AP Top 25 poll: Miami moves up five spots to No. 2, Auburn to No. 6 after big wins
Both Georgia and Notre Dame remain in top 10 following losses
The new AP Top 25 poll is out, and if you watched any football on Saturday, you know there are some big changes in it.
While Alabama remains No. 1, Miami has jumped up to No. 2 following its 41-8 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night. The rest of the top five is rounded out by Oklahoma, Clemson and Wisconsin.
As for Georgia and Notre Dame, the Bulldogs fell to No. 7 following their first loss of the season and the Irish check in at No. 9.
Then there's Mississippi State, which lost to Alabama 31-24, and actually moved up a spot in the poll.
1. Alabama (Last week: 1)
2. Miami (7)
3. Oklahoma (3)
4. Clemson (4)
5. Wisconsin (6)
6. Auburn (10)
7. Georgia (2)
8. Ohio State (11)
9. Notre Dame (3)
10. Oklahoma State (12)
11. TCU (8)
12. USC (15)
13. Penn State (16)
14. UCF (14)
15. Washington State (19)
16. Washington (9)
17. Mississippi State (18)
18. Memphis (20)
19. Michigan (21)
20. Stanford (Unranked)
21. LSU (UR)
22. Michigan State (13)
23. South Florida (22)
24. West Virginia (23)
25. NC State (UR)
No longer ranked: Iowa, Iowa State, Virginia Tech
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 110, Northwestern 72, Arizona 49, Iowa St. 27, Georgia Tech 6, Boise State 6, Army 3, South Carolina 2, Iowa 2
-
Reports: Butch Jones out at Tennessee
Jones went 34-27 in five seasons with the Vols and is winless against the SEC in 2017
-
Candidates to replace Jones at Tennessee
Here's who could take over the Tennessee program after Butch Jones moves on
-
Coaches Poll top 25: Miami to No. 2
The new Coaches Poll has Alabama at No. 1 followed by Miami and Clemson
-
LOOK: 'Turnover plank' dominating FCS
Kennesaw State has a turnover plank leading the way to an FCS playoff bid
-
Arkansas QB charged with DWI after loss
Kelley completed just 3-of-10 passes with an interception against LSU on Saturday
-
Canes want to make their own history
With alumni in attendance and the stands packed, Miami proved it can compete once again
Add a Comment