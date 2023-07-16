bryce-elder.jpg

If your first scoring period after the All-Star break is of the extra long 10-day variety, lumping the spare weekend together with the first full week, then I'm sorry to say this rank list isn't for you. There are far more two-start pitchers than what's depicted here, and besides, your lineup has locked already.

But if your first scoring period after the All-Star break consisted only of that spare weekend and you're preparing to set your lineup anew Monday, then let's have at it.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 17 (July 17-23). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
2
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
WAS
Washington
3
J. Musgrove SP SD Joe Musgrove SP SD
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
DET
Detroit
4
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
5
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
COL
Colorado
6
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
7
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
8
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
Advisable in most cases
9
B. Elder SP ATL Bryce Elder SP ATL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
10
J. Montgomery SP STL Jordan Montgomery SP STL
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
11
S. Gray SP MIN Sonny Gray SP MIN
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
12
T. Wells SP BAL Tyler Wells SP BAL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
13
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
SD
San Diego
14
A. Manoah SP TOR Alek Manoah SP TOR
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
SEA
Seattle
15
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
16
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
Better left for points leagues
17
E. Sheehan SP LAD Emmet Sheehan SP LAD
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
TEX
Texas
18
H. Brown SP HOU Hunter Brown SP HOU
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
OAK
Oakland
19
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
20
M. Gore SP WAS MacKenzie Gore SP WAS
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
21
M. Manning SP DET Matt Manning SP DET
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
SD
San Diego
No thanks
22
G. Rodriguez SP BAL Grayson Rodriguez SP BAL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
23
C. Carrasco SP NYM Carlos Carrasco SP NYM
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
BOS
Boston
24
A. DeSclafani SP SF Anthony DeSclafani SP SF
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
WAS
Washington
25
T. Bradley SP TB Taj Bradley SP TB
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
26
B. Williamson SP CIN Brandon Williamson SP CIN
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
27
D. Smyly SP CHC Drew Smyly SP CHC
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
28
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
29
P. Blackburn SP OAK Paul Blackburn SP OAK
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
HOU
Houston
30
Q. Priester P PIT Quinn Priester P PIT
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
31
J. Teheran SP MIL Julio Teheran SP MIL
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
32
M. Grove SP LAD Michael Grove SP LAD
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
TEX
Texas
33
J. Lyles SP KC Jordan Lyles SP KC
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
34
D. Lynch SP KC Daniel Lynch SP KC
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
35
L. Weaver SP CIN Luke Weaver SP CIN
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
36
Z. Davies SP ARI Zach Davies SP ARI
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
37
L. Medina SP OAK Luis Medina SP OAK
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
HOU
Houston