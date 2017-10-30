College Football Power Rankings: At long last, Georgia returns to the No. 1 spot

We have a new No. 1. The question: Will it matter?

Georgia ascends to the top of the Power Rankings this week after handing Florida its worst loss in the game formerly known as the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party since 1982.

Now, it gets serious. With the first CFP Rankings coming out Tuesday, No. 1 doesn't matter. All you have to do is get in the tournament. And, believe it or not, Georgia has never played for a national championship in the BCS era (since 1998). Neither has new power No. 3 Wisconsin.

The final month is going to be a blast. Only two of the undefeated teams have a chance of playing each other (Alabama, Georgia). Those teams with one loss can't afford another.