No. 1 Michigan polished off a perfect season, won its first national championship since 1997 and closed out the four-team College Football Playoff era in style Monday night in a 34-13 win over Washington. Now that the 2023-24 college football season is in the books, it's time to start looking ahead.

Betting odds for next season have already been poste, and Georgia -- which has won two of the last three CFP titles -- is firmly entrenched as the favorite. Coach Kirby Smart's crew got a big boost earlier this month when quarterback Carson Beck announced his return along with multiple offensive linemen. The Bulldogs should be a force in the new-look SEC that features Texas and Oklahoma. They have a pedigree of success, a loaded roster and everything that it takes to get back atop the college football mountaintop.

How about the reigning champs? Michigan has the fourth-best odds to win the title behind Georgia, Alabama and rival Ohio State, which will surely give Wolverines fans some fuel as their team has topped the Buckeyes in three straight seasons. We still don't know what the Wolverines roster looks like, however, so expect some changes -- maybe even at the head-coaching position -- over the next few weeks.

What do the rest of the odds look like for the 2024 season? Let's break them down.

Odds to win 2024 College Football Playoff