If you need a fill-in for an injury or are simply looking for a spark, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
MIN Minnesota • #11 • Age: 30
The Twins have the most favorable hitter matchups of any team this week, drawing the Athletics pitching staff for three games before traveling to Coors Field for another three. Many of their hitters are handcuffed by a platoon role, but not Polanco, who could put up huge numbers as an everyday bat.
Zack Gelof 3B
OAK Oakland • #46 • Age: 23
I'm including Gelof here not because his matchups are so great but because he's the best hitter still available enough to qualify for this list. Even if he's not available in your league, having him here serves to demonstrate the level of need required to start any of the players ranked below him.
Jake Burger 3B
MIA Miami • #36 • Age: 27
After leaving Wednesday's game with a quad injury, Burger was able to return over the weekend and put up big stat lines both Saturday and Sunday. You'll want to keep his sizzling hot power bat in the lineup for matchups like Joey Lucchesi, David Peterson, Andre Jackson and Bailey Falter.
James Outman CF
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #33 • Age: 26
Outman has run hot and cold this year and is currently trending toward the latter, but his power/speed profile gives him the capacity to do serious damage at a place like Coors Field, where he'll get four games to open this week.
Kris Bryant RF
COL Colorado • #23 • Age: 31
If you picked up Bryant when I told you to about a week ago, it was for this final week of the season, when he gets seven games at Coors Field. He homered twice there almost immediately after coming off the IL last week.
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #23 • Age: 34
Heyward has become a pivotal part of the Dodgers lineup the past two months, batting .321 (34 for 106) with five homers and an .895 OPS, and it's likely he has more in store with four games at Coors Field to begin this week. He tends to sit against left-handers still, but there's only one of those on the schedule.
Tommy Pham LF
ARI Arizona • #28 • Age: 35
With a .313 (20 for 64) batting average, three homers and four steals in his past 16 games, Pham seems well positioned to take advantage of the Diamondbacks' fifth-best hitter schedule this week, which includes matchups like Jose Urena, Jesse Scholtens, Touki Toussaint and J.P. France.
Evan Carter CF
TEX Texas • #87 • Age: 21
The Rangers' matchups aren't so favorable, really, but they're one of just six teams scheduled to play seven games this week. Carter has been so good getting on base, just as he was in the minors, that the extra game could make all the difference for him.
COL Colorado • #19 • Age: 37
Even at his advanced age, Blackmon still has what it takes to succeed at Coors Field, batting .309 with a .912 OPS there this season. He'll have a full seven games there this week.
Ryan O'Hearn 1B
BAL Baltimore • #32 • Age: 30
O'Hearn has been an underrated source of offense all season but has been especially hot in September, batting .314 (24 for 77) with three homers and an OPS near .900. The Orioles are scheduled to face one lefty, but O'Hearn is a good bet to start their other five games against pitchers like Josiah Gray, Jake Irvin, Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck.
Best hitter matchups for Week 27
1. Twins OAK3, @COL3
2. Dodgers @COL4, @SF3
3. Rockies LAD4, MIN3
4. Braves CHC3, WAS3
5. Diamondbacks @CHW3, HOU3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 27
1. Nationals @BAL2, @ATL3
2. Cubs @ATL3, @MIL3
3. Mets MIA3, PHI3
4. Rays @BOS2, @TOR3
5. Astros @SEA3, @ARI3