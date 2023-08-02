It was a wild MLB trade deadline culminating on Tuesday evening with more stars on the move. As a friendly heads up, the Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter will be scaling down to three times per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) starting today as we head into the stretch run of the post trade deadline months. As usual, the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast will go on as always. That will remain a five times per week show with occasional bonus content.

Now, let's dive right into some of the biggest takeaways from the final hours of the trade deadline. But first, we have to talk about the biggest development from Tuesday's action -- a no-hitter! Let's start there:

Valdez throws a no-hitter

In a remarkable display of skill and efficiency, Framber Valdez turned in the 16th no-hitter in franchise history for the Houston Astros. This achievement marked a special moment as Valdez became the first left-handed pitcher in Astros history to achieve a no-hitter. What's even more astonishing is that he accomplished this feat with only 93 pitches, making it the third-fewest pitches used for a no-hitter since tracking began in 1988. Valdez's performance included one walk and seven strikeouts, with an impressive 34% CSW (called strikes plus whiffs) rate.

Valdez showcased a dominant curveball throughout the game, with a 45% usage rate (up from 25% in his previous starts). He recorded 12 whiffs and a 36% CSW on his curveball alone. Notably, his curveball's average speed increased by 0.8 MPH, and his cutter saw a boost of 1.1 MPH in this standout start.

With a 3.07 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 141 strikeouts over 135 innings pitched, Valdez has proven his prowess on the mound this season. He was described as a safe pick all draft season, but Valdez is proving to have a much higher ceiling than he was credited for.

Offensive standouts from Tuesday

The offensive action didn't disappoint either, with several players delivering noteworthy performances:

Dansby Swanson: Swanson's double dong and five RBI contributed to his impressive recent form. Since returning from the IL, he's batting .333 with five home runs.

Cody Bellinger: Bellinger's 3-for-6 performance included his 16th home run and 13th stolen base of the season.

Mike Tauchman: Tauchman went 2-for-3 with two walks, hitting his sixth home run and securing his fourth stolen base in 58 games. Keep an eye on his playing time, as he's only started two of the past five games.

Jeimer Candelario: In his debut, Candelario went 4 for 5 with a double and two runs scored, making an impactful entrance.

Tuesday's trades

The trade market was buzzing on Tuesday, bringing several notable moves:

Astros acquired Justin Verlander, bringing back a familiar face to bolster their rotation. Verlander's performance has been a mix of ups and downs this season, but his recent stretch shows promise.

In return for Verlander, the Mets received outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford from the Astros. Gilbert's performance has been a bit uneven, while Clifford has been excelling with a .291 batting average and 18 home runs.

Phillies acquired Michael Lorenzen from the Tigers, adding to their pitching depth. Lorenzen's strong season could be a valuable asset down the stretch.

Orioles acquired Jack Flaherty from the Cardinals, hoping for a change of scenery to help him regain control. Flaherty's struggles have been attributed to his command issues this season.

The Marlins made moves to strengthen their lineup: Josh Bell was acquired from the Guardians, with a potential impact on both power and run production for the Marlins. Also, Jake Burger joined the Marlins from the White Sox. Despite a .214 batting average, his impressive power metrics make him an intriguing addition to Miami's lineup.

News and notes