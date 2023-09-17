Week 3 of the college football season is in the books, and several teams around the country had surprising tests in a weekend that didn't include a single game between ranked teams. No. 1 Georgia was down 11 points to South Carolina at halftime, No. 3 Florida State had to fend off a late charge by Boston College and No. 10 Alabama didn't have a two-score lead in the win over South Florida until there were 33 seconds left in the game.

Several other contenders fared just fine. No. 8 Washington looked like one of the best teams in the sport in the win at Michigan State, No. 6 Ohio State took care of business vs. Western Kentucky and No. 14 LSU took care of Mississippi State from the moment the two teams came out of the tunnel.

It was wild, it was unpredictable and, most importantly, it showed the true colors of the teams we have been focused on at or near the top of the sport.

How did the College Football Playoff National Championship contenders grade out throughout Week 3? It's time to check out the report card for every national title contender with odds of +4000 better according to the SportsLine consensus heading into Saturday's action.

College football grades: Week 3 report card