2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Ranking 17 bounce-back candidates most likely to make an impact

Blake Snell SP TB Tampa Bay • #4 • Age: 27 2019 Stats INN 107.0 W 6 K's 147 ERA 4.29 WHIP 1.27 Judging by the ADP, everyone is already betting on Snell bouncing back, and for good reason. As lucky as he was in 2018 when he led the AL in ERA, Snell was just as unlucky when he stumbled to his 2019 mark. He still got strikeouts at an elite rate, still kept the walks mostly under control and was in the 91st percentile among all pitchers in expected batting average and expected slugging percentage against. There's no reason to think Snell's 2019 was anything more than a bit of bad luck, assuming he doesn't have any more elbow flareups.

Aaron Nola SP PHI Philadelphia • #27 • Age: 26 2019 Stats INN 202.1 W 12 K's 229 ERA 3.87 WHIP 1.27 The case for a Nola bounce back is a little less clear than it is for Snell, but it's similar — he got a bit luck in 2018 and a bit unlucky in 2019. That oversimplifies things a bit, but Nola's biggest issue was that he was uncharacteristically wild, which put him in more hitter's counts usual. There's nothing in Nola's track record to suggest that will continue to be an issue. Nola has proven he can handle an ace's workload two years in a row and he has a 3.23 ERA over the past three years. He'll be closer to that in 2019.

Noah Syndergaard SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #34 • Age: 27 2019 Stats INN 197.2 W 10 K's 202 ERA 4.28 WHIP 1.23 Syndergaard and Stephen Strasburg were the captains of the "If they just stay healthy" All-Stars. Both stayed healthy, and Strasburg was an ace; Syndergaard led the National League in earned runs allowed. There's no silver bullet as to why Syndergaard struggled in 2019. Sure, he is no longer an elite strikeout pitcher, but he still has elite stuff, including three legitimate swing-and-miss secondary pitches, so it's not exactly a satisfying explanation. Syndergaard is one of the most fastball-heavy starters left in the league, so maybe some tweaks to his approach are in order. Still, Syndergaard had a 3.03 ERA in 2018, so he doesn't have to go far to be a value at his current price.

Edwin Diaz RP NYM N.Y. Mets • #39 • Age: 25 2019 Stats INN 58.0 S 26 K's 99 ERA 5.59 WHIP 1.38 There's a real easy explanation for why Diaz wasn't good in 2019: He couldn't throw his slider. Oh, he still got plenty of swings and misses with it, but he also gave up six home runs and a .622 slugging percentage with the pitch; he had allowed just five home runs on the slider in his career before that. He attributed the struggles to the lower seam height on the baseball last season, and it's possible that continues to be an issue in 2020. However, Diaz's skill set was largely intact, and home runs are unpredictable from year to year, so it's well worth betting on a bounce back at his reduced price — after all, he was the No. 1 closer this time last year.

Craig Kimbrel RP CHC Chi. Cubs • #46 • Age: 31 2019 Stats INN 20.2 S 13 K's 30 ERA 6.53 WHIP 1.60 Kimbrel might have the best excuse of anyone for his subpar 2019. He remained unsigned until June, almost entirely due to rules regarding draft pick compensation tied to his signing. As soon as that draft pick compensation went away, Kimbrel inked a four-year deal with the Cubs, made four appearances in the minors, and then … promptly struggled in the majors. Maybe he just lost it, but I think missing spring training and then trying to get up to speed in the middle of the season is a bigger part of why he was out of sorts, in addition to the injuries he dealt with. Kimbrel may not be the super-elite closer he was during his heyday, but he still struck out 96 batters in 62.1 innings in 2018 with a 2.74 ERA and 42 saves, so there's significant potential on a competitive Cubs team.