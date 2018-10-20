|
|
|NCST
|CLEM
ACC Rout: No. 3 Clemson tops No. 16 North Carolina St 41-7
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Trevor Lawrence threw for a career-high 308 yards, Travis Etienne rushed for three touchdowns and No. 3 Clemson turned an expected Atlantic Coast Conference showdown with No. 16 North Carolina State into a 41-7 rout Saturday.
The Tigers (7-0, 4-0) opened with seven straight wins for the third time in four seasons in topping the Wolfpack (5-1, 2-1) for the seventh consecutive season.
It was the ACC's first matchup of undefeated teams this deep in a season since 2013, a game that also took place in Death Valley. But unlike five years ago when the 6-0 Tigers were pummeled by eventual national champ Florida State 51-14, it was Clemson who took control early and never gave the Wolfpack a chance to rally.
North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley came in leading the ACC at more than 324 yards passing a game. He managed just 156 yards passing with two interceptions and a fumble.
The Wolfpack avoided their first shutout in four years on Reggie Gallaspy's 9-yard TD run to start the fourth quarter. Still, it was their fewest points scored since that 41-0 loss to the Tigers in 2014.
Clemson quickly took the steam out of this showdown with touchdowns on two of its first three possessions. Etienne had a 3-yard TD run to close the first one while Lawrence threw a 46-yard scoring pass to Tee Higgins to lead 14-0.
The Wolfpack seemed to stabilize themselves and drove into Clemson territory looking for points when Ryan Finley bobbled a shotgun snap and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence pounced on it. Etienne closed that series, too, with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Clemson piled on right before the half ended when on safety K'Von Wallace's interception and 46-yard return to the Wolfpack 4 and led to Greg Huegel's 28-yard field goal for a 24-0 lead at the half.
Etienne's third-quarter touchdown run gave him an ACC-leading 14 this season.
Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 freshman whose rise led last year's starter Kelly Bryant to transfer, looked smooth and polished in his third career start. He completed 26 of 39 passes and his long TD throw.
The Wolfpack came in averaging 480 yards of offense a game, but were held to 297.
TAKEAWAYS
North Carolina State: The Wolfpack kept the last two games with Clemson within a touchdown because of the talent they sent to the NFL last year, particularly defensive end Bradley Chubb. This group is not yet ready to match Clemson's firepower.
Clemson: The Tigers' road to a fourth straight ACC title game seems well paved and smooth with few speed bumps to negotiate. The trickiest game might be at Boston College on Nov. 10.
UP NEXT
North Carolina State closes a two-game road swing at Syracuse next Saturday
Clemson heads to Florida State on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|24
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|5
|19
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|288
|458
|Total Plays
|67
|80
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|91
|Rush Attempts
|32
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|184
|367
|Comp. - Att.
|22-35
|32-48
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|7.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-9
|2-13
|Penalties - Yards
|6-49
|8-67
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-48.3
|4-40.0
|Return Yards
|0
|110
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-0
|1-40
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-64
|Kicking
|1/2
|7/8
|Extra Points
|1/1
|5/5
|Field Goals
|0/1
|2/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|184
|PASS YDS
|367
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|91
|
|
|288
|TOTAL YDS
|458
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
|R. Gallaspy
|9
|59
|1
|20
|
R. Person 20 RB
|R. Person
|12
|54
|0
|19
|
S. Louis 1 WR
|S. Louis
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Rhem 5 RB
|D. Rhem
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Bodine 33 RB
|B. Bodine
|3
|-2
|0
|4
|
M. McKay 7 QB
|M. McKay
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
R. Finley 15 QB
|R. Finley
|3
|-5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Riley 19 WR
|C. Riley
|3
|66
|0
|37
|
J. Meyers 11 WR
|J. Meyers
|8
|61
|0
|26
|
S. Louis 1 WR
|S. Louis
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
K. Harmon 3 WR
|K. Harmon
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
|R. Gallaspy
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Person 20 RB
|R. Person
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Rhem 5 RB
|D. Rhem
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. McCloud 4 CB
|N. McCloud
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Pratt 3 LB
|G. Pratt
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Moore 41 LB
|I. Moore
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ingram 15 CB
|C. Ingram
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Griffin 21 DB
|S. Griffin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 39 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 DB
|T. Ingle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morehead 31 S
|J. Morehead
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Frazier 90 DT
|S. Frazier
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bryant 91 DT
|E. Bryant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Acceus 2 LB
|L. Acceus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Trowell 8 CB
|M. Trowell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holden 55 DE
|D. Holden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 12 LB
|B. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Murchison 92 DT
|L. Murchison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kidd-Glass 34 S
|T. Kidd-Glass
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kante 52 DE
|I. Kante
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 14 S
|D. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole III 90 P
|A. Cole III
|6
|48.3
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Bodine 33 RB
|B. Bodine
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|26/39
|308
|1
|0
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|6/9
|72
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|15
|39
|3
|6
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|4
|25
|1
|15
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|5
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Choice 26 RB
|A. Choice
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
T. Feaster 28 RB
|T. Feaster
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
W. Swinney 22 WR
|W. Swinney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|8
|119
|1
|46
|
J. Ross 8 WR
|J. Ross
|5
|75
|0
|24
|
T. Thompson 1 WR
|T. Thompson
|4
|45
|0
|21
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
|H. Renfrow
|5
|41
|0
|16
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|2
|32
|0
|24
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
D. Kendrick 10 WR
|D. Kendrick
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
M. Richard 80 TE
|M. Richard
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Chase 18 WR
|T. Chase
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Feaster 28 RB
|T. Feaster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Swinney 22 WR
|W. Swinney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Groomes 83 WR
|C. Groomes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Simmons 11 S
|I. Simmons
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 34 LB
|K. Joseph
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DT
|D. Lawrence
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Williams 20 CB
|L. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 14 S
|D. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 12 S
|K. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 1 CB
|T. Mullen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Williams 30 LB
|Ja. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Rudolph 54 DE
|L. Rudolph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Muse 19 S
|T. Muse
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Smith 5 LB
|S. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ch. Smith 43 LB
|Ch. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 42 DT
|C. Wilkins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Kelly 22 DL
|X. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Terrell 8 CB
|A. Terrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lamar 57 LB
|T. Lamar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Davis 36 LB
|Ju. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 7 DE
|A. Bryant
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Huegel 92 K
|G. Huegel
|2/2
|28
|5/5
|11
|
Al. Spence 41 K
|Al. Spence
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|4
|40.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 10 WR
|D. Kendrick
|1
|40.0
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|4
|1.5
|6
|0
