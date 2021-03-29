Spring training doesn't matter, so they say. And they're mostly right ... mostly.

But you know, it's not always so cut and dried. For players on the bubble, spring performance means a heck of a lot, and not every spring development is tied to performance anyway. The exhibition season represents our first look at players who've been working on themselves for four months -- maybe longer for the ones that didn't get to play minor-league ball last year -- and the adjustments they've made, as well as what their team has to say about those adjustments, can tell us a lot, particularly when the performance backs it up.

As long as you're careful not to turn your rankings upside-down, reading concern into players that have no reason for any, there's no harm in following along with what happens in spring training -- again, particularly for players on the fringes.

Or you can just let me summarize it for you with these 20 winners and then, uh ... five losers. I was planning on going 10 and 10, but I guess I just like to keep things positive.

A few other winners: Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA; Robbie Ray, SP, TOR; Jarren Duran, OF, BOS; Odubel Herrera, OF, PHI, Bruce Zimmermann, SP, BAL

Losers Will Smith C LAD L.A. Dodgers • #16 • Age: 26 Spring Stats AVG .359 HR 1 OPS .918 AB 39 BB 2 K 5 Will Smith himself didn't do anything to hurt his stock, actually making some headway in the strikeout department, but when manager Dave Roberts set a target of only 90 starts for him midway through spring training, his balloon lost all its helium. David Price SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #33 • Age: 35 Spring Stats IP 6.2 H 8 ER 2 BB 2 K 4 He may have seemed like shoo-in for a rotation spot after opting out in 2020, but the momentum is for him beginning the year in the bullpen. It may be just a temporary arrangement, but he won't be of much use in Fantasy in the meantime. Alex Kirilloff RF MIN Minnesota • #19 • Age: 23 Spring Stats AVG .129 HR 1 OPS .440 AB 31 BB 1 K 8 The Twins served up the left field job to him after non-tendering Eddie Rosario in the offseason, but he couldn't take advantage, giving them no reason to force the issue. We'll probably see the top prospect soon enough. A.J. Puk RP OAK Oakland • #33 • Age: 25 Spring Stats IP 7.2 H 6 ER 5 BB 3 K 8 The prospect stood out mostly for his big strikeout potential, his fastball registering 97-98 mph, so it's disconcerting to see it sitting 92-93 after shoulder surgery, especially since he and the Athletics are talking like it's just the way it is now. Ha-seong Kim SS SD San Diego • #7 • Age: 25 Spring Stats AVG .167 HR 0 OPS .452 AB 42 BB 7 K 15 The Korean star signed to great fanfare this offseason, but it's hard to see him factoring into the Padres' playing-time crunch when he has yet to collect an extra-base hit Stateside, striking out nearly one-third of the time.

A few other losers: Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE; MacKenzie Gore, SP, SD; Deivi Garcia, SP, NYY; Renato Nunez, 1B, DET; Scott Kingery, 2B, PHI

