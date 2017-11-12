AP Top 25 poll: Miami moves up five spots to No. 2, Auburn to No. 6 after big wins

The new AP Top 25 poll is out, and if you watched any football on Saturday, you know there are some big changes in it.

While Alabama remains No. 1, Miami has jumped up to No. 2 following its 41-8 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night. The rest of the top five is rounded out by Oklahoma, Clemson and Wisconsin.

As for Georgia and Notre Dame, the Bulldogs fell to No. 7 following their first loss of the season and the Irish check in at No. 9.

Then there's Mississippi State, which lost to Alabama 31-24, and actually moved up a spot in the poll.

1. Alabama (Last week: 1)

2. Miami (7)

3. Oklahoma (3)

4. Clemson (4)

5. Wisconsin (6)

6. Auburn (10)

7. Georgia (2)

8. Ohio State (11)

9. Notre Dame (3)

10. Oklahoma State (12)

11. TCU (8)

12. USC (15)

13. Penn State (16)

14. UCF (14)

15. Washington State (19)

16. Washington (9)

17. Mississippi State (18)

18. Memphis (20)

19. Michigan (21)

20. Stanford (Unranked)

21. LSU (UR)

22. Michigan State (13)

23. South Florida (22)

24. West Virginia (23)

25. NC State (UR)

No longer ranked: Iowa, Iowa State, Virginia Tech

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 110, Northwestern 72, Arizona 49, Iowa St. 27, Georgia Tech 6, Boise State 6, Army 3, South Carolina 2, Iowa 2