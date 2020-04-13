2020-21 College Football title odds: Championship picks, predictions from proven expert who's 40-22

Clemson and Alabama owned college football from 2015 to 2018, claiming every national title during that span. LSU crashed the party during the 2019 season with a 15-0 title run. It's no surprise to see those three programs among the favorites in the current 2020-21 college football odds to win it all, with Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers leading the way at +225, Alabama at +500 and LSU the fifth choice at +1000.

Justin Fields and the Ohio State Buckeyes are also strong contenders in the 2021 college football futures at +400, while Georgia, anchored by Wake Forest transfer quarterback Jamie Newman, is in the mix at +800. Will one of the traditional favorites roll, or is there value in a long shot like Florida (+2000), Auburn (+3000) or even USC (+5000)? Before locking in any 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship picks, be sure to see the predictions and college football futures picks from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics. He was SportsLine's top college football analyst in 2018 and has been the top three for the past four seasons. He hit nearly 60 percent of his college football picks against the spread last season and finished the year with a 7-1 mark on bowl picks. He also has a documented record of 40-22 on SportsLine prop-bet specials.

Now, Nagel has studied the William Hill 2021 College Football Playoff odds from every angle and released his top five picks to win the national title. The full list of best bets can be seen here.

Top 2021 college football national championship predictions

Nagel is high on the Crimson Tide at +500. Alabama has been +250, +175 and +250, respectively, in the college football preseason national title odds over the past three seasons. Life without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will certainly be an adjustment, but Nagel believes Alabama is worth a play at this price.

Likely starting quarterback Mac Jones had valuable experience last season after Tagovailoa went down with a hip injury. Alabama also returns one of the nation's best backs in Najee Harris and has a defense that will be anchored by elite linebacker Dylan Moses, who missed last season with an ACL injury. And with Nick Saban still at the helm, Nagel says you can't pass on this implied value.

"It's never a good idea to count out the Crimson Tide, and never a bad one to consider a futures wager on them at the appealing price of better than +400," Nagel told SportsLine.

How to make 2021 college football title picks

Nagel's other picks include a huge longshot with odds of nearly 30-1 that he believes has a legitimate chance of contending for the title. You can see who it is, and get all his picks, over at SportsLine.

So what other 2021 College Football Playoff championship bets can you make with confidence? And which massive long shot should you back? Check out the latest college football odds to win it all below and then visit SportsLine now to see the top 2021 college football title value bets, all from an award-winning handicapper who is 40-22 on his prop-bets specials.

2021 College Football Championship odds (via William Hill)

Clemson +225

Ohio State +400

Alabama +500

Georgia +800

LSU +1000

Oklahoma +1800

Florida +2000

Oregon +3000

Notre Dame +3000

Auburn +3000

Texas A&M +4000

Texas +4000

Penn State +4000

Michigan +5000

USC +5000

Miami (Fla.) +6000

Oklahoma State +6000

Wisconsin +6000

Utah +10000

Mississippi State +10000

Washington +10000

Iowa +10000