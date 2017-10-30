College Football Power Rankings: At long last, Georgia returns to the No. 1 spot
An epic beatdown of the Gators vaults the Bulldogs to the top spot in Dennis Dodd's rankings
We have a new No. 1. The question: Will it matter?
Georgia ascends to the top of the Power Rankings this week after handing Florida its worst loss in the game formerly known as the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party since 1982.
Now, it gets serious. With the first CFP Rankings coming out Tuesday, No. 1 doesn't matter. All you have to do is get in the tournament. And, believe it or not, Georgia has never played for a national championship in the BCS era (since 1998). Neither has new power No. 3 Wisconsin.
The final month is going to be a blast. Only two of the undefeated teams have a chance of playing each other (Alabama, Georgia). Those teams with one loss can't afford another.
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|Welcome to No. 1, Dawgs. You've played the best, most consistent football with a tougher schedule than Bama. Last time Georgia was No. 1 in the human polls was 2008.
|2
|8-0
|2
|
|Bye. In the Power Rankings, you snooze, you lose. A bye week and Georgia's epic beatdown of Florida cost the Tide the No. 1 spot for the second time this season.
|1
|8-0
|3
|
|There are only five undefeated teams left. The Badgers are one of them. Despite a Charmin soft schedule, they get the benefit of the doubt for getting this far.
|2
|8-0
|4
|
|It's the eye test. The Irish are one of the most physical teams in the country. They definitely have the best loss (by one point to Georgia). If the playoff started today, Notre Dame would definitely have to be in it.
|5
|7-1
|5
|
|That wasn't a horrible loss to Syracuse (on the road, injured quarterback). Everyone seems to forget the Tigers had the best September, maybe, beating three top-15s for the first time in history of AP Top 25 poll.
|1
|7-1
|6
|
|In this case, I believe in the transitive property. OU not only beat Ohio State, but worked it. So the Sooners have to be ranked ahead of the Buckeyes until further notice. That means neither is a playoff team at this point.
|2
|7-1
|7
|
|All credit to J.T. Barrett, who just might be the Heisman front-runner at this point. But the Bucks are 1-1 in games against actual competition. Against everyone else, they are 6-0 against unranked teams with a combined 21-24 record.
|3
|7-1
|8
|
|This one is going to hurt. Up 15 in the fourth quarter at Ohio State, should be a lock. It wasn't. James Franklin faces his biggest challenge of the season -- keeping his team's spirits up.
|6
|7-1
|9
|
|Canes can't do anything easy, can they? North Carolina took Miami to the wire in a 24-19 loss. This is either a team of destiny or a team just getting by. Canes fans don't care. Undefeated is undefeated. Miami can clinch the ACC Coastal this week.
|2
|7-0
|10
|
|Oklahoma's loss to Iowa State looked horrible. TCU's loss to the Cyclones doesn't look bad, although it probably eliminates the Frogs from the playoff.
|6
|7-1
|11
|
|The season is on the line Saturday in Bedlam. Winner has the inside track to the Big 12 champ game. Mike Gundy is 2-10 against the Sooners.
|1
|7-1
|12
|
|The Cyclones had won one game against a top-five team in their history prior to this month. They've beaten two in the last couple of weeks. Hottest coach (Matt Campbell), hottest team.
|10
|6-2
|13
|
|The last, best hope for the Pac-12 to get in the playoff after USC and Washington suffered their second losses.
|4
|7-1
|14
|
|Bye. Are the Tigers going to be Alabama's biggest challenge before the SEC title game? We'll find out further on Saturday at Bryant-Denny.
|1
|6-2
|15
|
|Bye. Are the Tigers going to be Georgia's biggest challenge before the SEC title game? We'll find out Nov. 11 at Jordan-Hare.
|1
|6-2
|16
|
|If that wasn't preening for the selection committee, I don't know what is. The Knights clobbered Austin Peay 73-33.
|2
|7-0
|17
|
|Prepared for a Coastal showdown with Miami by beating Duke decisively, 24-3.
|3
|7-1
|18
|
|The Tigers have risen to the top of the American East Division with a four-game winning streak. During that span, they've averaged almost 50 points. Now, can they keep Mike Norvell?
|3
|7-1
|19
|
|The up-and-down Bulldogs are up again after a three-touchdown win at Texas A&M. Try to name another team that has six wins by at least 25 points and two losses by at least 28 points.
|7
|6-2
|20
|
|Not quite the end of the dream after a pounding at Notre Dame. The Wolfpack host Clemson this week with the Atlantic Division lead on the line.
|9
|6-2
|21
|
|Just when you thought the Spartans were offensively challenged, they score 31 and lose in overtime at Northwestern.
|8
|6-2
|22
|
|How quirky is Mike Leach? He replaced the Pac-12 career leader in total yards (Luke Falk) with a backup when he started out slowly against Arizona. Tyler Hilinksi threw four picks, and the Wildcats won by 21.
|8
|7-2
|23
|
|Bryce Love missed a prime-time, stand-alone, Thursday night slot to boost his Heisman campaign. Blame his sore ankle for now but watch the Pac-12 North leaders in the future.
|2
|6-2
|24
|
|Nice rebound from the Notre Dame debacle with a convincing win at Arizona. Division title may be on the line this week against Arizona.
|2
|7-2
|25
|
|Rich Rod has become a Pac-12 coach of the year candidate. Quarterback Khalil Tate is a Heisman candidate. Wildcats play for the South Division lead this week at USC.
|1
|6-2
Out of the rankings: Fresno State (24), South Florida (19), West Virginia (23)
-
