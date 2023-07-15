Be aware that these recommendations don't apply if your first scoring period after the All-Star break is of the extra long 10-day variety. The matchup information is incomplete, and besides, your lineup has locked already.

But if your first scoring period after the All-Star break consisted only of that spare weekend and you're preparing to set your lineup anew Monday, then let's have at it.

As always, my selection is limited to players rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Sleeper hitters for Week 17 (July 17-23) Jake Fraley RF CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 28 Matchups SF4, ARI3 Rostered 75% Since returning from an IL stint for a wrist injury June 18, Fraley is batting .315 (17 for 54) with four homers, five steals and a 1.015 OPS, making him the 12th-best outfielder in points leagues during that stretch. Sure, he sits against left-handers, but the Reds are facing only two of those this week while boasting the fifth-best hitter matchups. TJ Friedl CF CIN Cincinnati • #29 • Age: 27 Matchups SF4, ARI3 Rostered 79% During the same month-long stretch that Jake Fraley is the 12th-best outfielder in points leagues, TJ Friedl is the seventh-best, mostly on the strength of walks and stolen bases. He may have a lower ceiling from week to week than Fraley, but he's more reliable and should also thrive with a full week of home games. Riley Greene CF DET Detroit • #31 • Age: 22 Matchups @KC4, SD3 Rostered 75% Greene returned from a lengthy absence for a fractured fibula just before the break and immediately picked up where he left off with a couple multi-hit games. It's surprising he's as available in as many leagues as he is, but you should take advantage by picking him up for a week of favorable matchups, beginning with four games against the Royals pitching staff. Joey Votto 1B CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 39 Matchups SF4, ARI3 Rostered 52% The Reds have some of the most favorable hitter matchups of any team in Week 17 thanks in large part to them having a full seven games at their homer-friendly home park. Lately, it hasn't mattered where Votto is playing. The 39-year-old has provided plenty of power and should continue the trend against some of the worst the Giants and Diamondbacks can throw at him. Seiya Suzuki RF CHC Chi. Cubs • #27 • Age: 28 Matchups WAS3, STL4 Rostered 60% Suzuki continues to make high-quality contact even though the results haven't been there, but he's produced against left-handers at least, batting .319. The Cubs have four of those on tap in a week when they also have the fourth-best hitter matchups. Bryan De La Cruz LF MIA Miami • #14 • Age: 26 Matchups @STL3, COL3 Rostered 73% De La Cruz has become a fixture in this space whenever the Marlins have favorable matchups, which is certainly true this week with three games against the Cardinals and three against the Rockies. He entered the break batting .313 (25 for 80) in his past 20 games. Garrett Cooper 1B MIA Miami • #26 • Age: 32 Matchups @STL3, COL3 Rostered 24% The story for Cooper is that he generally produced when healthy, but he's only recently come alive, batting .377 (23 for 61) with four homers in his past 16 games. Still, that's just in time for a week of favorable matchups that include Miles Mikolas, Connor Seabold, Chase Anderson and Kyle Freeland. Jarren Duran CF BOS Boston • #16 • Age: 26 Matchups @OAK3, NYM3 Rostered 70% A series of multi-hit games just before the break brought Duran's batting average up to .320 and began earning him looks in the leadoff spot again. You have to like that he begins Week 17 with three games against the Athletics pitching staff. Mauricio Dubon 2B HOU Houston • #14 • Age: 28 Matchups @COL2, @OAK4 Rostered 32% Dubon doesn't offer much in the way of power or speed, but he's a good bet to maximize his output out of the leadoff spot while filling in for Jose Altuve this week. Not only do the Astros have the best matchups, playing two games at Colorado and four at Oakland, but they're also facing five lefties, against whom Dubon is batting .355. Dane Myers CF MIA Miami • #54 • Age: 27 Matchups @STL3, COL3 Rostered 9% The converted pitcher has looked great as a fill-in for Jazz Chisholm in center field, batting .409 (9 for 22) in six games, and you won't find too many faults in his performance at Triple-A prior to getting the call. He's available in virtually all leagues and has the matchups to make an impact, if only in five-outfielder leagues.

Best hitter matchups for Week 17

1. Astros @COL2, @OAK4

2. Giants @CIN4, @WAS3

3. Tigers @KC4, SD3

4. Cubs WAS3, STL4

5. Reds SF4, ARI3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 17

1. Blue Jays SD3, @SEA3

2. Mariners MIN4, TOR3

3. Twins @SEA4, CHW3

4. White Sox @NYM3, @MIN3

5. Guardians @PIT3, PHI3