high 308 yards, Travis Etienne rushed for three touchdowns and No. 3 Clemson turned an expected Atlantic Coast Conference showdown with No. 16 North Carolina State into a 41-7 rout Saturday.

The Tigers (7-0, 4-0) opened with seven straight wins for the third time in four seasons in topping the Wolfpack (5-1, 2-1) for the seventh consecutive season.

It was the ACC's first matchup of undefeated teams this deep in a season since 2013, a game that also took place in Death Valley. But unlike five years ago when the 6-0 Tigers were pummeled by eventual national champ Florida State 51-14, it was Clemson who took control early and never gave the Wolfpack a chance to rally.

North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley came in leading the ACC at more than 324 yards passing a game. He managed just 156 yards passing with two interceptions and a fumble.

The Wolfpack avoided their first shutout in four years on Reggie Gallaspy's 9-yard TD run to start the fourth quarter. Still, it was their fewest points scored since that 41-0 loss to the Tigers in 2014.

Clemson quickly took the steam out of this showdown with touchdowns on two of its first three possessions. Etienne had a 3-yard TD run to close the first one while Lawrence threw a 46-yard scoring pass to Tee Higgins to lead 14-0.

The Wolfpack seemed to stabilize themselves and drove into Clemson territory looking for points when Ryan Finley bobbled a shotgun snap and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence pounced on it. Etienne closed that series, too, with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Clemson piled on right before the half ended when on safety K'Von Wallace's interception and 46-yard return to the Wolfpack 4 and led to Greg Huegel's 28-yard field goal for a 24-0 lead at the half.

Etienne's third-quarter touchdown run gave him an ACC-leading 14 this season.

Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 freshman whose rise led last year's starter Kelly Bryant to transfer, looked smooth and polished in his third career start. He completed 26 of 39 passes and his long TD throw.

The Wolfpack came in averaging 480 yards of offense a game, but were held to 297.

TAKEAWAYS

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack kept the last two games with Clemson within a touchdown because of the talent they sent to the NFL last year, particularly defensive end Bradley Chubb. This group is not yet ready to match Clemson's firepower.

Clemson: The Tigers' road to a fourth straight ACC title game seems well paved and smooth with few speed bumps to negotiate. The trickiest game might be at Boston College on Nov. 10.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State closes a two-game road swing at Syracuse next Saturday

Clemson heads to Florida State on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:11
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
41
Touchdown 8:17
23-L.Dixon runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
84
yds
03:41
pos
7
40
Field Goal 12:43
92-G.Huegel 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
56
yds
02:13
pos
7
34
Point After TD 14:56
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 15:00
25-R.Gallaspy runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
100
yds
03:50
pos
6
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:54
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 3:56
9-T.Etienne runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
22
yds
01:35
pos
0
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:06
92-G.Huegel 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
3
yds
00:34
pos
0
24
Point After TD 0:46
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 0:50
9-T.Etienne runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
54
yds
01:32
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:59
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 3:05
16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:14
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:23
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:27
9-T.Etienne runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:33
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 24
Rushing 7 4
Passing 5 19
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 3-13 8-15
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 288 458
Total Plays 67 80
Avg Gain 4.3 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 104 91
Rush Attempts 32 32
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 2.8
Net Yards Passing 184 367
Comp. - Att. 22-35 32-48
Yards Per Pass 5.3 7.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-9 2-13
Penalties - Yards 6-49 8-67
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 6-48.3 4-40.0
Return Yards 0 110
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-6
Kickoffs - Returns 1-0 1-40
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-64
Kicking 1/2 7/8
Extra Points 1/1 5/5
Field Goals 0/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
16 NC State 5-1 00077
3 Clemson 7-0 141071041
O/U 58, CLEM -17.5
Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
 184 PASS YDS 367
104 RUSH YDS 91
288 TOTAL YDS 458
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 156 0 2 88.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.3% 1777 10 5 146.3
R. Finley 21/34 156 0 2
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 37 0 0 410.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 37 0 0 410.8
M. McKay 1/1 37 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 59 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 383 8
R. Gallaspy 9 59 1 20
R. Person 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 259 0
R. Person 12 54 0 19
S. Louis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
S. Louis 1 6 0 6
D. Rhem 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Rhem 1 4 0 4
B. Bodine 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 81 1
B. Bodine 3 -2 0 4
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 1
M. McKay 1 -4 0 -4
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 26 0
R. Finley 3 -5 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Riley 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 184 1
C. Riley 3 66 0 37
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 380 1
J. Meyers 8 61 0 26
S. Louis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 154 0
S. Louis 2 16 0 12
K. Harmon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 547 2
K. Harmon 2 13 0 8
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 215 2
T. Thomas 2 13 0 8
E. Emezie 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 256 2
E. Emezie 2 12 0 8
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
R. Gallaspy 1 8 0 8
R. Person 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Person 1 3 0 3
D. Rhem 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Rhem 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. McCloud 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 1 0.0
N. McCloud 9-1 0.0 0
G. Pratt 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
G. Pratt 8-0 1.0 0
I. Moore 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
I. Moore 6-0 0.0 0
C. Ingram 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
C. Ingram 4-0 0.0 0
S. Griffin 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Griffin 4-0 0.0 0
J. Smith-Williams 39 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Smith-Williams 3-0 1.0 0
T. Ingle 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Ingle 3-0 0.0 0
J. Morehead 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Morehead 3-0 0.0 0
S. Frazier 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Frazier 2-0 0.0 0
E. Bryant 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Bryant 2-1 0.0 0
L. Acceus 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Acceus 1-0 0.0 0
M. Trowell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Trowell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Holden 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Holden 1-0 0.0 0
B. Miller 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
L. Murchison 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Murchison 1-0 0.0 0
T. Kidd-Glass 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Kidd-Glass 1-1 0.0 0
A. McNeill 29 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. McNeill 1-0 0.0 0
I. Kante 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Kante 0-1 0.0 0
D. Wright 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
D. Wright 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/11 20/20
C. Dunn 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Cole III 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 48.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 43.1 2
A. Cole III 6 48.3 2 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Bodine 33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Bodine 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 308 1 0 141.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.3% 1176 12 2 165.0
T. Lawrence 26/39 308 1 0
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 72 0 0 133.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 242 1 2 122.4
C. Brice 6/9 72 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 39 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 800 14
T. Etienne 15 39 3 6
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 323 3
L. Dixon 4 25 1 15
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 32 0
T. Lawrence 5 12 0 12
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 291 2
A. Choice 3 8 0 4
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 183 2
T. Feaster 3 5 0 3
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
D. Rencher 1 2 0 2
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
W. Swinney 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 119 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 426 4
T. Higgins 8 119 1 46
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 361 4
J. Ross 5 75 0 24
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 83 0
T. Thompson 4 45 0 21
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 262 1
H. Renfrow 5 41 0 16
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 67 3
D. Overton 2 32 0 24
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 47 1
T. Etienne 1 24 0 24
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 74 0
D. Kendrick 2 24 0 16
M. Richard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
M. Richard 1 13 0 13
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 60 0
T. Chase 1 11 0 11
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
T. Feaster 0 0 0 0
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 227 1
A. Rodgers 1 0 0 0
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 20 0
W. Swinney 1 0 0 0
C. Groomes 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Groomes 0 0 0 0
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
D. Rencher 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Simmons 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
I. Simmons 8-2 0.0 0
K. Joseph 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Joseph 5-2 0.0 0
C. Ferrell 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Ferrell 4-1 0.0 0
D. Lawrence 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Lawrence 4-0 0.0 0
L. Williams 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
X. Thomas 3-1 0.0 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Turner 3-0 0.0 0
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
K. Wallace 2-0 0.0 1
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Jones Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
T. Mullen 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Mullen 2-0 0.0 0
Ja. Williams 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
Ja. Williams 1-0 0.0 1
L. Rudolph 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Rudolph 1-0 0.0 0
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
T. Muse 1-0 1.0 0
S. Smith 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
Ch. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ch. Smith 1-1 0.0 0
C. Wilkins 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Wilkins 1-2 0.0 0
X. Kelly 22 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Kelly 1-0 0.0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Terrell 1-0 0.0 0
T. Lamar 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Lamar 1-0 0.0 0
Ju. Davis 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ju. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
A. Bryant 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Bryant 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
7/10 36/36
G. Huegel 2/2 28 5/5 11
Al. Spence 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
Al. Spence 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 39.9 1
W. Spiers 4 40.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
N. Turner 1 0.0 0 0
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 40.0 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 27.0 40 0
D. Kendrick 1 40.0 40 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 1.5 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 8.7 6 0
A. Rodgers 4 1.5 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 CLEM 35 0:41 4 -1 Punt
8:42 NCST 12 2:40 6 19 Punt
2:59 CLEM 35 1:31 6 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 NCST 20 2:09 6 19 Punt
5:50 NCST 16 2:54 8 38
0:46 CLEM 35 0:00 3 61 INT
0:06 CLEM 35 0:04 2 -12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 CLEM 35 0:00 11 35 INT
9:34 NCST 31 1:29 3 6 Punt
6:47 NCST 24 1:07 4 -2 Downs
3:54 CLEM 35 3:50 12 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 CLEM 35 0:36 4 -3 Punt
8:11 CLEM 35 1:31 6 17 Downs
3:19 NCST 20 2:32 8 71 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NCST 35 3:33 10 65 TD
10:08 CLEM 36 1:23 6 17 Punt
5:19 CLEM 25 2:14 6 75 TD
0:47 CLEM 25 0:44 5 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:07 CLEM 20 5:01 14 64 Downs
2:22 CLEM 46 1:32 7 54 TD
0:40 NCST 4 0:34 4 -7 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 CLEM 22 0:51 3 9 Punt
8:02 CLEM 17 1:09 3 8 Punt
5:31 NCST 22 1:35 4 22 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 NCST 35 2:13 8 56 FG
11:58 CLEM 16 3:41 8 84 TD
6:00 CLEM 48 1:56 8 33 FG Miss
