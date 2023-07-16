If your first scoring period after the All-Star break is of the extra long 10-day variety, lumping the spare weekend together with the first full week, then I'm sorry to say this rank list isn't for you. There are far more two-start pitchers than what's depicted here, and besides, your lineup has locked already.

But if your first scoring period after the All-Star break consisted only of that spare weekend and you're preparing to set your lineup anew Monday, then let's have at it.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 17 (July 17-23). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.