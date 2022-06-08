Happy Wednesday, everyone! It was another night in baseball and another Yankees victory. Fans of the Bronx Bombers couldn't be happier with how this season has gone so far as the Yankees improved to 40-15 on the season -- a cool 25 games over .500 -- and winners of their seventh straight. The Yanks poured 10 runs on a Twins team that has struggled in recent meetings against them in recent years -- specifically on the road -- with homers from Aaron Judge (22), Giancarlo Stanton (12) and Anthony Rizzo (14).

Cabrera does it again

Edward Cabrera spent the first several weeks of his 2022 season injured and in the minors, but he has made quite the impact in two starts since being called up by the Marlins. In his debut outing, he flashed a changeup that hit the mid-90s and everyone turned their attention to him immediately. On Tuesday, Cabrera followed up his impressive debut with another strong outing, this time against the Nationals. Cabrera threw six innings of one-run ball and allowed just two hits and two walks. He struck out four and showed off a completely different pitch mix than in his debut. In this one, he threw the curveball 26% of the time after throwing it just 8% in his first outing.

This marks consecutive quality starts for Cabrera to open up his 2022 season. He was once again in command with limited walks. Cabrera is 57% rostered and that number should be 100% before the end of the week.

Semien finally breaks out

It had been a rough start to the season for Fantasy Baseball managers who used an early-round draft pick on Marcus Semien in his new home outside of Toronto. Tuesday night was the exclamation point on an 18-game stretch that has vaulted Semien back onto the Fantasy radar and rewarded anyone who bought low and traded for him toward the end of May.

Semien delivered a whopping seven hits, three homers and stole two bags during Tuesday's doubleheader. Over his past 18 games, Semien has three homers and six steals, and over his past 20 games he's batting .325 with six homers and eight steals. The power/speed combo makes him an intriguing buy option in Roto leagues even after this stretch if you can find a nonbeliever.

Morel continues to mash

We oftentimes expect the top prospects in baseball to make the biggest impact when they finally get the call up to the majors, from Jared Kelenic to Jo Adell and everyone in between, but the most fun stories are when a less heralded prospect hits the ground running. That's exactly what Christopher Morel has done with the Cubs. On Tuesday, Morel continued to let the good times roll by going 2 for 5 with a triple and home run. Morel is now batting .298 with three homers and six steals -- along with a .905 OPS. He's eligible at second base and outfield and yet still rostered in just 62% of leagues. Stop me if you've heard this before, but that number should be much, much closer to 100%.

Surprising standout starters

Graham Ashcraft made it three straight quality starts on Tuesday when he delivered six innings of shutout ball against the Diamondbacks. Ashcraft allowed just three hits, zero walks and struck out four. The standout stat here for Ashcraft are the five walks total in his past four starts. He has excellent command and a 60% groundball rate. He is 46% rostered.

Cole Irvin threw 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball on Tuesday against the Braves. He allowed seven hits, one walk and struck out six with 13 swing-and-misses on just 83 pitches. After this outing, Irvin has now allowed three runs or fewer in four starts since his return to the Athletics rotation. He is 48% rostered with a 3.12 ERA over those four starts since returning.

Dakota Hudson racked up his second straight seven-inning quality start, and he did it against a tough Rays team on Tuesday. Hudson went seven innings deep and allowed just one run, two hits, one walk and struck out six. He's letting the slider rip now, and hitters are having a tough time getting anything off of him. He has allowed just six hits and two walks over his past two outings. His ERA has now fallen to 2.76. He is 73% rostered.

News and lineup notes

