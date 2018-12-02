College football coaching changes carousel: Tracker, grades, breakdowns for new 2018-19 hires

Coaches get hired to be fired. Hopefully, they win a few games in between ... but usually, they aren't winning enough. That's why every winter is filled with coaches losing jobs, moving on to other jobs and trying on new polos and hats. It's a dizzying process and one that can be hard for the average fan to follow.

We don't all have time to keep track of every move that's being made, especially when the coaching carousel is in full swing like it is now that the regular season has come to a close and the first National Signing Day is only a couple of weeks way. And that's why we are here.

Lucky for you, it's our job here at CBS Sports to break it all down for you. So you're going to want to bookmark this page and come back as often as possible to stay abreast of what's been happening on the coaching carousel this winter. We'll not only keep you up to date with the latest happenings, but we'll let you know what we think of each move as well. It's a one-stop shop for all your coaching change needs.

Well, except for those team polos.

FBS hirings and firings

Team In Out Analysis Jim McElwain (reported) John Bonamego (fired) The hire comes as somewhat of a surprise simply because you don't typically see MAC teams hiring coaches who have won two SEC East division titles during their career all that often. McElwain spent the 2018 season as a WR coach at Michigan, and he has three seasons at Michigan State on his resume as well, so he has familiarity with the area. More importantly, he's gone 44-28 in six seasons as a head coach, including 22-12 at Florida. Grade: A-

Matt Wells Kliff Kingsbury (fired) The two-time Mountain West Coach of the Year is a nice hire for Texas Tech, even if it is somewhat unexpected. Wells is a South Carolina native, and while his coaching career began at Navy, and he spent a season at Louisville, the majority of his career has been spent west of the Rockies. He's never coached in the state of Texas. What he has done, however, is take over a Utah State program that was in good shape and overseen a reset of the program, building it back up to a 10-2 mark this season. While his overall win percentage of .564 might not seem great, when comparing it to Utah State's historical win percentage (.490), it's clear he got the most out of the program while there. Grade: B+ Jake Spavital Everett Withers (fired) This is a move that makes plenty of sense for Texas State. The Bobcats have finished last in the Sun Belt in points per game each of the last three seasons, and Spavital should fix that at a minimum. Spavital is a member of the Air Raid tree and has been the playcaller for some top offenses at Texas A&M, California and West Virginia. Grade: B+ Scot Loeffler Mike Jinks (fired) If you were to ask Auburn fans for their feelings about Loeffler, you wouldn't hear many rave reviews, but it's important to remember Auburn fans are insane. Loeffler's done quite well as the offensive coordinator at Virginia Tech and Boston College the last six years, and he's an Ohio native who is familiar with the recruiting grounds from which the MAC gets its players. Grade: B Mack Brown Larry Fedora (fired) Nostalgia can be a powerful force. Sometimes it leads to bringing back a coach who had plenty of success at your school over 20 years ago. Of course, Brown won't have anywhere near the inherent advantages of a place like Texas -- where he won a national title -- at North Carolina, and things dipped at the end of his tenure in Austin. So will he be able to win big in Chapel Hill? Honestly, I'm not sure that's the goal here. Simply keeping the stadium filled and fielding a competent team is probably the only thing North Carolina is looking for at this time. Grade: D Tyson Helton Mike Sanford (fired) Considering the short amount of time between Mike Sanford's dismissal and Helton's hire, you have to assume Helton was Western Kentucky's top target. It's his first head-coaching gig, but the former college QB has experience all over the country. He's familiar with WKU as he spent two seasons there as the offensive coordinator under Jeff Brohm, and that's the kind of success the Hilltoppers are hoping to get back to. Grade: B- Les Miles Dave Beaty (fired) Kansas is one of the most difficult Power Five jobs in the country, and the reins of the program have been handed over to The Mad Hatter. He's just the right kind of crazy to think he can make it work in Lawrence, and while it's hard to imagine Miles having the kind of success he had at LSU with the Jayhawks, that's not what they're asking of him. If he can take a program that's been an annual embarrassment and make it a respectable one that competes for bowl games and tides the fan base over until basketball season starts, this will be a successful hire. Grade: C

Bill Snyder (retired)



Terry Bowden (fired)



Paul Johnson (retired)



Bobby Petrino (fired)



Mike MacIntyre (fired)



DJ Durkin (fired)



Scottie Montgomery (fired)



Brad Lambert (fired)



Mark Whipple (fired)



Notable retentions and extensions