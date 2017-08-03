Coaches Poll top 25: Alabama is preseason No. 1, Ohio State over Florida State

The 2017 preseason Coaches Poll was released on Thursday afternoon. That's right, for the first time in the 2017 season, we have teams ranked in list form with numbers next to their names. This means that actual football will be here soon, but even though we still have a few weeks to wait, at least we have rankings.

Sweet, soothing rankings.

There's nothing all that unexpected from the first Coaches Poll of the year as Alabama Crimson Tide begins the season at No. 1. As for defending champion Clemson Tigers , it opens at No. 5 despite the fact it received more first-place votes than any other team besides Alabama. Ohio State is in at No. 2 over Florida State (No. 3) with USC (No. 4) helping round out the top five.

Also of note, the Big Ten has four teams in the top 10, while the ACC and Pac-12 both have two, and the SEC only has one. Of course, the SEC can take some solace in having more teams in the top 25 (six) than any other conference.

Here's the complete Coaches Poll.

1. Alabama (49 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (5)

3. Florida State Seminoles (4)

4. Southern California Trojans

5. Clemson (7)

6. Penn State Nittany Lions

7. Washington Huskies

8. Oklahoma Sooners

9. Michigan Wolverines

10. Wisconsin Badgers

11. Oklahoma State Cowboys

12. LSU Tigers

13. Auburn Tigers

14. Stanford Cardinal

15. Georgia Bulldogs

16. Florida Gators

17. Louisville Cardinals

18. Miami

19. Kansas State Wildcats

20. West Virginia Mountaineers

21. South Florida Bulls

22. Virginia Tech Hokies

23. Texas Longhorns

24. Tennessee Volunteers

25. Utah Utes