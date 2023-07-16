If your first scoring period after the All-Star break is of the extra long 10-day variety, lumping the spare weekend together with the first full week, then I'm sorry to say this rank list isn't for you. There are far more two-start pitchers than what's depicted here, and besides, your lineup has locked already.
But if your first scoring period after the All-Star break consisted only of that spare weekend and you're preparing to set your lineup anew Monday, then let's have at it.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 17 (July 17-23). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
|1
|2
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
|
@
|
@
|3
J. Musgrove SP SD Joe Musgrove SP SD
|
@
|
@
|4
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
|
vs
|
vs
|5
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|6
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
|
@
|
vs
|7
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
|
@
|
vs
|8
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
|
@
|
@
|9
|10
J. Montgomery SP STL Jordan Montgomery SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|11
S. Gray SP MIN Sonny Gray SP MIN
|
@
|
vs
|12
T. Wells SP BAL Tyler Wells SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|13
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|14
|15
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
|
@
|
vs
|16
|17
E. Sheehan SP LAD Emmet Sheehan SP LAD
|
@
|
@
|18
|19
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
|
vs
|
vs
|20
M. Gore SP WAS MacKenzie Gore SP WAS
|
@
|
vs
|21
M. Manning SP DET Matt Manning SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|22
G. Rodriguez SP BAL Grayson Rodriguez SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|23
C. Carrasco SP NYM Carlos Carrasco SP NYM
|
vs
|
@
|24
A. DeSclafani SP SF Anthony DeSclafani SP SF
|
@
|
@
|25
T. Bradley SP TB Taj Bradley SP TB
|
@
|
vs
|26
B. Williamson SP CIN Brandon Williamson SP CIN
|
vs
|
vs
|27
D. Smyly SP CHC Drew Smyly SP CHC
|
vs
|
vs
|28
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
|
vs
|
vs
|29
P. Blackburn SP OAK Paul Blackburn SP OAK
|
vs
|
vs
|30
Q. Priester P PIT Quinn Priester P PIT
|
vs
|
@
|31
J. Teheran SP MIL Julio Teheran SP MIL
|
@
|
vs
|32
|33
J. Lyles SP KC Jordan Lyles SP KC
|
vs
|
@
|34
D. Lynch SP KC Daniel Lynch SP KC
|
vs
|
@
|35
L. Weaver SP CIN Luke Weaver SP CIN
|
vs
|
vs
|36
Z. Davies SP ARI Zach Davies SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|37