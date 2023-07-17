Is your first scoring period after the All-Star break of the extra long 10-day variety, lumping the spare weekend together with the first full week? Well, shoot. These recommendations aren't for you. The matchup information is incomplete, and besides, your lineup has locked already.
But if your first scoring period after the All-Star break consisted only of that spare weekend and you're preparing to set your lineup anew Monday, then let's have at it.
As usual, my choices are limited to those rostered in no more than 80 percent of leagues. All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • Age: 30
One of German's past three starts was perfect, and another was pretty close. If he can limit the damage against the Angels in his first turn this week, he'll be rewarded with a plum matchup against the Royals. The strikeouts should be nice either way.
Bryan Woo SP
SEA Seattle • #33 • Age: 23
At first glance, Woo's matchups don't seem all that favorable, but the Twins rank 24th in runs scored and the Blue Jays rank 13th. After getting knocked around in his June 3 debut, he's allowed two earned runs or fewer in every start since.
STL St. Louis • #39 • Age: 34
Mikolas has been getting hit harder this year than last, but he remains an efficient strike-thrower who works deep into games when he's not getting knocked around. His matchups this week (Marlins and Cubs) justify a glass-half-full approach.
Aaron Civale SP
CLE Cleveland • #43 • Age: 28
Civale held his own against the Rangers over the weekend after allowing no runs over seven two-hit innings just before the break. He'll take a 2.65 ERA into this week's game against a Pirates lineup that doesn't pose much of a challenge.
Seth Lugo SP
SD San Diego • #67 • Age: 33
Lugo generally limits damage by throwing a ton of strikes and keeping the ball on the ground, but that wasn't so much the case in his latest start against the Phillies Sunday. He should be in for an easier time against a bottom-feeder Tigers lineup this week.
WAS Washington • #1 • Age: 24
MacKenzie Gore is capable of a big strikeout total every time out, but his walks leave him vulnerable to a blowout. Having two starts this week (Cubs and Giants) at least offers a chance to mitigate any possible damage. (And hey, maybe both starts will turn out great.)
Matt Manning SP
DET Detroit • #25 • Age: 25
Manning continues to be anything but a big bat-misser in the majors, but he led the way in a combined no-hitter last time out, throwing 6 2/3 innings. You can't be sure what you're getting from him, but with two starts against a terrible Royals lineup and an underachieving Padres lineup, he might just be worth a roll of the dice.
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #80 • Age: 23
The Orioles and Rangers make for two tough matchups for a rookie, but even so, there are two of them, which gives Sheehan twice the opportunity to make good on the potential he's merely hinted at so far.
DET Detroit • #21 • Age: 31
The unlikely All-Star began the second half right with 6 2/3 shutout innings at the Mariners and is facing a lineup this week that ranks second-to-last in runs scored. The last time Lorenzen faced the Royals on June 20, he allowed one run in six innings, but then again, consistency isn't exactly his strong suit.
J.P. France SP
HOU Houston • #68 • Age: 28
France had his streak of six straight quality starts interrupted over the weekend, but the Athletics don't make for the same challenge the Angels do. The lack of strikeouts is reason for pause long-term, but he makes for an OK play this week.