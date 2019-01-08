AP Top 25 poll: Clemson clear No. 1, Ohio State at No. 3 in final college football rankings

Moments after the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship concluded, the final college football rankings for the 2018 season were released. As one would expect, national champion Clemson was a unanimous choice for No. 1 in the nation, receiving all 61 first-place votes. But to some surprise, finishing just behind Alabama at No. 3 -- ahead of both of the other CFP teams -- was Ohio State.

OSU defeated Washington 28-23 in the Rose Bowl, while every team previously ranked around it -- Notre Dame and Oklahoma in the CFP, Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, UCF in the Fiesta Bowl -- fell during bowl season. In fact, if you include Alabama, seven of the top 10 teams in the nation lost at some point this postseason.

LSU finished ahead of Florida at No. 6 despite the Gators being ranked ahead of the Tigers in the penultimate poll, beating them head-to-head in the regular season and both teams winning their bowl games. Georgia also finished ahead of Texas at T7 with Florida despite the Bulldogs losing to the Longhorns just days ago in the Sugar Bowl and beating the Gators earlier in the season.

Check out the final AP Top 25 college football rankings from the 2018 season as released after midnight on Tuesday after the national title game.



1. Clemson (61)

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Notre Dame

6. LSU

T7. Florida

T7. Georgia

9. Texas

10. Washington State

11. UCF

12. Kentucky

13. Washington

14. Michigan

15. Syracuse

16. Texas A&M

17. Penn State

18. Fresno State

19. Army West Point

20. West Virginia

21. Northwestern

22. Utah State

23. Boise State

24. Cincinnati

25. Iowa