1 Georgia Three straight ranked teams. Three impressive wins by a combined score of 120-48. The only thing standing between the Dawgs remaining undefeated meeting before meeting Alabama is a trip to Georgia Tech. -- 11-0

2 Michigan Most points the Wolverines have given up all season (24), but the defense still dominated against Maryland. Michigan scored on a safety, a scoop and score and Blake Corum's 51st career rushing TD. Wolverines are 11-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1902. -- 11-0

3 Ohio State Marvin Harrison Jr. caught only three passes for 30 yards against Minnesota. Wouldn't you want to "rest" your best receiver before Michigan? The Buckeyes haven't lost to an unranked team (in the AP Top 25) since 2018. Must-win on Saturday at Michigan. -- 11-0

4 Washington Instead of focusing on a seventh straight win by 10 points or less (46 points total), let's admit the Huskies play in the country's toughest conference. In the rain and cold, they slugged it out at Oregon State to clinch a spot in the final Pac-12 Championship Game. 1 11-0

5 Florida State Was that FSU's playoff hopes being carted off the field along with the injured Jordan Travis? A gruesome leg injury looks ends the college career of the 'Noles star. If FSU gets past Florida this week and Louisville in the ACC Championship Game, it'll be in the CFP. That task looks a lot tougher now, though. 1 11-0

6 Oregon Bo Nix might have moved to the front of the Heisman Trophy list with six touchdown tosses and 404 yards against Arizona State ... in the first half. Since the loss to Washington, the Ducks have averaged 44.2 points and won by an average of 26.4. If not for that L, they'd be right in the heart of the playoff conversation. Oregon State awaits in the Civil War. -- 10-1

7 Texas No Jonathon Brooks, no problem. Missing their leading rusher, the Longhorns ran for a modest 130 yards. More importantly, they held Iowa State to 9 yards rushing. The win sets up a win-and-you're-in scenario. Beat Texas Tech at home on Friday, and Texas will get to the Big 12 Championship Game. You might have heard the Horns haven't won a conference title since 2009. -- 10-1

8 Alabama You try not to put too much into these organized November scrimmages in the SEC. But Bama's progress is worth measuring giving it has won nine in a row going into the Iron Bowl. Jalen Milroe has 24 total touchdowns in that span. This could get ugly against an Auburn team that just lost to New Mexico State. -- 10-1

9 Missouri Might as well call them The Triplets. QB Brady Cook (321 yards), RB Cody Schrader (148 yards) and WR Luther Burden III (158 yards) led a comeback win over Florida. A win over Arkansas on Friday gets Mizzou its first 10-win season since 2014. 3 9-2

10 Louisville There were 176 media voters in the ACC preseason poll. None of them picked the Cardinals to win the league. Now they are one step away clinching a spot in the ACC Championship Game after sweating one out at Miami. Coach Jeff Brohm has taken two different teams (Purdue, Louisville) to their first league title games in back-to-back seasons. 1 10-1

11 Oklahoma That win over Texas still means something as the Sooners survive BYU. Three turnovers turned into 21 points and were the difference in the 31-24 win. OU has to get past TCU on Friday and hope for the best in the congested Big 12. -- 9-2

12 Ole Miss An easy win over ULM was expected. Now comes the hard part. Lane Kiffin cannot afford a loss Thursday in the Egg Bowl just ... because. (Kiffin is 2-1 vs. the Bulldogs.) The Rebels are two-touchdown favorites, but the line will be impacted if starting tackles Micah Pettus and Jayden Williams continue to miss time. 1 9-2

13 Oregon State It was rainy and in the 30s. In other words, just like it is every day that ends in "y" this time of year in Corvallis. Washington made it more depressing by advancing to its second 11-0 record ever. The Beavers were knocked out of the Pac-12 and New Year's Six picture. 3 8-3

14 LSU Jayden Daniels went for six more touchdown passes, this time against Georgia State. You have to feel sorry for Texas A&M this week. No doubt the Tigers will try to run it up at Tiger Stadium trying to get Daniels to New York as a Heisman Trophy favorite. 2 8-3

15 Arizona The Wildcats are as complete a team there is with three losses. The rout of Utah marked the fourth straight against a ranked team. That hasn't happened in Tucson since 1989. 3 8-3

16 Penn State The biggest takeaway from this corner is that Drew Allar has miles to go. The Penn State QB was missing wide-open guys all over the field in a game the defense could have won by itself. Dude has thrown for less than 80 yards in consecutive games. 1 9-2

17 Tulane The Green Wave are 10-0 on the road since the start of 2022, best in the FBS. (Ohio State can reach that 10-0 mark Saturday at Michigan.) There is a showdown for a spot in the AAC Championship Game this week with UTSA. 2 10-1

18 Liberty Who knew a win over UMass would mean so much? With only six undefeated teams left the Flames are locked in a death struggle for that Group of Five berth in the New Year's Six. Liberty is the fourth Conference USA team to start 11-0 in the last 20 seasons. 3 11-0

19 Oklahoma State After trailing 23-9 at Houston, the Cowboys scored on six of their next seven possessions during a 34-7 run. After Ollie Gordon was tackled for a safety late in the second quarter, he ran for 123 yards and scored three touchdowns. Pokes still have the advantage in that Big 12 tiebreaker. 3 8-3

20 Notre Dame The biggest Fighting Irish news from Saturday have been Notre Dame reupping with NBC through 2029. That's a statement that the school is going to remain an independent as long as it gets SEC/Big Ten-type TV revenue. So much for QB Sam Hartman meeting his old teammates. Notre Dame routed Wake Forest by 38. 3 8-3

21 Kansas State The Wildcats scored 15 unanswered against Kansas in a come-from-behind win. KU led 27-16 in the second half before KSU outgained the hosts 164-79. The defending Big 12 champions have a chance to repeat given the logjam atop the league going into the final week. 3 8-3

22 Toledo The Rockets' current 10-game winning streak is their longest since 1971. Toledo has clinched its second consecutive MAC West title with only a game left at Central Michigan. Rockets probably need losses by Tulane and Liberty to get to a New Year's Six bowl. 3 10-1

23 SMU The Mustangs have largely been ignored, but they've won seven in a row after beating Memphis and can clinch a spot in the AAC Championship Game by defeating Navy this week. That Memphis win was probably their best of the season. SMU IS 9-0 when scoring at least 31 points. NR 9-2

24 UNLV The Rebels have won nine games for the first time since 1984 and for only the third time in 46 FBS seasons. After winning at Air Force, UNLV needs to beat San Jose State this week to get a berth in the Mountain West Championship Game. NR 9-2